In baseball
➜ Arcola 21, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. The host Purple Riders (5-2) rolled past the Broncos (4-7) for a Lincoln Prairie Conference win, the second consecutive one in which Arcola scored at least 20 runs. CG/B saw a two-game win streak end.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, Villa Grove 13. After defeating Casey-Westfield 15-12 on Saturday, the visiting Knights (8-5) used a similar trajectory to knock off the Blue Devils (6-7) in LPC action two days later. ALAH scored at least once in six of seven innings, including at least three runs in four different innings. Will Hilligoss homered, drove in two runs and scored thrice for the Knights, who picked up three RBI apiece from Kody Kornewald and Lucas Butcher plus another two RBI from Braden Kauffman. Villa Grove outhit the opposition 16-11 and trailed 10-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but also committed 10 errors on defense. Brady Clodfelder recorded three hits and three RBI for the Blue Devils to go with two RBI from each of Gavin Kiser, Jake Gilles and Cooper Clark. Luke Zimmerman tacked on two hits and scored three runs.
➜ Clinton 7, St. Teresa 3. The host Maroons (5-5) built a 5-0 lead through three innings against their Central Illinois Conference counterparts, riding that edge to their third win in a row. Brooks Cluver launched a solo home run in the first inning to get things going for Clinton, finishing 2 for 4. Braden Thayer went 2 for 3 for the Maroons, whose Mason Walker struck out 12 foes in six innings pitched.
➜ Delavan 15, Le Roy 9. Visiting Delavan led 10-0 after 2 1/2 innings, and a valiant rally by Le Roy (7-5-1) came up short during a nonconference setback. Brody Bennett’s three hits and Garrett Hudson’s two hits and three RBI were top performances for Le Roy.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Ridgeview 3. The host Falcons (6-7) moved a step closer to .500 for the season with this Heart of Illinois Conference victory over the Mustangs (1-12). Brayden Elliott and Rylan DeFries each drove in two runs for GCMS, which picked up two hits and three runs scored from Altin Nettleton. David Hull and Mason Kutemeier combined to allow just one hit pitching, with Hull tossing 6 1/3 frames with three walks and five strikeouts. Ridgeview, which benefited from drawing five walks and the opponent committing four fielding errors, was led by Cole Kennedy (one hit) and Cam Kelly (two walks, one run).
➜ Heritage 7, Tri-County 4. Tallying six runs in the sixth inning powered the host Hawks (1-11) to their first win of the season, earning a win over the Titans (1-7) in LPC play. Julliyan Gray drove in three runs to lead Heritage’s hitting, and he also struck out 13 batters in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Joey Markstahler, Brennon Struck and Robert Holloman each drove in one run for the Hawks, with Haiden Davis and Zaien Smith adding two hits. Tri-County’s Jackson Ehlers collected two hits and one RBI to go with one RBI from Caden Logan and 12 strikeouts pitched by Gaige Cox over five innings.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 4, Monticello 3. By an identical score to these teams’ Class 2A super-sectional matchup last year, the Trojans knocked off the visiting Sages in a nonconference tilt Monday. Jacob Trusner and Kyle Peake each drove in one run for Monticello (10-3), which suffered its second one-run loss in three days. Logan Chupp offered two hits for the Sages, whose Jack Buckalew struck out four batters in four innings pitched.
➜ Oakwood 20, Hoopeston Area 1. The host Comets (12-3-1) piled up runs against the Cornjerkers (4-12) en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Ethan Steiner (two hits) and Wyatt Eisenmann (one hit, one RBI) led Hoopeston Area in defeat.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Prairie Central 4. An eight-run fourth inning for the host Spartans (14-4) left no doubt about this Illini Prairie Conference result, as they garnered a five-inning win over the Hawks (4-8). SJ-O, which is on an eight-game win streak, trailed 4-3 after 2 1/2 innings before rattling off 11 unanswered runs. Adam Price went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored for the Spartans, whose other hitting leaders included Tanner Jacob (3 for 3, three RBI, two runs), Luke Landrus (2 for 4, one RBI, one run) and Braxton Waller (two walks, two RBI). Prairie Central’s Gavin Tredenick and Evan Hartman each drove in a run.
