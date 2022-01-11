In boys’ basketball
➜ Arthur Christian 64, Faith Bible 30. A 29-5 second-quarter scoring advantage helped the visiting Conquering Riders (6-10) end a four-game losing streak during this nonconference meeting. Josiah Rutledge came off the bench to provide a team-best 14 points and eight rebounds for ACS, which collected 11 points apiece from Cole Gabriels and Kyson Pflum as well as nine points from Brock Helmuth.
➜ Judah Christian 67, Schlarman 40. The 1-2 punch of Aidyn Beck and Tucker Bailey pushed the host Tribe (4-5) within one win of the .500 mark, as they dispatched the Hilltoppers (2-12) in non-league play. Beck’s 26 points included four three-pointers, and Bailey tossed in 22 points for Judah. Jason Craig amassed 16 points for Schlarman, which landed nine points from Jerry Reed.
➜ Mattoon 74, Rantoul 60. The visiting Eagles (0-13) held a 32-31 advantage at halftime but couldn’t sustain that pressure in this nonconference setback. Conner Smith scored 23 points to guide Rantoul, which received 16 points from Marcus Lee.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 40. The visiting Purple Riders (9-8) snatched a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory to move above .500.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 70, Decatur Lutheran 19. The host Knights (17-1) left little doubt who would win this LPC affair, outscoring the enemy 24-5 in the first quarter and surging away from there. Claire Seal recorded an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double plus six steals for ALAH, which also fed off Kailee Otto’s 15 points and seven rebounds, Alexa Miller’s 15 points and seven steals and Shaylie Miller’s 10 points.
➜ Arthur Christian 52, Faith Bible 37. Keisha Miller’s balanced outing of nine points, seven rebounds and six steals paved the way for the visiting Conquering Riders to earn a nonconference victory. Addi Erwin’s 11 points led ACS in scoring, while both Libby Henry and Chloe Mast finished with eight points and Liana Kauffman contributed six points, seven rebounds and eight steals.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16. After a nine-point first quarter, the host Falcons (3-16) went cold offensively and suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Cally Kroon’s six points and Savannah Shumate’s three points constituted a fair chunk of GCMS’s scoring.
➜ Iroquois West 60, Westville 23. Ella Rhodes had a significant impact for the host Raiders (13-6) in their Vermilion Valley Conference rout of the Tigers (6-7), bucketing 24 points on 10 field goals. Shea Small put up 13 points, five rebounds and four assists for IW, which claimed eight points, five assists, five steals and seven blocked shots from Ilyana Nambo.
➜ Monticello 51, Olympia 43. The host Sages (13-7) prevailed in this Illini Prairie Conference tilt, posting their fourth win in the last five tries.
➜ Oakwood 51, Milford 48. Addie Wright cobbled together a huge scoring effort for the host Comets (8-13), who recorded their third win in a row by knocking off the Bearcats (11-6) in VVC play. Wright piled up 25 points on 10 made field goals, and Oakwood also benefited from Ashlynn Pinnick’s 11 points and Kalie Tison’s seven points. Anna Hagan banked a trio of three-pointers on her way to 18 points for Milford, which added 12 points and 11 rebounds from Hunter Mowrey and nine points, eight rebounds and seven steals from Emmaleah Marshino.
➜ Paris 61, Sullivan 23. Visiting Sullivan (5-12) held an 11-5 advantage after one quarter but quickly saw that disappear in an eventual nonconference loss. Izabelle Hay’s nine points and Addison Minor’s six points keyed Sullivan’s offense.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Prairie Central 48. Ashlyn Lannert’s 19 points was the top scoring performance for the host Spartans (12-5) as they cruised past the Hawks (12-6) in an Illini Prairie Conference game. Peyton Jones sank four three-pointers as part of her 18-point night for SJ-O, which netted another 17 points from Ella Armstrong on the power of five conversions from beyond the arc. Prairie Central’s Chloe Sisco led all scorers with 23 points, heavily bolstered by seven triples, and teammate Mariya Sisco added 10 points.
➜ Salt Fork 62, Cissna Park 31. The visiting Storm (13-5) improved to 5-0 in VVC play, handing the Timberwolves (4-11) their fifth consecutive loss in the process. Alexa Jamison nearly outproduced the opposition herself, finishing with 30 points for Salt Fork to go with Macie Russell’s 15 points and Karlie Cain’s 13 points. Cissna Park was led by Brooklyn Stadeli’s 10 points and Emma Morrical’s eight points.
➜ Tri-County 60, Argenta-Oreana 16. Bella Dudley paced four players in double figures scoring for the visiting Titans (16-3), who rumbled past the Bombers (0-14) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference game. Dudley’s game-high 16 points were accompanied by five rebounds and four steals. Tri-County also received 13 points and four steals from Caroline Smith, 12 points apiece from Josie Armstrong and Kenzie Hales and a four-assist, four-steal effort from Kaylin Williams. Michelle Hollon’s eight points and Angelina Madrigal’s six points keyed the A-O attack.
➜ Unity 43, St. Thomas More 27. The visiting Rockets (14-4) extended their win streak to four while also ending a four-game win streak of the Sabers (8-8) in this IPC game. Maddie Reed’s game-high 15 points came from five three-pointers for Unity, which garnered solid showings from Taylor Henry (eight points, four rebounds) and Katey Moore (five points, nine rebounds, four steals, two blocked shots). Ruari Quarnstrom paced STM’s offense with 11 points, while both Maddy Swisher and Grace Dimoke added five points.
➜ Watseka 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. The host Warriors (15-2) put on a defensive clinic during their fifth consecutive triumph, this one coming over the Buffaloes (5-8) in VVC action. Watseka led 39-10 at halftime and limited G-RF to six field goals on the night. Sydney McTaggart’s 14 points led nine Warriors who produced at least two points on the night, and she chipped in six rebounds as well. Other key contributors for the winners were Raegan Gooding (eight points), Addi Edwards (seven points) and Jackie Lynch (six rebounds). Sydney Spesard led the Buffaloes in scoring with six points, followed closely by Addie Spesard and Kendall Roberts with four points each.