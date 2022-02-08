In boys’ basketball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Milford 45. In a battle of teams sporting lengthy win streaks, it was the host Blue Devils (21-7) who prevailed over the Bearcats (21-7), taking the Vermilion Valley Conference victory. BHRA now has won each of its last nine games, while Milford’s seven-game streak fell by the wayside. Brett Meidel was a huge factor in the outcome with 25 points for the Blue Devils, who grabbed 10 points from Ned Hill and six points from Hayden Rice. Sawyer Laffoon hit four three-pointers and accumulated 19 points for the Bearcats, though only two of those points came in the second half. Adin Portwood chipped in nine points as well.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 77, Uni High 66. The visiting Broncos booked their 20th win of the season during this nonconference game with the Illineks (7-12), improving to 20-5 overall. Connor Brown posted another impressive scoring total with 34 points for CG/B, and Tyson Moore also stood out by providing 18 points. Uni High had four players finish with double figures on the night: Ian Evensen (17 points, four rebounds, three steals), Ethan Mok-Chih (17 points), Teo Chemla (12 points, five rebounds, three assists, four steals) and Aakash Vasireddy (11 points, three assists).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 61. Ty Pence finished one rebound short of a double-double, but he likely wasn’t too worried about it since the visiting Spartans (19-6) outlasted their Illini Prairie Conference opponent for the win. Pence soared to 31 points and nine rebounds for SJ-O, which also received 17 points and eight rebounds from Andrew Beyers plus 11 points from Brock Trimble.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 49, Westville 27. Mattie Kennel scored 18 points for the visiting Trojans as they reached the 20-win plateau by dispatching the Tigers (7-14) in a Vermilion Valley Conference tilt. A-P (20-7) had eight other players score at least two points alongside Kennel, led by Gigi Mulvaney’s eight points and Carlyn Crozier’s six points. Hadley Cox finished with 12 points to lead Westville, which netted four points apiece from Lydia Gondzur, Chloe Brant and Aubrie Jenkins.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 55, Arcola 38. Alexa Miller came close to recording a triple-double for the host Knights (25-4) as they held off the Purple Riders (15-12) in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Miller notched 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to guide ALAH to a win, and she was complemented by Shaylie Miller’s 14 points, five rebounds and six steals. Charley Condill, Kailee Otto and Mallory Nichols each potted eight points as well.
➜ Champaign Central 64, Urbana 29. Behind a pack of 10 players who each scored at least two points, the visiting Maroons (12-12) again reached .500 as they worked past the Tigers (1-19). Addy McLeod was at the head of the table with 17 points and four steals for Central, which also received nine points from Braelyn Alexander, eight points from Alex Parastaran and seven points from Abby Boland. Gabby Mboyo-Meta’s 11 points led Urbana, and she was supported by Destiny Barber’s eight points and Jasmine McCullough’s seven points.
➜ Clinton 58, Meridian 15. This win by the host Maroons (25-5) puts them a single triumph shy of an unblemished regular-season record in the Central Illinois Conference. Clinton faces Warrensburg-Latham on Thursday with that distinction on the line. In this game, the Maroons led 17-2 after one quarter and shut out the Hawks in the fourth period. Mallory Cyrulik’s 21 points led the Clinton attack, while Kaitlyn Rauch drilled four three-pointers as part of her 19 points and Kylie Raymer hit a pair of three-pointers for all six of her points.
➜ Fisher 56, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38. The host Bunnies (6-21) earned their first Heart of Illinois Conference win of the season, climbing past the Falcons (4-23) to reach that accomplishment. Fisher, which also ended a five-game losing streak, constructed an 18-3 first-quarter lead on the back of four three-pointers from Kallie Evans in the opening eight minutes. She wound up with five threes and 30 points for the entire game to with with Mariah Sommer’s eight points and Paige Hott’s five points. Sophia Ray and Reagan Tompkins each poured in 11 points for GCMS, which added nine points from Mindy Brown.
➜ Hoopeston Area 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 33. Tori Birge’s balanced night of 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals helped the visiting Cornjerkers (12-15) stop a three-game win streak boasted by the Buffaloes (9-14) in this VVC meeting. Claire Dixon also excelled for Hoopeston Area with 11 points, two assists and six steals, and Bre Crose chipped in nine points. G-RF’s scoring was fairly evenly distributed, with most of it achieved by Bryleigh Collom (eight points), Addi Spesard (eight points), Kendall Roberts (seven points) and Sydney Spesard (six points).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 55, Taylorville 32. The host Bulldogs (25-4) both tied their single-season program record for wins and avenged one of their few losses by routing an Apollo Conference foe on the Bulldogs’ senior night. M-S allowed zero points in the first quarter and was buoyed offensively by Nichole Taylor’s 16 points as well as 11 points apiece from Cayla Koerner, Savannah Orgeron and Ivie Juarez.
➜ Mt. Zion 49, Sullivan 20. Host Sullivan (9-17) couldn’t find the bottom of the baskets with enough consistency and suffered a nonconference loss as a result. Kiley Dyer’s six points was the top scoring mark for Sullivan, and she added five rebounds. Chloe Smith and Addison Minor each finished with four points as well.
