In volleyball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Monticello 0. Playing on the road didn’t bother the Knights (14-4), who cruised past the Sages (8-9) in a 25-15, 25-18 nonconference win. Charley Condill slammed 13 kills and collected seven digs, while Alisha Frederick racked up 22 assists and Karaline Vanausdoll had 10 digs. Addison Schmidt paced Monticello with 10 digs.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Fisher 0. The Bunnies (6-10) were handed a straight-set loss in Heart of Illinois Conference play, falling to the Titans 25-14, 25-18. Kallie Evans had 10 digs, Kira Becker achieved nine service points and Maylie Evans set seven assists for Fisher on its home floor.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Fountain Central (Ind.) 0. The Blue Devils (13-4) scored a straight-sets win in an interstate battle, winning 25-13, 25-11.
Heritage 2, Tuscola 0. The Hawks (10-10-1) went on the road and soared past the Warriors (1-16) to claim a Central Illinois Conference decision, 25-16, 26-24. Heritage’s attack was paced by Bryn Wyant and Adena Paul, who each slammed eight kills while Mary Roland facilitated the offense with 22 assists and five digs. Sydney Moss led Tuscola with 11 kills.
Hoopeston Area 2, Rantoul 0. Bre Crose, Kaitlynn Lange and Logan Watson each had six or more kills for Hoopeston Area (11-6) as it earned a home win against Rantoul, 25-19, 25-19. Ashlee Freeman collected 11 assists and three kills to pace the Eagles (6-8).
Le Roy 2, Ridgeview 0. The Panthers (10-6) earned a home win over the Mustangs, claiming the HOIC match 25-19, 25-14 behind 11 assists and six digs from Haley Cox. Laila Carr, Molly Buckles and Natalie Loy registered one block each.
Milford 2, Tri-Point 0. Milford (14-4) extended its winning streak to two matches with a nonconference win in Cullom, claiming a decisive 25-9, 25-12 triumph.
Salt Fork 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The Storm (14-2) surged past the Falcons on the road, collecting a 25-21, 25-16 victory thanks to an 18-dig effort from Madison McCreary and a three-kill, four-dig outing from Aubrey Williams. Alexa Jamison had 18 assists and four kills to lead GCMS (3-13) and Kendall Cooley chipped in 16 digs.
St. Teresa 2, Unity 1. The Rockets (7-11-2) suffered a home nonconference loss at the hands of St. Teresa, as the visitors won 24-26, 25-17, 25-23. Emmalee Atkins and JJ LeFaivre teamed up for 11 kills, while Kaitlyn Schweighart collected 11 digs, six kills and served four aces.
Villa Grove 2, Judah Christian 0. Villa Grove (11-6) earned a 25-21, 25-15 win at Judah Christian (7-7) as Kayln Cordes triggered the offense with 16 assists. Logan Lillard contributed 10 kills and Bella Crafton ended eight points, while the Tribe were paced by Hannah Jackson’s 10 kills.
Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The Tigers (15-5) claimed a decisive road at Vermilion Valley Conference rival Georgetown-Ridge Farm (7-11), with Ella Miller racking up 11 kills and seven digs and Lainey Wichtowski distributing 16 assists to key the 25-9, 25-12 win.
In boys’ soccer
Argenta-Oreana 3, Decatur-Eisenhower 1. Ryan Wood scored twice and Austin Stoner chipped in an additional goal in a winning effort for the Bombers (10-6-1), who also received a pair of assists from Rylan Lawson and one helper from Stoner. A-O goalkeeper Mason Penn turned away three shots to seal the win.
Danville First Baptist 3, Watseka 0. Remington Rebert scored twice in the first half and Josiah Watson added a second-half strike to key Danville First Baptist (6-0-2) past Watseka (7-10) in a road triumph. Goalkeeper Jake Cummins added eight saves to seal the win.
Fisher/GCMS 7, Unity 0. David Hull scored twice and Spencer Kleist, Isaiah Johnson, Seth Kollross, Chase Minion and Sid Pfoff added goals as the Bunnies (13-4-1) hopped past Unity (2-13) in a nonconference road triumph.
St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Judah Christian 0. Three first-half goals bolstered the Spartans to a nonconference home win, with Alex Accosta, Aiden Cromwell and Collin Thomey each finding the back of the net before halftime. Logan Mills added a score in the second half on an assist from Will Childers.
In boys’ golf
At Decatur. Judah Christian edged Fisher, Greenview and Blue Ridge to tally a 173-178-222-238 win at Hickory Point Golf Course. The Tribe’s Caleb McCullough and Tucker Yasunaga shared medalist honors with nine-hole scores of 39, while Fisher was paced by rounds of 43 from Ryan Coulter, Ethan McFarling and Jordan Claxton.
At Loda. Hagen Hoy shot a nine-hole 43 and Austin Marcier carded 44 to key Watseka to a 187-253 win over Cissna Park at Lakeview Country Club. The Timberwolves were led by a 56 from Kahne Clauss.
At Monticello. Monticello earned a 164-199 win over Le Roy at Monticello golf club as Will Ross carded a nine-hole 35 to top the individual leaderboard. Maddux Quick (41) and Evan Prahl (42) were close behind for the Sages, while the Panthers’ Nate McKnight finished fourth overall at 45.
In girls’ golf
At Champaign. Bloomington Central Catholic (369) claimed victory at the Sam Wells Invitational at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, defeating Prairie Central (393), Charleston (406) and St. Thomas More (486).
In girls’ tennis
At Danville. Danville defeated Champaign Central in a decisive 9-0 victory on its senior night. Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle all earned victories in singles play.