In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Amani Stanford delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Tuff Elson and allow the host Blue Devils (4-6) a walk-off win over the Trojans (4-3) in a Vermilion Valley Conference nailbiter. BHRA trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, with Enrique Rangel tallying the team’s other run earlier in the frame. Chaz Dubois threw two scoreless innings of relief for the Blue Devils to pick up the win, after Cade Keleminic struck out five in five innings of work. A-P’s Kollin Asbury drove in his team’s only run and logged 5 2/3 innings pitching, striking out 10 foes along the way. Lane Morgan put up two hits and scored the Trojans’ run.
➜ Centennial 10, Clinton 5. Leading 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the host Chargers (5-8) used a six-run surge to storm past the Maroons (2-5) in a nonconference matchup. Seven different Centennial players drove in at least one run each, led by two RBI apiece from Haneef Eiermann and Eli Schmitt. Kam Ross and Madden Schurvinske each slugged three hits, and Brody Stonecipher contributed two hits and two runs. Mason Walker and Colton Walker gave Clinton one RBI apiece, with the former doing so on two hits.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 19, Heritage 9. In a Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown between two teams seeking their first win of the season, the visiting Broncos (1-5) departed Broadlands with the five-inning success versus the Hawks (0-9). The game was scoreless entering the top of the third inning, when CG/B went off for eight runs. Some of the Broncos’ standouts included Ty Carlson (4 for 4, two RBI, three runs), Tyson Moore (3 for 4, three RBI, four runs), Michael Freese (3 for 4, two RBI) and Brenden Puckett (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs). Heritage’s Haiden Davis and Joey Markstahler each drove in two runs. The Hawks drew 12 walks as a unit, led by three from Brennon Struck.
➜ Heyworth 16, Le Roy 7. The host Panthers (4-4-1) couldn’t slow the Hornets’ bats in this Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Brody Bennett’s two hits and two RBI helped to keep Le Roy in the fight, as did two hits and one RBI apiece from Nate McKnight and Noah Company.
➜ Iroquois West 12, Cissna Park 2. The host Raiders (2-4) compiled nine walks and took advantage of six fielding errors by the Timberwolves (5-7) to pull away for a VVC triumph. Mario Andrade doubled twice among three hits, drove in four runs and scored thrice for IW, which garnered three hits and two RBI from Rylan Pheifer plus five strikeouts pitched by Izzy Alvarez. Gavin Spitz and Aiden Richards each collected one RBI for Cissna Park.
➜ Milford 12, Schlarman 4. Falling behind 4-0 in the first inning didn’t dampen the spirits of the visiting Bearcats (5-4), who scored the next 12 runs en route to a VVC victory over the Hilltoppers (0-4). Sawyer Laffoon cracked a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice for Milford, which bagged two hits and two RBI from Adin Portwood along with two hits and two runs from Owen Halpin. Chase Clutteur allowed no hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief pitching as well. Schlarman’s Ricky Soderstrom drove in a run to pace his team.
➜ Monticello 9, St. Thomas More 2. Scoring seven runs across the fourth and fifth innings allowed the visiting Sages (8-1) to eclipse the Sabers (3-4) in an Illini Prairie Conference game. Monticello now has won its last six games. Jacob Trusner knocked a solo home run among two hits for the Sages, who received two hits apiece from Eli Craft, Colton Vance and Logan Chupp to back Ike Young’s five innings of one-hit, six-strikeout pitching. STM’s Matt Delorenzo and Jason Ballard each tallied one RBI in defeat.
➜ Oakwood 11, Watseka 1. Dalton Hobick and Matthew Miller each drove in two runs as the host Comets (9-2-1) took down the Warriors (1-7) in six innings of VVC play, extending their win streak to six in the process. Grant Powell and Brady Marcinko each scored three times for Oakwood, with the latter adding an RBI, while Travis Tiernan threw six innings in which he allowed three hits and struck out nine. James Newell put up one hit and scored the only run for Watseka.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Olympia 0. A nine-run third inning propelled the host Spartans (10-4) to their fourth win in a row, this one in non-league action. Adam Price went 2 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored to pace SJ-O’s attack, which included big efforts from Luke Landrus (3 for 4, two doubles, three RBI, two runs) and Tanner Jacob (3 for 3, three RBI, three runs). Coy Taylor also drove in one run and scored three runs to support pitcher Connor Hale, who allowed four hits and struck out seven batters in four innings of work.
