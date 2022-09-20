These are the prep highlights for Monday, Sept. 19. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Tuscola 0. In a meeting between nonconference foes looking to end lengthy losing streaks, the host Bombers (2-12) collected a 26-24, 25-17 win against the Warriors (1-13). It marked A-O's first win in its last seven tries. Tuscola was led by Emily Czerwonka (six kills, five digs), Addisyn Pettry (three kills, eight digs) and Anna Rauguth (five assists, six digs).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Milford 0. In a highly competitive Vermilion Valley Conference match, it was the host Blue Devils (10-4) who came away with a 25-22, 25-20 victory against the Bearcats (8-3). Milford saw a five-match win streak end as a result.
➜ Centennial 2, Rantoul 0. The host Chargers (5-10) now have won three matches in a row following this 25-21, 25-17 nonconference victory against the Eagles (6-5). Riley McJunkin boasted seven kills and four digs for Centennial, which took in 16 assists and four aces from Emily Pitcher and six digs from Kiera Shaw. Lily Stalter’s seven kills, Tashay Jackson-Roper’s six kills and Ashlee Freeman’s four kills and 18 assists fueled Rantoul.
➜ Fisher 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Bunnies (6-7) pulled out a 25-20, 25-20 nonconference victory against the Raiders (1-11). Cassandra Marry’s seven kills, Savannah Wiese’s six kills and Maylie Evans’ 16 assists boosted Fisher’s attack. Wiese added 10 digs, and Kallie Evans finished with nine digs and four aces. IW garnered two kills and five digs from Madi Scheurich plus four assists, three digs and three aces from Kynnedi Kanosky.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Uni High 1. A see-saw nonconference match ended in favor of the visiting Buffaloes (6-9), whose win by a 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 margin allowed them to end a four-match losing streak. The Illineks (3-13) were paced by Larissa Dolcos’ 14 kills and Lisa Spencer’s 14 assists and five aces.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Clifton Central 0. Savannah Shumate, Sophia Ray and Madison McCreary each put down four kills as the visiting Falcons (3-11) won for the first time in their last seven matches, fending off the Comets 26-24, 25-17 in nonconference play. Ray also provided six assists and six digs, while McCreary contributed eight digs. Rylee Stephens added seven assists and three aces for GCMS.
➜ Heritage 2, Chrisman 0. The visiting Hawks (6-7-1) continued their push back to .500 for the season, winning for the fourth time in their last five matches via a 26-24, 25-7 decision against the Cardinals. Adena Paul’s eight kills and Bryn Wyant’s seven kills led Heritage in the nonconference match, as did Lilli Montgomery (22 digs), Destanee Morgan (18 digs) and Gracie Tate (three aces).
➜ Judah Christian 2, Hoopeston Area 1. Hannah Jackson erupted for a 15-kill, 13-dig double-double to aid the host Tribe (6-6) in its 25-22, 19-25, 25-20 nonconference victory versus the Cornjerkers (9-5). Judah also ended its five-match skid thanks to a 25-assist, 13-dig double-double from Klementine Davis and 21 digs apiece from Brelyn Riesberg and Riley Pritts.
➜ Le Roy 2, Blue Ridge 0. The visiting Panthers (9-5) ended a four-match skid with a 25-21, 25-14 nonconference win versus the Knights (16-6), who saw a five-match win streak come to a close as well. Carlee Claunch racked up six kills, seven assists and 12 digs for Le Roy, which received nine assists from Haley Cox and a balanced effort from Natalie Loy (three kills, five digs, two blocks, two aces). Blue Ridge’s leading providers were Gracie Shaffer (six assists, 14 digs) and Phoebe Reynolds (six kills).
➜ Meridian 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The visiting Broncos (5-7-1) were dealt a 25-14, 25-18 nonconference loss despite seven kills from Ali Walker, nine digs from Skye Tieman and five assists apiece from Lexus Lawhorn and Haylei Simpson.
➜ Paris 2, Tri-County 0. The host Titans (5-6) stumbled to a 25-21, 25-19 nonconference loss. Josie Armstrong accumulated four kills, six assists and two blocks for Tri-County, which received three assists and five aces from Briana Reese.
