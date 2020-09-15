In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Rance Bryant earned medalist status with a 4-over 39 at Harrison Park Golf Course and led Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 184-191-218 nine-hole triangular win over Westville and Salt Fork. Bryant placed first by 6 strokes, and fellow Blue Devil Leighton Meeker tied for third with a 47. Jack Duensing‘s 46 keyed Westville, which took in matching 47s from Ty Williamson and Noah Crose. The Storm was paced by Brody Althaus‘ 50.
➜ At Findlay. Oakwood’s Case Kopacz was the best non-St. Teresa golfer at Eagle Creek Golf Course, his 44 landing him a share of fourth place and helping the Comets to second of five teams in the nine-hole meeting. Oakwood’s 196 score ranked behind St. Teresa’s 173 but ahead of Tuscola’s 197, Tri-County’s 215 and Shelbyville’s 227. Joining Kopacz in the top 10 for the Comets was Reed Sperry (45, seventh). The Warriors were led by Braden Boyer‘s 46, which tied him for eighth, a position shared by Tri-County top performer Holden Kile.
➜ At Grant Park. Despite six Iroquois West golfers shooting between 45 and 51 over nine holes at Minne Monesse, the Raiders were felled by Grant Park 186-191. Ryan Tilstra‘s 9-over 45 was IW’s best mark and ranked third overall, followed by teammate Kade Kimmel‘s 46.
➜ At Hoopeston. Ben Brown‘s third-place 53 at Hubbard Trail Country Club wasn’t enough to prevent Hoopeston Area from suffering a 209-220 nine-hole loss to Donovan. Trevor Swartz and Wyatt Eisenmann each contributed a 54.
➜ At Monticello. Despite Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht shooting a medalist 35 across nine holes at Monticello Golf Club, it was the host Sages who pulled off a 151-165 dual victory. Monticello’s Tanner Buehnerkemper and Matthew Erickson each finished at 36 for the day and were closely followed by teammate Will Ross (37). Schacht was backed up among the Maroons by matching 43s from Charlie Cekander and Luke Livingston.
➜ At Rantoul. Fisher’s Andrew Ferguson went lowest in a nine-hole dual with Cissna Park at Brookhill Golf Course, but his 47 wasn’t enough to stop the Timberwolves from collecting a 216-217 win over the Bunnies. Cissna Park’s best outputs were Devin Hull‘s 50 and Cale Clauss‘ 52. Ferguson was supported by Jacob Reynolds‘ 55.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Atlanta. Monticello and St. Thomas More acquired two of the top-three spots in a two-player scramble at North Greens Golf Course. The Sages’ Ashley Long and Claire Webber completed 18 holes with a 2-under 70, ranking second and 4 strokes off the leading duo from Eureka. The Sabers’ Mia Kirby and Brooke Erhard took third via a scorecard playoff with a Normal U-High pairing, carding 1-under 71.
➜ At Findlay. Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus bested all competitors over nine holes at Eagle Creek Golf Course, with her 9-over 45 good for first place by 3 strokes and pushing the Warriors to a 205-212-225 team triumph over Shelbyville and St. Teresa. Tuscola’s Marley Good also secured a top-five showing with a 49 that placed her fourth.
➜ At Hoopeston. Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden shot 48 to ease to the individual win at Hubbard Trail Country Club in an unscored contest involving Hoopeston Area. The Cornjerkers were led by Payton Armstrong‘s 61.
➜ At Savoy. Champaign Central put up the top five scores in a nine-hole dual with Mt. Zion at the U of I Blue Course en route to a 193-228 team win. Cassie To snagged medalist recognition with a 42 and was joined in the leading three by Mira Chopra (48) and Kathryn Currey (50).
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Schlarman’s first-ever match resulted in a team victory as the Hilltoppers eclipsed St. Joseph-Ogden 6-3 at Danville Tennis Center. Schlarman’s trio of Maya Jenny, Taylor Fowler and Suzi Sermersheim each won in singles and doubles. The Spartans’ highlight was at No. 6 singles, where Emma Rydell picked up a 5-7, 6-2, 17-15 comeback win.
COLIN LIKAS