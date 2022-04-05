In baseball
➜ Arcola 16, Heritage 0. In a matchup of Lincoln Prairie Conference teams seeking their first win of the season, the visiting Purple Riders (1-3) cruised past the Hawks (0-3) in four innings. Arcola’s 10-run fourth forced the run rule into effect. Mark Truex doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Purple Riders, who also picked up Braden Shonkwiler’s one hit, two RBI and one run, Tanner Thomas’ three walks, one RBI and four runs and Braden Phillips’ two walks, one RBI and two runs. Beau Edwards and Shonkwiler combined on a no-hitter that included Edwards’ four strikeouts. Kamble Pearman walked twice for Heritage.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Oakwood 3. The visiting Blue Devils (5-4) led the Comets (3-4) by a 4-3 margin through five innings of Vermilion Valley Conference play, but they stepped on the gas over the last two innings and eased to victory. Tuff Elson tripled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice for BHRA, which claimed three more RBI from Garrett Huls. Amani Stanford (four hits, one RBI, two runs), Owen Miller (four hits, one RBI) and Dawson Dodd (two hits, two walks, one RBI, three runs) all provided meaningful offensive contributions as well, and Karson Stevenson struck out seven in five innings. Matthew Miller drove in one run for Oakwood, which saw two-hit days from Grant Powell and Dalton Hobick plus two runs scored from Hobick.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 14, St. Joseph-Ogden 10. The host Spartans (8-2) had a five-game win streak come to an end in a wild Illini Prairie Conference game. SJ-O trailed 10-0 through 1 1/2 innings before scoring all of its runs in the bottom of the second. But the Saints kept pushing and limited the Spartans to seven hits on the day. Charles Voorhees doubled twice, walked once, drove in three runs and scored once for SJ-O, who added two RBI from Coby Miller, two hits from Griffin Roesch and two runs scored from Andrew Beyers.
➜ Effingham St. Anthony 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2. A four-run fifth inning for the host side was a gut punch to the visiting Bulldogs (4-2), who lost for the second time in their last three games. Carter Selk homered and drove in two runs for M-S in its nonconference defeat, which also included two hits apiece from Carter Johnson and Chase Wagers.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15, Fisher 0. The visiting Falcons (3-1) scored six times each in the first and third innings, using that cushion to roll past the Bunnies (1-2) in a four-inning Heart of Illinois Conference game. Hunter Brewer and Mason Kutemeier each drove in three runs for GCMS, with Brewer doing so on three hits and also scoring three runs himself. Zach Price (two hits, two runs), Kellen Fanson (one RBI, two runs) and Ty Cribbett (two runs) further aided pitcher Altin Nettleton, who permitted just three hits while striking out seven in a complete-game showing. Aiden Cheek (two hits) and Quinn Kuhns (one hit) each reached base for Fisher.
➜ Milford 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7. The host Bearcats (5-0) trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, but they used a six-run outburst to stun the Buffaloes (1-2) in VVC action. Nicholas Warren’s two hits, two walks, one RBI and one run served an important purpose for Milford, as did Adin Portwood’s three walks, one RBI and one run. Sawyer Laffoon, Max Cook, Caleb Clutteur and Nicolas McKinley each added one RBI as well. Cameron Steinbaugh homered, drove in five runs and scored twice for G-RF/C, which added two hits and one RBI from Kaden Mingee and another RBI from Cale Steinbaugh.
➜ Olympia 7, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6. The visiting Panthers (4-3-1) nearly completed a comeback after trailing 7-0 through five innings, but they came up short in this IPC thriller. Jeremiah Ager drove in three runs for PBL, which collected single RBI from Jacob Gronsky and Noah Steiner plus two hits and two runs from Aiden Johnson.
➜ Pontiac 5, St. Thomas More 2. Justen Green drove in two runs out of the lineup’s No. 9 spot for the host Sabers (2-4), but they needed more production elsewhere in an IPC loss. Cooper Hannagan’s two hits and Jimmy Henderson’s two hits also made up a good chunk of STM’s offense.
