In boys’ basketball
Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
➜ Tri-Valley 45, Arthur Christian 41. The Conquering Riders (0-1) came up just a bit short versus the Vikings in a season-opening game. Brock Helmuth’s 12 points and James Lee’s 11 points powered ACS’ offense in defeat.
➜ Le Roy 55, Argenta-Oreana 48. The Panthers (1-0) outscored the Bombers (0-1) by a 26-21 margin in the second half, giving them enough breathing room to earn a tournament win. Jasper Tarr and Jack Edmundson each tallied 17 points for Le Roy, which added nine points from Kaden Trenkle. Jalynn Flowers scored 12 points for A-O to go with 10 points apiece from Chase Logue and Ethan Mahan.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 47, Heritage 33. Tyson Moore tallied 24 points for the host Broncos (1-0), who kicked off their season by dispatching the Hawks (0-1) in tournament play. Konnor Waterhouse piled up another 12 points for CG/B. Rylan White (10 points) and Timmy Wilson (nine points) were Heritage's main catalysts.
Effingham St. Anthony Turkey Tournament
➜ Teutopolis 68, Rantoul 49. The Eagles (0-1) trailed 40-21 at halftime, and that deficit was too much to rally from in a season-opening setback. Conner Smith drilled four three-pointers as part of an 18-point outing for Rantoul, which garnered 13 points from Kyrin Martin and eight points from Jacksen Adkins.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Hoopeston Area 61, Iroquois West 58. Anthony Zamora scored all three points of the overtime period for the Cornjerkers (1-0), who held the Raiders (0-1) scoreless in that extra frame and won their season opener as a result. Zamora bagged a game-high 28 points for Hoopeston Area, hitting 10 two-point field goals. Trenton Montez (15 points) and Owen Root (10 points) also came up clutch for the victors. IW, which trailed 41-35 through three quarters, was led by Cannon Leonard’s 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. Sam McMillan (14 points, five assists) and Tyler Read (12 points) also aided the cause.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 59, Fisher 30. The Trojans (1-0) jumped out to a 16-2 lead over the Bunnies (0-1) through one quarter and rode that momentum to a season-opening win. Evan Schluter logged 17 points for A-P, which netted 12 points apiece from Cole Bailey and Seth Johnson. Fisher picked up eight points and four rebounds from Cam Grant, five points from Ryan Hopkins and seven rebounds from Caleb Zwilling.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 79, Tri-Point 19. The host Falcons (1-0) didn’t permit the Chargers a single field goal across the second and third quarters, cruising to a season-opening win as a result. Ten different GCMS players finished with at least four points each, led by Seth Kollross (14 points), Brayden Elliott (10 points) and Ty Cribbett (nine points).
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 56, Centennial 41. A balanced offensive effort on opening night keyed the visiting Bulldogs (1-0) to a triumph versus the Chargers (0-1). Trey Peters’ 13 points, Wyatt Bohm’s 12 points and Dayten Eisenmann’s 10 points helped to pave the way for M-S’ success. Peters added five rebounds and four assists, Bohm dished out six assists and snared six rebounds, and Eisenmann also hauled in six boards. Preston Sledge’s 12 points paced Centennial, which acquired seven points and eight rebounds from Sathvik Thatikonda.
Schlarman Topper Classic
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 66, Paris 54. Ayden Ingram and Micah Stanford each hit double figures scoring for the Blue Devils (1-0), who opened their season with this tournament success. Ingram potted 17 points and Stanford produced 15 points for BHRA, which received nine points from Isaiah Tidwell.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
➜ Oakwood 64, Villa Grove 30. The Comets (1-0) crafted a 28-6 lead through eight minutes of play versus the Blue Devils (0-1) and rolled to a win after that. Dalton Hobick and Tanner Pichon each bucketed 16 points for Oakwood, and they were closely followed by Alec Harrison with 15 points. Layne Rund's nine points and Lukas Shadwick's six points paced Villa Grove.
➜ Judah Christian 60, Chrisman 56. Aidyn Beck and the Tribe (1-0) did just enough offensively to pull out a win over the Cardinals (0-1) in each team’s season opener. Beck threw down 25 points for Judah, which was complemented by Joey Limentato’s 12 points, Jacob Kursell’s nine points and Tucker Bailey’s eight points. Nic Eddy and Colton Brazelton each had a nice scoring game for Chrisman, recording 23 and 17 points, respectively. Eddy pocketed a double-double by grabbing 15 rebounds, and Brazelton’s mark included four three-pointers.
