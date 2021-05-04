In baseball
➜ Blue Ridge 6, Arcola 5. Blue Ridge snapped its three-game losing streak to start the season behind a big day at the plate from Tyler Nichols in the Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Arcola. Nichols went 3 of 3 with three RBI for the Knights (1-3).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Armstrong-Potomac 2. Rance Bryant‘s RBI bunt single in the top of the seventh was the difference maker in BHRA’s Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Dawson Dodd also went 1 of 1 at the plate with two RBI for the Blue Devils (1-2) in support of Karson Stevenson‘s complete game victory. Stevenson struck out nine, walked one and gave up two runs on seven hits. A-P starter Gavin Parkerson got a no-decision after striking out 13 and walking six in 41/3 innings. Austin Rosenberger took the loss in relief, but did finish 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Trojans (3-3).
➜ Champaign Central 11, Mt. Zion 7. Champaign Central built off the momentum of Saturday’s Big 12 doubleheader sweep of Peoria Notre Dame to top Mt. Zion in nonconference action. Will O’Gorman pitched five innings for the win. Carter Hall drove in four runs and Jack Doubet added three RBI for the Maroons (6-4). Doubet also induced a bases-loaded groundout to end the game and pick up a save.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15, Lexington 0. GCMS posted it second straight shutout while scoring double-digit runs to take down Lexington in Heart of Illinois Conference play. The Falcons scored a single run in the first inning before picking up steam in the rout. Zach Price went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBI to pace the Falcons (3-2), and Braden Roesch got the win after striking out 12 and walking one in his four-inning no-hitter.
➜ LeRoy 6, Fieldcrest 2. LeRoy stayed unbeaten in HOIC action with a home win. Mason Buckles went the distance for the Panthers (7-2), giving up two runs on four hits. Blake Roundtree had a triple and three RBI for LeRoy, and Ty Egan chipped in two hits and an RBI.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 13, Centennial 2. Mahomet-Seymour chased Centennial starter Danny Lack after scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning and didn’t look back in the run-shortened nonconference victory. Will Sampson and Zac Carr both homered for the Bulldogs (6-4) and drove in three runs combined, while Blake Wolters was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Kameron Ross drove in both runs for the Chargers (5-5).
➜ Milford 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 8. Milford completed its comeback with two runs in the top of the eighth inning before holding on to beat G-RF/C on the road in extras in VVC action. Aaron Banning, Owen Halpin, Chase Clutteur and Adin Portwood all had multiple hits and drove in two runs apiece for the Bearcats (4-1). Cole Webster went 3 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Buffaloes (0-3), while Cameron Ford drove in two runs without a hit.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 6, St. Thomas More 0. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Crayton Burnett put together another dominant performance on the mound, striking out nine in a three-hit shutout in Illini Prairie Conference action. Tyler Altenbaumer provided Burnett’s run support, going 1 for 2 with two RBI for the Spartans (11-1), while Burnett and Zach Martinie drove in one run each. Cooper Hannagan was 1 of 3 at the plate, and his double was the only extra-base hit for the Sabers (3-5).
➜ Shelbyville 14, Sullivan 4. Sullivan fell behind by four runs after one inning and couldn’t recover in the Central Illinois Conference loss. Jake Stewart went 3 for 4 to lead Sullivan, and Tristan Ruppert was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
➜ Tuscola 5, Clinton 3. Tuscola fell behind early, but rallied for its first win of the season. The Warriors (1-3) trailed the CIC game 3-0 after one inning, but scored two runs in the third and three in the sixth for the win. Cole Cunningham was 1 for 2 with a two RBI for Tuscola, and Nathan Koester got the win after striking out seven and giving up three runs — all unearned — on three hits in six innings. Caiden Rich went 1 of 3 with an RBI for the Maroons (0-2).
