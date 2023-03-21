In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 16, Blue Ridge 0. Kollin Asbury started the season with a bang for the visiting Trojans (1-0), tossing a four-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts during a nonconference win over the Knights (0-1). Asbury also drove in one run and scored twice on offense. A-P’s offensive leaders were Lane Morgan (3 for 4, four RBI, four runs), Cain Buhr (2 for 2, four RBI), Colton Murphy (3 for 4, three runs) and Gavin Lomax (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs).
➜ Centennial 14, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11. Each of these teams scored seven first-inning runs before the visiting Chargers (2-3) ultimately did enough to fend off the Panthers in a five-inning, nonconference thriller. Centennial’s first Illinois-based game of the season after playing in Florida last week included three-hit performances from Kam Ross, Cal Meyers and Jake Miller, the last of whom drove in two runs. Ross scored three runs, and each of Meyers, Brody Stonecipher and Madden Schurvinske scored twice. Briar Cosgrove went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored to front PBL’s attack, which claimed two RBI from Mason Uden and two runs scored by Jeremiah Ager.
➜ Champaign Central 13, Ridgeview 1. Kendall Crawford fired six strikeouts in four innings of work for the visiting Maroons (3-1), who eased past the Mustangs (0-1) in a nonconference game. TJ Pipkins hit a home run and drove in three runs for Central, which gained two RBI apiece from Aiden Elliott and Luke McClure.
➜ Fisher 4, Cissna Park 3. Aiden Cheek delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the host Bunnies (1-0) to stun the Timberwolves (1-1) in a nonconference nailbiter. Fisher, which trailed 3-2 with three outs remaining, was led by Cheek’s two doubles and three RBI overall, along with Ryan Coulter’s 6 1/3 of two-hit, eight-strikeout pitching. Cissna Park scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Brayden Bruens struck out 10 hitters while allowing three hits in six innings of work for the Timberwolves, and he also drove in two runs
➜ Greene County (Ark.) Tech 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Ty Cribbett went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored, but the Falcons (0-1) suffered a six-inning loss to an Arkansas team in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Mason Kutemeier drove in a run for GCMS, and Rylan DeFries scored once.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 15, Danville 0. Blake Wolters impressed double-digit Major League Baseball scouts in attendance for this nonconference game, as the Arizona signee threw a three-inning no-hitter and bashed a grand slam to lead the visiting Bulldogs (3-1) past the Vikings (0-1). Wolters walked one and struck out nine on the mound, and he provided five RBI overall at the dish. Mateo Casillas, Alex McHale and Ben Wagner each drove in two runs for M-S, which added two hits and two runs from Tyson Finch. Zach Spencer drew the aforementioned walk for Danville.
➜ St. Thomas More 8, Hoopeston Area 3. The visiting Sabers (2-0) scored at least one run in each of the first four innings against the Cornjerkers (0-1), crafting a 7-2 lead and ultimately earning a non-league win. Ryan Hendrickson doubled among three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice from the leadoff spot to pace STM, which tacked on single RBI from Wilson Kirby and Cooper Hannagan to support a four-player pitching crew that piled up 11 strikeouts. Keygan Field tallied one RBI for Hoopeston Area, and Dylan Judy scored two runs.
➜ Salt Fork 14, Le Roy 8. An eight-run first inning and a five-run fourth inning permitted the host Storm (2-0) to overcome a seven-run fifth inning from the Panthers (0-1) and record a nonconference win. Deegan Albert went 4 for 5 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored for Salt Fork, whose other hitting stars included Blake Norton (2 for 3, two doubles, two RBI) and Brayden Maskel (2 for 4, three RBI). Noah Company (2 for 4, triple, two RBI) gave Le Roy a spark at the plate.
➜ Unity 6, Oakwood 6. The Rockets (0-0-1) and Comets (1-0-1) played to a non-league tie in Fithian. Austin Langendorf (2 for 3, two RBI) paced Unity’s hitting, which included two hits apiece from Easton Cunningham and Gavin Moore. Joshua Ruch (two RBI) and Dalton Hobick (three hits, one RBI, two runs) helped Oakwood’s cause at the plate.
➜ Villa Grove 7, Rantoul 5. Parker Knierim played hero for the host Blue Devils (1-1), slugging a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give his team a walk-off win over the Eagles (0-2) in nonconference play. That was the second of Knierim’s two hits on the day. Both Luke Zimmerman and Thomas Vandeventer slashed two hits, drove in one run and scored once for Villa Grove. Alex Warner turned in a two-run single for Rantoul, which snared two RBI from Niko Jones and two hits apiece from Ross Gawenda and Carter Evans.
➜ Westville 8, Paris 6. Drew Wichtowski clubbed a home run among two hits, drove in three runs and scored twice as the visiting Tigers (2-0) picked up a narrow nonconference win. Cade Schaumburg threw in two RBI for Westville, whose other standouts included Ethan McMasters (3 for 5, one RBI, two runs; seven strikeouts pitched in 3 2/3 innings) and Landen Haurez (2 for 2, two runs).