➜ Salt Fork 9, Hoopeston Area 3. The host Storm found a fun way to reach double-digit wins on the season, mashing four home runs while tripling up the Cornjerkers (3-7) in a VVC affair. Brayden Maskel, Blake Norton, Jameson Remole and Deegan Albert each went yard and finished with two RBI for Salt Fork (10-3) to make a winning pitcher out of Pedro Rangel (six innings, 10 strikeouts). Zach Huchel and Ryker Small each drove in one run for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Tri-County 1. Sam Bender tossed five innings of two-hit, seven-strikeout ball as the visiting Blue Devils (4-5) worked around the Titans (1-4) for an LPC win. Bender helped his own cause with an RBI and two runs scored on offense. Villa Grove’s Peyton Smith went 2 for 2 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored. Teammates Cooper Clark (two RBI) and Luke Zimmerman (two hits, two runs) also excelled. Gaige Cox, Jackson Ehlers and Jack Houlihan each offered up one hit for Tri-County.
➜ Westville 16, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. An eight-run top of the seventh inning made even bigger victors of the visiting Tigers (11-2), who stretched their win streak to six by trumping the Buffaloes (2-4) in a VVC tilt. Zach Russell went 4 for 6 with five RBI as part of Westville’s 22-hit barrage, which included multiple hits from eight different athletes. Ethan McMasters (4 for 5, two RBI), Cade Schaumburg (2 for 4, three RBI) and Matthew Darling (2 for 4, two RBI) also made their presence felt with the bat. Cameron Steinbaugh paced G-RF/C by going 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 11, Arcola 1. Alisha Frederick’s three hits, three RBI and two runs at the plate kickstarted the host Knights (9-1) in their eighth consecutive win, this one over the Purple Riders (2-5) during a Lincoln Prairie Conference meeting. Charley Condill tacked on three hits, two RBI and two stolen bases for ALAH in this five-inning outcome, which included Mackenzie Condill's two hits, two RBI and two runs scored plus Madison Schweighart's eight strikeouts pitched. Gracie Wagoner walked twice and scored Arcola's lone run.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Four-run outbursts in the first and sixth innings aided the host Blue Devils (4-7) in their Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Trojans (5-5). Raeghan Dickison drove in four runs for BHRA to go with good hitting days from Natalie Clapp (3 for 4, one run), Ava Acton (2 for 4, one RBI, two runs) and Mayzee Myers (2 for 3, one RBI). A-P, which led 3-0 after the top of the first, received two RBI from Brynn Spencer and two hits apiece from Spencer and Cami Saltsgaver.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 16, Prairie Central 4. Sam Slagel launched a two-run home run for the host Hawks (3-5), but they couldn’t keep pace with the Saints in a five-inning Illini Prairie Conference decision.
➜ Chrisman 13, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Cardinals (3-4) moved closer to .500 for the season by defeating the Raiders (2-6) in five innings of VVC action. Chrisman accepted seven walks and seven hit-by-pitches for the game, leading 8-0 after one inning. Bri Barna threw a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for the Cardinals, also driving in two runs. Taylor Jones added two RBI in the win. Abby Kraft tripled and Aubrey Wagner added a hit for IW.
➜ Cumberland 11, Blue Ridge 2. The host Knights (4-6) saw their win streak end at four games because of their LPC foe. Blue Ridge scored the first run in the bottom of the second inning but then surrendered the next 11 runs. Lily Summers drove in a run and scored once for the Knights, with Alexis Wike giving the team two hits and its other run.
➜ Heritage/Academy High 13, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 7. Scoring each of this LPC game’s first 11 runs allowed the visiting Hawks (1-5) to get in the win column for the first time this season, taking care of the Broncos (0-10). Adena Paul clubbed a home run to lead Heritage/Academy High.
➜ Heyworth 3, Le Roy 2. It appeared Le Roy was on its way to an eighth consecutive win, but the visiting Hornets produced three runs in the top of the seventh inning to stun the Panthers (12-2) during a Heart of Illinois Conference thriller. Morgan Fleming provided three hits for the Panthers to go with two hits from Laila Carr and single runs scored by Molly Buckles and Emily Mennenga. Lilly Long threw all seven innings for Le Roy, striking out eight hitters.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 10, Schlarman 0. Kirstyn Lucht fired a five-hit shutout for the visiting Bearcats (6-1), who are winners of their last six contests after bettering the Hilltoppers (0-4) in this VVC event. Lucht walked one and struck out 10, and she received plenty of support. Addison Lucht (4 for 4, three RBI, five runs) topped the list of backers, bashing two inside-the-park home runs along the way. M/CP’s other leaders included Brynlee Wright (two triples among three hits, one RBI, three runs) and Lillie Harris (two hits, two RBI). Vivian Ludwig and Deanna Linares each notched two hits for Schlarman.
