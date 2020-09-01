In boys’ golf
At Atlanta. Wilson Kirby's 43 was the top mark for St. Thomas More during a 170-182 Illini Prairie Conference dual loss to Olympia over nine holes at North Greens Golf Course. Conor Peyton and Will Peifer added the Sabers' second- and third-best scores, respectively, with a 45 and a 46.
At Beecher. Iroquois West did not finish atop the team scoreboard for the first time this season, taking second in a 168-181-237 outcome with winner Beecher and third-place Tri-Point at Cardinal Creek Golf Course. The Raiders’ Kade Kimmel acquired runner-up status with a nine-hole 41, and teammates Ryan Tilstra and Jack McMillan each fired a 46.
At Fairbury. Teegan Quinn carded a medalist 2-over 38 across nine holes at Indian Creek Golf Club to help Prairie Central outlast El Paso-Gridley 164-169 in dual play. The Hawks’ Rylie Vaughan took runner-up status with a 39, and Prairie Central’s Payton Dunahee landed a share of fourth place with a 41.
At Hoopeston. Gabe Huddleston turned in the lowest score in a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular at Hubbard Trail Country Club, the Schlarman athlete’s nine-hole 37 good for medalist status in the Hilltoppers’ 189-191-238 victory over Milford and Hoopeston Area. The Bearcats grabbed the next two spots on the leaderboard courtesy CJ Van Hoveln‘s 43 and Cooper Frerichs‘ 44. Huddleston was supported by matching 50s from Deuce Provost and Jack Girouard, while the Cornjerkers were paced by Ben Brown‘s 52.
At Savoy. Cam McMullen‘s medalist-earning 41 was critical for Centennial in the Chargers’ 171-177 nine-hole dual triumph over Mahomet-Seymour at the University of Illinois Orange Course. No one on either team shot higher than 49 for the round. Centennial benefited from Walker Smith‘s 42 and matching 44s from Jacob Stevens and Keith Gardner, while the Bulldogs were paced by Zach Courson‘s 42 and Carter Selk‘s 43.
At Savoy. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht finished below par for the Maroons during a Big 12 Conference dual with Bloomington at the University of Illinois Orange Course, but that wasn’t enough to lift the Maroons as the Purple Raiders won 328-347. Schacht recorded a 1-under 71 over 18 holes to defeat his closest foe by 6 strokes. Charlie Cekander‘s 85 and Cooper Carson‘s 93 were Central’s next-best outputs.
At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond secured a 174-193-214-229 quadrangular victory over Tuscola, Oakwood and Fisher at Ironhorse Golf Course when five of its six golfers scored below 50 and finished inside the top eight. Alex Kuhns snared medalist recognition with a nine-hole 40 for the Purple Riders, who also landed a 41 from Aaron Seegmiller (second place) and a 46 from Braden Kauffman (tied for third). The Warriors’ Brayden Gough and Landon Banta joined Kauffman in third with matching 46s. The best totals for the Comets and Bunnies, respectively, were notched by Reed Sperry (50, ninth) and Jacob Reynolds (54, 14th).
In girls’ golf
At Hoopeston. Milford’s Emmaleah Marshino staved off Hoopeston Area’s Kylie Brown for medalist honors in a Vermilion Valley Conference dual at Hubbard Trail Country Club, guiding the Bearcats to a 246-259 triumph. Marshino carded a 58 and Brown a 59 to lead all contenders over nine holes, while Milford’s Kristin Butler and Anna Hagan shared third place with matching 61s. The Cornjerkers’ Payton Armstrong wasn’t far behind with a 62.