In baseball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Blue Ridge 0. Both of these Lincoln Prairie Conference teams sought their first win of the season, and it was the host Knights (1-7) who gained it as they took down the Knights (0-6) in five innings. Clay Seal was a big reason why, striking out 12 and not allowing a hit in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He and Colin Smith ultimately combined on a one-hit shutout. Seal also doubled twice, drove in one run and scored once for ALAH, which received two hits and two RBI from Casey Benedict and a two-hit, one-RBI effort from Kody Kornewald.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Armstrong-Potomac 1. The visiting Blue Devils (8-5) found themselves trailing 1-0 through four innings versus the Trojans (2-4), but they eventually got their bats warmed up and secured a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Chaz Dubois had two hits and drove in four runs from BHRA’s No. 8 spot in the lineup, and Owen Miller turned in two hits, one RBI and two runs. Ayden Golden walked three times and scored a run for the Blue Devils, who garnered a complete-game five-hitter from Karson Stevenson that included 12 strikeouts. A-P’s Gavin Parkerson largely was effective on the mound over five innings of work, allowing one hit, four walks and two runs while striking out 10. He also doubled and drove in the Trojans’ run, which was scored by Kollin Asbury.
➜ Clinton 3, Central A&M 2. The host Maroons (2-3) entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 1-0 in this Central Illinois Conference game. But that’s when Clinton finally converted offensively, capped by a Wes Harrold two-run single that allowed the team to earn a walk-off win. Harrold provided two of the Maroons’ four hits overall and made a winner of Josh Carter, who allowed no earned runs and struck out three in a complete-game pitching effort.
➜ Heritage 8, Cerro Gordo/Bement 5. The visiting Hawks (1-3) landed in the win column for the first time this season, taking down the Broncos in an LPC game. Kolton Junglas drove in two runs on three hits for Heritage, which received one hit, one walk, two RBI and one run from Robert Holloman. Brodie Meneely and Brennan Struck each contributed one hit, one RBI and two runs.
➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Salt Fork 2. Derek Drayer was steady on the mound for the host Cornjerkers (5-7), who ended the three-game win streak of the Storm (4-4) in this VVC game. Drayer tossed a complete game and struck out 10 along the way for Hoopeston Area, whose offense was keyed by Nick Hofer (2 for 3 with three stolen bases), Keygan Field (1 for 3 with two RBI), Ben Brown (solo home run) and Ryker Small (two hits).
➜ Iroquois West 14, Cissna Park 3. Peyton Rhodes knocked three hits and drove in three runs for the visiting Raiders (3-3) as they turned away the Timberwolves (3-5) in a six-inning VVC matchup. Sam McMillan‘s three RBI and two runs scored also proved pivotal to IW, as did two RBI from Angel Andrade and a one-hit, three-walk, one-RBI, one-run day from Rylan Pheifer. Ryan King and Gavin Savoree each drove in one run for Cissna Park, which garnered two walks apiece from Savoree, Gavin Spitz and Damien Renteria.
➜ LeRoy 10, Heyworth 3. The visiting Panthers (7-3) now have won their last four games after beating this Heart of Illinois Conference rival. The game was tied at 1 when LeRoy tallied six runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run homer from Tyson Brent. Porter Conn (two hits, two RBI) and Tanner Holoch (three hits, one RBI) also came up clutch for the Panthers on offense.
➜ Milford 10, Schlarman 0. The trio of Beau Wright, Sawyer Laffoon and Nicolas McKinley produced a combined no-hitter as the host Bearcats (6-2) defeated the Hilltoppers (1-3) in six innings of VVC action. Wright struck out 10 in four innings of work to garner the pitching win, and Milford scored at least one run in every inning. Laffoon chipped in three hits, three RBI and one run, both Caleb Clutteur and McKinley drove in two runs and Nicholas Warren scored three times. Noah Berryman walked to provide Schlarman its only baserunner.