➜ Monticello 27, St. Thomas More 0. The visiting Sages (4-5) emphatically ended a three-game skid as they rolled past the Sabers (1-5) in an IPC game. Avery Schweitzer went 3 for 4 with five RBI for Monticello, finishing a home run short of the cycle. Kaylin Matthews crunched a home run for the Sages, who secured three hits from each of Schweitzer, Cassidee Stoffel, Sadie Walsh, Reese Patton and Marrissa Miller. Patton pitched all four innings as well, allowing three hits and striking out six.
➜ Paris 7, Danville 1. The host Vikings (0-4) permitted five runs in the fourth inning and couldn’t recover during a nonconference setback. Kaleah Bellik (3 for 4) and Maya Gagnon (2 for 3, one RBI) gave some boost to Danville’s offense.
➜ Pontiac 12, Rantoul 2. Pontiac scored at least one run in each of this IPC game’s six innings, putting away the visiting Eagles (3-5) with that effort. Emily Curtis hit a home run to give Rantoul a cheer.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Olympia 0. Alyssa Acton worked a complete game in the pitcher’s circle for the host Spartans (8-5), guiding them to a nonconference win. Acton walked one opponent and struck out five others for SJ-O. Half of her offensive support came from Shayne Immke, who tripled and scored on a passed ball. Kat Short brought home pinch runner Timera Blackburn-Kelley on a sacrifice bunt for the other run.
➜ Salt Fork 14, Hoopeston Area 7. Macie Russell bashed two home runs, drove in six runs and scored four times to power the host Storm (10-3) to a double-up win over the Cornjerkers (4-6) in the VVC. Kendyl Hurt (3 for 4, two RBI, two runs) and Alexa Jamison (2 for 2, one RBI, three runs) also stepped up on offense for Salt Fork. Riley Miller provided three hits and four RBI to front Hoopeston Area’s offense, which took in three hits from Macy Warner and two RBI from Maddie Barnes.
➜ Unity 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Ashlyn Miller fired four innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts as the host Rockets (10-5) cruised past the Panthers (1-9) for an IPC victory. Unity drew 13 walks as a team, including two apiece from McKayla Schendel, Reece Sarver and Ava Fenter. Sarver drove in two runs and scored twice, Miller recorded three RBI, and both Sophia Beckett and Lauren Haas smacked two hits in the win. Aubrey Busboom gave PBL its lone hit.
➜ Villa Grove 13, Tri-County 3. Compiling six runs in the top of the second inning proved to be more than enough of a cushion for the visiting Blue Devils (7-5) during their LPC win over the Titans (0-6). Ten different players finished with at least one hit for Villa Grove, led by two from Maci Clodfelder. Hayden Thomas drove in three runs for the winners, Clodfelder and Logan Lillard each knocked in two runs, and Lillard pitched eight strikeouts in five innings. Shaylun Christenberry drove in two runs to lead Tri-County.
➜ Watseka 8, Oakwood 6. Christa Holohan lashed a two-run double in the top of the sixth inning to break a 6-6 tie and push the visiting Warriors (6-3) to a VVC success versus the Comets (4-8). Watseka trailed 5-1 after one inning but had the game tied at 5 by the top of the third inning. Brianna Denault homered among three hits, drove in two runs and scored thrice for the Warriors, who picked up three hits and three total RBI from Holohan along with two hits and two runs from Sarah Parsons. Samantha Dunavan smacked a homer for Oakwood among two hits, with Karleigh Nelson (3 for 3) and Matilyn Griffis (1 for 1) each driving in two runs.
➜ Westville 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. A win streak now stands at nine games for the visiting Tigers (11-1) after they dispatched the Buffaloes (0-5) in five innings of VVC action. Lilly Kiesel clubbed two home runs along with two singles, finishing with four RBI for Westville. Teammate Karma Chism also drove in four runs, while the trio of Ariel Clarkston, Mia Lane and Izzy Sliva added two hits apiece to back Abby Sabalaskey’s five innings of 10-strikeout pitching. Peyton McComas, J'Lynn Waltz and Kiley Knight each had one hit for G-RF.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 6, Uni High 1. The visiting Illineks (0-5-1) fell behind 4-0 in the first half versus the Saints and ultimately were dealt a nonconference loss. Cali Cooper scored in the second half for Uni High, which gained 10 saves from Xenia Mongwa.
➜ Centennial 1, St. Thomas More 1. Three days before they’re set to square off in “Girls’ Soccer Night in C-U” at Demirjian Park, the Chargers (3-1-2) and Sabers (4-4-2) played to a nonconference draw at STM’s field. Centennial’s Payton Kaiser scored on a penalty kick late in the first half, and STM’s Emma Devocelle tied the match with less than two minutes remaining in the second half. Emma Shields recorded 10 saves for the Chargers. Mary Kathryn Kluesner assisted on the Sabers’ goal, and Maddy Swisher made six saves in net.
