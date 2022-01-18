In boys’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At Bloomington
➜ LeRoy 47, Lexington 44. The fourth-seeded Panthers (13-3) used a 14-5 second-quarter scoring edge to outlast the fifth-seeded Minutemen in a quarterfinal game at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center. Ian Johnson’s 18 points and Luke Stuepfert’s 16 points paced the LeRoy offense, which claimed six points apiece from Jack Edmundson and Jasper Tarr. The Panthers advanced to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal game against top-seeded El Paso–Gridley in Bloomington.
At Colfax
➜ Ridgeview 51, Fisher 49. Fisher got a shot off at the final buzzer, but the potential game-winner didn’t fall for the 13th-seeded Bunnies (1-14) as the 12th-seeded Mustangs (2-19) advanced from the consolation quarterfinals. Ridgeview will face eighth-seeded Tri-Valley in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. consolation semifinal. Blake Terven paced Fisher with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals and was one of three Bunnies in double figures in the loss. Dalton Smith added 15 points, four rebounds and two steals, and Kobe Bishop had 13 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Nontournament
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 52, Tuscola 51. Connor Brown hit a go-ahead shot with 16 seconds remaining in regulation and the visiting Broncos (16-3) hung on for a quality nonconference win over the Warriors (14-4). Brown finished with 26 points on 12 made field goals, including 16 points in the second half. CG/B also acquired 17 points from Tyson Moore. Jalen Quinn fueled Tuscola with a game-high 28 points, including four three-pointers. Jordan Quinn was the team’s next-best producer with 12 points.
In girls’ basketball
McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament
At Gibson City
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 35. Twelfth-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dropped a 20-point third quarter on 13th-seeded Flanagan-Cornell, turning what was a two-point game at halftime into a double-digit lead and eventual win for GCMS in the consolation quarterfinals. Savannah Shumate led the victorious Falcons (4-18) with 14 points, and Ava Kurtenbach knocked down three three-pointers and chipped in 11 points in the win. GCMS will meet ninth-seeded LeRoy (6-16) in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. consolation semifinal game in El Paso.
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Cerro Gordo
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Villa Grove 16. Claire Seal's latest double-double — 15 points and 12 rebounds — propelled the top-seeded Knights (19-1) into the semifinals, as they cruised past the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (1-13) in the quarterfinal win. Three other ALAH athletes reached double figures: Mallory Nichols with 11 points, Kailee Otto with 10 points and Charley Condill with 10 points. The Knights will meet fourth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement (13-9) in Thursday's 6 p.m. semifinal at Cerro Gordo. Villa Grove will now prep for a 6 p.m. Thursday consolation semifinal game against fifth-seeded Arcola.
➜ Tri-County 59, Decatur Lutheran 17. The second-seeded Titans (17-3) began tournament play by rumbling past the No. 7 seed in the quarterfinals. Bella Dudley's 18 points and Kenzie Hales' 16 points showed the way for Tri-County, which picked up eight points from Caroline Smith, five rebounds from Kaylin Williams, four assists apiece from Dudley and Williams and five steals from Thaylee Barry. The Titans draw third-seeded Cumberland in Thursday's 7:30 p.m. semifinal game in Cerro Gordo.
➜ Arcola 60, Blue Ridge 12. The fifth-seeded Purple Riders (11-9) had little trouble dispatching the 10th-seeded Knights (0-13) in a consolation quarterfinal game, qualifying for Thursday’s 6 p.m. consolation semifinal against eighth-seeded Villa Grove at Cerro Gordo. Nine Arcola players put up at least two points, paced by 13 points apiece from Jacey Kessler and Makenzie Thomas. Avery Kessler added eight points as well. Tatem Madden racked up eight points for Blue Ridge.
Vermilion County Tournament
At David S. Palmer Arena, Danville
➜ Hoopeston Area 32, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19. The seventh-seeded Cornjerkers (7-11) picked up their first win of the tournament in their second try, downing the third-seeded Blue Devils (5-13) in a strong defensive effort. Bre Crose went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line on her way to nine points for Hoopeston Area, which added seven points apiece from Claire Dixon and Tori Birge plus four steals from Crose, four assists from Dixon and eight rebounds from Birge. Ella Myers’ seven points and Sophia Rome’s five points paced BHRA’s attack.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 59, Westville 29. The second-seeded Trojans (16-4) outscored the fifth-seeded Tigers (6-10) by a 21-7 margin in the second quarter and kept the pressure on from there in a pool play win. A-P moved to 2-0 in the tournament behind Carlyn Crozier’s 15 points, Lily Jameson’s 13 points and Mattie Kennel’s 11 points. Westville, which fell to 0-2 in the event, received 13 points from Hadley Cox and 10 points from Lydia Gondzur.