➜ Monticello 5, St. Thomas More 1. The host Sages (9-4) used a three-run first inning to end their two-game losing streak and pick up an IPC victory over the Sabers (3-5). Joey Sprinkle produced one hit, two RBI and one run for Monticello, which netted two hits, one RBI and one run from Biniam Lienhart to back Dawlton Chupp‘s complete-game six-hitter that included no walks and five strikeouts. Ryan Hendrickson registered two hits and scored the only run for STM, which received five innings of relief pitching from Daniel Suits and Cooper Hannagan that resulted in no earned runs for Monticello.
➜ Oakwood 16, Watseka 1. The visiting Comets (5-5) returned to the .500 mark with a decisive, five-inning VVC win over the Warriors (0-4). Travis Tiernan hurled a complete-game one-hitter, allowing no earned runs and four walks while pitching 11 strikeouts. Josh Young homered among two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for Oakwood, which gained three hits, four RBI and one run from Griffin Trees, two hits, two RBI and three runs from Brody Taflinger, and one hit, two RBI and two runs from Grant Powell. Simon Hodolitz gave Watseka its only hit and only RBI, driving in Aidan Morris for the tally.
➜ Pontiac 10, Rantoul 0. The host Eagles (2-7) were unable to scratch out any offense in an IPC setback.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Olympia 1. Caleb Ochs twirled a complete-game five-hitter for the visiting Spartans (12-2) as they extended their win streak to four in this IPC victory. Ochs walked three batters but struck out eight to key SJ-O, which drew eight walks offensively and capitalized on three Olympia fielding errors. Hayden Brazelton created two hits, one walk, one RBI and one run for the Spartans, which accepted two walks and two runs from Coby Miller plus single RBI from Luke Landrus, Andrew Beyers and Connor Hale.
➜ Unity 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Blake Kimball authored a strong pitching performance for the visiting Rockets (12-2) as they cruised past the Panthers (6-4-1) and to their ninth consecutive triumph. Kimball threw a five-inning complete-game in which he allowed just one hit with four walks while logging nine strikeouts. Kimball also recorded two hits and two runs at the plate for Unity, which claimed two hits, three RBI and two runs from Tyler Hensch, three hits and two RBI from Austin Langendorf and a two-RBI, two-run day from Damian Knoll. Keagan Busboom recorded PBL’s only hit, and Jeremiah Ager tallied the team’s lone run.
➜ Villa Grove 6, Tri-County 5. The host Blue Devils (3-6) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to earn a walk-off victory over the Titans (3-5) in LPC action. Luke Zimmerman tripled, drove in two runs and scored once for Villa Grove, which trailed 5-1 after four innings. Sam Bender‘s two hits, one walk and three runs also propelled the Blue Devils, which had single runs scored by Jake Gilles and Hunter Butts. Jack Armstrong struck out 12 batters and allowed three hits and no earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched for Tri-County, which acquired two hits and three RBI from Greg Reese on top of two-hit days from Justin Robertson and Carson Logan.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 4, Sullivan 1. Jake Stewart fared well in his complete-game pitching outing for visiting Sullivan (1-6), but there wasn’t enough offensive support for him in this CIC loss. Stewart scattered five hits and three earned runs along with three walks and nine strikeouts, but the Cardinals led 2-1 after one inning and never looked back. Jackson Matheson drove in Sullivan’s run, which was scored by Tristan Ruppert.
