In girls’ basketball
Cissna Park Timberwolf Tip-Off
Milford 47, Tri-Point 32. Emmaleah Marshino accumulated 11 points and six steals for the Bearcats (1-0) in their tournament-opening victory. Anna McEwen (nine points, six rebounds, four steals) and Hunter Mowrey (eight points, six rebounds, four steals) did a bit of everything for Milford, which added five points and eight rebounds from Jahni Lavicka.
Watseka 53, Momence 4. The Warriors (1-0) began their tournament and season with a convincing win.
Bishop McNamara 55, Cissna Park 48. The Timberwolves (0-1) suffered a close setback to begin this showcase and the season.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
Clinton 63, Tri-Valley 35. Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch picked up where they left off last season for the Maroons (1-0) in a season-opening success. Cyrulik scored 27 points and Rauch tallied 18 points for Clinton, with Rauch hitting two three-pointers. Heidi Humble added nine points.
Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
Unity 52, Fisher 22. Taylor Henry banked 18 points — including 17 across the second and third quarters — for the Rockets (1-0) as they handled the Bunnies (0-1) in a tournament opener. Katey Moore’s 11 points and Maddie Reed’s seven points also aided Unity’s cause. Fisher acquired most of its production from Kallie Evans (12 points).
At Gibson City
Iroquois West 43, Villa Grove 18. The Raiders (1-0) jumped out to a 13-2 lead through one quarter and never looked back in dispatching the Blue Devils (0-1) to open the tournament. Shea Small’s 15 points powered the IW offense, which added 10 points and six offensive rebounds from McKinley Tilstra. Ilyana Nambo contributed seven points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Raiders to go with Ella Rhodes’ four points, five rebounds and three assists.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 18. The Panthers (1-0) displayed a balanced offense that allowed them to surpass the Falcons (0-1) in a Ford County rivalry matchup to open the event. Losa Suaava and Trixie Johnson each finished with 10 points for PBL, which received eight points apiece from Lorena Arnett and Emily Robidoux. GCMS was led by Mindy Brown’s five points and Cally Kroon’s three points.
Lexington Tournament
Peoria Heights/Quest 47, LeRoy 33. The Panthers (0-1) fell behind 16-5 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in this tournament-opening defeat. Callie Warlow bucketed 19 points and hauled in six rebounds for LeRoy, which received five rebounds apiece from Molly Buckles, Karley Spratt and Natalie Loy. Buckles added three assists and two blocks.
Maroa-Forsyth Tournament
Sullivan 54, Decatur Lutheran 10. Izzy Hay produced 16 points for Sullivan (1-0) as it pushed to an easy tournament-opening triumph. Alaina Moore’s 10 points also helped Sullivan, which took in seven points, eight rebounds and six steals from Chloe Smith as well as three points, four assists and six steals from Kiley Dyer.
Paris Holiday Tournament
Terre Haute (Ind.) North 62, Rantoul 23. The Eagles (0-1) were shut down by an out-of-state foe to begin the tournament.
Paris 65, Danville 20. The first game of the post-Erin Houpt era didn’t go well for the Vikings (0-1), who were stymied by the tournament host. Nau’tika Conaway (eight points) and Soriah Gouard (five points) led Danville in scoring. Gouard also hit a three-pointer in her first high school game.
Prairie Central Turkey Tournament
Mahomet-Seymour 72, East Peoria 12. Nine different players tallied at least three points for the Bulldogs (1-0), who led 44-4 at halftime and cruised to a tournament-opening win. Cayla Koerner bagged a 26-point, 13-steal double-double for M-S, which garnered 12 points from Ivie Juarez and nine points from Savannah Orgeron. Chloe Pruitt’s five points and seven rebounds also helped the Bulldogs, as did Durbin Thomas’ five points, four steals and three boards.
Toyota of Danville Turkey Tournament
At St. Joseph
Tri-County 67, Centennial 21. Bella Dudley sank five three-pointers and outscored the opposition with 26 points as the Titans (1-0) flew past the Chargers (0-1) in a tournament opener. Dudley was joined in double figures scoring by teammates Josie Armstrong (12 points), Caroline Smith (11 points) and Kaylin Williams (10 points). Armstrong’s seven steals and Williams’ seven rebounds also paved the road to success. Centennial was paced by Mia DeJesus’ six points and Kate Kroencke’s five points.
St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Urbana 8. Nine players netted at least two points for the Spartans (1-0) as they rolled past the Tigers (0-1) in a tournament opener. Ashlyn Lannert’s 11 points, Payton Jacob’s 10 points and Taylor Wells’ eight points topped the scoring chart for SJ-O, which led 14-1 after one quarter. Half of Urbana’s points were scored by Gaby Mboyo.
Nontournament
Arcola 37, Oakwood 30. Seven different athletes produced between two and eight points for the host Purple Riders (1-0), and that proved enough for them to hold down the Comets (0-1) in nonconference action. Avery Kessler’s eight points, Kacie Sisk’s seven points and Ariana Warren’s six points fueled Arcola. Oakwood’s Ashlynn Pinnick led all scorers with 10 points, and teammate Addie Wright produced eight points in the loss.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 48, Meridian 37. Claire Seal packed the stat sheet for the host Knights (1-0), turning in 17 points, seven rebounds and six steals in her team’s non-league victory. Kailee Otto and Shaylie Miller each potted nine points for ALAH, which notched three points, eight rebounds and seven steals from Alexa Miller.
Chrisman 36, Martinsville 32. Kendl Lemmon put down 14 points for the visiting Cardinals (1-0), who staved off a nonconference opponent to open the season with a win. Kendall Tevebaugh sank two three-pointers on her way to eight points for Chrisman, which added 12 points from Alivia Brinkley on the power of 6-of-6 free throw shooting.
Marshall 49, Tuscola 41. A 24-8 second-quarter scoring disadvantage doomed the host Warriors (0-1) in a nonconference defeat. Sophie Kremitzki produced 18 points for Tuscola, which added 14 points from Ella Boyer — including a trio of three-pointers — as well as two points, six rebounds and three steals from Harley Woodard.
COLIN LIKAS