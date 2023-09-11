In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Uni High 0. The Conquering Riders (18-3) earned a comfortable home victory over the Illineks, vanquishing their East Central Illinois Conference adversary on the strength of seven kills from Brileigh Mast, six kills from Lauren Ford and 11 assists, four digs and three aces from Addi Erwin.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Central A&M 0. Nine kills from Ali Walker and 17 assists from Haylei Simpson keyed the Broncos (14-2) to a 25-14, 25-20 road nonconference win.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0. Addison Lucht, Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis combined for 16 kills to spark the Timberwolves (7-1) to a 25-11, 25-9 nonconference win. Duis added eight aces and Ava Morrical served six aces and triggered 22 assists to help the Timberwolves on their home floor.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Fisher 0. The Tribe (13-0) defended its home floor with a 25-15, 25-15 win against the Bunnies. Hannah Jackson led the Tribe with nine kills while Klementine Davis set up much of the team’s attack with 17 assists and seven digs; Brelyn Riesberg tallied eight digs and two aces while Riley Pritts chipped in two blocks. Savannah Wiese’s four kills, a pair of kills from Paige Hott and a block from Lily Fortune paced the Bunnies (4-6).
➜ Marshall 2, Tri-County 0. The Titans (2-6) suffered a 25-14, 25-21 home loss in nonconference play despite six kills from Josie Armstrong and four aces from Briana Reese.
➜ Monticello 2, Clinton 0. The Sages (10-3) went on the road and earned a 25-18, 25-18 victory over the Maroons in nonconference play thanks to five kills from Jobi Smith, 12 assists from Addison Finet, 16 digs from Mady Melton and three aces from Sadie Welsh.
➜ Oakwood 2, Danville 0. Nikita Taylor stepped up with six kills, Quinn Sperry had five assists and Luci Morris had four blocks and four assists as the Comets (3-4) earned a 25-17, 25-19 triumph in a nonconference match hosted by the Vikings.
➜ Rantoul 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Ashlee Freeman’s 25-assist, 10-dig, two-kill stat line helped the Eagles (6-9) earn a 24-26, 29-27, 25-21 victory over the Falcons (3-8) in nonconference play. Ten kills from Ariana Bell and eight kills, eight digs and four aces from Lily Stalter helped Rantoul on its home court. Sophia Ray led the GCMS with 10 kills and 13 digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Peyton Williams slammed nine kills and collected four digs, Addie Roesch amassed seven kills and six digs and Reese Wheatley had three blocks to power the host Spartans past the Cornjerkers in a 25-12, 25-22 decision that marked the 400th victory in Abby McDonald’s coaching career. Brylie Cox and Kaitlynn Lange both tallied three kills for the Cornjerkers.
➜ South Newton (Ind.) 2, Watseka 1. The Warriors (8-5) dropped a home decision against an out-of-state foe in 21-25, 25-13, 21-25 fashion despite nine kills and 14 digs from Haven Meyer, eight digs and 12 kills from Ella Smith and 19 assists and three blocks from Christa Holohan.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Salt Fork 0. Thirteen assists from Kayln Cordes, 10 assists from Carly Eads, eight kills from Jobella Crafton and seven kills from Logan Lillard powered the Blue Devils (8-3) to a 25-14, 25-19 win over the Storm (3-5) in a nonconference road match.
➜ Westville 2, Unity 0. The Tigers (16-0) continued their unbeaten season with a 25-16, 25-20 triumph against the Rockets (5-7) on their home floor. Ella Miller led the way with 12 kills, four digs and an ace and Lainey Wichtowski added 19 assists, seven digs and two kills, while Aubrie Jenkins dove after seven digs and Maddy Doggett collected five kills. Lauren Shaw led the Rockets with seven digs and five assists while Ava Fenter added two kills.
In boys’ soccer➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. A pair of first-half goals from Isaiah Johnson and additional scores from Zack Zbinden and Graydon Leonard in the frame helped Fisher/GCMS (7-1) to an early lead it wouldn’t relinquish, as Zbinden and David Hull added scores in the second half to cement a road victory in nonconference play.
➜ Champaign Central 9, Peoria 0. A hat trick from Matthew Winterbottom and two goals from Diego Zarco lifted the Maroons (6-2-1) to a Big 12 Conference win over the Lions.
➜ Danville 3, Schlarman 1. The Vikings (2-4-2) recovered from an early goal from Schalrman’s Marc Villaester 10 minutes into the game to notch a road win on the strength of two goals from Rylan Anderson and a score from Damian Carmona. Schlarman (0-7) keeper Peyton Kuemmerle saved 26 shots.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 2, Unity 2. Simonas Ankstatis set up Luke Barney to score on a corner kick and Easton Barney added the Buffaloes’ second goal as they played the Rockets to a nonconference draw in a match on their home turf. Gabe Pound and Nolan Remole scored for the Rockets, while Cole Saunders had 12 saves.