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6. Denley Heller smashed a walk-off, two-run home run for the host Trojans (5-4) as they ended a four-game losing streak in thrilling fashion via an eight-inning triumph over the Blue Devils (3-3). Heller finished with three RBI in the Vermilion Valley Conference game, and Laney Duden tripled and drove in two more runs for A-P. Brynn Spenser put up two hits and three runs for the victors. Mikayla Cox and Kamdyn Harris each drove in one run for BHRA, which took two hits from Addison Wallace and two runs from Ella Myers.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Arcola 1. The visiting Knights (6-3) pushed their win streak to four games — scoring double-digit runs in each — as they took down the Purple Riders (7-6) in six innings of Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Madison Schweighart logged a complete-game five-hitter with two walks and four strikeouts, and she received plenty of offensive support. Kailee Otto drove in five runs for ALAH, Charley Condill produced four hits, two RBI and two runs, and both Alisha Frederick and Kaci Beachy provided three hits and three runs. Arcola’s Kacie Sisk knocked a solo home run for Arcola, which added two walks from Makenzie Thomas.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 18, Heritage 3. In a meeting between LPC opponents each seeking their first win of the season, the visiting Broncos (1-2) rolled past the Hawks (0-6) in six innings. Jazzi Hicks launched a home run for CG/B, which used a nine-run sixth inning to pull away. Heritage led 1-0 through two innings and received a home run from Izzabella Reed.
➜ Cumberland 9, Blue Ridge 3. After racking up three first-inning runs, the visiting Knights (3-5) watched the Pirates generate nine unanswered runs in this LPC game. Ashlyn Voyles slugged a three-run homer to account for Blue Ridge’s offense, with Alexis Wike and Lexi Young also scoring. Lilly Summers added two hits on the day.
➜ LeRoy 3, Heyworth 2. Lilly Long improved to 5-0 in the pitchers’ circle for the visiting Panthers (10-2) as they won their fourth consecutive game by squeezing past a Heart of Illinois Conference foe. Long threw a complete-game six-hitter with three walks and 11 strikeouts, and she boosted herself with one hit and one RBI at the plate. LeRoy’s Molly Buckles doubled and drove in two runs as the primary source of offense, and Lauren Bossingham contributed two hits.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 17, Centennial 0. Karley Yergler‘s impressive season in the circle continued in this nonconference matchup, as the visiting Bulldogs (9-1) picked up their fifth win in a row by blitzing the Chargers (1-6). Yergler permitted just one hit in a five-inning complete game, walking one hitter and striking out 11 more. At the plate, she offered up two hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Numerous M-S teammates further backed Yergler’s effort, including Madeleine Cortez (home run, two RBI, one run), Abigail Akers (two hits, two RBI, three runs) and Brookelyn Howard (two hits, two RBI, two runs). Sydney Ward and Jami Marriott each drove in two runs as well. Avery Loschen logged Centennial’s only hit.
➜ Monticello 17, St. Thomas More 1. The host Sages (5-5) concluded a three-game skid in emphatic fashion, routing the Sabers (0-5) in four innings of IPC action. Hannah Uebinger tripled among two hits, recorded three RBI and scored two runs for Monticello, which added Rosa Baker‘s 4-for-4 performance that included two doubles, three RBI and three runs. Addison Wallace (three hits, two RBI, two runs), Lizzie Stiverson (one hit, three walks, two RBI, two runs) and Lydia Burger (one hit, two RBI, one run) also aided the Sages’ cause, as did Macey Hicks‘ three innings of one-hit, five-strikeout pitching. Sophie Vavrik drove in STM’s run, and both she and Delaney Record notched one hit.
➜ Olympia 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 7. The visiting Spartans (8-4) saw their win streak end at four games thanks to an IPC foe. Peyton Jones‘ two hits and Grace Osterbur‘s two runs fueled SJ-O’s offense, while Maggie Ward struck out seven hitters in the circle.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 8, Urbana 5. It appeared as though the visiting Tigers (2-5) would string together two consecutive wins for the first time this season, but their Big 12 Conference foe tallied six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to dash that hope. Allison Deck hit an inside-the-park home run for Urbana, which outhit PND by an 11-7 margin.
➜ Salt Fork 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Kendyl Hurt crafted a five-inning no-hitter in the circle as the visiting Storm (6-1) claimed its fourth consecutive triumph by dispatching the Cornjerkers (4-8) in VVC play. Hurt struck out six foes along the way and wasn’t hurting for offensive support. Brynlee Keeran (2 for 3, two RBI), Macie Russell (2 for 4, one RBI) and Roz Maring (1 for 3, three RBI) were some of Salt Fork’s top contributors. Brylie Cox drove in Hoopeston Area’s only run.
