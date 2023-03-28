In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 11, Villa Grove 0. A 1-0 lead through four innings of nonconference action abruptly turned into a more lopsided victory for the visiting Trojans (3-0), who tallied five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Blue Devils (1-2). Kollin Asbury mashed a grand slam for A-P to support his five innings of three-hit, 10-strikeout pitching. Gavin Parkerson also homered among two hits, driving in two runs and scoring three times to go with two RBI apiece from Lane Morgan and Cain Buhr. Parker Knierim doubled as one of four Villa Grove players to record a hit.
➜ Champaign Central 8, Hoopeston Area 2. Max Quirk racked up five strikeouts in five innings pitched to guide the host Maroons (4-1) to a nonconference triumph versus the Cornjerkers (1-2) at Spalding Park. TJ Pipkins keyed Central’s offense with two RBI and two runs scored. Charlie Hobbs’ two hits and Kevin Lehr’s two runs scored also helped the cause. Cole Miller went 3 for 3 and drove in a run to power Hoopeston Area, for which Zach Huchel went 2 for 3.
➜ Clifton Central 7, Watseka 1. The host Warriors (0-2) outhit the Comets 6-4 in this nonconference game, but Watseka was done in by eight defensive errors. Austin Morris went 2 for 3 with one walk and one RBI for the Warriors, who picked up two hits from Hagen Hoy and six strikeouts pitched by Myles Lynch in four innings of work.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Teutopolis 3. Blake Wolters continued living up to his lofty reputation early this season. The Arizona baseball signee hit two home runs — one a grand slam — and pitched four one-hit innings as the host Bulldogs (4-1) surpassed the Wooden Shoes in a nonconference showcase. Wolters finished with three hits, five RBI and three runs scored as a batter and struck out 11 opponents as a pitcher. M-S drew 10 walks and stole four bases as a team. Carter Selk (two hits, one RBI) also showed out for the Bulldogs, who gained single RBI from Mateo Casillas, Alex McHale and Ben Wagner.
➜ Monticello 8, Lincoln 1. Jack Buckalew did a bit of everything for the visiting Sages (3-1), who tallied eight unanswered runs en route to a non-league triumph. Buckalew threw six innings, allowing four hits and striking out eight hitters, and he also went 3 for 4 with two RBI as a batter. Biniam Lienhart (2 for 4, two runs) and Colton Vance (1 for 4, two RBI) also propelled Monticello’s offense.
➜ Mt. Zion 10, Danville 7. The visiting Vikings (0-3) still are searching for their first win of the season after this close nonconference result versus the Braves.
➜ Neoga 24, Heritage 0. The host Hawks (0-4) gained one hit from Destin Nickle and one walk from Zaien Smith but otherwise were silenced by the Indians in a four-inning, non-league setback.
➜ Oakwood 5, Centennial 2. All seven of this nonconference game’s runs were scored in the fourth inning, and it was the host Comets (3-1-1) who ultimately prevailed over the Chargers (2-4). Matthew Miller drove in two runs, Dalton Hobick knocked in one run and Grant Powell lashed two hits for Oakwood, which received a complete-game four-hitter on the mound from Travis Tiernan. He struck out seven batters. Kam Murphy and Walker Westfield each tallied one RBI for Centennial, with Madden Schurvinske and Jake Miller each notching one hit and scoring one run.
➜ Paris 20, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. The season-opening game did not end in favor of the host Buffaloes (0-1), who permitted 14 runs in the fifth inning and were handed a nonconference loss. Cohen Cavanaugh logged one hit and two RBI for G-RF/C, whose runs were scored by Trenton Ryan and Ryley Heck. Cameron Steinbaugh added two stolen bases.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Milford 2. The visiting Panthers (3-2) garnered two hits from four different players, using this balance to push past the Bearcats (1-2) in a nonconference meeting. Noah Steiner, Jeremiah Ager, Conner Vaughn and Mason Uden made up that quartet, with Steiner tripling once and scoring twice. Aiden Johnson and Kayden Snelling in drove in one run for PBL, which used a four-player pitching unit led by Vaughn (five strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings) to stifle Milford. The Bearcats took in single RBI from Max Cook and Carson Shields, the former of whom had two hits.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Salt Fork 2. The visiting Spartans (3-3) generated five runs across the final two innings to hand the Storm (4-1) its first loss of the season during this nonconference battle. Nolan Earley threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless, four-strikeout relief after Kendrick Johnson struck out five batters in 4 1/3 frames for SJ-O. Spartans Adam Price (two hits, one RBI), Taylor Voorhees (two hits, one RBI) and Luke Landrus (two hits, one run) provided the pop at the dish. Deegan Albert and Blake Hettmansberger each booked one hit and one run for Salt Fork, which was hindered by six defensive errors to undo some solid pitching by Pedro Rangel (six innings, five hits, zero earned runs, five strikeouts).
