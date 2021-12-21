St. Thomas More's Maddy Swisher (12) vs. Schlarman in prep basketball at STM in Champaign on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
In boys’ basketball
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Westville 64, Tri-Point 50.Cole Maxwell finished 7 of 10 from the free-throw line on his way to 19 points for Westville (6-5), which climbed back above .500 and won the tournament’s ninth-place game. Kamden Maddox’s 16 points and Bryce Burnett’s nine points furthered Westville’s cause.
➜ Cissna Park 44, La Salette 41. The Timberwolves (4-8) ended the tournament by staving off the Lions (5-10) in the seventh-place matchup. Gavin Spitz netted 17 points for Cissna Park, which claimed another 12 points from Malaki Verkler.Joseph Martin’s 14 points and Steven Deister’s 13 points keyed La Salette’s attack.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 70, Blue Ridge 32.Kollin Asbury threw down 23 points for the host Trojans (3-3), who prevailed in their first game since Dec. 3 following a COVID-19 pause. Brody Howard contributed 13 points for A-P, which received eight points from Luke Gordon. The Knights fell to 2-7 on the season.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Clinton 37, El Paso-Gridley 32. The host Maroons (13-2) acquired their fourth win in a row by holding off a nonconference enemy. Kaitlyn Rauch (14 points), Heidi Humble (11 points) and Mallory Cyrulik (nine points) generated most of Clinton’s offense, with Rauch nailing a pair of three-pointers.
➜ Iroquois West 50, Illinois Lutheran 30. The Raiders (10-5) won their sixth consecutive game, this one in nonconference play.
➜ Oakwood 49, Westville 21.Ashlynn Pinnick collected 13 points for the host Comets (5-8), who won their second game in a row by rolling past the Tigers (6-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Karsen Rupp and Addie Wright each generated nine points for Oakwood, which picked up eight points from Kalie Tilson. Hadley Cox’s eight points and Lydia Gondzur’s four points paced Westville.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15. Eight different players scored at least eight points for the visiting Panthers (8-2) as they cruised past their Ford County rival. Lorena Arnett’s nine points, Losa Suaava’s eight points and Emily Robidoux’s seven points led the PBL scoring chart. GCMS (2-10) landed five points from Savannah Shumate and three points from Mindy Brown.
➜ Ridgeview 32, Roanoke-Benson 16.Peyton Rinkenberger nearly outscored the opposition for the host Mustangs (8-4), who doubled up in a nonconference win. Rinkenberger finished with 13 points for Ridgeview, which added four points apiece from Annalyn Harper, Mackenzie Wesson and Morgan Donaldson, as well as eight rebounds apiece from Harper and Wesson.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Champaign Central 53. The host Spartans (8-3) overcame a 43-39 deficit after three quarters to surpass the Maroons (8-8) in nonconference play. Ella Armstrong potted 13 points for SJ-O, which secured 10 points each from Addison Frick and Taylor Wells and another eight points from Ashlyn Lannert. Addy McLeod led Central with 11 points, while both Jalay Jones and Loreal Allen put up 10 points.
➜ St. Thomas 53, Schlarman 5. The host Sabers (4-6) shut out the Hilltoppers (0-3) in three of four quarters en route to a nonconference victory. Maddy Swisher recorded 15 points for STM to go with Kristina Maloney’s eight points. The Sabers finished with 26 steals on the night, as well. Madisyn Bruens’ three points and Makayla Blurton’s two points accounted for Schlarman’s offense.
➜ Tuscola 40, Okaw Valley 32. The host Warriors (9-5) won their fifth consecutive contest by dispatching a non-league opponent. Ella Boyer and Harley Woodard each produced eight points for Tuscola. Boyer chipped in three assists and three steals, while Woodard grabbed seven rebounds. Sophie Kremitzki (seven points, seven rebounds) and Izzy Wilcox (seven points) also offered important contributions.
➜ Unity 55, Warrensburg-Latham 42. Taylor Henry notched 16 points for the host Rockets (9-3) as they bagged a nonconference win. Henry finished one rebound short of a double-double with nine, as well. Unity also earned 14 points apiece from Raegen Stringer and Katey Moore, the latter of whom chipped in six rebounds and three blocks. Lauren Miller also accounted for five rebounds and five assists.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.