➜ Salt Fork 11, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Blake Norton was nearly spotless on the mound for the visiting Storm (3-3), as he logged a five-inning no-hitter during a VVC win over the Trojans (2-3). Norton walked no batters and struck out 11, with the only blemishes against him coming from three errors in the field. Norton also doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice as a hitter for Salt Fork, which received two hits, two RBI and two runs from Hayden Prunkard, three RBI from Blake Hettmansberger and two runs scored by both Deegan Albert and Jameson Remole. Kollin Asbury struck out seven foes in four innings pitched for A-P, and Nathan Rogers fanned two hitters in one inning of work.
➜ Schlarman 12, Cissna Park 11. The visiting Hilltoppers (1-2) tallied five runs in the top of the seventh inning and then held off the Timberwolves (2-3) for a VVC victory. Schlarman produced just five hits but benefited from six walks and six fielding errors by Cissna Park. Ricky Soderstrom’s three RBI and three runs led the Hilltoppers, who took in two RBI from Adam Watson, two hits from Dillon Hemker and two runs apiece from Chris Brown, Peyton Kuemmerle and Noah Berryman. Damian Renteria drove in two runs for the Timberwolves, who gained two hits and three runs from Malaki Verkler, two hits and two runs from Ryan King and nine walks as a team.
➜ Tremont 2, LeRoy 1. In a tight game throughout, the host Panthers (3-3) couldn’t find enough offense to knock off their HOIC rival. Tanner Holoch hit an RBI single for LeRoy, whose Blake Roundtree was the tough-luck losing pitcher.
➜ Tri-County 7, Blue Ridge 4. Jack Armstrong had a memorable day on the mound for the visiting Titans (2-3), striking out 18 opponents across six innings during an LPC victory over the Knights (0-4). Armstrong allowed just three hits, and Jakob Jones picked up his first career save to close out the game. Jones also went 2 for 3 with one RBI at the dish for Tri-County, which added two hits and one RBI from Justin Robertson plus one hit and two RBI from Jackson Ehlers.
➜ Unity 13, Rantoul 0. Tyler Hensch went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBI as the host Rockets (8-2) bagged their fourth win in a row, turning away the Eagles (2-5) in IPC action. Blake Kimball (one hit, one RBI, two runs) and Brock Suding (one hit, two RBI) also gave Unity an offensive spark to go with Damian Knoll’s three innings of two-hit, six-strikeout pitching.
➜ Villa Grove 16, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. The host Blue Devils (2-5) needed just four innings to take care of the Broncos in an LPC game. Luke Zimmerman, Tyler Wilson, Liam Barr and Brady Clodfelder each drove in two runs for Villa Grove, which received three hits, one RBI and two runs from Peyton Smith to back Sam Bender’s four innings of four-hit, seven-strikeout pitching. Tyson Moore had one of CG/B’s hits and scored its only run.
➜ Westville 12, Hoopeston Area 0. Ethan McMasters authored a four-inning one-hitter for the visiting Tigers (5-4) as they secured their fourth consecutive win, this one versus the Cornjerkers (3-6) in VVC action. McMasters walked one and struck out eight during his pitching effort, and he also scored two runs on offense. Some of Westville’s offensive leaders were Bryce Burnett (three RBI, three runs), Landen Haurez (solo home run, two runs scored) and Luke Johnson (two RBI). Derek Drayer put up Hoopeston Area’s lone hit and also struck out three batters in one inning pitched.