➜ Prairie Central 2, Watseka 0. A six-match losing streak now is in the past for the host Hawks (10-10), after they dispatched the Warriors (8-7) 25-21, 25-15 in a non-league matchup. Kerigan Fehr’s seven kills and Gracie Edelman’s 11 assists jazzed up Prairie Central’s offense, while Bella Mekarski’s 11 digs and Gyllian Davies’ three blocks helped the team’s defense. Megan Martin (four kills), Christa Holohan (seven assists) and Brianna Denault (11 digs) were Watseka’s statistical leaders.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Marshall 0. The host Spartans (12-4) have won seven consecutive matches following this 25-13, 25-9 victory in nonconference play. Addie Roesch generated eight kills, five digs and three aces for SJ-O to go with Peyton Williams’ seven kills, Shayne Immke’s five kills, Josey Frerichs’ four kills, Taylor Hug’s 24 assists and Emma Ward’s four digs.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Danville 0. Make it 11 wins in a row for the host Storm (12-1), who overcame the Vikings (3-15) in a 25-18, 30-28 nonconference match. Shelby McGee served six aces to go with seven kills for Salt Fork, which was aided by 14 kills from Kendyl Hurt, 22 assists from Alexa Jamison and 16 digs from Kendall Cooley.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 6, Argenta-Oreana 3. Josh Skowronski and Spencer Kelmel each scored two goals for the visiting Conquering Riders (7-10), who put a stop to a six-match win streak of the Bombers (8-6) in this nonconference match. Cole Gabriels (one goal, two assists) and Joe Theriault (one goal, one assist) also chipped in for ACS on offense. A-O’s Rylan Lawson scored twice, and Ryan Wood netted the other goal.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Iroquois West 0. Isaiah Johnson scored in the first minute of play during this nonconference match, setting the tone for the visiting Bunnies (10-3-1) to cruise to their sixth consecutive win. Jacob Chittick and Chase Minion each scored twice for Fisher/GCMS, which grabbed goals from Mason Doman and David Hull plus two assists from Seth Kollross and one save from Sid Pfoff. The Raiders fell to 5-10 on the season.
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Unity 0. Three different players found the back of the net for the host Cornjerkers (9-5-1) as they took down the Rockets (2-9) in a nonconference match. Cameron Zorns, Owen Root and Talan Gredy-Nelson each scored once, with assists going to Gabe Joneikis and Zorns. Dylan Judy posted a two-save shutout in net.
➜ Normal U-High 4, Uni High 4. The visiting Illineks (5-5-3) trailed 3-1 and 4-2 in this nonconference match, but they rallied to a draw on the power of a three-player offensive attack. Noah La Nave scored two goals for Uni High, Teo Chemla scored once and assisted on two goals, and Nate Roth banked the other goal and assisted on two goals. La Nave tied the match for good in the 79th minute on a pass from Chemla. Arjun Kala was credited with nine saves for the Illineks in the high-scoring match.
➜ Reed-Custer 4, Watseka 3. Narciso Solorzano nearly dragged the visiting Warriors (6-7) back from a 3-0 halftime deficit, tallying a hat trick after intermission but it wasn’t enough as Watseka came up just short in the final score.
➜ St. Thomas More 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0. Ryan Hendrickson collected eight saves for the visiting Sabers (10-0) as they won one of their tightest matches so far this season, outlasting the Comets (13-3-2) in a nonconference thriller. Moni Nwosu scored the match’s only goal during the first half, the lone blemish for O/SF keeper Joshua Ruch (five saves).
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated Oakwood and Westville 188-202-225 in a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular at Turtle Run Golf Club. Leighton Meeker and Cruz Dubois each booked a nine-hole 44 for the Blue Devils to go with Jordan Johnson’s 47. The runner-up Comets claimed the individual medalist in Case Kopacz (41) and added matching 50s from Mason Goodner and Kyle McFarland. The third-place Tigers were led by Ty Williamson’s 50.
