In boys’ golf
At Findlay. Nate Thomason carded a 46 for Tuscola to earn a share of first place in a nine-hole Central Illinois Conference dual with Shelbyville at Eagle Creek Golf Course, but the Rams pulled out a 200-207 win over the Warriors. Landon Banta’s 51 was Tuscola’s next-best score and planted him in fifth place overall.
At Grant Park. Jordan Schroeder’s 43 was the third-best score among all competitors in a nine-hole triangular at Minne Monesse Golf Course, helping Watseka to second place with a 193 total that came up short against Grant Park (175) but topped Illinois Lutheran (201). Zachary Hickman and Adam Norder contributed matching 48s to the Warriors’ cause.
At Hoopeston. A closely-contested nine-hole quadrangular at Hubbard Trail Country Club went in favor of Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, which staved off Westville, Hoopeston Area and Fisher by a 210-212-215-229 margin. Evan Donaldson’s 48 claimed him the Eagles’ top spot and second place overall, and Rantoul/PBL also benefited from Hayden Schall’s 53 and Sean Hudson’s 54. The Tigers’ Kenny Clarkston snagged medalist honors with a 44 and was backed by Jack Duensing’s 54. The Cornjerkers claimed one golfer below 50 courtesy Ben Brown’s 49, and the Bunnies were keyed by Jacob Reynolds’ 52.
At Savoy. Monticello’s William Ross kept the field at bay during an 18-hole, six-team event at the U of I Orange Course, firing a 73 to win medalist recognition by 4 strokes. Paired with Matt Erickson’s 79 and Tanner Buehnerkemper’s 80, Ross’ score helped the Sages to second place in the standings, their 321 only falling behind Mattoon’s 317. Host Centennial placed third among the squads as five of its six players shot 94 or better. Ashten Cafarelli (85) and Keith Gardner (89) led the way for the Chargers. St. Thomas More and St. Joseph-Ogden ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with team totals of 374 and 394. The Sabers took an 83 from Wilson Kirby and an 89 from Noah Eyman, while the Spartans were paced by Ty Pence's 93.
At Villa Grove. Zachary Buesing fired a 39 for host Villa Grove/Heritage to take the top spot in a nine-hole dual with Salt Fork at Tri-City Country Club, but the Storm still prevailed by a 214-245 margin. Brody Althaus’ 46 was good for Salt Fork’s top spot, and the Storm’s No. 2-6 scorers finished between 51 and 63. The former mark was posted by Hunter Wantland. The Blue Devils’ second-best score came from Brandon Kelly (64).
In girls’ golf
At Crete. Natalie Schroeder continued her dominant start to the 2020 campaign by shooting a medalist-winning 42 over nine holes at Balmoral Woods Country Club as Watseka knocked off Beecher 204-212. Schroeder finished 5 strokes ahead of her nearest rival and was supported by Carolyn Dickte’s 49 and Allie Hoy’s 54.
At Findlay. Shelbyville locked up the top two spots in a nine-hole Central Illinois Conference matchup with Tuscola, causing the Warriors to suffer a 213-224 defeat. Tuscola did rack up the 3, 4 and 5 spots in the individual rankings thanks to Marley Good’s 50, Makenna Fiscus’ 51 and Zoey Thomason’s 58.
At Mahomet. St. Thomas More’s Mia Kirby nearly knocked off Pontiac’s Dani Grace Schrock, who tied for third at last year’s Class 1A state meet, during a nine-hole Illini Prairie Conference bout at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Schrock ultimately pulled ahead at 38, but Kirby’s 39 was critical to the Sabers taking down the Indians 181-191. Tessa Tomaso shot a career-best 43 to secure third place overall for STM.