➜ Oakwood 57, Schlarman 5. The visiting Comets (14-16) built a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and used that to roll past the Hilltoppers (0-9) to claim a VVC win. Ashlynn Pinnick collected 17 points to pace Oakwood, which also garnered 13 points from Addie Wright and 10 points from Jaydah Arrowsmith. Both Avery Kelsey and Makayla Blurton tallied two points for Schlarman.
➜ Okaw Valley 48, Villa Grove 32. Although eight different players reached the score sheet for the visiting Blue Devils (3-19), they were unable to find the win column in LPC play. Kaylee Arbuckle offered up 10 points as Villa Grove’s top performer, and she was most closely followed by Jobella Crafton (eight points) and Madison Logan (four points).
➜ Olympia 74, Prairie Central 70. Chloe Sisco established a new school record in three-point shooting during this Illini Prairie Conference game, but the host Hawks (20-8) didn’t come away with the win. Sisco swished five threes and is up to a record-setting 91 for the season, and she finished with 25 points overall. Prairie Central, which led 21-7 after one quarter and 36-29 at halftime, also acquired 15 points from Mariya Sisco (three three-pointers) and 14 points from Katy Curl.
➜ Ridgeview 48, Milford 29. Each team entered this nonconference matchup with a five-game win streak, but it was the visiting Mustangs (19-8) who extended theirs while the Bearcats (17-8) must try to start a new one. Hunter Mowrey (eight points, four rebounds), Brynlee Wright (six points, four boards) and Abby Tovey (six points, three assists) were standouts for Milford in defeat.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28. The Spartans (20-7) are outright champions of the Illini Prairie Conference, finishing their league slate with a perfect 10-0 record after shutting down the Panthers (10-16) at home. Peyton Jones knocked down four three-pointers on her way to 16 points for SJ-O, which was further aided by Addison Frick’s 10 points and Ashlyn Lannert’s seven points. PBL, which was outscored 24-3 in the second quarter, took in eight points from Lorena Arnett and seven points from Makenna Ecker.
➜ St. Thomas More 55, Pontiac 42. The visiting Sabers (14-11) scored at least 14 points in each of the first three quarters en route to an IPC win. STM was firing on all cylinders from beyond the three-point arc, with Emma Devocelle connecting four times from distance and Ruari Quarnstrom hitting a trio of threes. Those two each finished with 18 points to lead the team.
➜ Salt Fork 37, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22. Another defensive clinic from the host Storm (22-5) included allowing no fourth-quarter points to the Blue Devils (8-18) during a VVC triumph. Salt Fork would finish league play perfect with a win Thursday over Schlarman. The Storm had three players score all of its points during this victory: Alexa Jamison (15 points), Macie Russell (14 points) and Karlie Cain (eight points). Sophia Rome’s seven points and Natalie Clapp’s five points keyed BHRA’s attack.
➜ Tri-County 63, Blue Ridge 8. The host Titans (24-3) poured it on early and often against the Knights (0-19), leading 25-0 after one quarter and cruising to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win, their 10th in a row. Tri-County now is one victory away — its next game is Thursday night against Decatur Lutheran — from finishing league play unbeaten. All 12 Titans who took the floor scored at least two points, led by Bella Dudley (14 points), Caroline Smith (11 points) and Thaylee Barry (eight points). Smith added five assists, Barry made four steals and Kenzie Hales chipped in four rebounds. Blue Ridge was paced by Tatem Madden’s four points and Farrah Michaels’ three points.
➜ Tuscola 67, Arthur Christian 28. Sophia Kremitzki produced a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double as the host Warriors (21-6) cruised to their ninth consecutive victory by topping the Conquering Riders. Eight different athletes accounted for at least two points on the winning side. Harley Woodard (14 points) and Ella Boyer (13 points) joined Kremitzki in double figures, while Maddie Stahler finished with two points, six assists and three steals. More than half of ACS’s scoring was done by Addi Erwin, who compiled 15 points to go with seven points from Keisha Miller.
➜ Unity 37, Monticello 34. Taylor Henry’s 13 points and six rebounds proved critical for the host Rockets (20-8) as they both ended their own three-game losing streak and put a stop to a four-game win streak of the Sages (18-11). Other key contributors to Unity’s success were Raegen Stringer (eight points, three assists, four steals), Maddie Reed (seven points) and Katey Moore (seven rebounds). Renni Fultz connected on 7 of 9 free throws as part of her 13 points for Monticello, which added nine points from Lizzie Stiverson and eight points from Hannah Swanson.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 46, LeRoy 37. Callie Warlow turned in an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double for the visiting Panthers (9-20), but they still came up short in a nonconference game. Haley Cox’s six-point, five-assist effort also was noteworthy for LeRoy, which added seven points from Emily Bogema.
➜ Watseka 40, Cissna Park 35. Allie Hoy’s 12 points, Sydney McTaggart’s 11 points and a solid defensive effort propelled the host Warriors (21-4) to a VVC win over the Timberwolves (10-14), the team’s fifth victory in its last six games. McTaggart also neared a double-double with eight rebounds for Watseka, which claimed seven points from Raegan Gooding and six points from Haven Meyer. Cissna Park secured impactful performances from Mikayla Knake (11 points, four rebounds), Brooklyn Stadeli (eight points, nine boards), Addison Seggebruch (seven points, seven rebounds) and Emma Morrical (four points, 11 boards).