In softball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 8, Blue Ridge 0. Acasia Gernentz racked up 16 strikeouts in the circle for the visiting Trojans (2-0), who surpassed the Knights (0-2) in a nonconference matchup. Cami Saltsgaver paced A-P’s hitting by going 4 for 4 with two runs scored. Tinley Parkerson, Faith Cline and Brynn Spencer each offered multiple hits as well. Alexis Wike, Lily Summers and Lillian Enger each notched a hit for Blue Ridge.
➜ Charleston 17, Villa Grove 2. The visiting Blue Devils (1-1) fell behind 15-0 after three innings and couldn’t recover en route to a nonconference setback. Kayln Cordes provided Villa Grove it’s lone hit and RBI of the day. Maci Clodfelder and Piper Kiser each scored a run.
➜ Fisher 18, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3. Kallie Evans went 4 for 4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot at the host Bunnies (1-1) romped to a nonconference win over the Panthers (0-2), needing 3 1/2 innings to pull it off. Kailey May’s two hits, three RBI and two runs also provided a spark for Fisher, which picked up two RBI apiece from Kylan Arndt, Kimberly Schoonover and Aundreha Kelley. PBL’s Averi Garrett, Mady Kaiser and Addison Lavender each knocked in one run.
➜ Hoopeston Area 13, Donovan 2. Alexa Bailey’s two hits and four RBI keyed the visiting Cornjerkers (1-0) to a season-opening victory in non-league action. Melina Vogel and Macy Warner each clubbed three hits for Hoopeston Area, Warner and Jersey Cundiff each recorded two RBI, and Maddie Barnes picked up the pitching win.
➜ Hutsonville-Palestine 13, Chrisman 3. The visiting Cardinals (0-1) led 3-2 through 2 1/2 innings but couldn’t keep up that momentum and were handed a five-inning, nonconference defeat. Taylor Jones generated a home run and drove in two runs for Chrisman, whose other two runs were scored by Brianna Barna and Addison Phipps.
➜ Le Roy 18, Milford/Cissna Park 0. The visiting Panthers (3-0) led 11-0 in the top of the first inning and barreled past the Bearcats (0-2) for a four-inning, nonconference victory. Emily Bogema went 3 for 3 with a home run, five RBI and two runs scored for Le Roy, which collected another home run from Haley Cox. Emma Bagnell’s three RBI and two RBI apiece from Laila Carr and Molly Buckles further helped Lilly Long, who struck out eight batters in four innings pitched. Kirstyn Lucht and Abby Storm each bagged one hit for M/CP.
➜ Monticello 13, Argenta-Oreana 6. The host Sages (1-1) posted a seven-run fourth inning to pull away from the Bombers (0-2) in a nonconference affair. Marrissa Miller doubled twice and scored four times for Monticello to go with Cassidee Stoffel’s two hits and three RBI. Emma Stoerger and Sadie Walsh each drove in two runs as well. Abbey Matthews went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and two run scored to pace A-O, which picked up two hits apiece from Gracie Manning and Brynn Jones.
➜ Normal West 9, St. Joseph-Ogden 7. The host Spartans (1-2) were dealt a close nonconference loss despite a home run from Shayne Immke, as well as multiple hits apiece from Peyton Jones, Addy Martinie, Grace Osterbur, Emma McKinney and Halle Brazelton.
➜ Olympia 11, Clinton 0. Kylee Isaac and Heidi Humble each collected one hit, but the host Maroons (1-1) otherwise were stymied in a five-inning, nonconference loss.
➜ Salt Fork 19, Oakwood 1. The visiting Storm (3-0) drew 13 walks in addition to logging 10 hits as they dispatched the Comets (0-3) in a four-inning game that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Kailey Frischkorn drove in four runs and scored twice for Salt Fork, which garnered three RBI apiece from Alexa Jamison, Kendyl Hurt and Karli McGee. The last of that trio also earned her first varsity pitching win, striking out three hitters in four innings of work. Gracie Enos’ one RBI and Samantha Dunavan’s two hits led Oakwood.
➜ Shelbyville 11, Arcola 1. A deficit of just 1-0 through 4 1/2 innings abruptly turned into a six-inning, nonconference defeat for the visiting Purple Riders (0-2). Kacie Sisk drove in Arcola’s lone run, scoring courtesy runner Eva Hopkins, while Keira Hohlbauch notched two hits.
➜ Unity 7, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Reece Sarver finished 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored as the host Rockets (4-1) prevailed over the Bulldogs (0-1) in a nonconference game — Unity’s first within Illinois after starting the season in Tennessee last week. Sophia Beckett’s three hits, Jenna Adkins’ two hits and Ruby Tarr’s one hit, one RBI and two runs scored also fueled the Rockets, who drew a cumulative seven strikeouts pitched from Ashlyn Miller and Lindy Bates. M-S, which tallied all three of its runs in the third inning to cut its deficit to 5-3, acquired two RBI from Madeleine Cortez and one RBI from Maddie Logsdon.
