In boys’ basketball
⇐ Chrisman 57, Martinsville 56. Nic Eddy authored a huge double-double for the visiting Cardinals (7-12), who outscored the Bluestreaks 23-12 in the fourth quarter to pick up a thrilling nonconference win. Eddy finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Chrisman added 17 points from Colton Brazelton, who hit five three-pointers.
⇐ Judah Christian 49, Schlarman 43. Aidyn Beck went off for a game-high 25 points to propel the visiting Tribe (5-9) to its second win in its last three games, coming against the Hilltoppers (5-8) in nonconference play in Danville. Beck shot 6 of 9 from the free throw line to aid his output, and he was backed by 10 points from teammate Tucker Bailey. Schlarman acquired double-digit scoring efforts from Jerry Reed (18 points) and CL Dye (12 points) in the loss.
In girls’ basketball
⇐ Arcola 55, Okaw Valley 35. The host Purple Riders (12-4) outscored the Timberwolves 22-5 in the third quarter, ultimately running away with their fourth Lincoln Prairie Conference win of the season in as many tries. Six different players tallied at least five points apiece for Arcola, which won its fourth consecutive game overall. Kacie Sisk led that group with 14 points, followed closely by Kelsey Moore (10 points) and Eva Hopkins (nine points) during the 20-point win for Arcola.
⇐ Armstrong-Potomac 31, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17. Kyla Bullington scored 17 points for the host Trojans (12-6), matching the Blue Devils (3-14) in total scoring and leading her team to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Brynn Spencer tacked on seven points for A-P, while BHRA countered with five points apiece from Natalie Clapp and Mikayla Cox.
⇐ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 63, Decatur Lutheran 53. Kailee Otto finished one rebound shy of a double-double as the visiting Knights (13-5) took down their Lincoln Prairie opponent. Otto recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals for ALAH. Claire Seal’s 18 points included an 11 of 11 free throw ledger, and she also brought in six rebounds for the Knights. Charley Condill also contributed by scoring nine points, grabbing 14 rebounds and handing out seven assists in a solid all-around game for ALAH.
⇐ Blue Ridge 47, Heritage 20. The host Knights (4-13) ended a five-game skid by dispatching the Hawks (0-14) in Lincoln Prairie action. Ava Austin scored a game-high 19 points to pace Blue Ridge, which picked up 12 points from Phoebe Reynolds and 10 points from Paige Browning. Adena Paul led Heritage with a team-high 11 points for the Hawks.
⇐ El Paso-Gridley 43, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 36. Mindy Brown and Mallory Rosendahl each scored nine points for the visiting Falcons (6-13), but they couldn’t quite keep up with the Titans in a Heart of Illinois Conference setback. Rosendahl also hauled in eight rebounds for GCMS, which received eight points and eight rebounds from Savannah Shumate and eight rebounds from Sophia Ray.
⇐ Heyworth 42, Ridgeview 32. Brinley Stevens and Annalyn Harper generated most of the points for the host Mustangs (8-12) in their Heart of Illinois loss to the Hornets. Stevens finished with 17 points for Ridgeview, and Harper sank three three-pointers as part of her 10-point night.
⇐ Iroquois West 49, Westville 32. The 1-2 punch of Ilyana Nambo and Shea Small keyed the visiting Raiders (11-9) to a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph versus the Tigers (4-11). Nambo produced 17 points and Small logged 16 points for IW, which improved to 5-1 in league action. Lydia Gondzur (10 points) and Aubrie Jenkins (eight points) led Westville.
⇐ Monticello 38, Danville 20. Maia High dropped 17 points for the host Sages (6-13) as they eclipsed the Vikings (2-15) in a nonconference game. Monticello led 9-1 after one quarter and permitted just one field goal in the first half. Offensively, Isa Beery (eight points) and Jacq Maxey (six points) also chipped in toward the victory. Anna Houpt keyed Danville’s with six points.
⇐ Oakwood 37, Milford 9. Addie Wright tallied her 1,000th career point with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, ending the night with a bang as the visiting Comets (11-10) cruised past the Bearcats (1-18) in Vermilion Valley play. Wright finished with 22 points overall, scoring 12 of those in the fourth quarter. Caydence Vermillion (six points) and Bella Bradford (four points) were among Oakwood’s complementary scoring options. Hunter Mowrey produced six points for Milford.