➜ St. Thomas More 16, Rantoul 1. The visiting Sabers (5-6) jumped all over the Eagles (6-9) and acquired an IPC win as a result, scoring at least three runs in each of the four innings played. Wilson Kirby and Andrew Tay each drove in three runs and scored twice for STM, which bagged two RBI apiece from Cooper Hannagan, Cole Kemper and Reid Craddock along with three hits from Matt Delorenzo. Kemper threw all four innings for the Sabers, allowing three hits and striking out six. Rantoul’s Alex Warner drove in his team’s run and struck out three batters pitching.
➜ Unity 12, Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Brock Suding, Tre Hoggard and Aiden Porter each logged three RBI for the host Rockets (14-1-1), who picked up their fourth win in a row by topping the Saints in an IPC event. Suding went 3 for 3, Hoggard finished 2 for 2 and Porter went 2 for 4 on the day for Unity, backing Dylan Moore’s 4 1/3 innings of three-hit, four-strikeout pitching.
In softball
➜ Arcola 14, Heritage/Academy High 2. Scoring at least one run in each of this Lincoln Prairie Conference game’s five innings propelled the visiting Purple Riders (4-6) to victory over the Hawks (1-8). Ema Simpson went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored to fuel Arcola’s offense. Ava Simpson and Keira Hohlbauch each drove in two runs for Arcola, with the former scoring three runs and Kacie Sisk adding three hits and three runs. Faith Latham bashed two doubles among three hits and scored once for Heritage/Academy High, with Paige George driving in one run.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Villa Grove 9. Each of these teams entered the day undefeated in LPC play, but it was the visiting Knights (13-3) who remained that way after eight thrilling innings versus the Blue Devils (10-7). ALAH scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 9 before tallying one run in the eighth. Kailee Otto went 3 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored to key the Knights, who received two hits and two RBI from Mackenzie Condill, three hits from Anna Rawlins and one RBI from Alisha Frederick. Villa Grove, which outhit ALAH 19-14 but made seven fielding errors, was led by Maci Clodfelder going 4 for 5 with three RBI and two runs. Other standout Blue Devils at the plate included Alison Pangburn (3 for 4, one home run, two RBI, three runs), Alex Brown (three hits, two runs), Piper Kiser (two hits, two RBI) and Isabella Dodd (two hits, two RBI).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. A five-run fourth inning permitted the host Blue Devils (6-8) to pull away from the Buffaloes (2-9) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Eva Ronto would’ve fared just as well with one run of support, as she threw a complete-game three-hitter for BHRA with four strikeouts. Ella Myers went 3 for 4 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Blue Devils, who grabbed an inside-the-park home run from Mikayla Cox, two hits from Ava Acton and a three-walk, two-run day from Natalie Clapp. J’Lynn Waltz and Hadlee Hayes each provided a hit for G-RF.
➜ Clinton 21, St. Teresa 6. Reice McCormick drove in six runs on two hits, also scoring four times as the host Maroons (5-11) cruised past their Central Illinois Conference foe in four innings. Clinton used an 11-run second inning to craft a comfortable edge. Aliviyah Haynes went 3 for 3 with four RBI to further help the Maroons, who claimed three hits and two RBI from Avery Smith along with two hits, one RBI and four runs apiece from Brooke Reeves and Alaina Soberalski.
➜ Hoopeston Area 7, Oakwood 6. Macy Warner cracked three hits and stole three bases to aid the visiting Cornjerkers (7-8) to a VVC success versus the Comets (5-13). Alexa Bailey posted two hits and drove in a run for Hoopeston Area, which claimed an RBI from each of Maddie Barnes and Jersey Cundiff. Lacey Harrison went 2 for 4 to lead Oakwood, which used a four-run third inning to keep close.
