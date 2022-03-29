In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 10, Schlarman 0. Kollin Asbury and Lane Morgan paired up to toss a six-inning two-hitter for the host Trojans (2-1) as they rumbled past the Hilltoppers (0-1). A-P’s win over a Vermilion Valley Conference opponent saw Asbury strike out six hitters while also scoring two runs of his own. Morgan led the victors’ offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs scored, Cain Buhr drove in two runs himself and Seth Johnson scored two runs on two hits.
➜ Champaign Central 18, Hoopeston Area 1. The visiting Maroons (6-1) stayed hot, easing past the Cornjerkers (2-4) in a four-inning, nonconference game. Jake Munroe drove in three runs for Central, which saw Charlie Hobbs score four runs and Kevin Lehr cross home plate three times. Sam McArthur didn’t allow an earned run and struck out four. Nick Nofer and Derek Drayer each had one hit for Hoopeston Area, and Drayer drove in his team’s only run.
➜ Cissna Park 12, St. Anne 1. Damian Renteria tossed 42/3 innings of two-hit ball and struck out four to help the host Timberwolves (2-0) take care of their nonconference opponent in five innings. Gavin Spitz (triple, double, one RBI, three runs scored), Bryce Sluis (two hits, two RBI, one run) and Brayden Bruens (one hit, two RBI, one run) led the Cissna Park offense.
➜ Danville 13, Rantoul 6. The host Vikings (1-2) recorded their first victory of the young season by more than doubling up the Eagles (1-2) in a nonconference game. Payton Young went 3 for 3 with three RBI to pace Danville, while teammates Dylan Brown (2 for 4, four RBI) and Tyler Finley (2 for 2, RBI) also contributed. Ross Gawenda went 2 for 4 with an RBI to spark Rantoul.
➜ Milford 5, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. The visiting Bearcats (3-0) used two-run fourth and seventh innings to beat the Panthers (3-2-1) in a nonconference game. Payton Harwood, Adin Portwood and Nicholas Warren teamed up to allow just three hits and no earned runs while striking out 14. Warren had two hits and Nicolas McKinley’s drove in one run for Milford. Jeremiah Ager had PBL’s lone RBI.
➜ Monticello 8, Lincoln 2. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the host Sages (6-2) piled up two runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to earn the win. Thomas Swartz went 2 for 2 with two runs scored to pace a Monticello offense that picked up two RBI from Jacob Trusner. Jacob Long scattered five hits and four strikeouts across 22/3 innings, not allowing a run in the process, to record the win.
➜ Neoga 25, Heritage 0. The visiting Hawks (0-2) committed nine errors in a four-inning nonconference loss. Kolton Junglas had Heritage’s only hit on the day.
➜ Oakwood 7, Centennial 6. The visiting Comets (3-2) denied the Chargers (0-3) their first win by scoring four runs in the seventh inning to post a nonconference victory. Matthew Miller provided two hits and three RBI to key Oakwood, which also gained two hits and one RBI from Dalton Hobick, along with one hit and one RBI from Travis Tiernan and two hits from Brody Taflinger. Kameron Ross and TJ Easter each drove in two runs for Centennial.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Salt Fork 2. Adam Price did a bit of everything for the host Spartans (5-1) as they stymied the Storm in non-league action. Price threw four innings of one-hit ball on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight. At the plate, he drove in three runs and scored twice. Hayden Brazelton added two hits, three RBI and two runs scored and Andrew Beyers drove in two runs. Deegan Albert and Blake Norton each had a hit for Salt Fork (1-3).
➜ Teutopolis 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0. A nonconference pitchers’ duel went against the visiting Bulldogs (3-1), as the Wooden Shoes scored once in the sixth inning to come out ahead. Carter Selk and Jaedon Lager each recorded a hit to back Blake Wolters, who threw six innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out eight before Teutopolis tallied its run against the M-S bullpen.
➜ Unity 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The host Rockets (6-2) completely shut down the Blue Devils (2-4) in a nonconference game, with their pitching fronted by Tyler Hensch’s four innings of one-hit ball that included six strikeouts. Hensch helped his own cause with a double and two RBI for Unity, which snagged two hits and one RBI from Blake Kimball and two more hits from Damian Knoll. Tuff Elson fanned three opponents in 22/3 innings pitched for BHRA.
In softball
➜ Arcola 25, Chrisman 6. The visiting Purple Riders (3-1) sent nine baserunners across home plate in the first inning versus the Cardinals (0-2), setting the tone for a four-inning, nonconference victory. Jacey Kessler homered, knocked in five runs and scored twice for Arcola, which also received three RBI apiece from Ava Simpson and Hayden Gauna. Ariana Warren and Elizabeth Humphrey each added two RBI, and both Avery Kessler and Reyli Vega scored three runs. Liv Brinkley, Maecy Johnson and Victoria LaBaume each notched one hit and one RBI for Chrisman.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 7, St. Thomas More 6. The host Trojans remained unbeaten with an impressive comeback to post a nonconference win. Trailing 6-4 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, a two-run home run by Cami Saltsgaver tied the game at 6 for A-P before Kelsey Blackford drove home the game-winning run. Saltsgaver and Denley Heller each went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead A-P (4-0). Grace Hardin went 1 for 4 with two RBI to spark the Sabers (0-2).