➜ Westville 11, Salt Fork 9. Westville lost its four-run lead after giving up eight total runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but the Tigers had a comeback in them, plating six runs in the bottom of the sixth and holding on for the VVC win. Bryce Burnett went 2 for 3 with three RBI to lead Westville (3-1), while Drew Wichtowski and Cade Schamburg had two hits and an RBI apiece in the win. Blake Norton, Zach Gritten and Aaron Dean drove in two runs each for Salt Fork (0-1).
In softball
➜ Arcola 13, Blue Ridge 3. A six-run second inning gave Arcola plenty of cushion, but the Purple Riders tacked on seven more runs in the next three innings to leave no doubt in their Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Leadoff hitter Delaney Melton was 2 of 3 with a double, home run and four RBI to pace Arcola (3-3). KayLee Hohlbauch got the win for the Purple Riders after striking out five and giving up three runs on nine hits, and she helped her own cause with a home run and three RBI. Farrah Michaels went 3 of 3 and scored a run for the Knights (3-2).
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0. ALAH ace Makenzie Brown struck out 20 in her two-hit shutout victory. Brown helped her own cause, going 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, while Kaci Beachy finished with two RBI for the Knights (8-3).
➜ Champaign Central 20, Heritage 5. Champaign Central pounced on Heritage for 19 hits to get 20 runs in the nonconference rout. Alexa Sutton led the Maroons with four hits, including two doubles, while Nalani Ray tripled and also got the win after striking out seven in five innings. Izzy Reed had a double and walked twice for the Hawks (0-5).
➜ Fieldcrest 8, LeRoy 5. A four-run deficit after just one inning was too much for LeRoy to overcome in its Heart of Illinois Conference loss to Fieldcrest. Danielle Bogle was 1 of 4 with two RBI for the Panthers (5-5) in the loss.
➜ Fisher 8, El Paso-Gridley 3. Fisher did almost all its damage in the bottom of the first inning, scoring seven runs that provided more than enough cushion to beat El Paso-Gridley and snap a three-game losing streak. Alexis Moore went 1 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Bunnies (2-3), who also got a pair of RBI from Abbie Stipp and Kailey May. Stipp picked up the complete game victory, striking out two and giving up three runs — just one earned — on three hits.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 12, Centennial 1. Mahomet-Seymour’s Karley Yergler struck out eight and gave up just one hit in four innings while getting plenty of run support in a nonconference win. Kenadi Granadino went 3 for 3 with three RBI to lead the Bulldogs (7-3) at the plate, while Ashley Campbell went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs of her own in the win. Nini Liong was 1 of 3 with an RBI to pace the Chargers (2-2).
➜ Oakwood 16-9, Chrisman 1-0. Oakwood got back above .500 with its doubleheader sweep of Chrisman in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Karsen Rupp took care of business in the circle in game one for the Comets (3-1), striking out six in three hitless, scoreless innings. Rupp also got the win in game two with seven strikeouts to go with a single hit in five innings. Oakwood’s Savannah Nevitt and Tiffany Paris had two hits apiece in game one, while Alyssa McCoy was 3 of 3 at the plate in game two. Maecy Johnson took the loss in game one for the Cardinals (0-2) and had their lone hit in game two.
➜ Olympia 4, Monticello 0. Monticello managed just two hits — singles by Addison Wallace and Lizzie Stiverson — in an Illini Prairie Conference loss that was called in the bottom of the fifth and dropped the Sages to 3-2 on the season.
➜ Prairie Central 7, Rantoul 0. Prairie Central scored three early runs and tacked on four more in the sixth for ultimately unnecessary insurance in its IPC win. Briley Hoffman got the win for the Hawks (2-2) after striking out nine and giving up just two hits in seven innings. Jenni Slagel went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, and Lyndie Shumaker was 2 for 4 with two RBI in the win. Kianna Berlatsky and Nicole Vermillion each had one hit for the Eagles (2-3).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 15, St. Thomas More 0. St. Joseph-Ogden had little trouble in its IPC rout. Sophia Martlage got the win for the Spartans (8-4) after giving up just one hit in 32/3 innings, while Kaylee Ward had three hits and Kelsey Martage crushed a solo home run. St. Thomas More’s Emily Ritter doubled in the fourth to keep the Sabers (0-3) from being no-hit.
