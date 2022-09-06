These are the prep highlights for Monday, Sept. 5. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Clifton Central 2, Iroquois West 0. The visiting Raiders (1-6) kept things close in the first set of this non-league bout but ultimately suffered a loss — 28-26, 25-17. Kynnedi Kanosky put up a balanced stat line of two assists, three digs and two aces for IW, which picked up four digs from Shea Small and three digs from Madi Scheurich.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Chrisman 0. A close first set gave way to a more decisive second set in this Vermilion Valley Conference match, with the host Buffaloes (5-5) posting a 26-24, 25-14 win over the Cardinals. Both Kendall Roberts (six kills, two blocks) and J’Lynn Waltz (five kills, 16 digs) excelled on offense and defense for G-RF. Addison Spesard (24 digs) and Jasmine Ray (four kills) also put forth crucial efforts.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The Bombers (1-8) dropped their second road match in a row, a two-set decision versus the nonconference Trojans.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Attica (Ind.) 1. It didn’t come easily for the host Storm (7-1), but the program acquired a sixth consecutive win by knocking off an out-of-state foe 25-21, 24-26, 25-11. Macie Russell piled up 13 kills for Salt Fork to go with eight kills from Kendyl Hurt. Alexa Jamison’s 21 assists and Kendall Cooley’s 21 digs further aided the Storm’s cause.
➜ Tuscola 2, Arcola 1. Volleyball’s version of Cola Wars brought together two programs seeking a first win of the season. That went to the host Warriors (1-8) via a 25-10, 20-25, 25-16 decision versus the Purple Riders (0-3). Addisyn Pettry’s eight kills and five digs along with Zoey Thomason’s seven kills and eight digs were integral to Tuscola, as was Anna Rauguth’s 14 assists and five digs, Emily Czerwonka’s six assists and eight digs, and Mia Hausmann’s 13 digs.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Athens/Petersburg PORTA 0. The visiting Bombers (4-5) climbed a step closer to .500 for the season with a shutout victory in nonconference action. Mason Penn finished with a six-save clean sheet for A-O and was supported by goals from Austin Stoner and Karson Spangler. Stoner and Ryan Wood each finished with one assist.
➜ Monticello 8, Meridian 1. Biniam Lienhart crafted another hat trick for the visiting Sages (6-0) as they maintained their unblemished record with a lopsided nonconference win. Two of Lienhart’s goals were unassisted, and the third was aided by Ben Williamson, who scored a goal of his own. Cohen Neighbors finished with two goals for Monticello, which picked up single goals from Rylan Good and Levi Stephens. Williamson amassed two assists total, and Lienhart added one assist.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the host Spartans (4-1-1) rallied in a big way after the break to secure their third consecutive victory and defeat the Blue Devils (3-2-1) in nonconference play. Goaltender Hunter Ketchum converted a penalty kick on offense and saved seven shots defensively for SJ-O, and each of Jackson Greer, Ryker Lockhart and Jacek Slowikowski produced one goal. Greer added one assist, and Aiden Cromwell assisted on two goals. Bryson Lithgow was BHRA’s goal scorer, beating Ketchum on a penalty kick.