These are the prep highlights for Monday, Aug. 22. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
➜ Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Defense was a calling card for the Warriors in their tournament opener, during which they prevailed over the Falcons 25-18, 25-19. Brianna Denault’s nine digs and six digs apiece from Elizabeth Wittenborn, Natalie Petersen and Elena Newell keyed Watseka, as did Ella Smith’s four kills and Newell’s 12 assists. Savannah Shumate and Sophia Ray each recorded three kills for GCMS, which picked up eight assists from Madison McCreary.
➜ Bishop McNamara 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Falcons (0-2) couldn’t salvage a win in the tournament’s opening day, dropping this decision by a 25-21, 25-13 margin. Aubrey Williams (three kills), Rylee Stephens (five assists, six digs) and McCreary (12 digs) were standouts for GCMS here.
➜ Watseka 2, Bishop McNamara 1. After faltering in the opening set 22-25, the Warriors (2-0) bounced back to fend off the Irish 25-22, 25-18 in the next two sets. Smith (13 digs) and Denault (11 digs) again were strong on the defensive end for Watseka, as was Becca Benoit (four blocks). The quartet of Smith (seven kills), Lauren Tegtmeyer (six kills), Haylie Peck (five kills) and Newell (18 assists) fared well offensively.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0. Ella Lund’s eight kills and Kyla Bullington’s six kills played meaningful roles for the host Trojans (1-0) in their 25-16, 25-10 win over the Hilltoppers (0-1) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Lily Jameson had the A-P offense firing on all cylinders with her 20 assists, and she also served four aces, while Gracie Gordon added two blocks and Lund contributed five digs.
➜ Benton (Ind.) Central 2, Milford 0. The host Bearcats (0-1) couldn’t keep up with their out-of-state opponent, losing a 25-6, 25-12 decision. Anna McEwen’s five kills and seven digs was a highlight for Milford, as was Jahni Lavicka’s 11 assists and Hunter Mowrey’s four kills and 12 digs.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Unity 1. The visiting Blue Devils (1-0) went to Tolono and defeated a team that lost just four matches all of last season by a 25-18, 25-27, 25-23 score line. The Rockets (0-1) were led by Ruby Tarr’s 15 assists and Julia Ping’s 29 digs.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0. Phoebe Reynolds and Gracie Shaffer formed a solid 1-2 offensive punch for the visiting Knights (1-0) as they rolled to a 25-11, 25-18 nonconference win over the Raiders (0-1). Reynolds bagged nine kills and served two aces, while Shaffer recorded 10 assists and one block for Blue Ridge, which added 13 service points from Madi Wingert.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Tuscola 0. Lexus Lawhorn provided eight assists and smacked three aces for the visiting Broncos (1-0), who pulled off a 25-15, 25-19 nonconference triumph versus the Warriors (0-1). Haylei Simpson was the primary benefactor of Lawhorn’s setting, putting down five kills for CG/B to go with Ali Walker’s three digs. Addisyn Pettry authored a six-kill, four-dig performance for Tuscola, which soaked up three kills and four digs from Zoey Thomason and five digs from Emily Czerwonka.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Hannah Jackson was a powerhouse on offense for the visiting Tribe (1-0), boasting 15 kills in a 25-15, 23-25, 25-16 nonconference win against the Buffaloes (0-1). Klementine Davis procured a 24-assist, 12-dig double-double for Judah, which benefited from Brelyn Riesberg’s 16 digs, six assists and four aces as well as Grace Maxwell’s four kills, 13 digs and four aces.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. After two back-and-forth sets, the host Spartans (0-1) ran out of gas during a 26-24, 24-26, 25-17 nonconference loss to the Trojans. Taylor Hug put together a double-double of 26 assists and 12 digs for SJ-O, which landed Shayne Immke’s 12 kills and six digs plus Peyton Williams’ six kills and three digs.