➜ Tuscola 12, Clinton 0. Tuscola scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and then six more for good measure in the third to beat Clinton in Central Illinois Conference action. Kaitlyn Reifsteck was her typical dominant self in the circle for the unbeaten Warriors (6-0), striking out 12 and giving up just three hits in her five-inning shutout. Taylor Musgrave led Tuscola offensively, going 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI, while Ella Boyer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Morgan Fortune and Kylie Ramer had one hit apiece for the Maroons (0-2).
➜ Unity 6, Villa Grove 1. Unity kept its winning streak to start the season alive in a rather straightforward nonconference victory against Villa Grove. Ashlyn Miller pitched a complete game for the Rockets (7-0), striking out six and scattering eight hits while giving up just the one run in Tolono. Madeline Reed was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI to spark the Rockets offensively, and Bridget Henry and Reece Sarver also had two hits in the win. Maci Clodfelder was 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Blue Devils (1-7).
➜ Watseka 11, St. Anne 0. Watseka got back on track to start this week after ending last week on a loss by making quick work of St. Anne in a run-shortened, five-inning shutout. Teagan Cawthorn was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI to lead the Warriors (2-1) at the plate. Kennedy McTaggart went 1 for 3 with two RBI, and Maggie Guimond and Allie Hoy were a perfect 5 for 5 with four runs scored combined between the pair.
➜ Westville 2, Salt Fork 0. Westville starter Abby Sabalaskey struck out 16 and was just two walks allowed from a perfect game in the Tigers’ VVC victory against Salt Fork. Sabalaskey had to settle for a no-hitter during the dominant outing, with Ariel Clarkston chipping in two hits and an RBI at the plate for Westville (3-3). Mackenzie Russell took the loss for the Storm (0-2) despite striking out 12.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Monticello 8, Judah Christian 0. Five different players scored for Monticello, which won its third straight match with the rout of Judah Christian (0-1-1). Goalkeeper Emmie German had three saves in the shutout, which was also a third straight for the Sages (3-2-2).
➜ Uni High 12, Decatur Lutheran 0. Eight first-half goals would have been plenty for Uni High, but the Illineks tacked on four more after the break to open its season with an absolute rout. Seven different players scored for Uni High (1-0), as Maxine Van der Donk led the way with four goals and Mikayla Blanke got her hat trick with three. Goalkeepers Raneem Saadah and Xenia Mongwa combined for the shutout.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Fisher. Fisher won four events to come in second in its own four-team meet behind Tri-Valley. LeRoy was third as a team and just three points behind the Bunnies. Fisher’s Jaylin White ran a personal best 24.65 seconds to win the 200-meter dash, while George Morgan cleared a personal best 18 feet, 3 inches for a long jump victory. LeRoy got a win from Jack Edmundson in the 400-meter dash in 54.75, and teammate Colin Griffin jumped 36-6 to win the triple jump.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Danville’s Halle Thomas had the best day of any area athlete at a five-team meet at McKinley Field. Thomas won three events for the Vikings, who finished third behind Normal Community and Peoria Notre Dame. Lincoln was fourth and host Champaign Central finished fifth. Thomas swept the hurdles, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 15.1 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 46.9 seconds. She also won the pole vault with a mark of 9 feet, 6 inches.
➜ At Fisher. Olivia Miles accounted for three of LeRoy’s four event victories, as the Panthers finished second behind Tri-Valley and ahead of Fieldcrest in a three-team meet. Miles cleared 4 feet, 6 inches in the high jump and had a mark of 14-4 in the long jump for her victories. She also won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 7.18 seconds.
In wrestling
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central won two matches outright and four by forfeit in its 36-12 victory against Normal U-High. Caeden Young won by first round pinfall at 182 pounds for the Hawks, and Josh Woodrey also won by pin at 285.
SCOTT RICHEY