➜ Unity 17, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10. An offensive slugfest eventually went in favor of the visiting Rockets (3-0-1), who took down the Blue Devils (0-4) in a nonconference slobberknocker. Easton Cunningham went 3 for 4 with one RBI and four runs scored for Unity, while Brock Suding (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBI) and Tre Hoggard (2 for 4, two RBI, three runs) brought some additional offensive firepower.
➜ Westville 24, Blue Ridge 0. Cade Schaumburg tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the visiting Tigers (5-1), who won their third consecutive game by overwhelming the Knights (0-2) in a nonconference tilt. Schaumburg struck out 10 batters, and the only baserunner he allowed to reach was Riley Pruitt via hit by pitch. Schaumburg also doubled twice among three hits at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring four times. Landen Haurez homered, knocked in four runs and scored thrice for Westville, which saw Drew Wichtowski triple twice while driving in three runs and scoring three times. Ethan McMasters added two hits, three RBI and two runs.
In softball
Southern Warrior Classic
At Murfreesboro, Tenn.
➜ Clinton 14, Saks (Ala.) 6. A five-run second inning allowed the Maroons to pull away in their first game of the day, as well as their third game of the multi-day tournament. Clinton defeated Harbor Creek (Pa.) and lost to Nolensville (Tenn.) on Saturday in the same tournament. During this victory over Saks, Sarah Mills went 2 for 3 with three RBI to aid a Clinton attack that further was bolstered by Heidi Humble (2 for 3, two RBI, three runs), Mea Kiviehan (3 for 3, three runs) and Maggie Martin (two RBI).
➜ Highland (Ind.) 9, Clinton 1. In their second game of the day, the Maroons (2-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning but then surrendered nine unanswered runs to fall in five innings. Brooke Reeves notched a hit and scored Clinton’s lone run, driven in by Humble.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 14, St. Thomas More 4. Kyla Bullington drilled a three-run home run as the host Trojans (3-0) remained perfect on the season by dispatching the Sabers (0-2) in five innings of non-league play. Bullington, Cami Saltsgaver, Laney Duden and Tinley Parkerson each recorded multiple hits and multiple RBI for A-P to back Acasia Gernentz’s four innings of eight-strikeout pitching. The two teams dedicated this game to the memories of Prairie Central seniors Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr, who died on March 19, with the Trojans and Sabers taking a photo together behind a large “PC” inscription in the back of the infield.
➜ Champaign Central 14, Hoopeston Area 8. After falling behind 7-0 through 1 1/2 innings, the host Maroons (1-1) scratched out all 14 of their runs over the next four innings and took down the Cornjerkers (2-1) in a non-league contest. Nalani Ray went 4 for 5 out of the leadoff spot for Central, hitting for the cycle and driving in six runs. Bridget Lee also homered among three hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice for the Maroons to go with two RBI apiece from Maisie Bowers and Annabelle Price. Maddie Barnes and Alexa Bailey each drove in two runs for Hoopeston Area, with Macy Warner and Riley Miller each scoring twice.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 5. Alyssa Acton smacked a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to push the game into extra innings, but the host Spartans (3-3) were unable to close out the Grey Ghosts in a nine-inning, Illini Prairie Conference defeat. Peyton Jones went 4 for 5 and scored twice to lead SJ-O’s offense, which added two hits apiece from Acton and Shayne Immke but also racked up 18 strikeouts versus IVC pitcher Katie Petran.
