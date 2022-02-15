In girls' basketball
Class 3A Normal West Regional
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 70, Rantoul 26. Top-seeded Mahomet-Seymour continued its superb season with a resounding regional semifinal win against ninth-seeded Rantoul. The Bulldogs led 29-8 at the end of the first quarter and took a 45-10 lead into halftime. M-S (27-4) received a game-high 28 points from Cayla Koerner on the strength of four three-pointers, with Koerner adding six rebounds and three steals. Savannah Orgeron drained a trio of three-pointers en route to 17 points, with Durbin Thomas (eight points, six steals) and Ivie Juarez (seven points, five rebounds and four steals) helping M-S advance to Thursday night’s regional championship game against fifth-seeded Bloomington. Kirsten Sutherland scored a team-high nine points for Rantoul in its season-ending defeat.
Class 2A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional
➜ Unity 45, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 31. Fifth-seeded Unity clung to an early lead against the fourth-seeded Knights and then put away the home team with a dominant fourth quarter to earn a regional semifinal win in Arthur. Raegen Stringer scored a game-high 15 points and added five rebounds to lead the Rockets (22-8) into Friday night’s regional title game against top-seeded Pana, who defeated sixth-seeded Monticello 81-53 in the other regional semifinal game. Taylor Henry (11 points, six steals), Lauren Miller (nine points, five assists) and Katey Moore (five points, 11 rebounds, three blocks) all played pivotal roles for Unity as it outscored ALAH 12-3 in the final quarter. Mallory Nichols scored a team-high 11 points for the Knights (25-6) and Shaylie Miller added seven points.
Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Clifton Central 22. Strong defense in the first half and solid offense in the second half propelled the top-seeded Spartans in a regional semifinal victory. SJ-O (22-7) received 12 points apiece from Ella Armstrong and Taylor Wells as the Spartans led 25-7 at halftime. Payton Jacob and Peyton Jones each finished with 10 points to give SJ-O four players in double figures and advance the Spartans to Thursday night’s regional championship game against sixth-seeded host Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
➜ Kankakee Bishop McNamara 35, Iroquois West 33. The fourth-seeded Raiders saw their season come to a close with a hard-fought, narrow defeat in a regional semifinal game. Ilyana Nambo scored a team-high 17 points for Iroquois West (19-13) and Shea Small added 10 points.
Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional
➜ Oakwood 30, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 27. Second-seeded Oakwood overcame a slow start and fended off the upset-minded Blue Devils to secure a regional semifinal victory in Paxton. BHRA led the Comets 10-4 at the end of the first quarter before Oakwood held the Blue Devils scoreless in the second quarter. Addie Wright scored a team-high eight points to lift the Comets (15-16) into Thursday night’s regional championship game against third-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The host Panthers beat fifth-seeded Hoopeston Area 38-24 in the other regional semifinal game. Ashlynn Pinnick (seven points) and Kalie Tison (six points) also aided Oakwood’s offense. Sophia Rome scored a game-high nine points for BHRA (10-20).
Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional
➜ Prairie Central 63, Herscher 58. The third-seeded Hawks (23-8) held off an upset attempt from the No. 5 seed and advanced from the regional semifinal round. Mariya Sisco threw down 22 points and notched eight steals for Prairie Central, which draws second-seeded Peotone in Thursday's regional title game. Chloe Sisco's 17 points, Katy Curl's 10 points and Clare Strong's 12 rebounds also aided the Hawks in their win.
Class 1A Cerro Gordo/Bement Regional
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 42, Uni High 28. The fourth-seeded host Broncos prevailed in a regional semifinal game thanks to 15 points from Lexus Lawhorn and 10 points from Reese Brunner. Jazzi Hicks also contributed nine points for CG/B (19-11), which advances to play top seed Mt. Pulaski on Friday night in the regional title game. Lara Marinov and Dina Hashash each had seven points for the seventh-seeded Illineks (19-9).
Class 1A LeRoy Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 57, St. Teresa 44. St. Thomas More picked up its second postseason win this season and its first upset, with the sixth-seeded Sabers knocking off the second-seeded Bulldogs at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Ava Dickerson helped STM — which held a slim 24-23 halftime lead — pull away from St. Teresa in the second half with a team-high 16 points. But she wasn’t the only Saber to deliver. Ruari Quarnstrom finished with 15 points, Emma Devocelle produced 12 points and Maddy Swisher scored 11 points for STM. The Sabers (16-12) will move on and play host LeRoy for the regional title on Thursday night.
