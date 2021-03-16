MONTICELLO — Monticello boys' soccer extended its season-opening win streak via a 4-2 triumph over Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth on Monday in a nonconference matchup.
The host Sages (4-0) acquired two goals from Cole Smith and a goal and two assists from Jake Edmondson en route to breaking a 2-all halftime tie. Ethan Neufeld and Landon Lawson each recorded one goal and one assist for the Bombers (0-2-1).
Knights stumble. Gavin Mechling potted a first-half goal for Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys' soccer on Monday, but the Knights suffered an 11-1 nonconference road loss to Altamont. Levi Ward and Chance Lindstrom each made a save for ALAH (0-2-1).