In baseball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 21, Cerro Gordo/Bement 11. Neither team scored in the fifth inning, but there were plenty of hits and runs to go around in Argenta-Oreana’s Lincoln Prairie Conference victory with both teams scoring at least one run in every half inning. The Bombers (2-11) were led by Landon Lawson and Christian Tran, who drove in three runs apiece, while Brock Lyerly scored a team-high five runs. Jessee Quick was 2 of 3 with an RBI for the Broncos (1-7).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Milford 2. A three-run fourth inning helped BHRA top Milford in Vermilion Valley Conference to complete a game from May 5. Weston Strawser was 1 of 2 with an RBI for the Blue Devils (8-5), while Anthony Jordan and Eric Watson added two hits apiece in the win. Sawyer Laffoon went 2 of 3 out of the lead-off spot to pace the Bearcats (8-4).
➜ Cumberland 18, Villa Grove/Heritage 12. Villa Grove/Heritage had the lead through four innings after plating six runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Cumberland outscored the Hawks 11-2 in the final three innings for the Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Carson Howard drove in more than half of VG/H’s runs, going 4 of 5 with a home run, three runs scored and seven RBI. Luke Zimmerman also tripled and drove in two runs for the Hawks (7-9).
➜ Decatur Lutheran 21, Arcola 5. Arcola scored all five of its runs in the top of the first inning, but gave back the lead two innings later and then was out of the game completely after Decatur Lutheran scored 12 runs in the bottom of the third to seal in the Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Kacee Moore went 2 of 2 with a double and three RBI for the Purple Riders (0-7).
➜ Iroquois West 2-4, Watseka 1-1. A pair of solid pitching performances and just enough runs helped Iroquois West sweep Watseka in a Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader. Peyton Rhodes got the win in game one for the Raiders (7-3) after giving up an unearned run on four hits in five innings. Kade Kimmel had a similar line in game two after allowing an unearned run on three hits in five innings for the win. Braiden Wawler‘s two-hit performance in game one was tops for the Warriors (7-8).
➜ LeRoy 13, El Paso-Gridley 0. LeRoy’s Blake Roundtree struck out eight and walked two in his five-inning no-hitter, as the Panthers (16-5) made quick work of their Heart of Illinois Conference victory. Jaron Pinkerton provided almost half of the offensive pop for LeRoy with a double, home run and six RBI. Ian Johnson also had a solo home run in the win.
➜ Monticello 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Monticello beat Central Catholic for the second time in five days and ran its winning streak to four with Monday’s Illini Prairie Conference victory. Jack Buckalew got the win for the Sages (9-5) after striking out 10 and giving up four runs on eight hits and one walk in a complete game outing. Jared Lockmiller went 3 of 4 with two RBI, and Jake Edmondson was 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI of his own.
➜ Normal 12, Danville 1. An early deficit just kept growing for Danville, as Normal scored all 12 of its runs before the Vikings could get on the board in the Big 12 matchup. Ryan Jaruseski came off the bench for Danville (1-13) and went 1 of 1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning for the Vikings’ lone run.
➜ Oakwood 18, Salt Fork 13. Oakwood scored in every inning but one — including a seven-run fifth — and needed all that offensive firepower to fend off Salt Fork in a Vermilion Valley Conference shootout. Isaiah Ruch provided some pop at the plate for the Comets (11-6), going 4 of 4 with a triple, two home runs and eight RBI. Matthew Miller also drove in three runs for Oakwood in the win. Blake Norton kept the Storm (1-8) competitive and finished 3 of 5 with two home runs and seven RBI at the plate.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Pontiac 0. Ten runs in the first two innings set St. Joseph-Ogden well on its way to a run-shortened Illini Prairie Conference victory against Pontiac. Tyler Altenbaumer was nearly untouchable, giving up just two hits and striking out 10 in five innings for the win. Isaiah Immke went 2 of 3 with two doubles and three RBI for the Spartans (25-2), who won their 13th straight game. Zach Martinie and Keaton Nolan also drove in two runs apiece in the win.
➜ St. Thomas More 4, Rantoul 1. St. Thomas More got it scoring done early, pushing across three runs in the top of the first inning to top Rantoul in Illini Prairie Conference action. The early runs wound up being plenty for Matt Delorenzo, who got the win after giving up one run on three hits and striking out seven in four innings. Patrick Quarnstom was 3 of 3 for the Sabers (6-11) and smacked a solo home run in the sixth for an insurance run. Drew Duden was 1 of 3 for the Eagles (2-11) and drove in their only run in the fourth inning.
