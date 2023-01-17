In boys’ basketball
Bloomington Central Catholic MLK Tournament
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 72, Champaign Central 48. Despite nine points apiece from Chris Bush and Luke Swanson, the Maroons were defeated by the host Saints in their first game on Monday. Swanson’s nine points came on a trio of three-pointers and Torion Rhone added an additional six points, but a 36-19 halftime deficit proved insurmountable.
➜ Champaign Central 71, Farmington 61. The Maroons (5-13) bounced back and scored a comfortable victory against the Farmers thanks to a stout outing from Swanson, who dropped 16 points with three three-pointers to pace a quartet of teammates who scored double-digits. Bush added 14 points and Rhone and David Riley each had 10 points apiece to cement the result.
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 58, Fisher 37. Despite 20 points and five rebounds from Drayton Lutz and eight points and four rebounds from Cam Grant, the 13th-seeded Bunnies (2-15) were defeated in a consolation quarterfinal matchup in Mackinaw.
➜ Lexington 47, Le Roy 35. The eighth-seeded Panthers (9-7) fell to the top-seeded Minutemen at the Shirk Center in Bloomington despite a team-high 17 points from Jack Edmundson and 10 points from Jasper Tarr.
Hyde Park MLK Tournament
➜ Urbana 64, Chicago Vocational 22. Manny Jones poured in 12 points and Malcolm Morris added 10 points to pace a convincing victory for the Tigers (3-15) in Chicago. The Tigers scored 29 points in the first half to put the game out of reach early.
In girls’ basketballLincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
➜ Okay Valley 38, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 33. Claire Seal scored 14 points, Kailee Otto added nine points and Charley Condill chipped in eight points, but the Knights (14-5) met a narrow defeat after falling behind 25-15 at halftime.
➜ Tri-County 65, Argenta-Oreana 10. The Titans (16-6) earned a sizable victory thanks to 13 points from Thaylee Barry, 11 points apiece from Josie Armstrong and Katey Ehlers and 10 points from Kaylin Williams. Williams and Armstong each swiped seven steals, with Williams hauling in seven boards as well. Brynnlee Jones scored three points to lead the way for the Bombers (3-15).
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
➜ Eureka 51, Le Roy 26. Haley Cox scored seven points, Emily Bogema added six points and Natalie Loy added five points to pace sixth-seeded Le Roy, but a strong second half enabled third-seeded Eureka to pull away from a 24-13 halftime lead in a quarterfinal game in Eureka.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 51, Flanagan-Cornell 19. The 12th-seeded Falcons cruised to a convincing win against 13th-seeded Flanagan-Cornell in the consolation quarterfinal in Gibson City on the strength of Cally Kroom’s 14-point performance, 12 points from Sophia Ray and 10 points from Reagan Tompkins.
Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Classic
➜ New Trier 65, Danville 9. Sophie Foley scored six points for the Vikings (2-18) as they suffered a road setback in Chicago.
Vermilion County Tournament
➜ Salt Fork 51, Westville 15. Alexa Jamison exploded for 26 points and Macie Russell contributed 10 points to power top-seeded Salt Fork (12-7) to a decisive win against sixth-seeded Westville (4-14). The Tigers were led by Lani Gondzur’s four-point performance, but a 20-0 run from the Storm in the second quarter made an early difference.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 42, Hoopeston Area 27. Kyla Bullington poured in 28 points — including six second-half field goals — to power the second-seeded Trojans to an easy triumph against the fifth-seeded Cornjerkers. Brynn Spencer added seven points for Armstrong-Potomac (14-7) while Hoopeston Area (11-10) was paced by Claire Pilcher’s eight-point outing.
➜ Oakwood 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 24. Cherokee Hanner scored 13 points and Addie Wright chipped in 10 points to lift the third-seeded Comets (13-11) past the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (3-17). Mikayla Cox scored 12 points to pace BHRA, but Oakwood’s 10-2 run to open the game ultimately made the difference.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 42, Uni High 40. The Conquering Riders (11-9) claimed an East Central Illinois Conference victory despite a late comeback from Uni High (7-8), which won the scoring column 13-11 in the final eight minutes. Addi Erwin did it all for Arthur Christian, totaling 26 points, 14 rebounds and six steals while the Illineks were keyed by Mikayla Blanke’s monstrous 16-point, 14-rebound effort with an additional nine points and eight rebounds from Chizara Onyemere.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 64, Unity 47. Despite 18 points from Addison Ray and 14 points from Raegen Stringer, the Rockets (14-7) went on the road and met an Illini Prairie Conference loss as the Saints pulled away from a 33-28 halftime edge.
➜ Charleston 36, Chrisman 27. Kenzie Mitchell registered a double-double to pace Chrisman (4-17), turning in a dominant effort that included 12 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. But the Trojans maintained a slim lead throughout the game to hold at bay a Cardinals offense that also featured 11 points from Olivia Radke.
➜ Iroquois West 61, South Newton 27. Ilyana Nambo’s 13-point outing paced the host Raiders (14-9) in a nonconference victory, with Shea Small contributing 11 points to round out a strong offensive showing.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 60, Clinton 44. Regan Filkin led Clinton with 13 points in a nonconference road test, but the Maroons were unable to overcome a 32-18 halftime deficit. Clara Dempsey added 11 points for Clinton and Heidi Humble added nine points.
➜ Prairie Central 48, Monticello 15. Chloe Sisco scored 23 points and Mariya Sisco added 12 rebounds and nine steals to help the host Hawks (14-5) motor past Illini Prairie Conference foe Monticello (7-15). Tavey Young added six points for Monticello, while Prairie Central’s offense was complemented by six points from Marissa Collins.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 58, St. Thomas More 41. Addison Frick scored 20 points, Addie Seggebruch added 14 points and the Spartans (8-13) mounted a 20-11 run during the third quarter en route to an IPC win on their home floor. The Sabers (14-5) were keyed by Emma Devocelle’s 15-point performance while Maddy Swisher chipped in an additional 11 points.
➜ Tuscola 53, Maroa-Forsyth 37. Ella Boyer dropped 16 points to go along with four assists and three steals, Harley Woodard added 15 points and seven rebounds and Sydney Moss contributed 10 points and six rebounds to key the undefeated Warriors (23-0) past the host Trojans in nonconference play.
➜ Watseka 36, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22. A balanced scoring attack enabled Watseka (17-2) to earn a road victory against nonconference foe Paxton-Buckley-Loda (8-12). The Warriors were keyed by dual seven-point outings from Brianna Denault and Ava Swartz, with Becca Benoit and Emily Miller chipping in six points apiece. Swartz added six rebounds for the Warriors — trailing only Natalie Petersen’s seven rebounds — while Emily Robidoux led PBL with 14 points.
JOEY WRIGHT