➜ Clifton Central 9, Watseka 5. The host Warriors (2-1) were knocked from the unbeaten ranks during this nonconference game. Natalie Petersen went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI to pace Watseka, which added two RBI from Becca Benoit and two hits from Jasmine Essington.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. The host Bearcats (3-1) netted 10 runs in the fourth inning to prematurely end this nonconference game with the Panthers (0-5). Addison Lucht went 2 for 3 with five RBI and three runs scored to fuel the M/CP attack, whose other primary contributors included Brynlee Wright (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs) and Lillie Harris (3 for 3, three RBI, two runs). Kirstyn Lucht threw all five innings for the Bearcats, striking out seven batters while allowing four hits. Charley Ulrich (two hits) and Jordyn Goss (one hit, one run) led PBL in defeat.
➜ Rantoul 11, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7. Emily Curtis bashed a home run among two hits and drove in four runs as the host Eagles (1-2) pulled away from the Blue Devils (1-3) for a nonconference victory. Nicole Vermillion and Lauren Herbert each carded two RBI and Josie Roseman hit a home run for Rantoul, which saw Kylie Brucker execute a diving catch defensively when BHRA had the bases loaded at one stage. Ella Myers crushed two home runs and drove in four runs for the Blue Devils, who netted a home run and two RBI from Ava Acton along with two stolen bases and two runs from Natalie Clapp.
➜ Salt Fork 3, Villa Grove 0. Kendyl Hurt proved nearly untouchable for the host Storm (4-0), logging a complete-game two-hitter with four strikeouts during a close nonconference win over the Blue Devils (2-3). Hurt needed just 62 pitches to complete her effort, throwing 45 of them for strikes. She received all the offensive backing she’d need via a two-run first inning. Macie Russell drove in a run for Salt Fork to go with two hits from Alexa Jamison and two runs scored by Ava Ringstrom. Logan Lillard and Alexandria Brown combined to allow four hits while striking out nine in the circle for Villa Grove, whose only two hits came from Chloe Reardon and Kayln Cordes.
➜ Sullivan 12, Altamont 4. J’Nai Webb and Maddy Probus each swatted three hits for visiting Sullivan (2-1), which used a seven-run sixth inning to pull away from the Indians in nonconference action. Webb doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for Sullivan, whose other offensive leaders included Chloe Smith (2 for 4, one RBI, three runs), Addison Minor (2 for 4, one run) and Aeralyn Thrasher (2 for 4, one RBI).
➜ Unity 16, Oakwood 0. Lindy Bates and Ana Fenter combined on a four-inning no-hitter for the visiting Rockets (6-2), who blew past the Comets (0-5) in a nonconference event. Each girl threw two innings, with Bates striking out three batters and Fenter fanning four hitters. Unity clubbed four home runs as a group — one apiece from Taylor Drennan, Chloey Duitsman, Sophia Beckett and Ashlyn Miller. Both Duitsman and Miller drove in three runs, while both Drennan and Beckett knocked in two runs. Samantha Dunavan and Gracie Hanner each drew a walk for Oakwood.
➜ Westville 11, Blue Ridge 0. Abby Sabalaskey was back in familiar form for the visiting Tigers (4-1), pitching a six-inning perfect game during a nonconference success versus the Knights (0-3). Sabalaskey struck out 15 of the 18 batters she faced as Westville led just 3-0 through four innings. Laney Cook’s two hits and two RBI fronted the Tigers’ offense, which gained two hits apiece from Ariel Clarkston, Madison Jones and Lilly Kiesel.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Danville 8, Meridian 0. The Vikings (3-2) went on the road and romped past a nonconference opponent to move back above .500 for the season.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Warrensburg-Latham 1. Leilani Sayavongsa scored with barely two minutes remaining in the first half, breaking a 1-1 tie and ultimately allowing the visiting Sabers (2-1) to overcome the Cardinals in a non-league affair. Mary Kathryn Kluesner netted STM’s other goal, while Emma Devocelle assisted on each marker to back Maddy Swisher’s four goalkeeper saves.
➜ Urbana 3, Springfield Southeast 2. Two-point outings from Sammi Christman and Chloe Sikora gave the host Tigers (3-1) enough firepower to stave off their nonconference foe. Christman and Sikora each scored one goal for Urbana, with the other coming from Celia Barkley, and both Christman and Sikora assisted on a goal. Nox MacDougall chipped in 12 goalkeeper saves for Urbana.