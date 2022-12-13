Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 58, Judah Christian 44. Braden Phillips netted 10 points in the first quarter for the visiting Purple Riders (2-4), who pulled ahead 18-5 during that period and never looked back in a nonconference win over the Tribe (3-5). Phillips ended the night with 21 points, bettered in Arcola’s lineup only by Jackson Miller (24 points) as the team ended a four-game losing streak. Aidyn Beck (23 points) and Tucker Bailey (13 points) offered much of the scoring for Judah.
➜ Normal Calvary 54, Blue Ridge 43. The visiting Knights (4-5) led 28-26 at halftime in this nonconference event but were outscored 16-7 in the fourth quarter and suffered a loss. Colin Michaels paced a trio of Blue Ridge players in double figures scoring with 14 points, followed closely by Ty Meeker (11 points) and Corbin Colbert (10 points). Meeker sank three three-point baskets.
In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
➜ Herscher 54, Iroquois West 22. The tournament-host Raiders (5-6) suffered their first loss of the event across three contests, and they’ll end play Wednesday with a matchup versus Clifton Central.
➜ Hoopeston Area 54, Clifton Central 36. Claire Dixon tallied 17 points for the Cornjerkers (6-5), who improved to 2-1 in the tournament by besting the Comets. Brylie Cox added 10 points for Hoopeston Area, which will meet Herscher on Wednesday to end its event stay.
➜ Dwight 52, Milford 43. The Bearcats (1-12) fell to 0-3 in tournament play with this narrow loss to the Trojans. Both Hunter Mowrey and Brynlee Wright neared a double-double for Milford. Mowrey finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Wright came up with 16 points and eight boards. The Bearcats close tournament play Wednesday versus Gardner-South Wilmington.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45, Monticello 32. Charley Condill’s 13 points and Kailee Otto’s 12 points helped the visiting Knights (8-3) win for the first time in their last three games, dispatching the Sages (4-6) in nonconference action. Condill and Otto were all over the stat sheet, with the former adding five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocked shots and the latter turning in five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Kaci Beachy (nine points, three rebounds, two assists, three steals) also stood out for ALAH. Megan Allen’s nine points, Isa Beery’s eight points and Jobi Smith’s seven points powered Monticello, with Beery and Maia High each snagging eight rebounds.
➜ Arthur Christian 36, Normal Calvary 29. The host Conquering Riders (6-4) won for the sixth time in their last seven outings, securing an East Central Illinois Conference victory here. Addi Erwin banked 14 points to lead ACS, which added eight points from Deanna Graber.
➜ Blue Ridge 46, Cornerstone 19. A balanced scoring night for the host Knights (3-8) allowed them to end a five-game losing streak and pick up a win over a nonconference opponent. Phoebe Reynolds and Ava Austin each potted 13 points for Blue Ridge to go with eight points apiece from Paige Browning and Kylie Madden.
➜ Central A&M 53, Sullivan 40. Izabelle Hay collected 14 points for visiting Sullivan (4-6), which was unable to pick up its first Central Illinois Conference win of the season in its third attempt. Alaina Moore (nine points), Addison Minor (six points, eight rebounds, three assists) and Isabelle Stone (three assists, six steals) were other difference-makers for Sullivan.
➜ Cissna Park 57, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43. Addison Lucht returned from a previous injury to produce 17 points, four rebounds and three steals as the visiting Timberwolves (9-1) won their third consecutive Vermilion Valley Conference matchup, this one over the Blue Devils (3-6). Morgan Sinn and Sophia Duis each added 10 points for Cissna Park, which bagged seven points from Mikayla Knake. BHRA, which was outscored 24-8 in the second quarter, was led by Natalie Clapp’s 16 points and Mikayla Cox’s 10 points.
➜ Clinton 71, Meridian 26. A 23-4 first-quarter scoring edge allowed the host Maroons (6-5) to cruise to their third CIC win in three attempts this season. Regan Filkin threw down four three-pointers and produced 20 points for Clinton, which garnered 18 points from Heidi Humble and 15 points from Avery Smith. Humble and Alaina Soberalski (six points) each swished two three-pointers.
