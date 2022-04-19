In baseball
➜ Arcola 11, Cerro Gordo/Bement 10. The visiting Purple Riders (5-3) broke a 10-all tie in the top of the seventh inning and prevailed in a Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup with the Broncos.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 16, Villa Grove 1. The host Knights (4-9) blew past the Blue Devils (3-7) in four innings of LPC action. Clay Seal allowed just one hit and struck out eight opponents on the mound for ALAH, which acquired three hits from Dalton Vanausdoll and three stolen bases from Connor Nettles. Villa Grove’s Brady Clodfelder also notched three stolen bases.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. The visiting Blue Devils (11-5) generated six runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to overwhelm the Buffaloes (3-5) in a Vermilion Valley Conference battle. Tuff Elson’s four hits, three RBI and two runs were all integral to BHRA’s success, as were Chaz Dubois’ two hits and four RBI. Dawson Dodd, Owen Miller and Karson Stevenson each added two RBI, with Miller scoring three times, and Stevenson threw six innings of three-hit ball with nine strikeouts. Brayden Nale booked two hits and two RBI for G-RF/C, which collected one RBI from Kaden Mingee and two runs from Cale Steinbaugh.
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Oakwood 1. Derek Drayer largely shut down his opposition, pitching the host Cornjerkers (6-12) to a VVC victory over the Comets (7-6). Drayer also offered two hits and one RBI as a hitter for Hoopeston Area, which landed two hits and one RBI from Ben Brown plus one hit and one RBI from Keygan Field.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Prairie Central 0. Tyler Altenbaumer booked a six-inning two-hitter for the visiting Spartans (15-2) as their win streak reached seven games with this Illini Prairie Conference success versus the Hawks (4-9). Altenbaumer issued no walks and struck out nine foes for SJ-O, whose offense was greatly aided by Hayden Brazelton’s two home runs, four total hits, one walk, five RBI and four runs scored. Luke Landrus (two hits, three RBI), Griffin Roesch (home run among two hits, two RBI, two runs) and Connor Hale (one hit, two walks, three runs) also had solid days at the plate. Seth Rigsby and Owen Rafferty each swatted a hit for Prairie Central.
➜ Tri-County 16, Heritage 0. Jack Armstrong hurled a four-inning perfect game for the host Titans (4-6) to propel them past the Hawks (1-4) in an LPC event. Armstrong struck out 10 of the 12 hitters he faced on the afternoon, and he also drove in one run at the plate. Justin Robertson’s two hits, one walk, three RBI and two runs out of the leadoff spot paced Tri-County’s attack, which benefited from Greg Reese, Caden Logan and Carson Logan each driving in two runs. Robert Holloman recorded four strikeouts in two innings pitched for Heritage.
➜ Tuscola 7, Sullivan 5. The host Warriors (5-8) built a 6-0 lead through three innings and staved off Sullivan (2-7) in Central Illinois Conference action. Patrick Pierce smacked a home run and netted two RBI and two runs for Tuscola, which took two more RBI from Chase Jones, two hits from Easton Cunningham and two runs apiece from Cunningham and Caden Baer. Adan Mills drove in two runs for Sullivan, which received two hits and one RBI from Dawson Foster plus two runs from Bryce Boyle.
In softball
➜ Arcola 22, Heritage 7. Avery Kessler, Keira Hohlbauch and Ariana Warren each drove in three runs for the host Purple Riders (8-7) in their four-inning, Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Hawks (0-9). Warren's four hits and Jacey Kessler's three hits also loomed large for Arcola, which saw both Kesslers and Vanessa Condarco each score three runs. Bri Struck notched two hits and two RBI for Heritage, which gained three hits and two runs from Izzabella Reed, three hits and three runs from Paige George and two hits from Destanee Morgan.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 17, Villa Grove 16. Ryli Kauffman knocked a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the host Knights (9-4) to a wild LPC win over the Blue Devils (9-11). ALAH scored twice in the frame — the other time on an error — after Villa Grove tallied once in the top of the inning on a wild pitch. Kailee Otto cranked two home runs among four hits, walked twice, drove in seven runs and scored three times for ALAH, which trailed 8-0 after half an inning. Kaci Beachy also homered for the Knights, finishing with three hits, four RBI and five runs. Other key contributors on the winning side were Kauffman (two hits, two RBI) and Mackenzie Condill (four runs). Alison Pangburn launched three homers among five hits, drove in four runs and scored five times for Villa Grove, which produced four seventh-inning runs to force extras. Maci Clodfelder provided two homers among three hits plus two RBI and three runs. Also stepping up for the Blue Devils were Olivia Jones (three RBI, two runs) and Madison Hinds (three hits, one RBI, two runs).
