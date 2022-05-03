In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Hoopeston Area 3. The visiting Blue Devils (17-8) concluded their losing streak at three games by inching past the Cornjerkers (10-15) in a Vermilion Valley Conference matchup. Karson Stevenson lasted 6 2/3 innings on the mound for BHRA, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine. Enrique Rangel’s two hits, two RBI and one run helped make Stevenson a winner, as did Asa Ray’s two hits and one run. Nick Hofer finished 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead Hoopeston Area, which garnered two more hits from Grant Morgan.
➜ Champaign Central 8, Lincoln 1. Max Quirk logged a complete-game three-hitter for the visiting Maroons (19-5), who are winners of three games in a row after this nonconference outcome. Quirk picked up six strikeouts along the way. Sam McArthur had three hits and drove in two runs for Central, which saw Kevin Lehr and Owen Hobbs each record two hits and score two runs.
➜ Cumberland 17, Heritage 2. An 11-run second inning by the Pirates created too large a hill for the host Hawks (1-9) to overcome in this Lincoln Prairie Conference defeat. Brodie Meneely doubled in both of Heritage’s runs.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4. Nine different players recorded at least one hit apiece for the visiting Falcons (9-6) as they beat their Heart of Illinois Conference foe. Kellen Fanson put up three hits, also driving in a run and scoring twice. David Hull tossed in two RBI for GCMS, which received two-hit showings from Ty Cribbett, Zach Price and Mason Kutemeier.
➜ LeRoy 5, Fieldcrest 1. Porter Conn was masterful on the mound for the host Panthers (15-6), helping them end a two-game skid with this HOIC win. Conn fired a complete-game two-hitter in which he struck out 15 foes. He also logged two hits and one RBI. Blake Roundtree finished with two hits and one RBI for LeRoy.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Centennial 2. Stout relief pitching from Alex McHale and Carter Johnson guided the visiting Bulldogs (15-3), who extended their win streak to five by holding off the Chargers (4-11) in a non-league matchup. McHale walked two and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings, and Johnson struck out two in one inning. Carter Selk and Jaedon Lager each finished with two hits and one RBI for M-S, and Chase Wagers also drove in a run. Brody Stonecipher and Braxton Gladney each bagged one RBI for Centennial, which received four innings of two-hit pitching from TJ Easter.
➜ Milford 7, Iroquois West 0. Nicholas Warren and Payton Harwood teamed up on a one-hit pitching performance for the host Bearcats (12-8) as they silenced the Raiders (9-7) in VVC play. Warren notched 10 strikeouts in four innings, and Harwood put up another seven punchouts in three innings. Caleb Clutteur went 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run. Adin Portwood, Sawyer Laffoon and Max Cook each drove in one run. Peyton Rhodes had IW’s lone hit, and Lucas Frank struck out eight batters in five innings.
➜ Oakwood 11, Armstrong-Potomac 2. The visiting Comets (13-9) jumped out to a 10-0 lead through four innings and cruised to a VVC victory versus the Trojans (7-9). Grant Powell went 2 for 3 with two walks and three RBI for Oakwood. Matthew Miller drove in three runs and scored twice, Bryson Marcinko posted two RBI and Griffin Trees added three hits, one walk, one RBI and two runs. Dalton Hobick and Lucas Huchel combined to strike out eight batters on the mound. A-P’s three-game win streak ended despite two-hit, one-RBI efforts from Cole Bailey and Brody Howard.
➜ Okaw Valley 15, Villa Grove 11. A high-octane LPC game went against the visiting Blue Devils (6-10). Luke Zimmerman and Peyton Smith each tripled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice for Villa Grove, while Tyler Wilson (two RBI) and Brady Clodfelder (two hits, one walk, one RBI, three runs) also helped out.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 21, Rantoul 6. Charles Cambridge went 3 for 3 with four RBI and two runs scored for the visiting Panthers (10-13-1), who handled the Eagles (2-14) in five innings of Illini Prairie Conference action. PBL received two RBI from six different players: Keagan Busboom, Jacob Gronsky, Bryar Cosgrove, Connor Vaughn, Ty Graham and Charlie Pound. Busboom did his work on four hits, Cosgrove generated three hits and Graham doubled twice and scored thrice. Rantoul banked five of its runs in the fourth inning and was led by Niko Jones’ two hits and two RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Monticello 2. After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the host Spartans (23-2) tallied all of the runs the rest of the way en route to an IPC win over the Sages (15-7). Luke Landrus went 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run for SJ-O, which claimed two RBI from Adam Price and two hits apiece from Hayden Brazelton and Andrew Beyers. Tyler Altenbaumer overcame a shaky start on the mound to toss six innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts. Joey Sprinkle hit a two-run home run among two hits for Monticello, which added two hits from Eli Craft.