➜ Fieldcrest 76, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 38. The host Falcons (3-7) fell behind 24-4 in the first eight minutes of Heart of Illinois Conference play and couldn’t catch up versus the Knights. Sophia Ray’s 14 points was the high-water scoring mark for GCMS, with Mindy Brown (eight points), Cally Kroon (seven points) and Mallory Rosendahl (six points) also offering contributions.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 42, Unity 21. Seven different players scored at least two points for the host Bulldogs (8-3), who ended a win streak by the Rockets (7-2) at three games with a decisive nonconference result. Savannah Orgeron generated 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals for M-S to go with 10 points and three steals from Alayna DeWitt plus six points from Abby Bunting and standout defense from Durbin Thomas. Seven Rockets also scored at least two points, but none tallied more than Lauren Miller’s five points. Raegen Stringer added four points.
➜ Peoria Richwoods 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 51. The host Spartans (3-6) held leads of 11-6 after one quarter and 21-19 at halftime, but a 22-15 fourth-quarter disadvantage proved too much to overcome in nonconference action. Taylor Hug drilled five three-pointers and recorded 21 points for SJ-O, which claimed 13 points from Addison Frick and eight points from Addie Seggebruch.
➜ Prairie Central 58, Coal City 27. Chloe Sisco continued to possess a hot hand shooting the ball, netting 24 points on the power of six three-pointers as the host Hawks (5-4) routed a non-league foe. Mariya Sisco kept pace with Chloe, scoring 23 points with a trio of three-pointers as Prairie Central opened the game on a 15-2 run. Mariya Sisco also added nine rebounds.
➜ St. Thomas More 65, Champaign Central 58. Maddy Swisher and Emma Devocelle each recorded 10 points in the fourth quarter for the host Sabers (5-2), who overcame a 47-37 deficit through three periods and stunned the Maroons (6-8) in a nonconference thriller. Swisher finished with 18 points and six rebounds and Devocelle ended with 16 points and three assists for STM, which shot 12 of 18 from the free-throw line as a unit and added 11 points and 10 rebounds from Ruari Quarnstrom. Nevaeh Essien authored a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for Central to go with Addy McLeod’s 14 points and at least three points apiece from six other athletes.
➜ Salt Fork 61, Chrisman 18. The host Storm (5-2) shut out the Cardinals (2-10) in the first quarter, building a 27-0 lead and cruising to a VVC triumph. Nine athletes tallied at least two points for Salt Fork, which is 3-0 in league play. Alexa Jamison scored all 21 of her points in the first half, while Macie Russell (12 points) and Brycie Hird (10 points) provided good support. Makenzie Mitchell’s nine points and Whitnie Haton’s six points keyed Chrisman’s attack.
➜ Tri-County 54, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31. Josie Armstrong ran wild for the visiting Titans (9-3), bucketing 24 points as she and her team raced past the Broncos (8-2) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Kaylin Williams logged a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for Tri-County, which took in 10 points and five steals from Thaylee Barry as well as five steals from Williams. CG/B’s six-game win streak came to a close despite 13 points from Haley Garrett.
➜ Tri-Valley 55, Fisher 53. Kallie Evans scored her 1,000th career point during this HOIC matchup, but the host Bunnies (3-6) came up just short of a win. Evans finished with 20 total points, sinking four three-point shots along the way. The last of those triples put her in four figures scoring for her career. Paige Hott (11 points) and Melina Luyando (nine points) also chipped in for Fisher.
➜ Tuscola 72, Warrensburg-Latham 29. Harley Woodard racked up 17 points and six rebounds for the host Warriors (12-0), who stayed red-hot with their third Central Illinois Conference win of the season. Ella Boyer’s 16 points and eight assists also aided Tuscola’s cause, as did Izzy Wilcox’s 11 points, Sydney Moss’ nine points and nine rebounds, and Ava Boyer’s eight points and six assists. Ella Boyer and Wilcox each hit a trio of three-pointers, too.
➜ Watseka 42, Oakwood 25. The visiting Warriors (5-5) rushed out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter versus the Comets, using that momentum to pick up a VVC win. Ava Swartz connected four times from beyond the three-point arc and finished with 16 points for Watseka, complemented by eight points each from Becca Benoit and Jasmine Essington. Addie Wright’s eight points, Jaydah Arrowsmith’s seven points and Nikita Taylor’s six points made up most of Oakwood’s offense.