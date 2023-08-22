While heat forced cancellation of many outdoor events on Monday, volleyball went on as scheduled:
In volleyball
Timberwolf Tip–Off
➜ Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. The Warriors cruised to a 25–18, 25–13 triumph on the strength of six kills apiece from Ella Smith and Lauren Tegtmeyer, many of which were triggered by Christa Holohan’s team–leading 12 assists. Strong defensive outings from Brianna Denault, Ella Smith and Haven Meyer — who combined for 28 digs — helped clinch the final outcome.
➜ Gibson City–Melvin–Sibley 2, Clifton Central 0. The Falcons opened their season by handing the Comets their second–consecutive loss, cruising to victory by a score of 25–13, 25–16 on the strength of six kills from Sophia Ray and eight assists from Rylie Huls.
➜ Watseka 2, Gibson City–Melvin–Sibley 0. The Warriors (2-0) clinched their second victory of the night with a 25–16, 25–13 win over the Falcons (1-1) thanks to seven more kills from Smith and six more from Tegtmeyer, while Holohan served 15 assists and Denault and Smith combined for 18 digs.
Nontournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Unity 1. The host Blue Devils (1-0) overcame a 25-15 loss in the opening set to down Unity (0-1) 25-17, 25-23 in the final two sets of a nonconference match.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 1. A nonconference battle went the way of the host Knights (1-0) as they eked out a 25–20, 21–25, 25–16 victory against the Raiders (0-1) in three sets. Phoebe Reynolds led the Knights with 12 digs, eight kills and five aces, Ellie Strough added six aces, five digs and three kills and Alissa Edwards added 13 assists to cement the final outcome.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Tuscola 1. Five kills from Zoey Thomason and three kills from Sydney Moss weren’t enough to power the Warriors (0-1) past the host Broncos (1-0), who recorded a 21-25, 25-16, 25-14 nonconference win.
➜ Centennial 2, Paxton–Buckley–Loda 0. The visiting Chargers (1-0) scored a nonconference victory, 25-17, 25-18, thanks to seven kills, four aces and two blocks from Riley Reis, five digs from Annie Loschen and 10 assists from Emily Pitcher. Bailey Bruns chipped in six kills, Aubrey Busboom tallied 14 assists, Tanner Graham had five digs and Aubrey Busboom served a pair of aces to pace PBL (0-1).
➜ Covington (Ind.) 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Trojans spoiled the host Cornjerkers’ season debut in an interstate battle, pulling away down the stretch scoring a straight–set victory over Hoopeston Area (0-1) in 25–22, 25–12 fashion.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Georgetown–Ridge Farm. Host Judah Christian (1-0) opened its season with a 25–17, 25–5 victory in nonconference play on the strength of five kills apiece from Rachel Divan and Avoni Kelly, five digs from Hannah Jackson and 13 assists, four kills and four aces from Klementine Davis. The Buffaloes (0-1) received five kills from Kendall Roberts, five assists from Rubyrae Fraser Soule and a pair of assists from Milee Ellis.
➜ LeRoy 2, Oakwood 1. An adventurous nonconference match tilted toward the host Panthers (1-0), who claimed a 25-8, 22-25, 25-21 victory against the Comets (0-1) thanks to 24 assists from Haley Cox, 12 kills from Laila Carr and five aces from Becca Lehr.
➜ Meridian 2, Sullivan 0. Home court-advantage was unable to key Sullivan (0-1) past Meridian as the Hawks won 25–20, 25–13.
➜ Monticello 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Six kills from Sierrah Downey and five kills apiece from Tavey Young and Jobi Smith led the host Sages (1-0) to a 25-21, 25-12 victory over the Bombers (0-1).
➜ Oblong 2, Tri–County 0. The Titans (0-1) suffered a 25–19, 25–18 loss to Oblong despite six kills and two blocks from Josie Armstrong, four kills and three digs from Brianna Reese and 10 assists from Amaya Duzan.
➜ Paris 2, Heritage 1. Mary Roland’s 18 assists and 10 digs weren’t enough for the Hawks (1-0) to claim a 25–23, 15–25, 25–21 decision over Paris in a nonconference home match. Lilli Montgomery collected 13 digs, Loran Tate added seven kills and Destanee Morgan chipped in five kills to help the Hawks’ cause.
➜ Prairie Central 2, Coal City 0. The Hawks (1-0) scored a nonconference victory in an unfamiliar environment, winning 25-18, 26-24 thanks to seven kills from Kerigan Fehr, six kills from Adeline Kilgus, five kills from Gyllian Davies and 11 assists from Gracie Edelman.
➜ St. Joseph–Ogden 2, Maroa–Forsyth 1. Peyton Williams slammed 16 kills, Addie Roesch added 10 kills, Sadie Ericksen dove after eight digs and Halle Brazelton served 24 assists to key the Spartans (1-0) to a narrow 24–26, 25–17, 25–19 road nonconfernece win.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Arthur Christian 0. The Sabers (1-0) went on the road and returned with a 25–18, 25–17 nonconference victory on the strength of 10 kills from Shannon Monahan and seven kills from Julia Johnson, with Addie Kerr adding 19 assists and Monahan, Johnson and Gooding combining for 25 digs. Addi Erwin paced the Conquering Riders (0-1) with six assists and 12 digs.
➜ Westville 2, Fountain Central (Ind.) 0. The host Tigers (1-0) cruised to victory against an out-of-state foe, scoring a 25-15, 25-8 win thanks to seven kills from Ella Miller, six kills from Maddison Appl, five kills from Maddy Doggett, 15 digs from Aubrie Jenkins and 22 assists from Lainey Wichtowski.
In boys’ golf➜ At Kankakee. Watseka and Illinois Lutheran both carded 184 to tie for the victory in a triangular match against host Grant Park at Minne Monesse Golf Course, but a better fifth score from the Warriors’ Lathan Bowling was enough for Watseka to claim victory. While Bowling’s 12–over 48 was especially crucial to the outcome, the Warriors were keyed by medalist Austin Marcier’s 41, Hagen Hoy’s 47 and Brayden Ketchum’s 48.
➜ At Streator. Prairie Central placed third in the 18–hole Streator Invite at Eastwood Golf Course on the strength of a 7-over 79 from Jack Scharer, an 80 from Easton Freeman and dual outings of 81 from Lakin Bachtold and Tucker Stoller.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Farmer City. Host Blue Ridge rolled past Heyworth in a 220-262 decision in a nine–hole match at Woodlawn Country Club. Lily Enger paced the Knights by earning medalist honors at 12–over 48, with Ellie Schlieper’s 54 and Payton Heiser’s 57 close behind.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka carded a collective 225 to down Milford at Shewami Country Club, with Jasmine Essington earning medalist honors at 11-over 47 and Kyah Bowling and Rennah Barrett recording scores of 58 to help the host Warriors’ cause. Milford was led by Madison Lafoon’s round of 60.
