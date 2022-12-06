Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In boys’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Warrensburg
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 32. Tyson Moore nearly outproduced the opposing team on offense, tallying 31 points as the Broncos (5-2) opened the tournament with a convincing victory. Carson Brown added 12 points for CG/B, which plays St. Teresa at 6 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game.
Nontournament
➜ Fisher 47, DeLand-Weldon 16. The visiting Bunnies (2-4) won for the second time in their last three games, dispatching the Eagles (0-6) in nonconference play. Sid Pfoff and Asher Litman each finished with nine points for Fisher, and Litman tacked on six rebounds and three steals. Caleb Zwilling and Jeremiah Todd each added seven points.
➜ Prairie Central 96, Bloomington 89. Three career-high scoring efforts helped the visiting Hawks (6-0) maintain a perfect record and knock off a team from the Big 12 Conference in this thrilling non-league matchup. Dylan Bazzell (33 points), Drew Haberkorn (25 points) and Tyler Curl (23 points) all met that standard for Prairie Central. Levi Goad added 11 points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 57, Blue Ridge 13. Jacey Kessler, Makenzie Thomas and Kacie Sisk each scored 11 points for the host Purple Riders (4-1), who began their Lincoln Prairie Conference schedule with a decisive win against the Knights (2-6). Reyli Vega also bagged 10 points for Arcola. Blue Ridge received four points apiece from Kylie Madden and Ava Austin.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Argenta-Oreana 14. Balanced offense from the host Knights (7-1) propelled them to their sixth consecutive win, this one coming against the Bombers (1-6) in LPC action. Claire Seal and Kailee Otto each had nine points for ALAH, with Seal adding seven rebounds. Charley Condill, Addi Yeakel and Kaci Beachy chipped in six points apiece, with Condill and Yeakel hauling in six and five rebounds, respectively.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 64, Okaw Valley 29. The Broncos (7-1) stayed hot with their fifth win in a row, this one occurring in LPC play against the visiting Timberwolves. Eight different players finished with at least two points for CG/B, paced by Bailey Walter with 14 points. Haley Garrett (13 points), Caroline Hill (11 points) and Haylei Simpson (eight points) also had productive offensive performances.
➜ Champaign Central 60, Sullivan 51. Addy McLeod and Nevaeh Essien each scored 16 points for the host Maroons (6-5), who outlasted Sullivan (4-4) in non-league play. McLeod dished out seven assists and Essien logged two blocked shots for Central, which gained 10 points from Carleigh Parks and eight points from Loreal Allen. Sullivan, which has lost its last four games, was led offensively by Addison Minor (17 points) and Emily Miller (11 points).
➜ Cissna Park 56, Chrisman 8. Addison Lucht shot 6 of 10 from the field and scored 14 points, Sophia Duis also tallied 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting, and the visiting Timberwolves (7-1) cruised past the Cardinals (1-8) in a Vermilion Valley Conference game. Lucht also recorded four rebounds and four steals and Duis added four rebounds for Cissna Park. Mikayla Knake (10 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals) and Lauryn Hamrick (eight points, eight rebounds) also chipped in.
➜ Clinton 58, Peoria Heights 36. The Maroons (4-4) are in the midst of a three-game win streak after topping a nonconference foe at home. Clinton’s 34-14 scoring edge during the middle two quarters gave it plenty of breathing room. Clara Dempsey turned in a 15-point outing for the Maroons, who landed 11 points apiece from Heidi Humble and Avery Smith plus nine points from MaKayla Koeppel.
➜ Cumberland 53, Heritage 15. An 18-2 disadvantage after one quarter proved too big of a deficit for the visiting Hawks (0-5) in an LPC loss. Faith Latham netted five points for Heritage, which grabbed four points apiece from Adena Paul and Loran Tate.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38, Milford 30. Kendall Roberts logged a double-double of 17 points and 10 steals for the host Buffaloes (6-2), who took down the Bearcats (1-8) in a VVC game. G-RF, which outscored its opponent 14-5 in the fourth quarter, picked up six points apiece from Sydney Spesard and Bryleigh Collom plus three points and nine rebounds from Addi Spesard. All of Milford’s scoring came from two sources: Brynlee Wright (20 points) and Hunter Mowrey (10 points).
➜ Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 37. Bre Crose piled up 19 points for the visiting Cornjerkers (4-3) as they earned a VVC victory against the Tigers (3-5). Also hitting double figures scoring for Hoopeston Area were Brylie Cox and Claire Dixon with 10 points apiece.
➜ Le Roy 45, Fisher 36. Molly Buckles sunk a trio of three-pointers on her way to 20 points for the host Panthers (6-4) as they staved off the Bunnies (2-5) in a tight Heart of Illinois Conference game. Emily Bogema added 12 points for Le Roy, whose other standouts included Natalie Loy (nine points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two steals) and Haley Cox (three points, eight assists, four steals). Kallie Evans did much of Fisher’s scoring, drilling three shots from three-point range en route to 19 points.