In softball
➜ Arcola 8, Okaw Valley 5. The host Purple Riders (6-4) led 6-0 after two innings and made good use of that edge in a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Ariana Warren homered among four hits, drove in two runs and scored three times for Arcola, which collected two more RBI from Avery Kessler. Kacie Sisk (two hits, one RBI, one run), Ava Simpson (one hit, two runs) and Makenna Wagoner (two runs) also were key offensive contributors.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 21, Heritage 0. Michelle Hollon fanned five hitters and tossed a shutout for the visiting Bombers (2-3), who ended a two-game skid with an LPC romp past the Hawks (0-4). Chloe Hector slashed three hits to pace the A-O offense.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 18, Tri-County 8. The host Knights (2-2) used an offensive onslaught to defeat the Titans (0-6) in a six-inning, LPC tilt. Kailee Otto (home run among three hits, six RBI, three runs), Alisha Frederick (two hits, four RBI, four runs, two stolen bases), Mackenzie Condill (three hits, three RBI, one run, two steals) and Charley Condill (three hits, four runs, one steal) were ALAH’s primary offensive playmakers, with Cheyenne Chupp driving in two runs on two hits. Megan Houlihan picked up two RBI for Tri-County, which received two hits apiece from Mollie Pollock and Bella Dudley plus two runs from Briana Reese.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Oakwood 2. Ella Myers went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and three stolen bases as the visiting Blue Devils (3-2) overwhelmed the Comets (1-7) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Mikayla Cox provided two hits, three RBI and two runs for BHRA, whose pitching duo of Alyvia Jackson and Alexis Jaskula combined to allow just five hits. Savannah Nevitt doubled and drove in both of Oakwood’s runs, which were scored by Olivia Fegett and Gracie Enos.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. Despite solo home runs from Addy Martinie and Peyton Jones, the host Spartans (5-3) saw a three-game win streak end versus an Illini Prairie Conference opponent. Martinie, Kennedy Hudson and Addison Frick each finished with two hits for SJ-O.
➜ Blue Ridge 12, Cerro Gordo/Bement 10. The visiting Knights (2-3) crafted an 8-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings before hanging on versus the Broncos (0-2) in an LPC nail-biter. Farrah Michaels, Lexi Young and Lilly Summers each notched three hits for Blue Ridge, with Michaels driving in two runs as well. Ashlyn Voyles homered and put up two RBI, while both Cassie Zimmerman and Carsyn Stiger boasted two hits and two RBI. Jazzi Hicks doubled twice and drove in three runs for CG/B, which was bolstered further by two RBI from Reese Peters and a three-hit, one-RBI, two-run day from Caroline Hill.
➜ Charleston 1, Urbana 0. A classic pitchers’ duel between the Trojans and host Tigers (1-4) did not go in favor of Urbana, which lost its fourth game in a row. Each team recorded three hits in this nonconference battle, and Allison Deck’s 13-strikeout performance in the circle didn’t receive any offensive backing. Abby Brown, Lillian Hall and Halie Thompson each had a hit.
➜ Fisher 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. A Heart of Illinois Conference pitchers’ duel went in favor of the host Bunnies (3-1), who tallied both of their runs in the third inning to stave off the Falcons (2-3). Abbie Stipp doubled and drove in both of Fisher’s runs, which were scored by Kailey May and Peyton Murphy. That made a winner of Kylan Arndt, who tossed a complete-game seven-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts. GCMS’s only tally also came in the third inning, on a solo home run from Sadie Christensen. She and Mallory Rosendahl each cracked two hits, while Rosendahl and Brynn Boundy combined on a five-hitter in the circle.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 12, Milford/Cissna Park 4. Bailee Whittaker continued her strong start to the season — both at the plate and in the circle — as the visiting Buffaloes (2-3) surged past the Bearcats (3-2) in a VVC matchup. Whittaker homered, doubled and drove in four runs to key the G-RF offense, and she logged 10 strikeouts in throwing a complete game. Gentry Howard (three hits, three RBI, three runs), Makaelyn Lagacy (four hits, two RBI) and Claire Renaker (two hits, one RBI) also chipped in with their bats. M/CP was hampered by four errors in the field. Abby Storm’s three hits, one RBI and three runs led an output that also included Emmaleah Marshino’s two hits, one RBI and one run.
➜ Mt. Zion 8, Monticello 0. The host Sages (4-3) fell behind 5-0 through two innings and couldn’t mount a rally in this nonconference setback. Monticello was limited to five hits, with two of them coming from Addison Wallace and one apiece coming from Marrissa Miller, Rosa Baker and Lydia Burger.
➜ Olympia 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. The visiting Panthers (1-8) were no-hit by their IPC opponent, with single walks by Carly Mutchmore, Devani McClatchey and Charley Ulrich accounting for PBL’s total offense across five innings.
