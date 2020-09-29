In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Izaiah Lusk crafted a 2-under 34 at Harrison Park Golf Course as the Blue Devils cruised past Oakwood, Milford and Hoopeston Area 171-191-193-215 in a quadrangular. Lusk won medalist by 7 strokes over teammate Rance Bryant (41). The Comets received matching 47s from Reed Sperry and Kyle McFarland (tied for fifth), the Bearcats drew Cooper Frerichs‘ 43 (third) and Luke McCabe‘s 44 (fourth), and the Cornjerkers acquired Nick Hofer‘s 49 (tied for 10th).
➜ At Grant Park. Ryan Tilstra‘s 82 at Minne Monesse Golf Course was the best local outcome in the Twin Valley Conference Tournament, in which Tilstra’s Iroquois West team placed fifth of 12 scoring clubs. Tilstra’s score ranked him fourth individually, 6 shots off first place. The Raiders hit 384 as a group, more than 40 strokes behind victor Beecher (340). Seventh-place Watseka (416) was guided by Jordan Schroeder‘s ninth-place 89, while 12th-place Cissna Park (541) took in a team-best 119 from Devin Hull.
➜ At Lincoln. Zach Courson carded an 83 for Mahomet-Seymour to garner eighth place at the Apollo Conference Tournament, held at Lincoln Elks Golf Club. Courson finished 7 strokes off the individual lead. The Bulldogs ranked fourth of eight programs with a cumulative 349, falling 32 strokes behind champion Mattoon. Carter Selk‘s 88 was the second-best M-S score.
➜ At Metamora. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht earned runner-up status in the Big 12 Conference Meet at Metamora Fields Golf Course, his 4-over 75 leaving him 6 strokes off the top spot. The Maroons placed fifth of eight clubs with a 363 team score. Centennial tied with Normal West at 366 but finished seventh on a scorecard playoff, led by Cam McMullen‘s 85 that tied him for 14th place. Eighth-place Danville (433) was keyed by Bodyn Gagnon‘s 104, and Urbana didn’t record a team total but received an 89 from Parker McClain as he tied for 17th.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central's Mira Chopra put forth a 96 at Prairie Vista Golf Course to place eighth individually for the fourth-place Maroons in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Central's 412 team total, supported by Kathryn Currey’s 101, couldn't eclipse Peoria Notre Dame's champion 359. Neither Urbana nor Centennial posted a team score, their best results coming from Katie Powers (128) and Camryn McClard (130), respectively.
➜ At Grant Park. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder was the Twin Valley Conference Tournament medalist after shooting an 84 at Minne Monesse Golf Course, pushing the Warriors to third of seven programs. Schroeder won by 6 strokes, and Watseka shot 425 to wind up 15 strokes behind group winner Beecher (410). Fourth-place Iroquois West (472) was keyed by Adelynn Scharp (101, tied for fourth), and seventh-place Cissna Park (595) drew a 122 from Emily Hylbert.
➜ At Mahomet. Mahomet-Seymour rated fifth of eight teams at the Apollo Conference Tournament, played at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, with the Bulldogs’ 423 total score well off titlist Charleston’s 367. The Bulldogs were paced by Ainsley Winters and Maddy Clark, who shot 98 and 103, respectively, to place 10th and 15th overall.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Host Danville won every singles match before the doubles bouts were rained out, giving the Vikings a 6-0 victory over Champaign Central. Danville’s Ava Towne (No. 3 singles) and CiCi Brown (No. 6) each succeeded 6-1, 6-0. The Maroons’ Candace Wilund had the closest match, falling 6-2, 6-3 to Kedzie Griffin at No. 5.
In girls’ swim and dive
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central won every varsity event in a dual with Mahomet-Seymour at Unit 4 Pool, securing a 110-32 team triumph. The Maroons’ Olivia Terry pulled ahead of all comers in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 13.56 seconds), 100 free (1:00.01) and 100 backstroke (1:08.17), and Samantha Cook was top dog in both the 200 individual medley (2:13.56) and 100 butterfly (1:05.59). The Bulldogs were led by Anna Lagacy‘s third-place times in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.