In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Hoopeston Area 0. The Blue Devils (11-9) had little issue in a Vermilion Valley Conference game on their home field as Caden Kleminic turned in five innings of one-hit work on the mound while adding eight strikeouts and issuing two walks. BHRA amassed eight hits on the afternoon — including a double from Tuff Elson and two hits from Owen Miller — while Grant Morgan tallied the lone hit for the Cornjerkers (6-16).
➜ Fieldcrest 11, Le Roy 10. The host Knights scored three runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to earn a come-from-behind triumph in Heart of Illinois Conference play. Brody Bennett and Kobe Brent each collected three hits for the Panthers; both doubled and Brent added a triple. Le Roy (10-12) also saw contributions from Tyson Brent, Nate McKnight and Cole Wilson, who each drove in two runs apiece.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Deer Creek/Mackinaw 8. The host Falcons (9-12) scored two runs apiece in the first, third and fourth innings and mounted four runs in the fifth inning to down the Chiefs in an HOIC game. Four Falcons — Rylan DeFries, Braydon Elliott, David Hull and Isaiah Johnson — tallied two hits apiece. Elliott and DeFries each tripled and Mason Kutemeier added a double.
➜ Lincoln 3, Champaign Central 2. The Maroons (15-5) were edged by the Railsplitters in a nonconference game at Spalding Park despite a three-hit outing from Charlie Hobbs and a pair of hits from Aiden Elliott.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Rantoul 7. The Panthers (13-10) pounced against the Eagles (6-13) to the tune of 10 hits — including three from Tyler Cole and two from Ephraim Johnson — while Cole and Mason Uden each plated two runs in the Illini Prairie Conference win. PBL utilized a seven-run fourth inning over the course of the home triumph while Noah Steiner and Aiden Johnson combined to strike out four Rantoul batters; Ross Gawenda led the Eagles with two RBI.
➜ Oakwood 10, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Travis Tiernan didn’t yield a hit and allowed just one walk during five innings on the mound for the Comets (18-6-1) as Oakwood captured a comfortable VVC win against the Trojans (9-7) on its home field. Joshua Ruch and Grant Powell each collected two hits to pace the Comets’ offense.
➜ Salt Fork 12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5. The Storm (15-7) and Buffaloes (5-8) were tied 2-2 after the first inning before host Salt Fork plated one run apiece in the third and fifth innings and four runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings to capture a VVC win in convincing fashion. Hayden Prunkard and Jameson Remole each picked up three hits and combined to plate five runs while Pedro Rangel drove in three runs and Deegan Albert, Brayden Maskel, Blake Norton and Derrek Richards each tallied two hits apiece. Cameron Steinbaugh and Jase Latoz paced the Buffaloes with three hits apiece and Brayden Nale collected two hits.
➜ St. Thomas More 7, Unity 0. Matt DeLorenzo struck otu 10 batters and allowed three walks during seven innings of no-hit work that propelled the Sabers (7-12) to a road win against the Rockets (19-4-1) in Illini Prairie Conference play. STM scored three runs in the second inning, a run in the third inning and three runs in the seventh inning as its offense was paced by three hits from Ryan Hendrickson, two hits apiece from Cooper Hannagan and Andrew Tay and a hit from Jimmy Hendrickson to back up DeLorenzo’s masterpiece.
➜ Westville 13, Schlarman 1. The Tigers (21-3) earned a road victory at Carl Gruber Field in Tilton after scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and plating five runners in the seventh frame to bookend a VVC victory. Among Westville’s 13 hits were three from Drew Wichtowski and two apiece from Easton Barney, Landon Haurez, Evan McMasters and Cade Schaumburg. McMasters hit two home runs for the Tigers and Haurez struck out seven Schlarman batters in as many innings of work. Ricky Soderstrom paced the Hilltoppers (2-10) with a double.
In softball➜ Arcola 12, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 1. Keira Hohlbauch and Jacey Kessler collected three hits apiece and combined to drive in nine runs while Vanessa Condarco added two hits to motor the Purple Riders (10-6) to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win against the Broncos (0-19) on their home field. Hohlbauch allowed only one hit in five innings of work in the circle, which came off the bat of Maddie Grant.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 4, Villa Grove 1. Abbey Matthews collected three hits for the Bombers (12-7) while Addison Maiden and Miriah Powell added two hits apiece to key an LPC win on the road. Powell struck out 11 Villa Grove batters in seven innings of work; Hayden Thomas led the Blue Devils (16-8) with two hits and scored their lone run off the bat of Kaylyn Cordes.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 10, Oakwood 4. The Trojans (13-7) collected 12 hits and scored four runs in the third and sixth innings to claim a Vermilion Valley Conference victory in enemy territory. Cami Saltsgaver and Brynn Spencer each notched three hits while Kyla Bullington added a double in 41/3 innings of work in the circle. She combined with Acasia Gernentz to strike out three Comets (7-16) while Oakwood’s offense was led by three hits from Samantha Dunavan and two hits apiece from Bella Bradford and Gracie Enos.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Hoopeston Area 4. A double, a stolen base and three runs from Natalie Clapp keyed the host Blue Devils (10-9) to a VVC victory that also included a home run from Mikayla Cox, three hits from Raeghan Dickison and two RBI apiece from Draycee Nelson and Ellie Tittle. The Cornjerkers (9-11) were paced by Alexa Bailey — who homered as part of a two-RBI performance — and Maddie Barnes and Macy Warner, who combined to tally three stolen bases.
