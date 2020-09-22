In boys’ golf
➜ At Casey. Tri-County’s Holden Kile wound up just 2 strokes off medalist position at Casey Country Club by shooting a 45, though the Titans couldn’t overcome Casey-Westfield in a 179-220 dual decision.
➜ At Clinton. The host Maroons’ Drew Milton was the best local finisher in the five-team Clinton Invitational at Clinton Country Club, his nine-hole 46 putting him 8 shots off the individual winner and into a tie for eighth place. The Maroons ranked third in the team hunt with a 193 total, slotting them behind St. Teresa (166) and Maroa-Forsyth (176). Mason Walker (47, 12th place) and Aiden Toohill (49, tied for 14th) also proved integral for Clinton. Tuscola tied with Meridian for fourth at 213, with the Warriors’ lowest outcome courtesy of Braden Boyer (48, 13th).
➜ At Danville. Oakwood collected the two best individual scores in a nine-hole triangular at Harrison Park Golf Course thanks to medalist Travis Goodner (4-over 40) and runner-up Case Kopacz (41), but Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin still emerged with a win, compiling a 181 compared to 186 for Oakwood and 206 for Westville. The Blue Devils prevailed when Nick Garmon and Leighton Meeker each shot 44 to go with Rance Bryant‘s 46. The Tigers notched a trio of 51s — from Jack Duensing, Kenny Clarkston and Noah Crose.
➜ At Hoopeston. Gabe Huddleston breezed to medalist recognition for Schlarman, clubbing a 3-over 39 as the Hilltoppers carded a 189 to top Hoopeston Area (224) and Cissna Park (225) in a triangular at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Deuce Provost‘s 46 and Jack Girouard‘s 47 backed Huddleston. Ben Brown‘s 49 was the Cornjerkers’ best effort, as was Devin Hull‘s 54 for the Timberwolves.
➜ At Monticello. Will Ross was the lone athlete to shoot below 40 at Monticello Golf Club, his even-par 36 allowing him to take the medalist award during Monticello’s 160-183 win over Champaign Central. Matthew Erickson‘s 40 and matching 42s from Tanner Buehnerkemper and Ben Potts also benefited the Sages. The Maroons were paced by Charlie Cekander‘s 41 and Wade Schacht‘s 42.
➜ At St. Elmo. Sullivan shot a 165 to beat eclipsed Altamont (177) and Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (186) 165-177-186 in a triangular at St. Elmo Golf Club. The third-place Purple Riders netted Alex Kuhns‘ 43 and Brayden Kauffman‘s 45 as their best marks.
➜ At Savoy. Centennial’s No. 1 and No. 6 scorers were separated by just 6 strokes as the Chargers upended Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 186-201 at the University of Illinois Orange Course. Griffin Doyle‘s 45 for Centennial earned medalist status by 1 stroke over teammate Walker Smith and the Eagles’ Ethan Donaldson, who each carded a 46. Centennial also received a 47 from Ashten Cafarelli, while Rantoul/PBL took matching 51s from Landon Wilson and Sean Hudson.
➜ At Sheldon. Iroquois West’s Ryan Tilstra was best in a triangular with Donovan and Tri-Point at Shewami Country Club, his 42 helping IW to a score of 182, eight strokes better than Donovan and 31 strokes better than Tri-Point. Kade Kimmel’s 44 and Jack McMillan’s 47 also fueled the Raiders.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Charleston. Champaign Central’s Cassie To couldn’t be topped in a quadrangular at Bent Tree Golf Course, her 41 good for medalist honors. The Maroons also captured the team victory with a 190, beating Charleston (195), Tuscola (202) and Shelbyville (211). Central's Kathryn Currey contributed a 45 that earned her a share of second place. The Warriors garnered a 47 from Marley Good and a 51 from Makenna Fiscus.
➜ At Hoopeston. Payton Armstrong‘s medalist 52 put her 9 strokes ahead of the next-best golfer in a dual versus Cissna Park at Hubbard Trail Country Club, where Hoopeston Area won 236-268. Emily Hylbert led the Timberwolves with a 60.
➜ At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder continued dominating for Watseka with yet another medalist performance, her 5-over 40 outpacing Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden by 2 strokes during the Warriors’ 195-224 win over Iroquois West at Shewami Country Club. Allie Hoy and Haley Essington each added a 51 for Watseka. The Raiders’ top marks were Adelynn Scharp’s 45 and Taylor Talbert’s 49.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial won five of the six singles matches, sparked by three-set victories from Aviv Sagiv at No. 2 singles (6-2, 5-7, 10-5) and Nicole Vozovoy at No. 6 singles (6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-8) to post a 6-3 win against St. Thomas More. Maddy Swisher cruised to a win in No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0, and contributed to STM's No. 1 doubles win with Ashley Mills (6-0, 6-0).
➜ At Gibson City. Grace Christensen thrived for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during a 3-2 nonconference decision over Schlarman, with Christensen winning 8-4 at No. 2 singles and teaming with London Hixson for a 8-2 No. 2 doubles success. The No. 3 doubles duo of Lexi Darbutt and Emily Hood won 8-3 for the Falcons’ other point. The Hilltoppers’ Maya Jenny pulled ahead 8-4 at No. 1 singles and teamed with Taylor Fowler for an 8-2 triumph at No. 1 doubles.
COLIN LIKAS