➜ Salt Fork 14, Armstrong-Potomac 1. A seven-run third inning propelled the visiting Storm (4-1) past the Trojans (4-3) in a four-inning VVC game. Macie Russell (3 for 4, two RBI, three runs) and Kendyl Hurt (2 for 4, four RBI, one run) each had a big say in Salt Fork’s offensive success, as did Hadley Pierce (2 for 4, one RBI, three runs). Hurt was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and striking out five. Denley Heller homered for A-P’s run.
➜ Tremont 16, LeRoy 4. A six-game win streak for the host Panthers (6-2) came to a screeching halt as their HOIC foe piled up runs in a five-inning game. LeRoy trailed 14-0 through three innings before battling to get things closer. Callie Warlow doubled among two hits and recorded two RBI for the Panthers, who received two hits and one run from Emily Mennenga.
➜ Unity 15, Rantoul 0. The host Rockets (7-2) now have won their last three games by a combined 48-0 margin after easing past the Eagles (2-6) in a four-inning, IPC tilt. Taylor Henry and Ashlyn Miller combined on a one-hitter in the circle, with Henry striking out seven in three innings of work. Henry also tripled among three hits, drove in two runs and scored thrice. Hailey Flesch (two hits, three RBI, two runs) further helped Unity, as did the two walks apiece drawn by Ruby Tarr, Grace Frye, Maddie Reed and Reece Sarver. Mackenzie Tome gave Rantoul its lone hit on the day.
➜ Villa Grove 10, Cumberland 6. The host Blue Devils (7-8) moved one step closer to the .500 mark with this LPC triumph. They jumped all over Cumberland by scoring seven first-inning runs. Alison Pangburn’s four hits, two RBI and one run out of the leadoff spot paced Villa Grove, which snagged three hits apiece from Chloe Reardon, Kaylee Arbuckle, Emma Bratten-Noice and Madison Hinds, two doubles from Maci Clodfelder and two RBI from both Arbuckle and Addisyn Wilson.
➜ Watseka 15, Iroquois West 0. Brianna Denault bashed a home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored thrice for the host Warriors (2-2) as they routed the Raiders (2-2) in a four-inning VVC game. Jasmine Essington (two hits, four RBI) and Allie Hoy (double, one RBI, four runs) gave even more support to Watseka pitcher Caitlin Corzine, who permitted just one hit in a complete-game effort. Abby Kraft was the provider of IW’s only hit.
➜ Westville 4, Hoopeston Area 1. Another steady pitching performance from Abby Sabalaskey helped the visiting Tigers (6-1) collect their fifth win in a row as they held off the Cornjerkers (4-6) in a VVC game. Sabalaskey scattered four hits while striking out 14 foes in the circle for Westville, and she also scored two runs on offense. Desi Darnell booked two RBI on two hits, and Ariel Clarkston scored two runs herself. Maddie Barnes drove in Hoopeston Area’s run, and Alexa Bailey doubled among two hits.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 6, Meridian 2. The host Conquering Riders (3-2-2) held a 5-0 lead at halftime and didn’t let up much in a nonconference win. Emma Skowronski scored a pair of goals for ACS, with Selah Wheeler, Brileigh Mast, Malaya Brady and Ellie Wiegand each chipping in one goal. Selah Gregory’s two assists, Izzy Swanson’s three keeper saves and Libby Henry’s two keeper stops also helped the cause.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 9, Urbana 0. Cayla Koerner erupted for six goals to guide the host Bulldogs (3-0) to a nonconference romp past the Tigers (1-1). Koerner also assisted on a goal for M-S, whose other goals came from Lauren Schnepper and Grace Lietz. Schnepper added one assist, both Brea Benson and Amelia Osman assisted on two goals and Elle Hubble recorded the keeper shutout.
➜ Uni High 4, Judah Christian 0. Mikayla Blanke generated a hat trick for the visiting Illineks (2-3), who defeated the Tribe (0-3-1) in East Central Illinois Conference play. Sophie Anderson added one goal and one assist for Uni High, which won its second consecutive match. Ava Carder provided Judah with 20 keeper saves in defeat.