➜ Salt Fork 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 4. The visiting Storm (10-9) trailed 4-0 entering the top of the fifth inning, but a six-run fifth and a three-run sixth allowed the team to pull past the Buffaloes (5-9) in VVC action. Blake Hettmansberger went 2 for 4 with three RBI and two runs for Salt Fork, which accepted two doubles and one RBI from Blake Norton, two hits and two RBI from Hayden Prunkard and two hits and two runs from Hayden Chew. Kaden Mingee doubled twice and drove in two runs for G-RF/C.
➜ Tremont 10, Fisher 0. The host Bunnies (3-14) couldn’t muster a hit during their five-inning HOIC loss to the Turks.
➜ Tri-County 2, Arcola 0. Jack Armstrong and Tanner Thomas engaged in a LPC pitchers’ duel that needed an eighth inning to decide a winner. It was Armstrong and the visiting Titans (6-9) who prevailed, handing the Purple Riders (7-5) their first league loss of the season. Armstrong struck out 19 in 7 1/3 innings, while Thomas also pitched into the eighth frame and fanned 13 opponents.
➜ Unity 6, St. Thomas More 2. All of this IPC game’s runs were scored in the third inning, and it was the visiting Rockets (20-2) who produced more than the Sabers (7-9). Blake Kimball doubled among three hits, drove in one run and scored once for Unity. Damian Knoll generated two hits, two RBI and one run, while Cam Marvin offered two hits, one RBI and one run. Kimball and Tyler Hensch combined to toss a six-hitter on the mound. Blake Staab drove in both of STM’s runs.
➜ Watseka 9, Cissna Park 6. A three-run top of the seventh inning allowed the visiting Warriors (2-11) to win for the second time in their last three outings, holding off the Timberwolves (6-11) in a VVC event. Ty Berry went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs to key Watseka, which added single RBI from Kobi Stevens, Conner Bell and Jace Naese. Cissna Park tallied four runs in the sixth to tie the contest at 6 and was led by Gavin Savoree (one hit, two RBI, one run) and Damian Renteria (one hit, three walks, two runs).
➜ Westville 17, Schlarman 0. Cade Schaumburg heaved a four-inning, six-strikeout no-hitter for the host Tigers (16-8) as they rolled by the Hilltoppers (2-9) in a VVC tilt. Zach Russell doubled twice among three hits, drove in four runs and scored twice for the Tigers, whose other offensive standouts were Gage Lange (two hits, three RBI, three runs), Ethan McMasters (two hits, two RBI) and Landen Haurez (three hits, three runs).
In softball
➜ Arcola 16, Cerro Gordo/Bement 3. A 12-run sixth inning enabled the visiting Purple Riders (13-10) to dash past the Broncos (1-14) in six innings of Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Ava Simpson had a five-hit day for Arcola, including a pair of doubles, as she drove in three runs and scored four times. Kacie Sisk and Ariana Warren each dinged a home run and notched two RBI, and Keira Hohlbauch went 4 for 5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Jazzi Hicks homered among three hits for CG/B, which earned two hits apiece from Haylei Simpson, Skye Tieman and Makenna Robinson.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 9, Oakwood 7. A six-run first inning proved integral for the host Trojans (8-10) as they outlasted the Comets (5-16) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Denley Heller tripled, doubled, walked once, drove in two runs and scored twice for A-P, which took in two RBI from Laney Duden and two runs apiece from Carlyn Crozier and Kyla Bullington. Karsen Rupp tripled and knocked in two runs for Oakwood, which acquired two hits and one RBI from Bella Bradford.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 16, Hoopeston Area 9. Ella Myers finished 4 for 6 with one triple, two doubles, one stolen base, five RBI and three runs to propel the visiting Blue Devils (10-7) past the Cornjerkers (8-13) in a VVC showdown. Reaghan Dickison also made an impact at the dish, going 3 for 5 with three RBI for BHRA, while Alexis Jaskula drove in two runs. Madison Barnes drilled a home run for Hoopeston Area.