➜ Blue Ridge 4, Okaw Valley 3. The visiting Knights (4-10) ended a six-game losing streak by outlasting their LPC opponent. Farrah Michaels racked up two hits and three RBI for Blue Ridge to support pitcher Ellie Schlieper, who scattered six hits while striking out nine in a complete-game effort. Cassie Zimmerman’s four hits and Ava Jamison’s two hits, one RBI and two runs also aided the cause.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10. A five-run sixth inning gave the host Buffaloes (4-5) the last push they needed to overcome the Blue Devils (4-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Makaelyn Lagacy bashed three hits, drove in three runs and scored twice for G-RF, which procured two hits, three RBI and one run from Lilli Hutson and a one-hit, two-walk, three-RBI, two-run day from Bailee Whittaker. Kamdyn Harris drilled a home run among three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for BHRA, which claimed three hits apiece from Ella Myers and Ava Acton on top of two RBI apiece from Myers, Acton and Reaghan Dickison.
➜ Hoopeston Area 11, Oakwood 1. The host Cornjerkers (7-10) rolled past the Comets (2-13) in a VVC showcase. Logan Watson cracked a home run and drove in four runs for Hoopeston Area, which saw Madison Barnes triple among three hits, Riley Miller contribute four RBI and Makhia Colunga drive in two runs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 16, Champaign Central 2. Another day, another dominant pitching performance from Karley Yergler. This time the senior tossed a five-inning three-hitter in which she allowed no earned runs and struck out 12, guiding the visiting Bulldogs (12-2) to a nonconference win over the Maroons (4-7). Madeleine Cortez logged two hits, three RBI and one run to key the M-S offense, which snagged two doubles and three runs from Abi Akers and two RBI apiece from Brookelyn Howard, Kenadi Granadino, Sydney Ward and Jenna Wade. Marin Boehm tripled, Kaitlyn Helm doubled and Alexa Sutton singled to go with one RBI for Central.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 16, Prairie Central 4. The visiting Spartans (14-4) have now won six consecutive contests after dispatching the Hawks (2-10) in an Illini Prairie Conference meeting. Peyton Jones, Addy Martinie, Alyssa Acton, Kelsey Martlage and Jacey Lewis each turned in two hits for SJ-O, with Jones and Martinie each scoring three runs. Acton also tossed a complete game in the circle.
➜ Tuscola 11, Sullivan 3. Ava Boyer and Zoey Thomason each hit a home run for the host Warriors (12-2) as they extended their win streak to six with this Central Illinois Conference decision versus Sullivan (9-5). Boyer finished with three hits, two RBI and two runs, while Thomason put up two hits, three RBI and three runs. Furthering Tuscola’s cause were Taylor Musgrave (two hits, one run), Claire Meyer (two hits, one RBI, two runs) and Kerri Pierce (complete-game six-hitter with three strikeouts pitching). Tabitha Webb clubbed a pair of solo home runs for Sullivan among three hits, and Taylar Mercer drove in the team’s other run.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Bloomington 1, Arthur Christian 0. In their first match since April 7, the host Conquering Riders (3-5-2) couldn’t get their offense going and suffered a nonconference defeat. Libby Henry made nine keeper saves for ACS, and Liana Kauffman added another three stops.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Rochester 2. Cayla Koerner banked the tiebreaking goal with 34 seconds remaining in regulation, nudging the host Bulldogs (9-0) to a narrow win over the team that eliminated them from last year’s Class 2A postseason. Koerner also scored M-S’ second goal and assisted on the first, which was produced by Lauren Schnepper. Schnepper assisted on one of Koerner’s markers, and Brea Benson assisted on another.
➜ Monticello 5, Meridian 0. Megan Allen recorded a hat trick for the host Sages (7-4-3) in their nonconference triumph. Alli Nebelsick was perfect in net with a three-save shutout for Monticello, whose other two goals came from Elle Bodznick.
➜ Uni High 1, St. Thomas More 0. Mikayla Blanke potted an unassisted goal in the first half for the visiting Illineks (5-4), and that’s all the offense they needed to hold off the Sabers (2-7-2) in non-league play. Xenia Mongwa made sure of that by making six keeper saves for Uni High.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial kept up its strong start to the season by breezing past Normal West 8-1 in a Big 12 Conference dual at Lindsay Courts. The Chargers swept singles action, with Max Braun and Jason Kim winning 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, while teammates James Braun and Tyler Luchinski posted 6-0, 6-1 triumphs at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively. Both Brauns, Luchinski and Ben Kirby prevailed in both singles and doubles play.