➜ Salt Fork 38, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10. Alexa Jamison nearly tripled the output of her opponent, throwing down 28 points as the top-seeded Storm (15-5) began their tournament run by beating the sixth-seeded Buffaloes (5-11). Jamison connected on a trio of three-pointers and was complemented by Macie Russell’s six points. G-RF, which fell to 0-2 in the event, was keyed by Addie Spesard’s four points and Bryleigh Collom’s three points.
Nontournament
➜ Iroquois West 44, South Newton (Ind.) 27. Iroquois West struggled on the road last week in a loss at Armstrong-Potomac. The Raiders bounced back away from home Monday night with an easy 17-point victory against South Newton. Shea Small paced Iroquois West (14-6) with 15 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Adelynn Sharp was also in double figures with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Lincoln 37. The host Bulldogs (17-4) improved to 4-2 in Apollo Conference play with a competitive win over the Railsplitters. Cayla Koerner and Ivie Juarez were the scoring leaders for M-S, finishing with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Savannah Orgeron wasn’t far behind with nine points, and Juarez chipped in eight rebounds.
➜ Milford 35, Donovan 14. Hunter Mowrey and Brynlee Wright each narrowly missed a double-double, but they guided the host Bearcats (13-7) to a nonconference victory nonetheless. Mowrey bagged nine points and nine rebounds to go with Wright’s eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Milford also took in six points and 12 rebounds from Tiffany Schroeder.
➜ Olympia 70, Rantoul 22. The visiting Eagles were handed an Illini Prairie Conference loss despite 11 points from Tashay Jackson-Roper.
➜ Pana 57, Sullivan 28. Sullivan trailed 16-5 at the end of the first quarter and could not make up the deficit in a nonconference road loss against the state-ranked Panthers. Alaina Moore accounted for more than half of the offensive production for Sullivan (6-14) by scoring a team-high 15 points. Moore sank a trio of three-pointers and also contributed seven rebounds.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Watseka 33. Lorena Arnett started strong and didn’t let up. Neither did her PBL teammates, with the Panthers registering an impressive nonconference win against their old Sangamon Valley Conference foe. Arnett poured in a game-high 21 points for PBL (10-9), which used strong defense to take a 15-8 lead into halftime. Arnett knocked down a pair of three-pointers and went 7 of 11 at the free-throw line to keep the host Warriors (16-3) at bay and end a six-game win streak for Watseka. Maisy Johnson and Lillie Frichtl each added six points, with Frichtl scoring all six of her points in the second half for PBL. Despite the slow start, Allie Hoy scored a team-high 11 points for Watseka, with Sydney McTaggart contributing eight points.
➜ Prairie Central 57, Monticello 32. Prairie Central turned up the heat defensively in the fourth quarter and shut out Monticello in the final eigh minutes to pull away for a decisive IPC victory. Gyllian Davies‘ team-high five steals was key in that defensive effort for the Hawks (15-6), who were led offensively by Chloe Sisco with 21 points and Mariya Sisco with 14 points. Hannah Swanson‘s eight points were tops for the host Sages (14-9).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 43, St. Thomas More 28. An IPC rivalry game went in favor of the visiting Spartans (14-6), who rebounded from a loss to Mattoon on Saturday and knocked off the Sabers (8-10). Peyton Jones’ 11 points topped a balanced scoring chart for SJ-O, which garnered six points apiece from Ashlyn Lannert, Payton Jacob, Taylor Wells and Ella Armstrong. Ruari Quarnstrom achieved most of STM’s scoring with 19 points.
➜ Unity 45, Bloomington Central Catholic 44. A fifth consecutive win for the host Rockets (17-4) came in thrilling fashion as Lauren Miller sank a buzzer-beating three-pointer to stun the Saints in IPC action. Miller finished with five points to go with Taylor Henry’s 14 points and Katey Moore’s 12 points for Unity, which also notched five rebounds, four steals, four blocked shots and two assists from Moore, four rebounds and three steals from Henry and four rebounds, four assists and two steals from Raegen Stringer.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 47, Arthur Christian School 34. Two big scoring performances wasn’t enough for Arthur Christian School in a nonconference loss. Addi Erwin dropped in a game-high 19 points for the Conquering Riders, while Keisha Miller contributed 11 points.