➜ Teutopolis 13, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Mahomet-Seymour faced an eight-run deficit after two innings, and that hole was too deep to recover from against perennial power Teutopolis. Blake Wolters finished with three of the Bulldogs’ four hits, as he doubled, scored a run and drove in two to lead M-S (10-10).
➜ Tremont 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. GCMS grabbed a late lead with two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Tremont had the answer with three of its own in the bottom of the seven for the walk-off Heart of Illinois Conference win. Zach Price was 1 of 2 with an RBI for the Falcons (6-7), and Hunter Brewer went 1 of 3 with an RBI of his own.
➜ Tri-County 11, Blue Ridge 3. Tri-County (3-3) built a 10-run lead before allowing any runs and rolled in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Blue Ridge. Isaiah Dalton finished 3 of 4 with a run scored and an RBI for the Knights (3-9).
➜ Tri-Valley 16, Fisher 3. Fisher didn’t lose its shot at snapping its six-game losing streak until late, with Tri-Valley scoring 14 runs in the final two innings to win the Heart of Illinois Conference showdown and hand the Bunnies (3-10) a seventh straight loss. Cale Horsch had two hits to pace Fisher.
➜ Tuscola 12, Clinton 0. Tuscola bookended big innings — five runs in the top of the first and four in the top of the sixth — in its blowout Central Illinois Conference win against Clinton. Cole Cunningham got the win for the Warriors (8-6) after striking out five in his complete game three-hitter and also helped his own cause by going 1 of 4 with three RBI. Peyton Armstrong, Haven Hatfield and Colton Musgrave all drove in two runs apiece for Tuscola. Mason Walker was 1 of 3 with a double for the Maroons (3-7).
➜ Unity 9, Olympia 5. Unity won its third straight game and got back above .500 in Illini Prairie Conference action with Monday’s win against Olympia. Tyler Hensch finished 2 of 3 with a home run and three RBI to lead the Rockets (10-4), which helped his own cause after he also got the win by striking out seven and giving up five runs on seven hits in 62/3 innings. Blake Kimball and Damian Knoll added two RBI apiece in the win.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 8, Decatur Lutheran 0. Arthur Christian scored all eight of its goals in the first half to leave no doubt about snapping its three-match losing streak. Nancy Robey led the Conquering Riders (4-7-2) with three goals and two assists, while Liana Kauffman had one assist to go with her hat trick. Brileigh Mast added two goals, and goalkeeper Libby Henry made two saves.
➜ Champaign Central 8, Uni High 0. A pair of goals from Sophia Adams had Champaign Central leading by four at halftime en route to another nonconference blowout win. Lainey Somers added two goals of her own in the second half — both assisted by Adams — and Claudia Larrison ultimately tied Adams for the team lead with three assists. Goalkeeper Raneem Saadah made 10 saves for the Illineks (5-5-1).
In softball
➜ Blue Ridge 12, Tri-County 0. Avery Place went the distance for her fifth win with a complete-game shutout and helped her own cause with three hits and two RBI in Blue Ridge’s Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Tri-County. Jasmine Bennett and Farrah Michaels had three hits each for the Knights (10-3), and Cassie Zimmerman drove in a team-high three runs.
➜ Cumberland 18, Heritage 2. Heritage’s struggles continued, as the Hawks remained winless on the season with Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference loss to Cumberland. Malani Smithenry doubled for Heritage (0-10), but she took the loss.
➜ LeRoy 14, El Paso-Gridley 1. LeRoy’s Karlee Eastham didn’t need 14 runs worth of support, but it certainly made her job easier in the Heart of Illinois Conference matchup. Eastham got the win for the Panthers (17-10) after giving up just one run on four hits and striking out five in five innings. Abby Wood provided a good portion of the run support, going 2 of 3 with four RBI, while Tiffany Bargmann was 2 of 3 with two RBI and Carly Warlow hit a solo home run.
➜ Milford 15, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 9. Milford scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to counter BHRA’s late run and snag the Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Anna McEwen was 3 of 4 with a triple and four RBI to lead the Bearcats (7-5), while Jordin Lucht, Brynlee Wright, Emma McEwen and Abby Storm drove in two runs each. Aniston Myers and Laynee Dickinson both went 2 of 4 with two RBI for the Blue Devils (7-7).
