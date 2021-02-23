In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 74, Arcola 71. Austin Plank connected on a half-court shot in this Lincoln Prairie Conference at the regulation buzzer to push the visiting Knights (3-1) past the Purple Riders (4-4). Plank finished with 13 points to go with Kaden Feagin's 19 points and Jack Martin's 15 points for ALAH. Four Arcola players finished in double figures scoring: Kevin Garza (23 points), Kacee Moore (18 points), Beau Edwards (17 points) and Alex Kuhns (11 points).
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 68, Argenta-Oreana 37. Connor Brown rolled to 22 points for the visiting Broncos (7-2), who extended their win streak to three by knocking off the Bombers (1-6) in LPC action. JD Benson added 12 points for CG/B. Landon Lawson banked 18 points for A-O.
➜ Clifton Central 50, Milford 46. The second meeting between these teams in three days was as close as last Saturday’s game, and the host Bearcats (7-4) once again came up short in the nonconference battle. Trace Fleming notched 13 points and both Luke McCabe and Trey Totheroh added 11 points for Milford, which fell to Clifton Central 48-46 in the previous matchup.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Cerro Gordo/Bement 26. Mackenzi Bowles led a trio of double-digit scorers for the host Knights (8-0), her 18 points helping the team to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Broncos (2-6). Alexa Miller (12 points) and Makenzie Brown (10 points) joined Bowles at that plateau, with Miller adding eight rebounds, eight assists and seven steals while Brown pitched in eight rebounds.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Monticello 32. The visiting Sages (2-4) fell behind 34-20 before intermission and couldn’t recover during this Illini Prairie Conference event. Renni Fultz’s 16 points and Lizzie Stiverson’s eight points keyed Monticello.
➜ Clinton 65, Shelbyville 37. Mallory Cyrulik deposited 28 points for the visiting Maroons (7-2), who cruised to a Central Illinois Conference win. Class 2A No. 8 Clinton also netted 11 points from Kaitlyn Rauch.
➜ Danville 74, Tri-County 35. The host Vikings (3-1) blitzed the Titans (5-1) — Class 1A’s fourth-ranked team — by crafting a 37-11 lead before halftime in the nonconference matchup. Erin Houpt’s 27 points, McKaylee Allen’s 23 points and Nau’tika Conaway’s 12 points all gave Danville a boost. Tri-County was led by Bella Dudley’s 14 points and four rebounds.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18. The host Falcons (1-6) were stifled by their Heart of Illinois Conference enemy. GCMS was led by Ryleigh Brown’s seven points and Savannah Shumate’s six points.
➜ Iroquois West 37, Cissna Park 34. Shelby Johnson’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double loomed large for the host Raiders (4-2) during an overtime Sangamon Valley Conference win over the Timberwolves (2-6). Shea Small added 10 points for IW, which outscored its rival 7-4 in the extra period. Cissna Park received 10 points and five steals from Kenadee Edelman and a seven-point, five-rebound effort from Addison Seggebruch.
➜ Hoopeston Area 36, Armstrong-Potomac 21. Ali Watson’s 13 points led the offense for the host Cornjerkers (4-4), who handed the Trojans (6-2) their first Vermilion Valley Conference loss of the season. Emma Glotzbach (seven points) and Adasyn Jones (six points, six assists, six rebounds) also played key roles in Hoopeston Area’s success.
➜ LeRoy 39, Ridgeview 32. Callie Warlow compiled 10 of her game-high 16 points in the second half for the host Panthers (5-3), who won their fourth consecutive game by inching past the Mustangs (3-6) in an HOIC affair. Tiffany Bargmann (11 points, six steals, five rebounds) and Grace Loy (11 rebounds, four steals) also chipped in for LeRoy. Morgan Donaldson’s 12 points and Peyton Rinkenberger’s eight points led Ridgeview.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 63, Mattoon 62. The host Bulldogs (5-3) turned a 49-43 deficit through three quarters into an Apollo Conference triumph. Cayla Koerner sank the decisive two-point field goal in the final seconds and finished with nine points. Savannah Orgeron put together a huge outing with 26 points and five rebounds for M-S, which acquired 11 points and five boards from Durbin Thomas as well as 10 points and seven rebounds from Nichole Taylor.
➜ Oakwood 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 30. The host Comets (2-3) used a 12-point third quarter to wipe out a 23-20 halftime deficit and overcome the Blue Devils (0-5) in VVC play. Addie Wright paced Oakwood with 11 points, Aaliyah Denius netted eight points, and both Tiffany Paris and Ashlynn Pinnick bucketed seven points — with each scoring five in the second half. BHRA received nine points apiece from Ella Myers and Sophia Rome.
➜ Olympia 52, Unity 35. A balanced offense for the host Rockets (1-6) wasn’t enough to produce an IPC win. Taylor Henry (11 points, eight rebounds), Chloee Reed (10 points) and Katey Moore (nine points) contributed most of Unity’s scoring.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Dwight 50. Baylee Cosgrove sank a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter on her way to 24 total points for the host Panthers (5-1), who outlasted their SVC foe. Lorena Arnett’s 10 points and Hannah Schwarz’s eight points backed Cosgrove’s effort.
➜ Prairie Central 58, Chillicothe IVC 48. The visiting Hawks (5-3) stretched their win streak to four games during this IPC showdown. Chloe Sisco’s 15 points topped the scoring chart for Prairie Central, which outscored its opponent 18-10 in the second quarter to erase a four-point disadvantage. Katy Curl banked 11 points as well.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 60, Pontiac 45. Ten different athletes bucketed at least one point each for the visiting Spartans (5-1) during an IPC triumph. Ella Armstrong fronted the SJ-O charge with 11 points, and both Payton Jacob and Peyton Jones added nine points.
➜ St. Thomas More 45, Rantoul 21. The visiting Sabers (2-1) pulled out to a 20-2 advantage in the first quarter and never looked back during an IPC victory over the Eagles (0-4). Kennedy Ramshaw’s 15 points and Maddy Swisher’s eight points paced STM.
➜ Salt Fork 50, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13. A 26-point second quarter provided the visiting Storm (7-0) more than enough offense to keep down the Buffaloes (0-4) in VVC action. Carsyn Todd swished five three-pointers on her way to 22 points for Class 1A No. 9 Salt Fork, which took in eight points from Olivia Chew and seven points from Mackenzie Russell. Sydney Spesard’s five points paced G-RF.
➜ Sullivan 55, Central A&M 35. Host Sullivan (7-1) busted out to a 19-5 lead in the first quarter en route to a CIC victory. Taylor Orris cobbled together a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double for Sullivan to go with Emily White's 18 points and eight steals, as well as 10 points apiece from Jerra Goad and Zoe Walton.
➜ Tuscola 55, St. Teresa 43. Four different athletes boasted at least 11 points each for the host Warriors (9-0), who remained unbeaten in CIC play and overall. Class 2A No. 9 Tuscola landed 14 points and five rebounds from Sophie Kremitzki, 13 points from Ella Boyer, a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double from Marissa Russo and 11 points from Brynn Tabeling.
➜ Watseka 51, Momence 13. The host Warriors (7-0) outscored their SVC enemy in the first quarter alone with 18 points, remaining perfect on the season in the process. Kinzie Parsons’ 13 points, Natalie Schroeder’s 11 points and Baylor Cluver’s seven points led Watseka offensively.
