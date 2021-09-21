In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Ava Yoder filled the stat sheet with eight kills, eight digs and five blocks for the visiting Conquering Riders (18-0) in a 25-13, 25-15 win versus the Knights (8-4). Liana Kauffman also stayed busy for ACS with six kills, seven digs and two blocks. Victoria Cisney’s seven kills and Keisha Miller’s 18-assist, 11-dig double-double further propelled the winners. ALAH garnered six kills and four digs from Charley Condill on top of six assists and six digs from Alisha Frederick.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, LeRoy 0. The visiting Knights (22-2) won their sixth match in a row as they dispatched the Panthers (6-11) in a 25-22, 25-13 nonconference match. Jaclyn Pearl’s six kills, Gracie Shaffer’s 13 assists and Payton Burns’ 17 digs allowed Blue Ridge to continue extending its lead for most wins in the area. For LeRoy, Carlee Claunch’s four kills and Lauren Bossingham’s 10 digs were top marks.
➜ Fisher 2, Iroquois West 1. The host Bunnies (4-10) ended a six-match skid via a 25-12, 16-25, 25-17 nonconference win against the Raiders (1-9). Kallie Evans’ four kills and eight digs, Katie Landers’ seven kills, Cassandra Marry’s five kills and Jaedyn Fitzgerald’s 18 assists all helped lead Fisher to the win.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Uni High 0. Trinity Collins’ nine kills, Makaelyn Lagacy’s eight aces and Kendall Roberts’ 13 assists boosted the host Buffaloes (2-8) in a 25-8, 25-9 nonconference victory over the Illineks (3-12). G-RF finished with 14 aces as a team. J’Lynn Waltz (five kills) and Gentry Howard (four kills, five digs) also came up clutch for the winners. Xenia Mongwa contributed three blocks for Uni High.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Clifton Central 0. Kira Fuoss’ double-double of 12 assists and 11 digs lifted the host Falcons (5-7) to a 26-24, 25-18 nonconference victory. Savannah Shumate’s nine kills, Madison McCreary’s 23 digs, Molly Kroon’s five kills and Korah Palumbo’s nine digs also allowed GCMS to prevail.
➜ Heritage 2, Chrisman 0. Bri Struck racked up 16 kills and Mary Roland dished out 28 assists for the visiting Hawks (7-6-1) during their 25-11, 25-22 nonconference triumph versus the Cardinals (4-6). Torie Rothermel and Kiley Knoll chipped in five kills apiece for Heritage, which added six digs apiece from Knoll and Lilli Montgomery.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The visiting Tribe reached the double-digit wins plateau with their 25-14, 25-17 nonconference decision against the Cornjerkers (7-7). Judah (10-5) was fueled by Kaitlyn Januzik’s eight kills, Maggie Pritts’ 10 digs and six kills and Klementine Davis’ 19 assists. Kaitlynn Lange finished five kills for Hoopeston Area, which added nine digs from Logan Watson.
➜ Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The host Bearcats reached double-digit wins for the season when they handled the Blue Devils (4-9) in a 25-19, 25-22 Vermilion Valley Conference contest. Milford (10-1), which has won each of its last 10 matches, received nine kills from Hunter Mowrey, 16 assists from Jahni Lavicka and a 15-dig, five kills outing from Emmaleah Marshino.
➜ Monticello 2, Maroa-Forsyth 0. The visiting Sages (9-5) won their sixth consecutive match in strong fashion, working around a tough nonconference foe 25-21, 27-25. Lizzie Stiverson’s 12 assists and five digs led Monticello, which netted 10 digs from Addison Schmidt and a seven-kill, four-dig stat line from Renni Fultz.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tri-Valley 1. A thrilling nonconference match went in favor of the host Panthers (8-2), as they scored a 25-21, 19-25, 29-27 victory. Addison Oyer amassed 15 kills and eight digs for PBL, which obtained several more double-digit performances: Carly Mutchmore’s 15 digs, Aubrey Busboom’s 12 assists, Araya Stack’s 12 digs and Trixie Johnson’s 10 digs. Bailey Bruns served eight aces as well.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Urbana 0. Kennedi Burnett’s nine kills, Shayne Immke’s six kills and Ashley Eldridge’s five kills all played an important role for the visiting Spartans (10-2) in their 25-11, 25-12 nonconference victory versus the Tigers (1-6). Burnett chipped in seven digs for SJ-O, which landed 24 assists and seven digs from Becca Steinbach as well as eight digs from Hannah Fox. Urbana grabbed three kills apiece from Sammi Christman and Bienvenue Lugano, six digs from Nora Davenport and five assists from Lorelie Yau.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Danville 0. The visiting Storm (7-5) ran its win streak to four with a 25-17, 25-17 triumph over the Vikings (4-14). Danville was led by Lynae Ward (three kills, six digs, four aces) and Emmalee Trover (seven assists).
➜ Tri-County 2, Paris 0. The visiting Titans (6-8) climbed a step closer to .500 by posting a 25-21, 25-23 nonconference win. A balanced Tri-County attack included Briana Reese's five kills, Caroline Smith's four kills and Kaylin Williams' four kills, powered by Josie Armstrong's 14 assists. Bella Dudley chipped in six digs.
➜ Tuscola 2, Argenta-Oreana 1. Amelia Bosch’s 10 kills and Kate Dean’s eight kills kickstarted the host Warriors (8-8) in a comeback non-league win over the Bombers (3-10) — 23-25, 25-9, 25-16. Kerri Pierce (nine assists) and Anna Rauguth (eight assists) also helped the Tuscola attack, while Addisyn Pettry (10 digs), Zoey Thomason (seven digs) and Pierce (six digs) led the defense.