➜ Paris 7, Danville 2. Danville couldn’t build off its momentum from Big 12 wins last week against Peoria Richwoods and Centennial and fell to Paris in nonconference action. Saige Keller was 2 of 4 to lead the Vikings (5-8), but she also took the loss in the circle.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-7, Dwight 11-5. PBL delivered the final blow in game one of Monday’s Sangamon Valley Conference doubleheader against Dwight, claiming a win in shootout fashion, before taking care of business in a more sedate game two by comparison. The Panthers (11-3) had 21 hits in game one. Lorena Arnett, Kayla Adwell and Carly Mutchmore were responsible for four hits apiece, and Baylee Cosgrove went 2 of 2 with a home run and team-best four RBI. Cosgrove and Maddy Foellner drove in two runs apiece in the game-two win, while Mutchmore added three more hits to her total for the day.
➜ Pontiac 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 2. St. Joseph-Ogden lost for the first time since May 5 and had its 12-game winning streak snapped in Monday’s Illini Prairie Conference loss at Pontiac. Alyssa Acton finished 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI for the Spartans (21-6), who were held to just five hits for the game.
➜ Tri-Valley 6, Fisher 2. Fisher had the early lead during Monday’s Heart of Illinois Conference showdown, but Tri-Valley scored six unanswered runs from the bottom of the fourth inning on for the win. Alexis Moore went 3 of 4 at the plate to lead the Bunnies (5-9), while Kallie Evans and Kylan Arndt finished with two hits apiece in the loss.
➜ Unity 5, Olympia 4. Unity fended off a late Olympia rally to win its fourth straight game overall and second in a row in Illini Prairie Conference play. Hailey Flesch was 1 of 2 with two RBI for the Rockets (16-1), while Grace Frye also drove in two runs despite not recording a hit in two at-bats. Taylor Henry got the win for Unity after giving up four runs on six hits and striking out seven in a complete-game effort.
➜ Villa Grove 6, Arcola 4. Villa Grove struck first with three runs in the top of the second inning and then added three more runs in the final two innings to close out the Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. Emma Bratten-Noice led the way for the Blue Devils (9-12), going 3 of 3 with a double, home run and three RBI, while Kaylee Arbuckle had three hits and Alexandria Brown drove in two runs in the win. KayLee Hohlbauch and Ariana Warren both had two hits and an RBI for the Purple Riders (10-7).
➜ Watseka 6-10, Iroquois West 0-5. Watseka’s Jasmine Essington threw a complete game one-hitter to start Monday’s doubleheader sweep, and got the win in relief in game two to finish out the pair of Sangamon Valley Conference victories. Kennedy McTaggart drove in two runs in game one for the Warriors (7-7), while Sydney McTaggart and Brianna Denault had two RBI each in game two.
➜ Westville 11, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Westville secured at least a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference title with its no-hitter victory against Armstrong-Potomac. The Tigers (12-6), who last won the VVC in 2003, will play for the outright title Thursday against Hoopeston Area. The only baserunners for the Trojans (3-8) came on a walk to Laney Duden and Denley Heller reaching after getting hit by a pitch.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Urbana’s doubles sweep turned out to be pivotal in a 5-4 Big 12 victory against Normal at Blair Park. Bill Layton and Jackson Reel won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Tigers, who also got a marathon 5-7, 6-3, 13-11 comeback victory from the pairing of Jack Solava and Joe Solava. Layton added a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, and Deep Patel claimed a 7-6, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles after teaming with Diego Carrillo for a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Danville. A pair of sprint wins from Jordan Griggs helped Centennial edge out host Danville by 26 points and win Monday’s five-team meet against four Big 12 rivals. Griggs won the 100-meter dash in 11.90 seconds and took first in the 200-meter dash in 24.38 seconds. Matthew Thomas was a triple winner for the Vikings with a mark of 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault and a hurdles sweep. Thomas won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.75 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 44.27 seconds.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Danville. Danville and Urbana tied with 88 points apiece to share the win in Monday’s five-team meet. Halle Thomas won the pole vault for the Vikings with a final height of 9 feet, 5 inches, took first in an uncontested 100-meter hurdles in 15.49 seconds and was also on Danville’s 400-meter relay team. Urbana picked up wins in the 400-meter dash from Amareah Howard in 1 minute, 7.69 seconds and Shamera Moore in the 200-meter dash in 27.89 seconds. Centennial finished third as a team behind double winner Annabel Thorstenson, who won the shot put at 32-5 and discus at 103-1.