➜ Watseka 24, Kankakee Grace 0. Sarah Parsons brought the power for the host Warriors (1-0), smashing two home runs and driving in six runs during a rout of a nonconference foe. Christa Holohan (2 for 2, three RBI) and Jasmine Essington (2 for 2, four RBI, four runs) also stepped up offensively for Watseka to back Parsons’ one-hit, three-strikeout pitching effort.
➜ Westville 16, Heritage/Academy High 0. Abby Sabalaskey fired a three-inning perfect game for the host Tigers (2-0) as they cruised to a three-inning, nonconference success over the Hawks (0-1). Sabalaskey struck out all nine hitters she faced and scored two runs on offense. Lilly Kiesel and Mia Lane each bashed a home run for Westville, with Kiesel driving in four runs and Lane knocking in two more. Madison Jones and Karma Chism each tacked on three RBI.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Urbana 7, Arthur Christian 5. An offensive barrage between the Tigers (1-0) and Conquering Riders (1-2) ended with the visitors picking up a nonconference win. Sammi Christman netted four goals to key Urbana’s offense, which hauled in two goals from Beatrice Ebel and two assists from Celia Barkley. Emma Skowronski scored two goals for ACS, with Selah Wheeler, Phoenix Kelmel and Jadyn Quinlan each scoring once.
➜ Williamsville 4, St. Thomas More 0. Mary Katheryn Kluesner’s five shots on goal led the host Sabers (0-1), but neither she nor her teammates were able to find the back of the net in a non-league loss. Leilani Sayavongsa and Emma Devocelle each added one shot on goal for STM.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin easily outpaced five other teams in the final standings, as the Blue Devils' 211 points were good for first place over runner-up St. Anne's 89 points. BHRA collected nine event wins, led by Murphy McCool's victories in the 100-meter dash (12.07 seconds) and the 200 dash (23.99). Ayden Ingram prevailed in the 800 run (2 minutes, 23.56 seconds) and triple jump (40 feet, 1 1/2 inches), while Braden Klugow took legs on triumphant foursomes in the 400 relay (51.60) and 1,600 relay (4:08.57). Hoopeston Area (61 points), Milford/Cissna Park (39), Heritage (26) and Armstrong-Potomac (2) rounded out the team rankings. The third-place Cornjerkers won both of the throwing events courtesy Hunter Cannon, who won shot put in 43-7 3/4 and discus in 127-9. Milford's Maverick Grice won the 3,200 run in 13:16.12, and the Bearcats claimed the 800 relay title in 1:45.68. Heritage took the 3,200 relay crown in 10:25.18.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Unity secured three top-three event finishes in the Last Chance Meet at Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center, a precursor to the Top Times Meet at the same location later this week. Ashlyn Denney placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1 minute, 2.85 seconds for the Rockets, while Bri Ritchie ranked third in the 60 hurdles at 9.58 seconds. Unity’s 800 relay foursome of Kayla Nelson, Lauren Miller, Emma Swisher and Ritchie also was runner-up, clocking 1:48.85. Centennial collected two top-three performances, with Noelle Hunt part of both. She placed third in triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 1 1/2 inches and anchored a second-place 1,600 relay tandem that also included Rochelle Ngwayah, Nina Brown and Brooklynn Sweikar (4:17.46). Clinton’s Alayna Earle rated second in shot put with a toss of 37-6, while Champaign Central’s best finish came from Kelecia Maynor in the 60 dash (fourth place, 8.15).
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin cruised to the team championship in a five-school event, tallying 203 points to outpace second-place Hoopeston Area (95). The Blue Devils claimed 11 event titles, including all four relay wins. Aleah Potter swept the long-distance races, winning the 1,600-meter run in 6 minutes, 24.37 seconds and the 3,200 run in 13:42.60. Aubrey Peters, Emily Dice, Alivia Reifsteck, Nevaeh Scott and Addie Hensold each raced on at least two of the four victorious relay tandems. Peters snatched both hurdling titles as well (100s in 18.95, 300s in 57.18), while Hensold added an 800 run success in 3:09.97. Amber-Christine Reed competed on the winning 800 relay and gave BHRA its only field event triumph by recording a top long jump of 15 feet, 4 inches. Host Hoopeston Area secured four event wins, paced by Bre Crose crossing the finish line first in the 100 dash (13.83) and 200 dash (29.52). Armstrong-Potomac (61 points), Heritage (53) and St. Anne (35) rounded out team scoring. A-P's Gracie Gordon placed first in high jump (4-6), and Heritage's Adena Paul was champion of shot put (28-10 1/4).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Uni High swept three doubles matches and defeated St. Thomas More 8-1 in a dual at Atkins Tennis Center. Aryan Sachdev, Mason Miao, Swapnil Kumar and Jack Holder each won in singles and doubles play for the Illineks. Sachdev’s 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles and Miao’s 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 3 singles were complemented by their combined 8-0 success at No. 2 doubles. Hunter Madigan gave the Sabers’ their only point with a win at No. 2 singles (6-1, 6-0), in the freshman’s varsity debut.