➜ Unity 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Taylor Henry was a force of nature for the visiting Rockets (9-4) as they blasted past the Panthers (2-11) in an IPC tilt. Henry threw five innings of six-hit ball, allowing one earned run and striking out 11 hitters. She also tripled among three hits at the plate, driving in four runs and scoring thrice. Unity picked up two RBI apiece from Ruby Tarr, Grace Frye and Elise Swanstrom, landed three hits apiece from Tarr and Henry and grabbed three runs apiece from Tarr, Henry and Gracie Renfrow. PBL’s Emma Steiner went 3 for 3 with three RBI, and teammate Lorena Arnett scored twice on two hits.
➜ Villa Grove 6, Tri-County 2. The host Blue Devils (8-8) returned to .500 for the season when they staved off the Titans (0-7) in an LPC game. Villa Grove led just 3-2 through 3 1/2 innings before a three-run fourth set them on the course to victory. Maci Clodfelder doubled twice among three hits and drove in three runs for the Blue Devils, who snagged two hits, two RBI and two runs from Chloe Reardon plus two hits and three runs from Alison Pangburn. This all helped Alexandria Brown, who threw a complete-game eight-hitter in the circle with seven strikeouts. Kelsey Luth homered and drove in two runs for Tri-County, whose other run was scored by Mollie Pollock.
➜ Watseka 8, Oakwood 5. Allie Hoy and Elena Newell each recorded three hits for the host Warriors (5-2) as they stretched their win streak to four games with this VVC result versus the Comets (2-9). Briana Denault, Claire Curry and Natalie Petersen each drove in a run for Watseka as well. Oakwood’s offense was led by Audrey Schnaus (3 for 4), Samantha Dunavan (2 for 4) and Bella Bradford (2 for 5, two runs).
➜ Westville 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Abby Sabalaskey was dominant all over the field for the host Tigers (9-1), who won by a 3-0 margin for the third consecutive game and extended their win streak to eight by holding off the Buffaloes (3-4) in VVC play. Sabalaskey tossed a one-hitter for Westville with no walks and 17 strikeouts, and she supported her own pitching with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored. Desi Darnell smacked a solo home run, and Lydia Gondzur crossed home plate for the other run. Bailee Whittaker was G-RF’s tough-luck loser in the circle, allowing just five hits and one earned run while striking out four in a complete-game effort. Gentry Howard produced the Buffs’ lone hit.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Centennial 1, St. Thomas More 1. The Chargers (2-5-1) and Sabers (1-6-2) fought to a draw in their nonconference match. Centennial’s goal was tallied by Evelyn Hernandez and assisted by Payton Kaiser. STM’s goal was generated by Mary Katheryn Kluesner.
➜ Champaign Central 4, Mattoon 3. A raucous first half of scoring gave way to a scoreless second half, which meant the host Maroons (4-2) could claim victory in nonconference play. Central led 3-1 before the Green Wave rallied to tie proceedings, at which point Lainey Somers produced the ultimate match-winning goal on an assist from Grace Deering. Somers finished with two goals and one assist to go with single goals from Deering and Sophia Adams, an assist from Claudia Larrison and two penalty-kick saves from Meg Rossow.
➜ Monticello 7, Taylorville 0. Elle Bodznick and Megan Allen each found the back of the net twice for the host Sages (6-3-3) in their nonconference win. Hannah Swanson, Leah Renne and Brenna Bartlow each scored once for Monticello, which saw Emmie German and Alli Nebelsick combine for the shutout.
➜ Uni High 11, Meridian 4. Mikayla Blanke went off for six goals to guide the visiting Illineks (4-3) to their fourth win in a row, this one in nonconference play. Blanke also assisted on one goal for Uni High, which grabbed two goals apiece from Clara Wood and Sophie Anderson. Anderson also assisted on a goal, Sarisa Chansilp scored the Illineks’ last goal and Xenia Mongwa made five keeper saves.