➜ Monticello 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Sierrah Downey and Reese Patton shared setting duties for the visiting Sages (1-0), and it paid dividends during their 25-19, 25-19 nonconference victory versus the Bombers (0-1). Each girl finished with six assists on the night for Monticello, which claimed three kills from Tavey Young and three blocks from Jacq Maxey.
➜ Paris 2, Heritage 0. A competitive nonconference match didn’t go the way of the visiting Hawks (0-1), who suffered a 25-22, 25-22 loss to the Tigers. Among Heritage’s statistical leaders were Riley Miller (one kill, two blocks), Mary Roland (five assists, one ace) and Lilli Montgomery (four digs).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Centennial 1. The visiting Panthers (1-0) opened their season with a strenuous rally versus the Chargers (0-1), eventually pulling off a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 comeback victory in nonconference action. Bailey Bruns erupted for 23 kills and seven digs to guide PBL, which garnered a 14-assist, 10-dig double-double from Araya Stack plus Aubrey Busboom’s 12 assists and Trixie Johnson’s 10 digs. Statistical leaders for Centennial in defeat were Riley Ries (eight kills, three blocks), Emily Pitcher (17 assists, four digs) and Maddy Schrad (11 digs).
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Arthur Christian 0. The host Sabers (1-0) didn’t miss a beat in their first match since graduating three Division I athletes from their Class 1A state champion roster last fall, cruising to a nonconference win over the Conquering Riders (0-1) by a 25-8, 25-11 margin. Tennis standout Maddy Swisher was STM’s top offensive threat with five kills, closely followed by Cassidy Monahan’s four kills. Julia Johnson (11 assists) and Claire Kennedy (eight digs) also offered key contributions. ACS was led in defeat by Liana Kauffman’s four kills and Alayna Cutler’s seven digs.
➜ Tri-County 2, Oblong 1. After a thrilling first set went 28-26 in favor of Oblong, the host Titans (1-0) took the next two sets 25-15, 25-17 to win the nonconference match. Amaya Duzan racked up 26 assists and served three aces for Tri-County, most often feeding Kaylin Williams (nine kills), Josie Armstrong (six kills) and Mollie Pollock (five kills). Armstrong added four blocks, Brooke Baker collected six digs and three aces, and Briana Reese turned in nine digs.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Monticello 7, Warrensburg-Latham 0. The host Sages (1-0) wasted no time getting their offense off the ground for the 2022 season, romping past a nonconference foe. Cohen Neighbors, Levi Stephens and Biniam Lienhart each scored two goals for Monticello, and Ben Williamson banked the other goal in addition to assisting three others. Lienhart added an assist of his own, and Evan Henrard came up with one keeper save.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 1. A nonconference season-opener between the Comets (0-0-1) and host Spartans (0-0-1) ended in a draw, with SJ-O scoring in the first half and O/SF finding the equalizer in the second half. Ryker Lockhart was the Spartans’ goal scorer, assisted by Spencer Wilson. Grant Powell booked the Comets’ tally, assisted by Reef Pacot. Hunter Ketchum provided 11 saves for SJ-O, and Joshua Ruch turned in three stops for O/SF.
➜ Normal Calvary 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. The visiting Bunnies (0-1) fell behind 2-0 and couldn’t fully recover in a non-league setback to open their season. Seth Kollross scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for Fisher/GCMS, which outshot Normal Calvary 27-3 but couldn’t find the back of the net more consistently.
➜ Urbana 2, Normal U-High 1. Marcus De Los Angeles and William Arana each dented the twine for the host Tigers (1-0) as they prevailed in a nonconference match, their first since graduating most of the starters from last season’s team that reached a Class 2A super-sectional match. Kevin Perez-Briseno provided one assist for Urbana, with Tyler Marcum making five saves in net.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boasted the six best individual scores in a nine-hole quadrangular at Harrison Park Golf Course, allowing the Eagles to secure a win against Fisher, Hoopeston Area and Westville. Rantoul/PBL compiled a team score of 159 compared to 201 for Fisher, 228 for Hoopeston Area and 234 for Westville. Justin Merrill was medalist with a 38 for Rantoul/PBL, whose other top-four scorers were Mason Uden (40), Ethan Donaldson (40) and Alex Warner (41). The Bunnies grabbed a 47 from Ryan Coulter plus matching 50s from Jordan Claxton and Gage Harseim. The Cornjerkers were powered by Wyatt Eisenmann’s 47 and Brian Armstrong’s 59. The Tigers picked up a 52 from Ty Williamson and a 57 from Jackson Priest.