➜ LeRoy 38, Heyworth 29. The fifth-seeded Panthers overcame a 21-12 halftime deficit and limited the third-seeded Hornets to only three field goals in the second half to rally for a regional semifinal win at Dud Berry Gymnasium. Callie Warlow scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead LeRoy (12-21) in the comeback victory. Molly Buckles also contributed with nine points and seven rebounds, while Haley Cox filled up the stat sheet with four points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Panthers will square off against St. Thomas More at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional championshp game.
Class 1A Ridgeview Regional
➜ Ridgeview 32, Cissna Park 16. The fourth-seeded Mustangs (22-8) didn't allow more than six points in any quarter as they doubled up the sixth-seeded Timberwolves (13-15) in semifinal play at Colfax. Brinley Stevens connected for 18 points to pace Ridgeview, which will take on second-seeded Milford in Thursday's 7 p.m. regional final. The Bearcats bested seventh-seeded Tri-Point 49-34 in another semifinal on Monday. Mikayla Knake's six points led Cissna Park in defeat.
Class 1A Tri-County Regional
➜ Tri-County 74, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. Bella Dudley scored a game-high 30 points for top-seeded Tri-County (26-3) in a regional semifinal victory in Hume. The Titans advance to play fifth-seeded Arcola at 7 p.m. on Friday in the regional title game after the Purple Riders beat fourth-seeded Armstrong-Potomac 38-27 in the other regional semifinal game. Josie Armstrong added 18 points, while Kaylin Williams contributed eight steals, six rebounds and five assists for Tri-County. Addi Spesard had five points for ninth-seeded G-RF (10-16).
Class 1A Watseka Regional
➜ Watseka 48, Kankakee Grace Christian 24. Top-seeded Watseka advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game behind strong games from Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart. Hoy scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Warriors (24-4), while McTaggart dropped in 15 points as Watseka built a 32-13 halftime lead against the ninth-seeded Crusaders. Watseka will face No. 3 Lexington at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the regional title game.
In boys’ basketball
East Central Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Uni High 79, Decatur Christian 36. Ethan Mok-Chih sparked a balanced offense by the fifth-seeded Illineks in the consolation semifinal win. Ian Evensen added 17 points and six rebounds, while Titus Kyles (16 points) and Aakash Vasireddy (10 points, 10 rebounds) also contributed significantly.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 72, Lexington 54. The host Broncos rode the high-scoring efforts of Connor Brown to a nonconference win, CG/B’s sixth straight victory. Brown poured in 35 points for the Broncos (24-5), with teammates Tyson Moore (14 points) and Carson Brown (10 points) joining him in double figures.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 84, Argenta-Oreana 41. The host Bombers (6-18) fell behind 25-9 in the first quarter and never pulled even in a Lincoln Prairie Conference setback. Jalynn Flowers' 11 points, Landon Lawson's 10 points and Jamario Barbee's nine points led A-O in defeat.
➜ Iroquois West 62, Chrisman 25. Iroquois West cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference home win behind balanced scoring, with Sam McMillan scoring a team-high 13 points. Kamden Kimmel added nine points for the Raiders (23-5) as well. Triston Lehmkuhl scored a team-high 14 points to pace Chrisman.
➜ Okaw Valley 49, Arcola 48. Arcola enjoyed a 31-21 lead to start the fourth quarter, but could not hold on to its double-digit lead before losing a Lincoln Prairie game in Bethany. Tanner Thomas scored a team-high 20 points and made four three-pointers for the Purple Riders, while teammate Aldo Garcia supplied 13 points.
➜ Schlarman 46, Heritage 31. Schlarman ended a five-game losing streak with a nonconference win in Broadlands. Jason Craig scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Hilltoppers (4-18), who led 30-12 at halftime after holding the Hawks (1-26) to a lone free throw in the second quarter. Aidan Gallagher also tossed in 10 points for Schlarman. Drew Williams accounted for nearly half of Heritage’s offense with a team-high 14 points.