⇐ Paris 48, Sullivan 27. Netting 15 fourth-quarter points couldn’t prevent Sullivan (6-13) from finishing this nonconference loss to the Tigers with their lowest scoring output of the season so far. Izabelle Hay (seven points), Alaina Moore (five points) and Addison Minor (three points, six rebounds, four steals) were statistical leaders for Sullivan.
⇐ Pontiac 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47. The host Panthers (8-10) nearly clawed all the way back from a 40-33 disadvantage through three quarters versus the Indians, but they couldn’t close the deal in an Illini Prairie Conference setback. Trixie Johnson followed up signing a National Letter of Intent with Illinois State women’s track and field earlier in the day by tallying 17 points for PBL, which also snagged 15 points from Emily Robidoux.
⇐ Prairie Central 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 44. A 35-30 deficit through three quarters disappeared over the last eight minutes for the host Hawks (12-5), who rallied past the Spartans (7-12) for an Illini Prairie victory. Mariya Sisco scored six of her team-best 19 points in the fourth quarter for Prairie Central, which garnered six rebounds and seven steals from Sisco, 13 points from Lucy Whitfill and nine points from Chloe Sisco. Addison Frick connected on four three-point shots and finished with 16 points for SJ-O. Taylor Hug added 10 points for the Spartans on the power of three three-pointers.
⇐ St. Thomas More 51, Unity 37. A 22-20 lead at halftime for the visiting Sabers (13-3) gave way to a more potent second half in an Illini Prairie win versus the Rockets (13-6) at the Rocket Center in Tolono. STM’s eighth win in a row included 18 of 18 free throw shooting as a team, 19 points from Maddy Swisher and 13 points from Ruari Quarnstrom. Addison Ray (10 points, six rebounds) and Lauren Miller (seven points, six rebounds, three assists) led Unity. The Sabers’ Ava Dickerson was tasked with slowing Rockets leading scorer Raegen Stringer defensively and limited her to five points.
⇐ Salt Fork 50, Cissna Park 25. Alexa Jamison had another huge scoring night, the host Storm (10-7) locked in defensively versus the Timberwolves (16-4) and Salt Fork avenged a 10-point loss to Cissna Park earlier this season with this Vermilion Valley win between teams who entered the game unbeaten in league play. Jamison racked up 27 points entirely on two-point field goals and free throws for the Storm, which picked up eight points from Kendyl Hurt and seven points from Shelby McGee. No Timberwolf scored more than five points, a mark reached by Morgan Sinn and Brooklyn Stadeli.
⇐ Tri-County 58, Argenta-Oreana 20. Thaylee Barry netted 13 points as one of three players in double figures for the host Titans (15-6) as they rumbled past the Bombers (1-14) in Lincoln Prairie play. Kaylin Williams compiled 12 points, five rebounds and seven steals for Tri-County, which gained seven more steals from Barry and 12 points from Josie Armstrong. Angelina Madrigal tallied six points to pace A-O.
⇐ Tuscola 49, Cerro Gordo/Bement 28. Twenty games, 20 wins. That’s the story of the season to this point for the still-unbeaten Warriors (20-0) as they stymied the Broncos (14-5) during a nonconference win. Ella Boyer’s game-high 13 points and Harley Woodard’s 10 points led Tuscola in scoring during the home victory. Woodard added six rebounds to go with Sydney Moss’ nine points and eight rebounds and Ava Boyer’s five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Haylei Simpson posted seven points for CG/B, which nabbed five points apiece from Caroline Hill, Bailey Walter and Reese Brunner.
⇐ Watseka 44, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39. The visiting Warriors (14-2) are now winners of their last eight games after outlasting the Buffaloes (8-7) in Vermilion Valley action. Watseka put three players in double figures — Ava Swartz (14 points), Becca Benoit (11 points) and Brianna Denault (10 points) — and Denault turned in a double-double by swiping 10 rebounds. G-RF’s Kendall Roberts led all scorers with 18 points, and Sydney Spesard added nine points.