➜ Herscher 10, Iroquois West 3. The Raiders (1-9) suffered a home setback in nonconference play despite two second-half goals from Angel Andrade and a first-half strike from Stephanie Aguilera.
➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Judah Christian 0. A strong second half that included five goals helped the host Cornjerkers (9-1) prevail over the Tribe (1-4) in a nonconference match that was decided by two goals from Owen Crase, a pair of scores from Owen Root and additional scores from Talan Gredy-Nelson, Gavin Montez and Mason Rush. Brayden Walder pitched a shutout as he tallied three saves for the Cornjerkers, who also scored on an own goal from the Tribe.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Blue Ridge/Deland-Weldon 0. The Spartans scored a comfortable nonconference win on their home field, with Logan Mills and Zach Harper each had four goals for SJ-O (8-3).
➜ Uni High 8, St. Thomas More 2. The host Illineks earned a comfortable nonconference victory over the Sabers thanks to a hat trick from Shabi Prasanth, two goals from Leor Gal and additional goals from Yuto Inoue, Robert Tu and Henry Wang. Illineks goalkeeper David Risinger saved three shots to keep STM’s offense at bay.
➜ Urbana 8, Monticello 1. The Tigers went on the road and scored an impressive win over the Sages thanks to two unassisted goals from Matthew Bodony and additional scores from Bodony, Matthew Antonio, Anthony Becerril, Giovann Hernandez, Julio Hernandez and Kevin Perez. Jevan Juday saved a shot for the Tigers as well.
In boys’ golf➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s score of 190 was enough to best Salt Fork (206) and Westville (237) at Turtle Run Golf Club. Cooper Carpenter led all golfers at 42 to pace BHRA, who also received a 47 from Nathan Fox and a 49 from Tyson Smith. Amelia Birge’s 48 led the Storm, while the Tigers were paced by Austin Shannon’s 57.
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central’s 161 was good enough to top Watseka (189) and Lexington (204) in a three-team match at Indian Creek Golf Course. Tucker Stoller led the Hawks at 37 while Easton Friedman and Jack Schahrer both chipped in scores of 41, while Watseka’s top scores came in the form of 45s from Hagen Hoy and Austin Marcier.
➜ At Farmer City. Cornerstone shot 183 to claim victory over host Blue Ridge (186) and Heyworth (196) at Woodlawn Country Club. Jackson Hawn paced the Knights at 43 with Mason Bradford (45) and Caden Brown (46) close behind.
➜ At Fillmore. A 40 from Carter Eichelberger, a 42 from Getty Greer and dual outputs of 43 helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 168-198 win over Fisher in a nine-hole match at Indian Springs Golf Course. Ryan Coulter shot a 44 to lead Fisher.
➜ At Hoopeston. Grant Park carded a collective 183 to defeat host Hoopeston Area (196), Donovan (204) and Milford (270) at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Wyatt Eisenmann led the Cornjerkers at 44.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour compiled a team score of 301 en route to a victory in the Champaign County Invite on its home course, besting runner-up Champaign Central (322) by 21 strokes at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda placed third at 328, followed by St. Thomas More (339), St. Joseph-Ogden (350), Centennial (391), Judah Christian (411) and Urbana, which only fielded two golfers. Mahomet-Seymour’s duo of Reis Claybrooke (70) and Leif Olson (71) placed first and second, with the rest of the Top 10 rounded out by Central’s Chris Timmons (73), Rantoul/PBL’s Eli Donaldson (78), Central’s Jeremy McCoy (79), M-S’s Cole Thrasher (79), SJ-O’s Ashten Cararelli (80), Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough (81), M-S’s Jacob Schoudel (81) and STM’s Jimmy Henderson (82).
In girls’ golf
➜ At Hoopeston. Hoopeston Area’s score of 222 was good enough to best Milford (263) and Grant Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club thanks to a 48 from Taylor Page and a 56 from Macy Rayls.
➜ At Pontiac. Watseka’s 435 tied for eighth place in the Pontiac Invitational at The Oaks at River’s Edge thanks to a team-best 96 from Jasmine Essington.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Reese Rundle (6-0, 6-0) and Aliya Morgan (2-6, 6-2, 10-8) earned singles wins for Danville in a 5-0 win over St. Thomas More that included triumphs from the Vikings’ doubles teams of Anna Houpt and Lexi Foley (8-1), Samantha Brown and Maya Towne (8-1) and Olivia Scaggs and Reana Anderson (8-1) Danville followed its strong showing against the Sabers with a 5-0 win over Schlarman that included singles wins from Houpt (6-3, 6-2) and Morgan (6-1, 6-1).