➜ LeRoy 11, Fieldcrest 2. Natalie Loy cracked two home runs among three hits, drove in four runs and scored three times for the host Panthers (20-5), who surged past their Heart of Illinois Conference rival. Two-hit days from Callie Warlow, Lilly Long and Karlee Eastham also proved beneficial for LeRoy, which is on a six-game win streak. Long fired a complete-game seven-hitter in which she allowed no earned runs and struck out 11.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 11, Iroquois West 1. The host Bearcats (7-6) needed five innings to secure a VVC win over the Raiders (3-10). Jahni Lavicka’s three hits, three RBI and one run was a meaningful part of that attack, as was Abby Storm’s two hits, one RBI, one walk and two runs. Brynlee Wright (two hits, two RBI) and Mikayla Knake (two RBI) also chipped in to support Kirstyn Lucht’s five innings of four-hit, five-strikeout pitching. Jessye Rodriguez drove in IW’s lone run.
➜ Rantoul 4, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Sofia Roelfs popped a bases-loaded single with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning, permitting the host Eagles (7-13) to walk off against the Panthers (6-15). Rantoul trailed 3-2 entering the frame, netting its other run on a bases-loaded passed ball. Reece Morgan drove in two runs for the winners of this Illini Prairie Conference tilt, Mackenzie Tome added two hits and Emily Curtis struck out 16 opponents during a complete-game two-hitter in the circle. Aubrey Busboom and Emma Steiner each knocked in one run for PBL, and Steiner allowed just one earned run while striking out 11 in the circle.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Monticello 9. Shayne Immke’s return from a concussion was a stellar one for the host Spartans (18-8), as she went 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, a double and four RBI in her team’s IPC triumph versus the Sages (8-11). Addy Martinie walloped two home runs among three hits and drove in four runs for SJ-O, which picked up three hits from Madison Stevens and Addison Frick. Monticello’s Lizzie Stiverson bashed a home run among three hits and scored twice, Macey Hicks drove in four runs on two hits and Avery Schweitzer added two RBI.
➜ Salt Fork 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3. Kendyl Hurt doubled twice among three hits, drove in one run and scored twice for the visiting Storm (9-8), which edged out the Buffaloes (10-9) in a VVC showcase. Brynlee Keeran racked up four hits, one RBI and one run for Salt Fork, which landed one RBI from Kenzie Childs and 11 strikeouts from Hurt in the circle. Claire Renaker mashed three doubles and scored twice for G-RF, which saw J’Lynn Waltz drive in two runs and Bailee Whittaker strike out eight foes pitching.
➜ Tremont 8, Fisher 0. The host Bunnies (12-5) were limited to one hit in their HOIC setback. Kimberly Schoonover singled for Fisher. She, Alexis Moore and Abbie Stipp each drew one walk as well.
➜ Tri-Valley 17, Clinton 2. The visiting Maroons (2-15) led 1-0 after half an inning but still suffered a four-inning, nonconference loss. Heidi Humble singled and drove in a run for Clinton.
➜ Villa Grove 9, Argenta-Oreana 6. The visiting Blue Devils (16-11) trailed 6-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, but a seven-run outburst allowed them to win their seventh in a row, defeating the Bombers (11-6) in an LPC thriller. Maci Clodfelder tied Villa Grove’s single-season home run record with her 10th of the spring, and Emma Bratten-Noice also blasted a homer, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Alison Pangburn and Chloe Reardon each added one RBI. Michelle Hollon hit her own home run among two hits and knocked in two runs for A-O, which picked up two RBI from Brynnlee Jones and two hits from Miriah Powell.