➜ Lincoln 64, Rantoul 16. Being shut out in the first quarter didn’t do any favors for the host Eagles (0-6), who couldn’t fully recover in a nonconference loss. Tashay Jackson-Roper authored an 11-point, eight-rebound, three-steal performance to lead Rantoul.
➜ Oakwood 41, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 22. Addie Wright proved an offensive force for the visiting Comets (5-3) during their VVC triumph versus the Blue Devils (2-4), racking up 21 points on the power of eight two-point field goals. Nikita Taylor gave Oakwood a good complementary scoring option, finishing with 11 points. BHRA’s Beth McMahon and Draycee Nelson each pocketed six points to lead their team.
➜ Ridgeview 47, Flanagan-Cornell 23. Brinley Stevens scored 16 of her team-best 22 points in the first half for the host Mustangs (3-6) in an HOIC win. Sara Kate Edwards and Celbee Johnson each had six points for Ridgeview.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Maroa-Forsyth 31. Addison Frick was lights out shooting from beyond the three-point arc for the host Spartans (3-4), who eclipsed the Trojans in a non-league meeting. Frick hit six shots from distance and finished with 23 points for SJ-O, which claimed 10 points from Addy Martinie and seven points from Taylor Hug.
➜ Salt Fork 46, Armstrong-Potomac 13. The host Storm (3-2) put the defensive clamps on the Trojans (7-2), picking up a VVC victory as a result. Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell each hit double figures scoring for Salt Fork, producing 14 and 13 points, respectively. Kendyl Hurt added down eight points as well. A-P, which saw a six-game win streak come to an end, was led by Gigi Mulvaney’s four points.
➜ Taylorville 48, Mahomet-Seymour 46. Three nights after dropping a five-point decision to Mt. Zion, the Bulldogs fell in another heartbreaking Apollo Conference matchup, this time to the visiting Tornadoes. Taylorville hit 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter, outscoring M-S 11-9 in that period. Savannah Orgeron scored 13 of her game-best 15 points in the second half for the Bulldogs, who garnered 14 points and six rebounds from Kylie Waldinger, seven points and four rebounds from Durbin Thomas, and six points and four rebounds from Abby Bunting.
➜ Tri-Valley 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. Sophia Ray sank 7 of 10 free throws and recorded 13 points for the visiting Falcons (3-5) who were handed a HOIC loss by the Vikings. GCMS lost starters Savannah Shumate and Reagan Tompkins to injury during the game. Complementing Ray's effort were Cally Kroon (seven points) and Mindy Brown (six points).
➜ Tuscola 50, St. Thomas More 39. The Warriors are the first local basketball team to double-digit wins this season, posting a nonconference victory versus the host Sabers (4-2) to reach that plateau. Tuscola (10-0) was keyed by Ella Boyer’s 16 points, Harley Woodard’s 11 points and Ava Boyer’s eight points. Maddy Swisher provided 15 points, six rebounds and five steals for STM to go with Emma Devocelle’s eight points and Ruari Quarnstrom’s seven points, five rebounds and three assists.
➜ Uni High 47, Arthur Christian 28. A 34-15 scoring advantage across the second and third quarters lifted the host Illineks (5-5) past the Conquering Riders (4-4) in an East Central Illinois Conference game. Mikayla Blanke’s career-high 24 points also was part of a double-double for Uni High, as she also finished with 13 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Emma Murawski and Chizara Onyemere added eight points apiece for the winners. Annabelle Haskins, Addi Erwin and Jodi Kuhns each scored seven points for ACS.
➜ Unity 40, Urbana 30. Reagan Little generated a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds for the host Rockets (6-1), who held off the Tigers (1-4) in a nonconference game. Raegen Stringer compiled 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for Unity, which secured five points and seven rebounds from Addison Ray on top of four points, five assists and four steals from Lauren Miller. Jasmine McCullough’s 13 points and Gabby Mboyo’s 12 points accounted for most of Urbana’s scoring. Mboyo added six rebounds.
➜ Watseka 34, Iroquois West 24. The host Warriors (7-2) bounced back from a weekend loss to Herscher by defeating the Raiders (2-4) in a VVC game. Becca Benoit and Ava Swartz each banked 10 points for Watseka, and Benoit snagged seven rebounds. Haven Meyer tossed in nine points as well. Shea Small and Kenzie Tammen each recorded seven points to pace the IW attack.
In boys’ swim & dive
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central started its season on the right foot, besting host Normal U-High 104-75 at Horton Pool. Freshman Garren Barker’s first meet with the Maroons was a successful one, as he placed first in both the 100-yard butterfly (56.53 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1 minute, 0.88 seconds). Aidan Williams prevailed in the 200 freestyle (1:54.21) and swam on Central’s triumphant 200 freestyle relay unit with Johnny Freeburg, Vlad Dmitriev and Gabe Seeber (1:39.00), while Timothy Norcross and Avi Rhodes picked up wins in the 50 freestyle (24.55) and 1-meter diving (182.05), respectively.