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Rantoul 6. A 10-run second inning gave the host Blue Devils (2-2) all they needed to beat the Eagles (1-2) in a four-inning nonconference game. Draycee Nelson hit a grand slam and finished with five RBI. Reaghan Dickison and Ava Acton each contributed two RBI for BHRA. Mayzee Myers scored three runs for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox each tallied two runs.
➜ Champaign Central 9, Hoopeston Area 6. The visiting Maroons (1-3) won their first game this season, topping the Cornjerkers (3-2) in a nonconference game. Alexa Bailey doubled and drove in one run for Hoopeston Area, which added single RBI from Madison Barnes, Riley Miller and Brayden Kinnaird.
➜ Clifton Central 9, Watseka 3. Sydney McTaggart hit two doubles for the visiting Warriors (1-2), who couldn’t find enough runs in this nonconference setback. Brianna Denault adnd Allie Hoy each had two hits, with Denault contributing a double.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Clinton 2. In a battle of teams seeking their first win of the season, it was the visiting Falcons who came away victorious over the Maroons. Cally Kroon tripled, doubled, drove in four runs and scored three times to fuel GCMS to a road win. Kyra Kietzman and Kalynn Little each added two RBI for the Falcons (1-2), while Ashley Hyatt had three hits. This all benefited Mallory Rosendahl, who allowed two hits in five innings while striking out six. Heidi Humble doubled and drove in both of runs for Clinton (0-3).
➜ Iroquois West 10, Tri-Point 3. The visiting Raiders (2-0) scored at least one run in four separate innings en route to a five-inning, non-league victory. Jersey Fowler, Maggie Thorne and Lily Garcia each drove in one run for IW, which snagged two hits apiece from Fowler and McKinley Tilstra. Aubrey Wagner struck out five batters in three innings pitched as well.
➜ Meridian 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3. A three-run sixth inning from the Hawks ultimately did in the host Knights (1-2) in this nonconference game. Mackenzie Condill recorded two hits, one RBI and two runs scored for ALAH, which was further helped by Charley Condill’s two hits and one RBI apiece from Ryli Kauffman and Alisha Frederick.
➜ Monticello 8, Tri-Valley 1. The host Sages (3-2) accumulated three first-inning runs and tacked on four more runs in the fifth inning to prevail in nonconference action. Hannah Uebinger’s three RBI was a key part of Monticello’s success, as was two RBI from Rosa Baker, two hits and two runs from Marissa Miller and one RBI apiece from Lizzie Stiverson and Lydia Burger.
➜ Normal West 11, St. Joseph-Ogden 6. Shayne Immke homered among two hits for the visiting Spartans (2-1), but they couldn’t keep pace with a nonconference foe. Peyton Jones and Alyssa Acton each finished 3 for 4 at the plate for SJ-O, which added a 2-for-2 day from Addison Frick.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16, Milford/Cissna Park 6. The host Panthers (1-4) booked their first win of the season, upending the Bearcats (3-1) in six innings of non-league play. Lorena Arnett’s three hits and two RBI got the fun started for PBL, while the trio of Mackenzie Swan, Devani McClatchey and Charley Ulrich kept that going with two hits and two RBI apiece. Ulrich and Morgan Uden each scored three runs. Brynlee Wright’s three hits, one RBI and two runs was a highlight for M/CP, as were two hits and one RBI apiece from Abby Storm and Emmaleah Marshino.
➜ Unity 18, Oakwood 0. The host Rockets (5-2) hit three home runs and ended a nonconference game with the Comets (0-6) after four innings. Hailey Flesch’s home run was part of a stat line that included four RBI and two runs scored. Ruby Tarr’s home run came with three RBI and three runs scored. And Reece Sarver’s home run was part of a three-RBI, two-run day for her. Unity’s Taylor Henry chipped in two RBI, three hits and two runs on top of allowing just one hit and striking out five in three innings pitched. Oakwood’s lone hit came from Savannah Nevitt.
➜ Villa Grove 11, Salt Fork 0. Alexandria Brown put together a dominant performance in the circle for the host Blue Devils (4-6), who blitzed the Storm (2-1) in a five-inning, nonconference win. Brown tossed a complete-game one-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts, and she received plenty of offensive backing. Alison Pangburn’s three hits, two RBI and two runs from the leadoff spot led Villa Grove in that regard, with Logan Lillard, Maci Clodfelder and Emma Bratten-Noice each logging two hits and one RBI. Salt Fork’s lone hit came from Kendyl Hurt.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 8, St. Thomas More 1. Mary Kathryn Kluesner scored the lone goal for STM (0-2) in its nonconference home loss, with Molly Hergenrother recording the assist.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Joe Solava, Parker McClain and Elijah Walker each prevailed in both singles and doubles play to push Urbana past Mattoon 6-3 at Blair Park. Solava won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles and teamed with Jack Solava to post a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles. McClain took the No. 4 singles bout 6-4, 7-5, Walker won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 5 singles and the two earned a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Deep Patel won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
COLIN LIKAS