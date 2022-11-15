These are the prep highlights for Monday, Nov. 14. To subscribe for the 2022-23 sports season, click here.
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic
➜ Clifton Central 40, Milford 37. Despite a massive double-double from Hunter Mowrey, the Bearcats (0-1) were dealt a tournament-opening defeat. Mowrey compiled 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots for Milford, whose Brynlee Wright nearly added a double-double of her own (nine points, 14 rebounds, six assists, four steals, three blocks).
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 46, Tri-Point 29. The Trojans (1-0) used a 15-4 scoring edge in the third quarter to pick up a win in their tournament debut. Kyla Bullington tossed in 17 points to power the A-P attack, which netted nine points from Gigi Mulvaney and eight points from Cami Saltsgaver.
➜ Cissna Park 71, Momence 7. The host Timberwolves (1-0) routed their first tournament foe behind stellar play on both ends of the floor. Addison Lucht (20 points), Mikayla Knake (16 points), Brooklyn Stadeli (10 points) and Josie Neukomm (eight points) powered Cissna Park.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
➜ Clinton 36, Olympia 35. The host Maroons (1-0) prevailed by the slimmest of margins in their tournament opener, receiving at least two points from nine different athletes. Leading the charge for Clinton were Heidi Humble and Regan Filkin with seven points each, followed by Clara Dempsey and Avery Smith with five points each.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
➜ Unity 57, Tri-Valley 43. The Rockets (1-0) knocked off the Vikings in a tournament opener at Fisher, as Raegen Stringer went off for 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Lauren Miller's 10 points, five rebounds and five assists also aided Unity, and Addison Ray sank three three-pointers on her way to 13 points.
➜ Monticello 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23. A battle between Illini Prairie Conference opponents went in favor of the Sages (1-0) over the Panthers (0-1) in Gibson City. Megan Allen scored 10 points for Monticello, which received eight points and 12 rebounds from Maia High, eight points and 11 rebounds from Lydia Burger and eight points from Isa Beery.
➜ Iroquois West 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41. Shea Small was a force for the Raiders (1-0) as they fended off the host Falcons (0-1) in a tournament opener at Gibson City. Small turned in a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with four assists and five steals. Ilyana Nambo (14 points, seven rebounds) also excelled for IW, which recived 15 points from Adelynn Scharp. GCMS’s Savannah Shumate led all scorers with 19 points.
Lexington Tournament
➜ Peoria Heights 54, Le Roy 51. Molly Buckles put together a balanced outing for the Panthers (0-1), but they still suffered a loss. Buckles finished with a team-high 15 points plus eight rebounds and three assists. Natalie Loy produced a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double for Le Roy, which received 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals from Haley Cox.
Maroa-Forsyth Tournament
➜ St. Thomas More 49, Argenta-Oreana 8. The Sabers (1-0) put on a defensive clinic versus the Bombers (0-1) in each team’s tournament debut. STM held A-O scoreless in the first quarter and was led offensively by Ruari Quarnstrom (13 points). Emma Devocelle and Grace Dimoke each generated seven points for the Sabers, while Maddy Swisher and Audrey Gooding bagged six points each.
North American Lighting Tournament
At Paris
➜ Paris 50, Rantoul 21. The Eagles (0-1) were unable to get their offense on track in a loss to the tournament host. Tashay Jackson-Roper paced Rantoul with eight points, while both Aniyah Emery and Nicole Vermillion scored four points.
➜ Champaign Central 66, Charleston 10. Addy McLeod dropped 16 points as the Maroons (1-0) overwhelmed the Trojans in a tournament opener. Eleven different Central athletes recorded at least two points each on the night. Nevaeh Essien (nine points, 13 rebounds) also stood out, as did Braelyn Alexander (eight points) and Kennedy Ramshaw (six points, three steals).
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
➜ Prairie Central 68, East Peoria 45. Chloe Sisco swished three three-pointers on her way to 20 points for the host Hawks (1-0), who rolled to a tournament-opening victory. Mariya Sisco wasn’t far behind with 18 points for Prairie Central, and Lucy Whitfill added nine points.
Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament
At St. Joseph
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 64, Centennial 11. Nine different players produced at least two points apiece for the Bulldogs (1-0) as they cruised past the Chargers (0-1). Savannah Orgeron posted 20 of her game-high 22 points in the first half and hauled in six rebounds. Kylie Waldinger (11 points, five rebounds, three steals) and Abby Bunting (eight points, four rebounds, four steals) also chipped in for M-S. Heaven Day (six points) and Dariah Horton (four points) paced Centennial.
➜ Tri-County 59, St. Joseph-Ogden 35. Josie Armstrong crafted a dominant outing for the Titans (1-0) as they blitzed the host Spartans (0-1). Armstrong pocketed 25 points, seven assists and 11 steals for Tri-County, which secured 21 points from Thaylee Barry and a six-point, six-rebound night from Kaylin Williams. Addison Frick tallied 13 points to key SJ-O, with Addie Seggebruch and Addy Martinie adding seven points apiece.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 45, Oakwood 31. Kacie Sisk sank 16 points for the visiting Purple Riders (1-0) as they stymied the Comets (0-1) in a non-league game. Nine Arcola players bucketed at least two points, with both Eva Hopkins and Jacey Kessler scoring seven. Addie Wright's 16 points fueled Oakwood, and Jaydah Arrowsmith added six points.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Meridian 12. Claire Seal scored 18 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as the visiting Knights (1-0) blew past a nonconference foe. Kailee Otto posted eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Knights, who received seven points from Kaci Beachy and nine rebounds from Charley Condill.
➜ Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34. Ava Austin connected on two free throws to break a 34-all tie and lift the visiting Knights (1-0) to a nonconference win. Austin’s conversions came after Phoebe Reynolds drained a game-tying three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. Both Austin and Reynolds finished with 12 points for Blue Ridge, which added six points from Kylie Madden.
➜ Chrisman 38, Martinsville 34. After banking just six first-half points, the host Cardinals (1-0) found an offensive groove and earned a nonconference win. Alivia Brinkley netted 13 points to lead Chrisman, which claimed eight points from Addison Phipps and six points from Jaidyn Alexander.
➜ Tuscola 45, Marshall 41. Ella Boyer scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter of this nonconference game, helping the visiting Warriors (1-0) overcome a 34-32 deficit through three periods. Sydney Moss also finished with 10 points for Tuscola, which picked up six points and seven rebounds from Harley Woodard, six points and five steals from Ava Boyer and a three-point, four-assist, two-block outing from Izzy Wilcox.