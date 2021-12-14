In girls’ basketball
Iroquois West Tournament
➜ Milford 41, Wilmington 16. The second-seeded Bearcats (10-3) will vie for the tournament championship after easily beating the fourth-seeded Wildcats. Hunter Mowrey collected a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double for Milford, which will playe top-seeded Herscher for the title on Wednesday night. Abby Tovey (seven points) and Anna Hagan (five points, four rebounds, four assists) also chipped in.
➜ Hoopeston Area 35, Clifton Central 34. The seventh-seeded Cornjerkers (2-7) acquired their first win of the tournament and ended a four-game skid in the process against the No. 5 seed. Adasyn Jones (11 points, three steals) and Kaitlynn Lange (nine points, two steals) came up big for Hoopeston Area in the victory.
➜ Iroquois West 33, Gardner-South Wilmington 26. The third-seeded Raiders (6-5) improved to 2-1 in tournament action with this victory over the No. 8 seed.
Nontournament
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 60, Blue Ridge 20. Ten different players found a spot on the score sheet for the host Trojans (7-2) as they tripled up the Knights (1-9) in a nonconference tilt. Kyla Bullington led A-P with 15 points and the Trojans picked up eight points from Carlyn Crozier, seven points from Denley Heller and six points apiece from Gigi Mulvaney and Ali Morgan. Chelsea Lyle (14 points) and Paige Browning (six points) paced Blue Ridge’s offense.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Monticello 29. The host Knights (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season — suffered against Mattoon on Saturday — and dispatched the Sages (8-3) in a nonconference meeting. Claire Seal’s 16 points paced the ALAH offense to go with Kailee Otto’s 13 points and six steals, Charley Condill’s six points and 11 rebounds and Alexa Miller’s five points, eight assists and seven steals.
➜ Clinton 51, St. Teresa 29. The visiting Maroons (10-2) quickly recovered after their first defeat of the season — against Pana on Saturday — and slowed a Central Illinois Conference opponent this time around. Mallory Cyrulik tossed in 20 points for Clinton, which claimed 15 points from Kylie Raymer on the power of three three-pointers.
➜ Fieldcrest 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 20. The visiting Falcons (1-9) fell behind 30-2 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover in a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat. Mindy Brown’s eight points and Reagan Tompkins’ five points led GCMS’s attack.
➜ LeRoy 52, Lexington 28. Callie Warlow was a force to be reckoned with for the host Panthers (5-8), who posted their third consecutive win by knocking off an HOIC foe. Warlow finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists for LeRoy, which took in 11 points apiece from Molly Buckles and Karley Spratt.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 63, Unity 24. The visiting Bulldogs (11-0) surged out to an 18-2 lead in the first period and continued to pull away from there, handling the Rockets (7-3) in non-league play. Cayla Koerner and Savannah Orgeron each drilled a trio of three-pointers for M-S and finished with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Ivie Juarez (six points, seven rebounds) and Durbin Thomas (six points, four rebounds) also chipped in. Katey Moore (seven points, six rebounds, two blocks, two steals), Lauren Miller (six points) and Taylor Henry (four points, eight rebounds) gave Unity key contributions.
➜ Okaw Valley 43, Argenta-Oreana 29. Kylei Houser bagged eight points for the host Bombers (0-10), who suffered a Lincoln Prairie Conference setback. Brooklyn Comp and Chloe Hector each added six points for A-O.
➜ Tri-County 62, Cerro Gordo/Bement 31. Bella Dudley racked up 24 points for the host Titans (11-1), who secured their 10th win in a row and ended a three-game win streak by the Broncos (6-5) in this LPC game. Caroline Smith’s 16 points and six assists further aided Tri-County, as did Kenzie Hales’ 12 points and Josie Armstrong’s seven points and seven steals. Haley Garrett’s 10 points keyed CG/B’s offense.
➜ Tuscola 40, Central A&M 15. The host Warriors (7-5) picked up their third consecutive win when they limited their CIC opponent to six first-half points. Sophie Kremitzki bucketed 12 of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter for Tuscola to go with Harley Woodard’s 12 points and Ella Boyer’s eight points.
➜ Watseka 41, Oakwood 37. The host Warriors (10-1) found themselves trailing the Comets (3-8) by a 30-24 margin through three quarters but forged a furious comeback to snag the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Allie Hoy and Sydney McTaggart each scored six fourth-quarter points and each finished with 12 total points for Watseka, which added six points from Raegan Gooding and five points from Haven Meyer. Ashlynn Pinnick’s 13 points and Addie Wright’s 12 points powered Oakwood, with Pinnick scoring all seven of her team’s fourth-quarter points.
➜ Westville 53, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 35. Three players finished in double figures scoring for the visiting Tigers (6-4) as they handed the Buffaloes (5-5) their third loss in a row during this VVC rivalry game. Hadley Cox (18 points), Aubrie Jenkins (14 points) and Lydia Gondzur (13 points) all reached that plateau for Westville. Kendall Roberts did the same for G-RF, turning in 16 points to go with eight points from Addi Spesard.
COLIN LIKAS