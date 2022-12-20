In boys’ basketball
Heyworth Holiday Tournament
➜ St. Thomas More 56, Central A&M 36. Peace Bumba’s 16 points led a trio of players in double figures scoring for the Sabers (8-5), who extended their win streak to five games and opened their tournament stay with a victory. Ryan Hendrickson swished 14 points and Owen Yeager added 10 points for STM, which continues tournament play on Wednesday against Normal Calvary.
Watseka Holiday Tournament
➜ Chicago Horizon/Southwest 56, Cissna Park 48. The Timberwolves (1-11) led the Huskies 43-35 through three quarters but couldn’t close things out, settling for eighth place in the tournament. Gabe Bohlmann went off for 24 points to key Cissna Park, which acquired 10 points from Seth Walder and six points from Chase Petry.
Nontournament
➜ Hartsburg-Emden 54, Blue Ridge 48. The host Knights (5-7) led the Stags by a 46-40 margin through three quarters but were held almost scoreless over the last eight game minutes and suffered a nonconference loss. Zach Lewis tallied 17 points for Blue Ridge, which picked up 15 points from Isaac Price.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 51, Chrisman 14. Kacie Sisk outscored the opposition for the visiting Purple Riders (7-2), potting 17 points to lift them past the Cardinals (2-11) in a nonconference meeting. Jacey Kessler swished two three-pointers and finished with 10 points for Arcola, which gained six points from Makenzie Thomas. Alivia Brinkley’s six points and Addison Phipps’ four points paced Chrisman in defeat.
➜ Manteno 45, Iroquois West 16. A win streak for the host Raiders (8-7) came to an end at three games, as the Panthers significantly slowed IW’s offense. Ella Rhodes was the lone Raider to find any consistency shooting the ball, logging 12 points.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22. Trixie Johnson celebrated a recent commitment to run track and field at Illinois State by bucketing 15 points for the host Panthers (8-2) in their Ford County rivalry win versus the Falcons (4-8). Johnson shot 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to go with eight points from Morgan Uden and six points from Leah Eyre. The Panthers have won each of their last six games after dispatching GCMS, which was led by Mindy Brown’s eight points and Reagan Tompkins’ six points.
➜ Rantoul 53, Arthur Christian 40. The host Eagles (1-8) not only posted their first win of the season when they knocked off the Conquering Riders (6-5) in nonconference play, but they also earned their first home win since Dec. 7, 2019. Rantoul led ACS 22-13 at halftime.
➜ Ridgeview 41, Roanoke-Benson 34. Brinley Stevens netted eight of her game-best 16 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Mustangs (5-9) outlasted the Rockets in a non-league affair. Kenzie Wesson scored nine points for Ridgeview, which garnered eight points from Annalyn Harper.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Cissna Park 41. The host Spartans (5-7) put an end to a four-game win streak by the Timberwolves (10-2), collecting a non-league victory. Mikayla Knake recorded 16 points and six rebounds to power Cissna Park, which added nine points, four rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots from Addison Lucht plus six points and eight rebounds from Regan King.
➜ St. Teresa 45, Monticello 20. Jobi Smith neared a double-double with 10 points and seven rebounds, but the host Sages (4-8) were unable to slow the Bulldogs in nonconference action. Maia High gave Monticello four points and 10 rebounds.
➜ Tuscola 32, Okaw Valley 21. A 16-point first quarter gave the visiting Warriors (14-0) just enough breathing room in their nonconference victory over the Timberwolves. Ella Boyer connected on two three-point shots and finished with 12 points for Tuscola, which claimed six points and 11 rebounds from Sydney Moss. Izzy Wilcox (three points, seven rebounds) and Ava Boyer (five points, six steals) also stood out for the winners.
➜ Unity 59, Warrensburg-Latham 52. Raegen Stringer threw down 24 points to go with four rebounds and five assists as the visiting Rockets (8-3) ended a two-game skid by a nonconference win over the Cardinals. Addison Ray and Reagan Little each hit double figures scoring for Unity, finishing with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Little narrowly missed a double-double with nine rebounds, Ray put up four rebounds and Lauren Miller offered seven points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
