In volleyball
➜ Arcola 2, Martinsville 0. The visiting Purple Riders (6-5) cruised to a nonconference win in straight sets 25-12, 25-16.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Tuscola 0. The visiting Bombers (7-11) eked out a win against the Warriors 25-20, 26-24. Sydney Moss led Tuscola (2-16) in the loss with 11 kills and 11 digs, while Emily Czerwonka had 16 assists and 10 digs. Addisyn Pettry contributed with 14 digs, and Reese Davis added 11 digs.
➜ Centennial 2, Rantoul 1. The Chargers (9-10) got the best of the Eagles (7-10) in nonconference action 25-13, 12-25, 25-20. Riley Ries had seven kills in the win, and Annie Loschen had six aces. Ashlee Freeman had 15 assists for Rantoul, and Airiana Bell added five kills.
➜ Chrisman 2, Heritage 1. The Cardinals (9-5) topped the Hawks (10-7-2) in a back-and-forth match, with Chrisman winning 18-25, 26-24, 25-21. Loran Tate paced Heritage with 15 kills, and Riley Miller added another nine. Mary Roland racked up 37 assists, and Lilli Montgomery had 25 digs.
➜ Fisher 2, Iroquois West 0. The Bunnies (6-7) took a close match over the Raiders 25-16, 26-24. Savannah Wiese’s four kills and Maylie Evans’ seven assists paced Fisher. Aubrey Wagner had five kills for Iroquois West (3-9), and ILyana Nambo had seven digs.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Uni High 0. The host Buffaloes (8-10) had their way with the Illineks (4-8) in nonconference play 25-10, 25-16. Milee Ellis led G-RF with 12 kills, while Rubyrae Fraser-Soule had 25 assists and three aces. Kendall Roberts added 13 digs and three aces.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Clifton Central 0. The Falcons (4-10) won a close nonconference match 25-20, 25-21, with Sophia Ray producing six kills, Ava Lage supplying five kills and Rylie Huls handing out nine assists.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The visiting Tribe (14-0) bested the Cornjerkers 26-6, 25-21 to stay undefeated. Rachel Divan delivered eight kills for Judah Christian, with Klementine Davis distributing 16 assists and seven aces. Hannah Jackson had six kills and four aces, while Brelyn Riesberg added seven digs. Kaitlynn Lange led Hoopeston Area (6-8) with five kills and two aces.
➜ LeRoy 2, Blue Ridge 0. The host Panthers (10-7) topped the Knights 25-15, 25-22. Haley Cox had nine assists for LeRoy, Emily Bogema had three aces and Laila Carr had three kills and seven digs. Despite the loss, Phoebe Reynolds led Blue Ridge (3-14) with seven kills and four aces. Alissa Edwards had 13 assists, and Ava Hammer had 13 digs.
➜ Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The Bearcats (10-1) took a Vermilion Valley win over the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-18. Anna McEwen had a Milford-high 14 kills, and Emma McEwen had 11 digs. Hunter Mowrey handed out 14 assists, and Cabery Brown added 12 digs and three aces. Kami Muehling also chipped in with 10 assists.
➜ Monticello 2, Sullivan 1. The Sages (11-4) bounced back after a first-set loss to win the nonconference match 21-25, 25-14, 25-10. Sierrah Downey led Monticello with 12 kills, and Shelby Smith was right behind with 11 kills. Addison Finet had 21 assists in the home win.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Marshall 0. The visiting Spartans (15-2) had their way in this nonconference match, cruising to a 25-9, 25-14 win. Addie Roesch and Peyton Williams led SJ-O with eight kills apiece, while Halle Brazelton had 17 assists.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Danville 0. The Storm (5-6) beat the host Vikings 25-16, 25-16 in nonconference play. Addison Russell had seven kills and fives aces for Salt Fork, and Maya Smith added six kills and another five aces. Ava Ringstom had 18 assists.
➜ Watseka 2, Prairie Central 1. The host Warriors (11-5) pulled out a back-and-forth win over the Hawks 26-24, 20-25, 25-22. Brianna Denault, Ella Smith and Christa Holohan led Watseka’s defense with 21, 17 and 16 digs, respectively. Megan Martin’s five blocks also helped the defense. Smith had eight kills, Holohan had 17 assists and Haven Meyer had five aces to pace the offense against the Hawks (17-4)
➜ Westville 2, Villa Grove 0. The visiting Tigers (18-1) bested the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-21 in a close nonconference match. Alexis Cassano had six kills for Villa Grove (9-5), and Kayln Cordes added nine assists.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Centennial 2, Normal West 1. The Chargers (4-5-1) got the Big 12 win thanks to goals from Victor Fernandez and Jake Geissler. Fernandez and Tyler Luchinski each recorded assists.
