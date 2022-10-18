These are the prep highlights for Monday, Oct. 17.
In volleyball
Vermilion County Tournament
At Hoopeston
➜ Westville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The Tigers (25-6) claimed the conference tournament championship for the first time since 2005 with a 25-17, 25-21 victory versus the Cornjerkers (18-10). Ella Miller did a bit of everything for Westville, contributing 14 kills, nine digs, three blocks and two aces. Lainey Wichtowski (20 assists), Lydia Gondzur (16 digs), Aubrie Jenkins (12 digs) and Maddison Appl (seven kills, two blocks) also aided the Tigers. Bre Crose slugged six kills for Hoopeston Area, which received five aces from Brylie Cox and six total blocks from the duo of Charissa Johnson and Logan Watson.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The Blue Devils (20-8) landed in third place for the tournament with a 26-24, 25-22 triumph versus the Trojans (17-12-1). On A-P’s side, Lily Jameson was a star player with 15 assists, five digs and three blocks. Kyla Bullington (seven kills, 11 digs) and Gracie Gordon (four blocks) also fared well statistically.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 1. A battle between occasional cooperative allies went in favor of the Storm (19-8), who snared fifth place in the tournament with a 24-26, 25-11, 25-21 win against the Comets (5-22).
Nontournament
➜ Blue Ridge 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. The host Knights (21-11) picked up a 25-22, 25-13 nonconference win against the Eagles (4-15). Gracie Shaffer continued her solid season for Blue Ridge, posting a 12-assist, 11-dig double-double in the sweep. Phoebe Reynolds was a primary beneficiary of the former statistic, putting down 12 kills.
➜ Clinton 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. The visiting Maroons (9-18) acquried a 25-22, 25-6 nonconference win against the Bombers (2-20) — Clinton’s third win in its last four matches.
➜ Herscher 2, Watseka 1. The host Warriors (20-11) saw a three-match win streak come to an end versus a nonconference foe, via a 24-26, 25-23, 26-24 decision. Lauren Tegtmeyer’s six kills, Brianna Denault’s 14 digs and Ella Smith’s five blocks were among Watseka’s focal points, with Elizabeth Wittenborn’s four assists, four aces and eight digs also helping the team.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Heritage 0. The visiting Tribe (13-9) spoiled senior night for the Hawks (12-16-1) with a 25-16, 28-26 nonconference win. Klementine Davis packed the stat sheet with three kills, 20 assists and seven digs for Judah, which garnered nine kills and 10 digs from Hannah Jackson. Heritage’s leaders were Bryn Wyant (seven kills, eight digs), Adena Paul (four kills, eight digs, two blocks) and Emma Young (six digs).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. Aubrey Busboom dished out 15 assists for the the host Panthers (15-15) in their 25-16, 25-13 non-league victory versus the Raiders (4-22). Bailey Bruns cashed in on Busboom’s setting with six kills, closely followed by Gracelyn Greenburg and Trixie Johnson (three kills apiece). Araya Stack added six digs and six aces for PBL. Kynnedi Kanosky bagged four digs and two aces for IW, which netted three digs apiece from Ilyana Nambo and Aubrey Wagner.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Warrensburg-Latham 0. Addie Roesch turned in a double-double of 11 kills and 12 digs for the visiting Spartans (24-8) during their 25-16, 25-18 nonconference win against the Cardinals. Both Shayne Immke and Taylor Hug also finished with a double-double for SJ-O — Immke’s containing 10 kills and 13 digs, Hug’s including 24 assists and 10 digs. Emma Ward added 10 digs defensively.
➜ Sullivan 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. Host Sullivan (17-8) earned its sixth win in its last seven matches, putting up a 22-25, 27-25, 25-21 nonconference victory against the Broncos (10-18-1). Ali Walker bashed 12 kills for CG/B to go with Haylei Simpson’s 13 assists. Also chipping in for the Broncos were Skye Tieman (20 digs) and Alex Johnson (two blocks).
➜ Tuscola 2, Marshall 1. Emily Czerwonka went off for four kills, 21 assists and 10 digs as the host Warriors (5-21) ended a four-match skid with a 27-25, 24-26, 25-21 win against a nonconference foe. Sydney Moss pitched in 14 kills, five digs and three blocks for Tuscola, which picked up four kills and 25 digs from Anna Rauguth plus five kills and 17 digs from Zoey Thomason.
➜ Unity 2, Urbana 1. The Rockets (11-15-2) went on the road and came back to Tolono with a 13-25, 26-24, 25-21 nonconference triumph versus the Tigers (3-20). Urbana garnered nearly a double-double from Gwen Schiff via her 12 digs and nine blocks, and she also contributed seven kills and six aces. Other Tigers standouts were Sammi Christman (13 digs four blocks, four aces), Kenzie Sprague (15 digs) and Valentina Gonzalez (15 digs)
➜ Villa Grove 2, Central A&M 0. A highly competitive non-league match went in favor of the host Blue Devils (14-11), as they bested the Raiders 27-25, 26-24. Logan Lillard and Bella Crafton threw down six kills and five kills, respectively, for Villa Grove on the back of Kayln Cordes’ 13 assists.