➜ Martinsville 57, Tri-County 43. Despite nine different athletes scoring at least two points for the host Titans (0-1), the Bluestreaks were able to pull off the win. Jacob Smith led the way for Tri-County with 11 points, while Garrett Pollock (seven points) and Kinzer Lee (five points) offered support.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood Comet Classic
➜ Hoopeston Area 66, Martinsville 13. The Cornjerkers (2-1) made quick work of the Bluestreaks in this tournament affair, with Brylie Cox accounting for a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double. Layla Birch’s 13 points, Maddie Barnes’ 12 points and Bre Crose’s 10 points and five steals also proved important for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Oakwood 53, Casey-Westfield 25. Addie Wright proved hard to slow down for Casey-Westfield, as she gave the host Comets (2-1) an 18-point performance and led them to victory. Jaydah Arrowsmith provided 15 points for Oakwood, including a 6-of-10 free-throw ledger, and Bella Bradford chipped in seven points.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 54, Fisher 24. Kyla Bullington shot 7 of 8 from the free-throw line on her way to 24 points for the visiting Trojans (4-1), who increased their win streak to three by defeating the Bunnies (0-4) in nonconference action. Lily Jameson sank a trio of three-pointers on her way to 11 points for A-P, which added eight points from Cami Saltsgaver. Fisher, which trailed 24-14 at halftime, picked up seven points apiece from Maylie Evans and Kallie Evans.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Shelbyville 42. Claire Seal and Charley Condill each secured a double-double for the host Knights (3-1) in their nonconference victory over the Rams. Seal booked 14 points and 11 rebounds while Condill recorded 12 points and 13 boards for ALAH, which picked up 13 points and eight rebounds from Kailee Otto.
➜ Central A&M 55, Heritage 10. The Hawks (0-3) still are in search of their first win this season after this nonconference loss at home. Alexus Day (six points) and Adena Paul (four points) accounted for Heritage’s scoring.
➜ Cissna Park 70, Clifton Central 25. Mikayla Knake compiled 27 points and six steals for the visiting Timberwolves (5-0), who extended their perfect start to the season with an emphatic non-league win. Addison Lucht’s 20 points and five rebounds also benefited Cissna Park, as did Brooklyn Stadeli’s five points and five rebounds and Regan King’s four points and seven boards.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, Blue Ridge 23. Kendall Roberts swished three shots from beyond the three-point arc and bucketed 24 points for the host Buffaloes (2-1), outscoring the Knights (1-3) during a nonconference triumph. Addi Spesard was a beast on the boards for G-RF, hauling in 17 rebounds to go with three points scored. J’Lynn Waltz chipped in six points, as well. Phoebe Reynolds did most of Blue Ridge’s scoring, finishing with 13 points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 62, Urbana 27. Nine different players finished with at least two points apiece for the host Bulldogs (4-0) in their nonconference success versus the Tigers (0-2). Savannah Orgeron swished three three-pointers as part of her 20-point, four-steal night for M-S. Kylie Waldinger (13 points) and Chloe Pruitt (11 points, four rebounds) also excelled. Jasmine McCullough led Urbana in scoring with 10 points, and Gabrielle Mboyo offered up eight points.
➜ Monticello 33, Charleston 22. The host Sages (3-2) climbed back above .500 for the season with a low-scoring, nonconference win over the Trojans. Megan Allen was the lone Monticello athlete to reach double figures scoring, recording 11 points to go with four rebounds. Maia High narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds, while Jobi Smith threw in six points and seven boards.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45, Milford 26. The host Panthers (3-2) pulled off a nonconference win versus the Bearcats (0-5).
➜ Ridgeview 44, Iroquois West 32. The host Mustangs (1-4) got in the win column for the first time this season, fending off the Raiders (1-3) in nonconference action. Celbee Johnson scored all of her team-best 13 points in the second half for Ridgeview, which soaked up eight points apiece from Brinley Stevens and Mackenzie Wesson. Ilyana Nambo keyed IW’s attack with 13 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Adelynn Scharp (eight points) and Shea Small (six points) also helped out.
➜ Sullivan 46, Arcola 41. Izabelle Hay delivered 19 points for visiting Sullivan (4-0), which remained perfect early in the year by holding off the Purple Riders (1-1) in nonconference action. Addison Minor tossed in 10 points for Sullivan, which grabbed eight points, seven rebounds and four steals from Alaina Moore. Kacie Sisk’s 24 points and Jacey Kessler’s 14 points fueled Arcola.
➜ Unity 52, Le Roy 35. The host Rockets (4-0) kept their unbeaten start to the season going while also ending a four-game win streak of the Panthers (4-2) in this non-league result. Raegen Stringer continued her strong start to the season with 20 points, four rebounds and three assists for Unity, which claimed 11 points and five rebounds from Addison Ray, 11 points and nine rebounds from Reagan Little and a four-point, eight-rebound, three-assist, five-steal night from Lauren Miller. Molly Buckles paced Le Roy with 12 points and five rebounds, backed by Emily Bogema’s nine points and three rebounds as well as Natalie Loy’s four points, 10 rebounds and three steals.