➜ Danville First Baptist 4, Watseka 0. The Warriors (9-4) had a tough day and could not find the back of the net in a home loss.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7, Iroquois West 0. The Bunnies (11-1) held the Raiders (2-11) to zero shots on goal en route to their seventh win in a row. Zack Zbinden and Daniel Santos each scored twice, and Mason Doman, Jose Rebollo and Isaiah Johnson all added one goal. David Hull had four assists, and Logan Heath had one.
➜ Normal U-High 3, Uni High 0. The Illineks (7-4) couldn’t manufacture a goal, but goalie David Risinger had four saves in the nonconference setback.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, St. Thomas More 0. Grant Brewer’s one save was enough to net O/SF (7-6-1) a shutout over the Sabers (4-5-1). Ethan Merritt scored two goals, and Jacob Pricer, Thomas Wells, Macen Phillips, Derek Drews and Tucker Pesek each scored one. Brody Taflinger had a trio of assists, and Ty Smoot, Trevor McCall, Phillips and Wells each had one.
➜ Schlarman 4, Blue Ridge/Deland-Weldon 1. The Knights’ (1-6) lone goal against the Hilltoppers (1-9) came from Saia Dean, assisted by Josh Berkler.
➜ Unity 2, Hoopeston Area 1. The Rockets (4-3-1) pulled out the win in large part behind goalie Cole Saunders’ 17 saves. Nolan Remole and Mason Davis scored for Unity, and Travis McCarter notched an assist. Owen Root scored the lone goal for the Cornjerkers (10-3), with Talan Gredy-Nelson providing the assist.
In boys’ golf➜ At Clinton. LeRoy tied for third as a team at the Clinton Invite with a score of 177, led by Sam Edmundson’s fourth-place 41. Tuscola finished fifth with a 186 behind Brayden Gough’s sixth-place 43.
➜ At Sheldon. Watseka’s 166 team score was plenty enough to earn first place at the Iroquois County Tournament at Shewami Country Club. Iroquois West finished third (211), Milford was fourth (266) and Cissna Park didn’t post an official score with only one golfer. Area golfers making the All-County Team included Watseka’s Hagen Hoy, who won medalist honors with a 39, along with teammates Brayden Ketchum (41), Austin Marcier (42) and Tucker Milk (44). Iroquois West’s Tyler Reed (46) and Collin Tilstra (48) also shined for the Raiders.
➜ At Hoopeston. The host Cornjerkers came away with a win with a score of 186, led by Felix Cantu’s 39. Heritage placed third with a 243.
➜ At Westville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cruised to a 55-stroke Vermilion Valley victory over Westville and Oakwood. Cooper Carpenter highlighted the Blue Devils’ 176 with his 41. The Tigers shot a 231, and the Comets didn’t post an official score with only two golfers.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Moweaqua. Mahomet-Seymour finished third at the six-team Apollo Conference tournament at Moweaqua Golf Club, with the Bulldogs producing a team score of 379 to finish behind winner Mattoon (360) and runner-up Effingham (361). Sophie Park led M-S with a 92 to place fifth and teammate Brooke Hartman was a shot behind with a 93 to finish seventh.
➜ At Sheldon. Just as the boys did, Watseka won the county title at Shewami Country Club behind a team score of 214. Milford finished runner-up (258), and Iroquois West didn’t post an official score with only two golfers. Area golfers making the All-County Team included medalist Jasmine Essington of Watseka with a 46, while teammates Layla Holohan (50) and Kyah Westerfield (57) also contributed to the first-place effort. Gracie Gregory led Milford with a 56.
➜ At Hoopeston. St. Anne topped Hoopeston Area 240-250 in a dual team match. Taylor Page‘s 52 led the Cornerjerkers.
In girls’ tennis
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, St. Teresa 4. The Spartans eked out a match win thanks to Olivia Getty and the No. 2 doubles team. Getty (6-0, 6-0) had no problem earning a singles win, and Sonia Patel and Madison Farber won by default. SJ-O’s pair of Lauren Lannert/Sara Kearney (6-4, 6-2) took care of business, and Ainsley Rhoten/Emma Thurman won by default.
➜ St. Thomas More 5, Centennial 4. Winners for the Sabers were singles players Catherine Ra (6-1, 6-1), Luciana Grant (7-5, 6-2) and Lauren Waldhoff (6-3, 6-4) and doubles teams of Grant/Waldhoff (6-0, 6-1) and Ra/Norah LaMontagne (6-0, 6-0). Winners for the Chargers were singles players Rachel Hartmann (6-2, 2-6, 10-7), Ria Modi (6-1, 6-1) and Krisha Patel (6-2, 6-2) and doubles team Rylin Zumwalt/Deborah Kim (6-1, 6-2).