In boys’ track & field
➜ At Rantoul. In a 12-team meet contested on Sunday at the Roger Quinlan Track and Field Complex, Urbana tallied 156 points to top the field. Monticello (third place, 101 points), Rantoul (fourth, 97) and Champaign Academy High (12th, one) also were part of the competition locally. The Tigers’ lone event win came from Jackson Gilbert, who took the 200-meter dash title in 21.80 seconds. Gilbert also took second in the 100 (11.00). Tyler Marcum claimed runner-up in the triple jump (41 feet, 9 1/4 inches) and third place in the long jump (20-5 3/4), Park Mitchell placed second in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 38.01 seconds) and Urbana took second in the 3,200 relay (9:06.24). Monticello won the 3,200 relay in 8:57.20, and the Sages also grabbed top-three efforts from Peyton Scott in the 200 (third, 22.86), Cole Sowinski in pole vault (second, 10-6) and Max Scheffer in pole vault (third, 9-0). Rantoul had event wins from KeJaun Caradine in the triple jump (42-5 1/2) and its 400 relay unit (44.13). The Eagles’ other top-three efforts occurred for Nathan Kelley in the 800 (second, 2:02.85), Ben Mensah in shot put (second, 44-1 1/2) and their 800 relay foursome (third, 1:35.29). Academy High’s top finisher was Sam Laufenberg in the high jump (sixth, 5-8).
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Champaign. Mt. Zion was victorious in the team standings of a quadrangular at McKinley Field, compiling 122 points to top outscoring host Champaign Central (54), Mahomet-Seymour (39) and Mattoon (27) The runner-up Maroons were led by Nour Hijab, who won both the 100-meter dash (13.10 seconds) and 200 (28.20). Ellie Walker provided Central its other event win by topping the long jump field in 15 feet, 3 1/4 inches. The Maroons received other top-three finishes from Walker in the 100 (second, 13.3) and 400 (third, 1 minute, 6.90 seconds), Kyla Canales in the 400 (second, 1:06.70) and pole vault (second, 9-11 3/4), Nevaeh Essien in shot put (second, 32-2 3/4) and discus (second, 84-2), Narmeen Chahal in the 100 (third, 13.3) and Kelecia Mangue in the 200 (second, 28.60). The third-place Bulldogs gained event triumphs from Chloe Allen in the 800 (2:32.00), Kendyl Petro in discus (85-3) and their 3,200 relay foursome of Allen, Elizabeth Sims, Chloe Bundren and Ava Boyd (facility-record 10:24.90). M-S earned other top-three showings from Callie Jansen in the 800 (third, 2:41.70), Boyd in the 1,600 (third, 5:36.60), Kara Carney in high jump (third, 4-9 3/4), Meah Beacham in triple jump (second, 31-0), the 400 relay tandem of Chloe Merkle, Carney, Beacham and Amaya Francom (second, 55.30) and the 800 relay quartet of Kelsie Fuoss, Carney, Beacham and Francom (third, 1:57.50).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Bloomington. Champaign Central nearly swept Big 12 Conference rival Bloomington in an 8-1 road dual win. Ezra Bernhard, Lalit Gurrapu and Adam Bergh all prevailed in singles and doubles play for the Maroons, with Bergh posting a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 6 singles. Elliot Gulley, Wade Schacht and Avi Rhodes were singles victors for Central, and Jack Thompson paired with Bergh for a doubles success.
➜ At Champaign. Centennial blew past Maroa-Forsyth 9-0 in a nonconference dual at Lindsay Courts. Nearly all of the matches ended after two sets, with the No. 1 singles contest being the lone exception. Lino Jo — typically the Chargers’ No. 3 player — showed his abilities by overcoming an early deficit to win that match 3-6, 6-0, 10-2. Jo, James Braun and Jason Kim all succeeded in singles and doubles play, with Joaquin Leon and Quinn Nudelman prevailing in singles and Max Braun, Tyler Luchinski and Ben Kirby winning in doubles.