In boys’ track & field
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won 11 of 16 events in a six-team meet en route to a first-place score of 207 points. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (77), Armstrong-Potomac (72), Hoopeston Area (23), Illinois Lutheran (10) and Schlarman (6) rounded out the team scoring. The Blue Devils’ individual event winners were Logan Hughes in the 200-meter dash (24.84 seconds), Murphy McCool in the 400 (54.91), Kayden Trimble in the 800 (2 minutes, 3.54 seconds), Eli Mojonnier in the 1,600 (4:57.26), Emerson Thorlton in the 3,200 (10:51.18), Ayden Ingram in the triple jump (36 feet, 4 3/4 inches) and Spencer Wall in the discus (106-0). BHRA also swept the four relays with times of 48.04 in the 400, 1:45.95 in the 800, 3:50.13 in the 1,600 and 11:22.10 in the 3,200. G-RF/C acquired event victories from Jace Bina in both the 100 (11.62) and long jump (21-0 3/4) and Karson Lewsader in the high jump (6-4). A-P’s Eli Kennel won the 300 hurdles in 51.76, and Hoopeston Area’s Hunter Cannon triumphed in the shot put at 42-11 3/4. Schlarman’s best finish came from Damien Carmona in the 400 (third, 1:08.59).
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Charleston. Champaign Central was victorious in a triangular against host Charleston and Champaign Academy High, with the Maroons’ 78 points better than the Trojans’ 73 and the Owls’ 14. Central was fueled by event wins from Maria Buzing in the 3,200-meter run (12 minutes, 52.72 seconds), Xavia Kennedy in the 100 hurdles (21.99), Kyla Canales in the pole vault (10 feet, 3 inches) and Nevaeh Essien in the shot put (30-9). Academy High’s Eleanor Laufenberg was a double event winner, finishing first in both the 800 (2:38.09) and the 1,600 (6:10.02).
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin earned the team victory in a six-program event, with the Blue Devils’ 143 points far superior to runner-up Hoopeston Area’s 91 1/2. Illinois Lutheran (81 1/2), Armstrong-Potomac (60), Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (39) and Schlarman (22) rounded out the team standings. BHRA’s individual event wins came from Aubrey Peters in the 100-meter hurdles (18.96 seconds), Ella McFarland in the high jump (4 feet, 73/4 inches), Amber-Christine Reed in the long jump (15-0) and Audrey Taylor in the shot put (26-9 1/4). The Blue Devils also took uncontested wins in the 800 relay (2 minutes, 3.50 seconds) and 3,200 relay (13:53.17). Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose was a three-event victor on the day — in the 100 (13.24), 200 (28.49) and 300 hurdles (58.85). Emily Ray added a triumph in the discus (92-0) for the Cornjerkers. A-P’s lone event win was produced by Christine Bailey in the 400 (1:14.64), and Schlarman secured an event victory from Mia Martinez in the triple jump (32-7). G-RF/C’s best finishes came from Savannah Cunningham in the 400 dash (second in 1:17.29) and its 1,600 relay tandem (second in 5:55.74).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Centennial performed a clean sweep of St. Thomas More in a nonconference dual at Atkins Tennis Center, posting a 9-0 victory in the process. Max Braun won in straight sets at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, pairing with James Braun in the latter match. James Braun, Lino Jo, Jason Kim, Tyler Luchinski and Ben Kirby all won in singles and doubles play as well for the Chargers. The Sabers’ most competitive match came from Rohan Thope and Preston Bollman at No. 3 doubles, as they lost 7-5, 6-2 to Luchinski and Kirby.
➜ At Urbana. Uni High won four of five singles matches against crosstown rival Urbana en route to a 5-4 nonconference victory at Blair Park. Aryan Sachdev at No. 1, Mason Miao at No. 2, Taehan Lee at No. 5 and Swapnil Kumar at No. 6 all succeeded for the Illineks, as did the duo of Zev McManus-Mendelowitz and Jack Holder at No. 2 doubles. Deep Patel and Parker McClain each won in singles and doubles play for the Tigers, with Jackson Reel and Elijah Walker also part of victorious doubles tandems.