➜ At Mattoon. Leif Olson recorded a 3-over 75 during the 18-hole Apollo Conference tournament, hosted by Mattoon Country Club, giving him medalist status and helping Mahomet-Seymour to the team championship. The Bulldogs’ 321 group score narrowly bettered runner-up Mattoon’s 323 along with the scores of five other teams. M-S’s Reis Claybrooke and Blake Harvey shared sixth place overall with matching 81s, and Kelton Hennesy rounded out the Bulldogs’ scoring with a 12th-place 84.
➜ At Rantoul. Ryan Coulter ran away with medalist distinction for Fisher during a nine-hole dual at Willow Pond Golf Course, his 41 propelling the Bunnies to a 191-230 win against Blue Ridge. Ethan McFarling’s 45 and Max Bruggman’s 50 also were standout scores for Fisher. The Knights were led by Mason Bradford’s 54 and Caden Kimball’s 55.
➜ At Sheldon. Tyler Read shot a medalist-earning 2-over 37 during the nine-hole Iroquois County tournament, conducted at Shewami Country Club, and keyed Iroquois West to the team championship out of six programs. The Raiders’ 169 total also was aided by Sam McMillan’s 43, Evan Izquierdo’s 44 and Kamden Kimmel’s 45. Runner-up Watseka (175) received a 39 from Hagen Hoy and a 42 from Austin Marcier. Third-place Milford (191) was led by Adin Portwood’s 44 and RJ Mann’s 45. Fifth-place Buckley Christ Lutheran (227) garnered a 48 from Gavin Spitz, while sixth-place Cissna Park (234) accepted matching 54s from Dalton McWethy and Kahne Clauss.
➜ At Urbana. Jack McMahon cooked up a 2-over 38 in the nine-hole Judah Christian Invitational, emanating from Urbana Country Club, placing first individually and powering St. Thomas More to the team title with a 177 score. Also finishing below 50 for the Sabers were Wilson Kirby (42), Jimmy Henderson (48) and Cole Kemper (49).
In girls’ golf
➜ At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters cruised to individual medalist status in the Apollo Conference tournament, conducted at Mattoon Country Club, carding a 4-over 77 that was five strokes better than the next-closest athlete in the 18-hole showcase. Winters’ effort propelled the Bulldogs to a close team runner-up showing, their 366 cumulative score one stroke behind champion Mattoon in the seven-team field. Kayla McKinney’s 87 and matching 101s from Emma Dallas and Elena Tompkins complemented Winters’ output.
➜ At Peoria. Champaign Central placed third in the Big 12 Conference tournament, held at Newman Golf Course, with a cumulative score of 389. Five programs logged a team score in the 18-hole event. The Maroons’ Addison Jones led area athletes with a 93 for her round and was followed on her team by Makenna Gray’s 98 and identical 99s from Grace Deering and Reese Phillips. Centennial, which didn’t post a team total, was paced by Jessi Miller’s 121.
➜ At Sheldon. Iroquois West’s Adelynn Scharp picked up medalist recognition in the Iroquois County tournament, held at Shewami Country Club, by carding a 43 over nine holes. Watseka was the only program to post a team score (213) and was led by Jasmine Essington’s 49, Sophie Simpson’s 53 and Layla Holohan’s 55. IW added a 53 from Jaidyn Ashline, Milford received a 63 from Grace Gregory and Buckley Christ Lutheran picked up a 67 from Kaya Rayson.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Four Champaign Central athletes posted wins in singles and doubles as the Maroons swept St. Joseph-Ogden 9-0 in a dual at Lindsey Tennis Courts. Candace Wilund and Kara Charney picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 2 and 4 singles and 8-0 triumphs at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively. Wilund teamed with Mariclare O'Gorman, who also won at No. 1 singles, and Charney paired with Sarah Su, who took down the No. 3 singles contest.
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More won four of six singles matches en route to a 6-3 dual victory against Centennial at Atkins Tennis Center. Celie Leibach and Onyi Okolo each prevailed in both singles and doubles play for the Sabers. Leibach won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles and 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles with Amanda Hummel. Okolo took a 6-3, 6-0 decision at No. 6 singles and a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles with Angela Fuentes. Sandhya Subbiah was the Chargers’ lone double winner, capturing the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 1 doubles contest 6-1, 6-3 with Allison Hemming.