➜ At Farmer City. Heyworth defeated Donovan and host Blue Ridge, carding a 181 compared to 205 for Donovan and 243 for Blue Ridge, at Woodlawn Country Club. Champaign Academy High also competed, but did not post a team score. The third-place Knights were led over nine holes by Gavin Friel’s 55 and Caden Kimball’s 60. Dillon Jones’ 72 was the top score for the Owls.
➜ At Grant Park. Watseka placed third in a triangular at Minne Monesse Golf Club, its 189 total behind those of Grant Park (184) and Illinois Lutheran (174). The Warriors’ Hagen Hoy was the match’s individual runner-up with a 3-over 39, and teammate Austin Marcier provided a 46.
➜ At Savoy. Champaign Central recorded the best local team score in the John Macek Invitational, an 18-hole tournament conducted at the UI Course. The Maroons’ 319 ranked third overall, behind only Mattoon (314) and Effingham St. Anthony (305). Ben Bandy and Wade Schacht carded matching 78s to tie for seventh place overall and lead Central. St. Thomas More produced a team score of 361, with Wilson Kirby also sharing seventh position individually at 78. The Sabers’ next-best performer was Jimmy Henderson with an 87. Other local individuals in the overall top 10 were Judah Christian’s Caleb McCullough (second place, 74) and Urbana’s Parker McClain (tied for seventh, 78).
➜ At Streator. Carson Friedman and Easton Friedman shot matching 81s during the 18-hole Bulldog Invitational at Edgewood Golf Club, guiding Prairie Central to runner-up status. The Hawks’ cumulative 333 was outdone only by Ottawa (298). Connor Gibson’s 85 and Tucker Stoller’s 86 also helped Prairie Central’s cause.
➜ At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond was team champion in the Tuscola Invitational, a Ryder Cup-style event held at Ironhorse Golf Club. Braden Kauffman and Aaron Seegmiller combined on a 1-under 71 result that fronted the Purple Riders’ cumulative even-par 144 total. Clay Seal and Canton Wesch provided the other half of that outcome by shooting a 1-over 73.
➜ At Villa Grove. In a nine-hole triangular that included both boys and girls, Monticello compiled a 192 score to top Salt Fork (210) and Villa Grove (217) at Tri-City Country Club. The Blue Devils’ Gavin Kiser was medalist with a 42. The Sages’ top producers were Evan Prahl with an individual runner-up 45, Hayden Klink with a 48 and Connor Kuntz with a 49. The runner-up Storm received matching 51s from Amelia Birge and Kendal Shults. Along with Kiser’s 42, Villa Grove had a 51 from Jake Gilles.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Blue Ridge’s Lillian Enger carded a nine-hole 52 at Woodlawn Country Club, ranking second behind only Heyworth’s Lucy Hawk (51). The Knights were the only school of four involved to log a team score (253), with Enger’s effort followed on her team by Payton Heiser’s 65 and Nevaeh Burris’ 66. Champaign Academy High’s Keagan Marie Markun shot 61 as the lone Owl to play.
➜ At Sheldon. Jasmine Essington fired the best score in a nine-hole dual between her Watseka team and Tri-Point at Shewami Country Club, posting a 47 that was 12 strokes better than any other golfer’s total. The Warriors won the team battle by default, as the Chargers didn’t have enough golfers for a group score. Kyah Westerfield’s 59 was the second-best output both for Watseka and the entire event.
COLIN LIKAS