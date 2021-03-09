In boys’ basketball
➜ Oakwood 58, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 50. The visiting Comets (10-2) secured a Vermilion Valley Conference title by staving off the Blue Devils (11-4). Oakwood shot 18 of 19 from the free-throw line and received 22 points from Josh Young, 14 points from Dalton Hobick and 12 points from Isaiah Ruch. Elijah Tidwell’s 20 points and Brett Meidel’s 12 points topped BHRA’s scoring.
In girls’ basketball
Sangamon Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals
➜ Watseka 60, Momence 29. Kennedy McTaggart turned in a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for the top-seeded Warriors (15-1) against the No. 8 seed. Natalie Schroeder led all scorers with 16 points for Watseka, which hosts No. 5 Iroquois West in a Thursday semifinal.
➜ Iroquois West 52, Dwight 28. The fifth-seeded Raiders (8-5) went on the road and dispatched the 4 seed. Nine different IW players scored at least two points, led by Shelby Johnson’s 11 and Ashton Miller’s nine.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Cissna Park 31. The second-seeded Panthers (8-3), led by Baylee Cosgrove’s 10 points, advanced to a Thursday semifinal versus No. 3 Gardner-South Wilmington. The seventh-seeded Timberwolves (2-11), paced by Mikayla Knake’s eight points, move into a Thursday consolation semifinal at No. 6 Clifton Central.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, St. Teresa 47. Claire Seal boasted a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double for the host Knights (11-2), who held off their nonconference foe. Mackenzi Bowles’ 10 points also aided ALAH.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 54, Unity 36. Chloee Reed’s 15 points and Erika Steinman’s 11 points wasn’t enough for the host Rockets (2-10) to defeat an Illini Prairie Conference foe.
➜ Blue Ridge 47, Argenta-Oreana 31. Jaclyn Pearl tallied 17 points and Jenna Mozingo notched 16 points for the visiting Knights (2-6) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference success versus the Bombers (1-10), who netted 13 points from Cassi Newbanks.
➜ Clinton 67, Villa Grove/Heritage 10. Kaitlyn Rauch’s 19 points and Mallory Cyrulik’s 14 points paced the host Maroons (12-2) to a non-league win over the Blue Devils (6-5), who received four points from Madie Burwell.
➜ Danville 46, Paris 41. Erin Houpt hit 20 points for the visiting Vikings (8-2), who topped Class 2A’s No. 2 team in non-league play. McKaylee Allen added eight points for Danville.
➜ Hoopeston Area 34, Armstrong-Potomac 32. The visiting Cornjerkers (10-4) pulled off a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Trojans (8-5) behind Adasyn Jones’ 11 points and Lexie Breymeyer’s nine points. A-P’s Carlyn Crozier led all scorers with 12 points.
➜ Prairie Central 47, St. Thomas More 31. Chloe Sisco racked up 15 of her 26 points in the first quarter as the host Hawks (8-4) eclipsed the Sabers (3-5) in an IPC meeting. Kennedy Ramshaw’s seven points led STM.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Monticello 41. Taylor Wells and Ella Armstrong (13 points each) paced a group of 10 Spartans (8-4) who produced a field goal in an IPC win over the Sages (4-7), who acquired 16 points from Lizzie Stiverson.
➜ Teutopolis 52, Mahomet-Seymour 29. Cayla Koerner’s 10 points paced the visiting Bulldogs (7-7) offensively in an Apollo Conference setback.
➜ Tuscola 52, Arcola 29. The Class 2A No. 9 Warriors (14-2) took down the nonconference rival Purple Riders (5-6) behind Hope Dietrich’s 11 points and 10 points each from Brynn Tabeling and Marissa Russo. Ariana Warren’s 10 points keyed visiting Arcola.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Danville. Mahomet-Seymour defeated the host Vikings 93-34. Aron Varga and Max Katz each won two individual events: Varga claimed the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 18.12 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:04.23), while Katz took the 100 freestyle (55.61) and 100 backstroke (1:03.90). Danville’s lone triumph came from Alexander Faulkner in the 200 freestyle (1:58.55).