➜ Watseka 2, Prairie Central 1. The host Warriors (9-6) recovered from an opening-set loss to drop the Hawks (8-9), winning the nonconference meeting 19-25, 25-23, 25-14 and giving coach Krista Pufahl her 400th career victory on the sideline. Seven kills apiece from Raegann Kochel and Kourtney Kincade as well as Elena Newell’s 12 assists and Meredith Drake’s 10 assists paced the Watseka offense, while Sydney McTaggart’s 22 digs and Kochel’s four blocks powered the defense.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 3, Blue Ridge 1. The Bombers (8-4-1) pushed their win streak to seven with this victory over a fellow Lincoln Prairie Conference member. Landon Lawson accounted for two of A-O/DL’s goals and Carson Boyer produced the other against the Knights (2-7), with Boyer adding an assist and Jonathan Austin providing two saves. Ty Meeker scored Blue Ridge’s goal, assisted by Cameron Phillips, in support of Dylan Coffee’s eight saves.
➜ Hoopeston Area 8, Unity 0. Ben Brown netted a hat trick and tacked on two assists for the visiting Cornjerkers (11-4-1), who won for the fourth time in as many matches by shutting out the Rockets (0-11) in non-league play. Talen Gredy potted two goals for Hoopeston Area, which received a combined three saves from Derek Drayer and Kaleb Hollen.
➜ Monticello 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. The visiting Sages (11-2-1) went ahead 7-0 before halftime and cruised to the non-league win over the Knights (3-7). Monticello’s fourth consecutive victory included a Levi Stephens hat trick, two goals from Dylan Ginalick, Malachi Manuel’s one-goal, one-assist effort and two assists apiece from Ginalick and Cohen Neighbors.
➜ St. Thomas More 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. Immanuel Nwosu scored two first-half goals for the host Sabers (14-0), who continued their reign of perfection by holding off the Comets (8-6) in a nonconference match Martin Mondala produced one goal and one assist for STM, which added an assist from Cooper Hannagan. Grant Powell turned in O/SF’s lone goal, and Josh Ruch made 11 keeper saves.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Danville. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had little trouble capturing top team score in a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular at Harrison Park Golf Course, winning the nine-hole event with a 177 total over Oakwood (223) and Westville (249). The Blue Devils’ Nick Garmon and Leighton Meeker shared medalist status with the Comets’ Case Kopacz, as all three shot 40. BHRA added a 47 from Tyson Smith, and Oakwood took in a 49 from Kyle McFarland. Westville’s Ty Williamson was his team’s low scorer with a 50.
➜ At Mahomet. Blake Harvey earned a share of second place individually in the Apollo Conference Tournament, his score of 79 helping host Mahomet-Seymour to fourth place in the seven-team field at Lake of the Woods Golf Course. Harvey and three others wound up one stroke behind Mattoon’s Madden Johnson for medalist position. The Bulldogs shot 338, falling behind Mattoon (325), Mt. Zion (329) and Charleston (336). Zach Courson fired an 81 as M-S’s second-best score, tying him for seventh place overall.
➜ At Savoy. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht recorded a 2-under 70 at the University of Illinois Orange Course and became the Big 12 Conference Tournament champion in the process, holding off two competitors who each shot 74. Schacht’s mark pushed the Maroons to second place as a team, their 320 cumulative score behind only Normal Community’s 313 in the eight-team field. Also giving Central a lift were Charlie Cekander (82) and Connor Clifton (83), and all six of the Maroons shot below 90. Centennial claimed seventh place at 374, paced by Ashten Cafarelli’s 83 and Jacob Stevens’ 88. Danville snagged eighth place at 401 behind Cabot McLaughlin’s 92 and Stephen Garrison’s 96. Urbana didn’t record a team score but received an 81 from Parker McClain.
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More posted a score of 178 during an event hosted by Judah Christian at Urbana Country Club. Wilson Kirby’s 39 was the Sabers’ top score, and STM also received a pair of 46s from Will Peifer and Cole Kemper.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Champaign. St. Thomas More's Brooke Erhard breezed to the individual win at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club as she carded a nine-hole 43 during the Sabers' 238-255 dual victory over Illini Prairie Conference foe Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Ashley Wells added a 55 for STM, while the Eagles were paced by Ally Wright's 59.
➜ At Mattoon. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters secured medalist honors in the Apollo Conference Tournament, held at Meadowview Golf Course, as she shot an 88 to beat the next-best participant by three strokes. Winters’ outing helped the Bulldogs to second place as a team with a 394 score, finishing behind only Charleston (391) in the seven-team hunt. Joining Winters below 100 for M-S was Kayla McKinney, who notched a 96 to snag fifth place overall.
➜ At Normal. Champaign Central’s Addison Jones was the best local performer in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, conducted at Ironwood Golf Course, as she shot 101 to place 13th. The Maroons compiled a 450 team score, ranking them fifth of five squads. Central’s No. 2 output was Adele Miller’s 113. Bre Black, Centennial’s lone competitor, carded a 138.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Maddy Swisher and Nora Kelley each contributed two points to St. Thomas More’s cause as the Sabers outlasted Centennial 5-4 in nonconference action at Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Swisher won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Kambyl Stipes for the No. 1 doubles victory, while Kelley prevailed at No. 3 singles and paired with Audrey Horn for the No. 2 doubles triumph. Aastha Patel was the Chargers’ lone double-point scorer, sweeping her No. 5 singles match and teaming with Kayleigh Cox for the No. 3 doubles win.