➜ Champaign Central 1, Mattoon 1. Sophia Adams scored a goal in the fourth minute for the visiting Maroons (2-2-2), but that was all the offense the team could muster in this nonconference match that the Green Wave tied in the 57th minute. Cricket Wagner assisted on the Central goal. Meg Rossow made 10 saves in net for the Maroons, including one on a penalty kick.
➜ Monticello 9, Taylorville 0. Addison Finet generated six points — four goals and two assists — for the visiting Sages (6-3-2) during their second consecutive shutout win in nonconference play. Vanya Zuniga and Margo Cassel each scored twice for Monticello, which picked up one goal and two assists from Elle Bodznick. Netminder Allison Nebelsick wasn’t required to make a save in order to earn a clean sheet.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman staved off Heritage, Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac for a quadrangular victory by a 41-33-27-6 margin. Rylan Mosier pulled off a unique double win for the Buffaloes, placing first in both the 100-meter dash (12.40 seconds) and the discus (92 feet, 10 inches). Other winners for G-RF/C in events containing more than one entry were Seth Ellis in the 800 (2 minutes, 19.37 seconds) and James Cody in the 300 hurdles (48.68). Hoopeston Area’s Keenon Anderson won both the 200 (25.93) and the 400 (58.24). Heritage’s Rowan Denmark-Collins won the 1,600 (5:19.24) and led off first-place units in the 1,600 relay and 3,200 relay.
➜ At Watseka. The host Warriors earned a team victory over six other programs, tallying 157 points to runner-up Milford/Cissna Park’s 80. CJ Murray swept the hurdles for Watseka, winning the 110-meter race in 18.91 seconds and the 300s in 48.02. Anthony Shervino was victorious in the 100 (11.78) and anchored a first-place 1,600 relay (4 minutes, 1.70 seconds) for Watseka, while Jack Combes anchored a winning 800 relay (1:42.18) and ranked best in triple jump (37 feet, 5 3/4 inches). Samson Kassell and Evan LaBelle ran on both of those relays. M/CP gained event wins from Tyler Runner in the 200 (24.75) and Isaac Phelan in discus (103-7).
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Host Hoopeston Area gained a triangular win over Heritage and Armstrong-Potomac (50-26-18) behind Claire Dixon’s victories in the 300-meter hurdles (57.17 seconds), long jump (14 feet, 9 1/4 inches) and triple jump (31-8). Two-event winners for the Cornjerkers were Bre Crose in the 100 (13.18) and 200 (27.64) and Addyson Kelnhofer in shot put (24-4 1/2) and discus (71-0). Heritage’s Lillian Montgomery won the 400 (1 minute, 13.09 seconds), and A-P’s 1,600 relay of Christine Bailey, Gracie Gordon, Aubrey Self and Cala Reifsteck also won (5:18.17).
➜ At Mattoon. Champaign Central grabbed the No. 2 spot in a triangular meet, with the Maroons’ 47 points putting them behind Mt. Zion (101) but ahead of host Mattoon (35). Central’s Julia Bilsbury led off a first-place 400-meter relay, which clocked a time of 52.95 seconds, and claimed top position in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 8 1/4 inches. The Maroons picked up two more field event wins thanks to Audrey Allender in pole vault (10-0) and Nevaeh Essien in shot put (32-7 3/4).
➜ At Watseka. Cara Petersen garnered wins in the 100-meter dash (14.03 seconds) and 400 (1 minute, 9.20 seconds) to help the host Warriors win the team title over six opponents. Watseka tallied 149 points to runner-up Tri-Point’s 83 and third-place Milford/Cissna Park’s 82. The Warriors swept the throws, with Megan Martin winning shot put in 32 feet, 8 1/2 inches and Moriah Pueschell claiming the discus crown in 81-9. M/CP’s sprint relay foursome of Emma Malabehar, Kaydence Kuester, Anna McEwen and Sophie Duis won both the 400 relay (54.53) and the 800 relay (1:57.04). McEwen was champion of triple jump (30-1), and Duis reigned supreme in high jump (4-9).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. It was a spotless night for host Champaign Central at Spalding Park, as the Maroons swept Bloomington 9-0 in a Big 12 Conference dual. Ezra Bernhard picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, and Central’s six athletes all won in singles and doubles play. Abel Vines at No. 2 singles, Sam Balogh at No. 5 singles and Avi Rhodes at No. 6 singles all collected a 6-0 first-set win, and the No. 3 doubles pairing of Balogh and Peter Smith did the same.