➜ Le Roy 10, Fieldcrest 3. The Panthers (21-4) roared past the host Knights in an HOIC showdown thanks to three hits apiece from Haley Cox and Emily Mennenga and a pair of hits from Natalie Loy that included a triple. Cox pitched all seven innings and allowed just five hits while striking out five batters.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 18, Decatur MacArthur 2. In a nonconference home victory that took just three innings to contest, the Bulldogs (8-12) dominated thanks to two hits apiece from Madeleine Cortez, Kenadi Granadino, Kayla McKinney, Jenna Wade and Sydney Ward.
➜ Monticello 13, St. Joseph-Ogden 10. Marrissa Miller’s walk-off grand slam was among five home runs that Monticello (9-10) hit in an Illini Prairie Conference victory on its home field. The Sages entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 10-8 before Miller’s second home run of the afternoon rounded out a five-RBI performance. Emma Stoerger, Lynnsey Trybom and Sadie Walsh also homered in the victory while the Spartans (19-8) were powered by three hits from Peyton Jones and two hits apiece from Shayne Immke and Sofie Siemsen. Immke and Halle Brazelton slammed homers for the Spartans.
➜ Okaw Valley 20, Heritage/Academy High 6. Okaw Valley claimed a nonconference win over the visiting Hawks (1-12) after scoring eight runs in the first inning and four runs in the second inning to make an early statement.
➜ Rantoul 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. A seven-run second inning, eight runs in the third inning and 16 hits overall propelled the Eagles (8-8) past the host Panthers (3-16) in an IPC game. Caya Flesner and Reece Morgan led the Eagles with three hits apiece and Sofia Roelfs, Josie Roseman, Lily Stalter and Nicole Vermillion added two hits apiece. Charley Ulrich and Kendyl Badgley were responsible for PBL’s two hits.
➜ Salt Fork 16, Georgetown/Ridge Farm 1. Every out that Kendyl Hurt recorded in a four-inning VVC game — 12 in total — was a strikeout as Salt Fork (17-7) cruised to victory on its home field. Her efforts in the circle were complemented by three hits from Macie Russell, two hits apiece from Karlie Cain, Alexa Jamison and Sailor Pacot while Hurt also tallied a pair of hits. J’lynn Waltz and Kaydence Kraus combined for three hits for the Buffaloes (4-14).
➜ Tremont 9, Fisher 4. The visiting Bunnies (16-8) collected just three hits in a Heart of Illinois Conference game but took advantage of two errors from the Turks’ defense to plate their four runs. Kylan Arndt, Kallie Evans and Kailey May tallied Fisher’s hits while May, Karsyn Burke, Paige Hott and Peyton Murphy scored the Bunnies’ runs.
➜ Tri-Valley 8, Clinton 5. The Maroons (6-19) were unable to overcome a 5-2 deficit after the first three innings of a nonconference home game despite three hits, including two doubles, from Reice McCormick and two hits from Kylee Isaac.
➜ Unity 15, St. Thomas More 0. Ashlyn Miller pitched four perfect innings on her senior night to lift the Rockets (21-6) past the Sabers (1-13) in an IPC game. Unity’s seven hits came from seven different players, while Miller and Jenna Adkins combined to plate five runs.
➜ South Vermillion (Ind.) 9, Westville 7. Westville (19-4) suffered a road setback in nonconference play despite two hits from Ariel Clarkston and RBI by McKynze Carico, Madison Jones and Tinlee Zaayer.
In girls soccer➜ Danville 7, Cornerstone 1. Four goals from Ava Towne and additional strikes from Josie Hotsinpiller, Lindsey Porter and Reese Rundle led the Vikings (6-8) to a road nonconference win.
➜ Monticello 6, Uni High 1. The Sages (13-5-3) pulled away from a 2-0 halftime lead and captured a nonconference road win against the Illineks (3-8-2) on the strength of four goals from Addison Finet on assists from Tynley Jackson, Leah Renne and Audrey Shore. Renne added a goal of her own on another assist from Jackson while Elle Bodznick added an unassisted goal. Allison Nebelsick saved five shots for the Sages.
JOEY WRIGHT