In boys’ basketball
Toyota of Danville Classic
At St. Joseph
➜ Schlarman 58, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Atwood 34. Schlarman took a commanding lead after just one quarter and snapped its four-game losing streak to start the season with a commanding victory against ALAH. Jerrius Atkinson and Jerry Reed, who knocked down a pair of three-pointers, scored 20 points apiece to lead the Hilltoppers (1-4). ALAH’s Wyatt Hilligoss matched that effort with 20 points of his own, but the Knights (1-1) couldn’t boast the scoring depth to match Schlarman.
➜ La Salette 38, Cissna Park 22. La Salette trailed by one point at halftime after an incredibly low-scoring first two quarters. A breakthrough third quarter — sparked mostly by junior guard Eamon Martin — helped the Lions get back on track after three losses last weekend at the Neoga Tournament. Martin scored 13 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter to lead La Salette (2-3). Seth Walder had nine points to lead Cissna Park (1-1).
➜ Oakwood 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48. Oakwood pushed its winning streak to six games Monday with a come-from-behind victory against PBL. The Comets (6-0) got a team-high 14 points from Brody Taflinger as one of four players to finish in double figures. Jackson Dudley, Tanner Pichon and Alec Harrison all scored 11 points in the win. Jeremiah Ager paced the Panthers (0-2) with 18 points, and Noah Steiner added 13 points.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 63, Uni High 45. Arcola jumped out to an early lead Monday, withstood a second-half rally by Uni High and then turned up the heat offensively in the final two quarters for the 18-point victory. Jackson Miller and Gerardo Alanis made three three-pointers apiece for the Purple Riders (1-0) and led the way in the win with 23 and 21 points, respectively. Braden Phillips was also in double figures with 10 points. Teo Chemla made three-pointers of his own and paced the Illineks (0-5) with 13 points, five rebounds and five steals.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 38, Oakwood 31. A 15-point fourth-quarter effort from ALAH propelled the Knights to a come-from-behind victory against Oakwood. Claire Seal had 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine steals to lead ALAH (4-1), and Charley Condill scored nine of her 11 points in the pivotal fourth quarter to go with nine rebounds and seven steals in the Knights’ third consecutive win. Jaydah Arrowsmith scored a game-high 14 points for the Comets (3-3), while Nikita Taylor added 11 points in the loss.
➜ Clinton 49, Unity 40. Clinton led through three quarters and fended off a potential Unity rally in the fourth for Monday’s nonconference home win. Regan Filkin scored 13 points to lead the Maroons (2-3) and was one of three players in double figures. Clara Dempsey added 11 points, and Avery Smith finished with 10 points. Lauren Haas had 11 points to lead the Rockets (4-1), and Lauren Miller chipped in 10 points.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 66, Le Roy 29. Le Roy fell behind by double digits after one quarter and couldn’t recover in Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference loss in Mackinaw. Molly Buckles finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Panthers (4-3).
➜ Fisher 49, Lexington 47. Fisher bounced back from a halftime deficit to top Lexington in HOIC action and win its first game of the season. Kallie Evans made three three-pointers and paced the Bunnies (1-4) with a game-high 29 points, while four other Fisher players scored in the come-from-behind win.
➜ Hoopeston Area 56, Danville 17. A lockdown defense helped Hoopeston Area top Danville in nonconference action Monday night. Bre Crose led the Cornjerkers (3-2) with 15 points and six steals, while Maddie Barnes added 12 points and five steals in the win.
➜ Monticello 35, Urbana 23. Monticello’s Megan Allen scored all of her game-high 15 points in the second half to turn the Sages’ one-point halftime lead into a double-digit victory Monday night at Urbana. Allen finished with a double-double, pulling down 12 rebounds in the win for Monticello (4-2), while Gabby Mboyo led the Tigers (0-3) with seven points.
➜ Newton 36, Sullivan 25. A strong second quarter from Newton put Sullivan in a hole it couldn’t climb out of in Monday’s nonconference matchup in Jasper County. Addison Minor had eight points and two assists for Sullivan (4-1).
➜ Prairie Central 46, Olympia 43. Prairie Central’s Chloe Sisco scored half of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter to put the Hawks one the path to Monday’s win against Olympia. Mariya Sisco chipped in 13 points and eight steals in the win for Prairie Central (2-3), while Lucy Whitfill had six points and 11 rebounds.
➜ Ridgeview 42, Blue Ridge 19. Celbee Johnson scored 10 points to lead a balanced Ridgeview offense in a big nonconference win against Blue Ridge. Six other players scored at least three points in the win for the Mustangs (2-5). Ava Austin had seven points for the Knights (2-4).
➜ Salt Fork 54, Uni High 20. Salt Fork had to sit on its 10-point loss to Seeger (Ind.) after its game against Fisher was postponed last week, but the Storm managed to bounce back in a big way Monday with a 34-point win against Uni High. Alexa Jamison scored 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half for Salt Fork (2-1) and was joined in double figures by Macie Russell with 10 points. Mikayla Blanke paced the Illineks (3-3) with 12 points.
➜ Tuscola 40, St. Joseph-Ogden 26. Tuscola started pulling away Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden after allowing just three points in the third quarter, and a scoreless fourth by the Spartans clinched the Warriors’ win. Ella Boyer and Sydney Moss scored 11 points apiece to lead unbeaten Tuscola (8-0). Addison Frick scored eight points for SJ-O (2-3).
➜ Watseka 48, Clifton Central 11. Watseka held Clifton Central to just two points in three of four quarters in Monday’s rout. Ava Swartz made three three-pointers and led the Warriors (5-1) with 11 points. Jasmine Essington added 10 points, and eight other players scores in the win.
In wrestling
➜ At Normal. St. Thomas More won four matches against Normal U-High on Monday, but fell 42-21 to the Pioneers. James Schmidt posted the most decisive victory for the Sabers with a 30-second pinfall at 285 points. August Christhilf also won by pinfall in 1 minute, 8 seconds at 170, Philip Christhilf posted a 3:43 pinfall win at 152 and Brody Cuppernell won by decision in overtime at 220 pounds.