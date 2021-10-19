In volleyball
Vermilion County Tournament
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Westville 1. The Blue Devills (15-12) collected a Vermilion County Tournament title in a three-set affair that BHRA eventually won 25-23, 23-25 and 25-11 against the Tigers (12-7) in Georgetown.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Trojans (19-10) finished in the third place in the Vermilion County Tournament, thanks to a 25-16, 25-21 win against the Cornjerkers (12-14) in the third-place match.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 0. The Storm (14-11) won the fifth-place matchup at the Vermilion County Tournament, going on to defeat the Comets (3-17) by a 29-27, 25-18 margin.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 2, Uni High 0. The host Purple Riders (4-15) prevailed 25-19, 25-16 against the visiting Illineks in nonconference action. Heidi Wang had four aces to lead Uni High (6-17).
➜ Clinton 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The host Maroons (10-23) bested the Bombers (3-14) by a 25-19, 25-10 margin in a nonconference matchup.
➜ Fisher 2, Villa Grove 0. Isabella Hallden hammered down six kills and Jaedyn Fitzgerald added five digs and three assists in the nonconference home victory for the Bunnies (6-18). Jordan Fitzgerald (four digs, an ace) Makynzee Theis (three digs) also helped the cause for Fisher. Vanessa Wright had eight kills for the Blue Devils (5-17), who also received six kills from Ava Vollmer.
➜ Heritage 2, Judah Christian 0. Bri Struck’s double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs helped the Hawks get back on track for a closely contested 25-23, 27-25 victory in Champaign. Kiley Knoll (four kills, eight digs) and Lily Ploense (five digs) also chipped in for Heritage (20-8-1). The Tribe (16-8) received contributions from Maggie Pritts (eight kills, two aces, 10 digs), Kaitlyn Januzik (four blocks, four digs), Emma Schultz (15 digs), Klementine Davis (11 assists) and Abi Tapuaiga (two aces, four kills, two digs).
➜ Marshall 2, Tuscola 0. Kate Dean had a team-leading 12 kills in a 25-22, 25-22 nonconference road loss for the Warriors (10-13). Reagan Wyrich added 11 digs, Kerri Pierce supplied 16 assists, five digs and three aces and Amelia Bosch put up five kills for Tuscola, as well.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Panthers (25-8) cruised to 25-17, 25-7 victory against the Raiders (2-23). Shea Small (four kills, three blocks), Kyli Rabe (five digs, one kill), Sam Sigler (three digs) led IW in the loss.
➜ Unity 2, Urbana 0. The Rockets (30-3) reached the 30-win mark with a 25-11 25-10 victory versus the Tigers (6-19). Jayci McGraw had a double-double of 11 assists, 10 digs to lead Unity, which also received 14 kills, four digs, three aces from Emma Bleecher, 10 kills and eight digs from Macie Knudsen and 11 digs and three assists from Taylor Henry. Sammi Christman (10 digs, three kills and one block) and Nora Davenport (10 digs and two kills) were the top performers for Urbana. The Tigers also had contributions from Lorelie Yau (seven digs, three assists), Rowen Grison-Sullivan (five digs, two kills) and Bienvenue Lugano (four digs).
➜ Watseka 2, Herscher 0. The Warriors (22-9) won their third consecutive match, besting their nonconference opponent 25-20, 25-11. Sydney McTaggart had a team-leading 10 digs while adding three aces — also a team-high mark. Hailey Peck put down seven kills, Elena Newell tallied 10 assists and Megan Martin posted three blocks for Watseka, as well.