➜ Watseka 23, Chrisman 0. The visiting Warriors (10-6) set aside a four-game losing streak when they cruised past the Cardinals (0-10) in a four-inning VVC meeting. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored for Watseka, which grabbed one triple apiece from Natalie Petersen and Hailey Peck, two RBI from Peck and three runs from Allie Hoy. Caitlin Corzine allowed just two hits while striking out seven in the circle.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Judah Christian 0. The visiting Conquering Riders (5-7-3) collected a shutout of the Tribe (0-6-3) in East Central Illinois Conference action. Emma Skowronski potted each goal for ACS, and both were assisted by Jadyn Quinlan. Libby Henry came up with one save in net. Ava Carder provided 18 keeper saves for Judah, and Ella Carder snared another 10 stops.
➜ Dunlap 3, Mahomet-Seymour 2. The visiting Bulldogs (14-1) fell behind 2-0 before halftime, then nearly mounted a comeback before suffering their first loss of the season. Cayla Koerner still proved hard to stop for M-S, scoring both of the team’s goals in the nonconference affair. Nadia Biegler and Brea Benson each picked up one assist.
➜ Uni High 3, Monticello 1. Mikayla Blanke starred yet again for the visiting Illineks (8-6), collecting two goals and assisting on another during a non-league win over the Sages (9-8-3). Maxine van der Donk netted the other goal and Miriam Arend added an assist for Uni High, which saw Xenia Mongwa stop seven shots in the net.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Gibson City. Aiden Sancken and Austin Kasper were multi-event winners for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley as the Falcons scored 75 points to defeat Iroquois West (47) and Tri-Valley (40) in a triangular. Sancken took the 200-meter dash title in 25.19 seconds, competed on a winning 400 relay unit (47.25) and topped the high jump field at 4 feet, 3/4 inch. The freshman Kasper claimed wins in both the 110 hurdles (17.53) and 300 hurdles (46.79). The runner-up Raiders boasted a pair of double-event victors in Bryson Grant (400 in 54.79, 800 run in 2 minutes, 5.45 seconds) and Clayton Leonard (shot put in 49-6 1/4, discus in 136-5).
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won 13 of 16 events in a quadrangular, easing to the team victory with 96 points, well ahead of Armstrong-Potomac (20), Fisher (12) and host Hoopeston Area (7). Rhett Harper, Eli Mojonnier and Ayden Ingram each picked up two individual event triumphs for the Blue Devils: Harper in the 100-meter dash (11.73 seconds) and 200 (24.01), Mojonnier in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 44.73 seconds) and 3,200 (9:46.73), and Ingram in high jump (5 feet, 53/4 inches) and triple jump (38-3 1/2). A-P picked up victories from Eli Kennel in the 110 hurdles (19.11), Sam Champs in long jump (19-2 1/2) and its 1,600 sprint relay tandem (4:41.34). Fisher’s Dalton Smith tied with Ingram for the high jump title at 5-53/4.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin finished atop 11 of 18 events in a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular, pushing the Blue Devils to 82 points against host Hoopeston Area (36) and Armstrong-Potomac (23). The Blue Devils swept all five relays — including the 1,600-meter sprint medley — as Mya Wynn, Maggie Lewis, Alexis Gerdes, Addie Hensold, Madeline Thorlton and Ella McFarland each participated in at least two. McFarland also prevailed in high jump (4 feet, 11 3/4 inches) and triple jump (31-10). The runner-up Cornjerkers claimed two double-event winners as Bre Crose placed first in the 100 (13.31 seconds) and 200 (27.62) while Allison Pickett won the 800 (3 minutes, 0.22 seconds) and 1,600 (6:26.72). A-P’s Gracie Gordon swept the hurdles, taking the 100s in 19.97 and the 300s in 1:00.43.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central suffered a 6-3 loss in a Big 12 Conference dual against Normal Community. Ezra Bernhard and Wade Schacht accounted for all of the Maroons' points. Bernhard took the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-1, Schacht pulled off the No. 4 singles victory 6-1, 6-3 and the two combined to snag the No. 2 doubles triumph 6-1, 7-5.
➜ At Urbana. A 2-1 advantage in doubles matches lifted Maroa-Forsyth past St. Thomas More 5-4 in a nonconference dual at Atkins Tennis Center. Parker Moore and Jack McMahon succeeded in both singles and doubles play for the Sabers. Moore picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles, McMahon prevailed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 singles and the two paired up for a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles. Rohan Thope gave STM its other win at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-1).