➜ Le Roy 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. It took four innings for visiting Le Roy (16-3) to come away with a non-league win over PBL (2-11), with a 12-run second frame the decisive blow. Morgan Fleming clubbed a home run among two hits and drove in four runs for Le Roy, while Haley Cox doubled and tripled among three hits to drive in four runs and score twice. Cox also struck out seven hitters in three innings pitched. Molly Buckles and Natalie Loy added two RBI apiece for Le Roy. Devani McClatchey and Kendyl Badgley each drove in a run for PBL, which snared two hits from Averi Garrett.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Prairie Central 1. Alyssa Acton went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the host Spartans (11-7), allowing five hits and striking out three during an Illini Prairie Conference victory over the Hawks (4-8). Shayne Immke (3 for 4) and Halle Brazelton (3 for 3) each hit a home run for SJ-O, with the latter driving in two runs overall.
➜ Sullivan 8, Warrensburg-Latham 3. Host Sullivan (8-5) ended a three-game skid — each loss in extra innings — by dispatching a CIC rival. Seven Sullivan players swatted two hits apiece, led by Maddy Probus (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs). Chloe Smith, Shay Hunter and Tabitha Webb each drove in one run, and Probus threw a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
➜ Tuscola 9, Central A&M 4. By scoring four times in the first inning and five times in the sixth, the host Warriors (9-6) were able to stave off the Raiders in a CIC showcase. Ava Boyer recorded a solo home run, walked twice and scored twice for Tuscola, which gained two RBI from Alaina Smith and one RBI from Ella Boyer. Izzy Wilcox overcame seven issued walks to get the pitching win, allowing three hits and striking out eight in five innings.
➜ Unity 1, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. Offense was at a premium in this IPC matchup, and it was the host Rockets (15-5) who generated just enough to extend their win streak to seven. Reece Sarver tripled home Ruby Tarr in the fourth inning, and the combination of Ashlyn Miller and Lindy Bates made that run stand up. The pitching duo combined to allow two hits while striking out 11 Saints.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Monticello 8, Meridian 0. This marks not only the fifth consecutive win for the visiting Sages (9-3-2), but also the fifth consecutive match in which they’ve shut out the opposition. Allison Nebelsick made two keeper saves to achieve the feat in this nonconference bout. Addison Finet potted five goals to front Monticello’s attack. Violet Bailey tallied two goals, Elle Bodznick finished with one goal and three assists, and Margo Cassel also assisted on three goals.
➜ Rochester 6, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Grace Binkley scored a second-half goal for the visiting Bulldogs (5-2-2), assisted by Haley Reed, but the Rockets led 3-0 at halftime and surged to a nonconference win.
➜ St. Thomas More 5, Uni High 1. Mary Kathryn Kluesner netted a hat trick for the visiting Sabers (6-5-2), who sped past the Illineks (1-6-1) in a non-league action. Emma Devocelle scored the other two goals and assisted on two of Kluesner’s markers for STM, which received four keeper saves from Maddy Swisher. Cali Cooper scored a goal for Uni High, which trailed just 2-1 at halftime. Xenia Mongwa made seven keeper saves to lead the Illineks defensively.
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Tolono. Unity secured a 192-72 dual win over Salt Fork behind victories in 10 contested events. Audrey Remole prevailed in high jump (4 feet, 9 3/4 inches) and triple jump (30-9 3/4) for the Rockets, who saw Emma Swisher, Kayla Nelson and Jillian Schlittler each win an individual event on top of contributing to a first-place 400-meter relay (51.94 seconds). Swisher was victorious in the 100 dash (13.21), Nelson ranked best in the 400 dash (1 minute, 4.15 seconds) and Schlittler was winner of the long jump (15-10 1/2). Macie Russell gave Salt Fork its lone win by posting an 800 run time of 2:40.21.