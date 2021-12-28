In boys’ basketball
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
➜ Rantoul JV 58, Villa Grove 50. Rantoul’s junior varsity doubled up Villa Grove in the third quarter to ultimately turn a one-point halftime advantage into an eight-point victory. Bryce Sjoken scored a game-high 15 points for the Eagles and was joined in double figures by Devan Larkin with 11 points. Ashton Harrison and Layne Rund scored 10 points apiece for the Blue Devils.
➜ Milford 69, Indiana Math & Science Academy 56. A three-point barrage from Andrew White and the beginning of a monster game from Adin Portwood helped Milford top Indiana Math & Science in its BSN Classic opener. Portwood finished with a game-high 35 points to lead the Bearcats, while Nick Warren chipped in 11 points, Will Teig had 10 points and White finished with nine points after knocking down all three of his three-pointers in the opening quarter.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 62, Lexington 53. Host BHRA trailed after one quarter against Lexington, but the Blue Devils flipped the game in the second quarter for a six-point halftime lead that turned into a nine-point victory. Ned Hill scored 17 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to help BHRA hold on to its lead. Brett Meidel chipped in 15 points, and Braden Sackett nailed three three-pointers and finished with 13 points for the Blue Devils.
➜ Milford 71, Lexington 44. Portwood’s banner day continued for the Bearcats (9-5), as he sank four three-pointers on his way to 26 points in his team’s second victory of the day. Portwood also finished 6 of 8 at the free-throw line for Milford, which claimed 11 points from Sawyer Laffoon — including a trio of threes — and nine points from Teig.
➜ Indiana Math & Science 61, Villa Grove 48. The Blue Devils (2-8) led 44-35 through three quarters but were overwhelmed in the last period during what became their second loss of the day. Robert Fancher’s 15 points for Villa Grove was powered by four three-point makes, and Harrison contributed eight points as well.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 71, Rantoul JV 28. The host Blue Devils (9-5) prevented the Eagles’ junior varsity club from picking up a second win on the day, improving to 2-0 in the tournament in the process. Ten different players found the bottom of the net for BHRA, with Ayden Ingram’s 17 points, Meidel’s 14 points and Hill’s 10 points the best totals. Larkin turned in 11 points to lead Rantoul’s JV team.
At Broadlands
➜ Salt Fork 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 39. Salt Fork faced a six-point halftime deficit but bounced back in the final two quarters, outscoring Georgetown-Ridge Farm 26-10, to open tournament play in Broadlands with a win. Blake Norton scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Storm, and he was joined in double figures by Garrett Taylor with 10 points. The Buffaloes’ Cale Steinbaugh knocked down two three-pointers and led all scorers with 25 points.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 74, Heritage 46. Armstrong-Potomac doubled its points total with a 26-point effort in the third quarter to pull away for what turned into a 28-point rout of Heritage. Kollin Asbury scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Trojans, and he was joined in double figures by Brody Howard with 16 points and Luke Gordon with 14. The Hawks got 12 points from Drew Williams and 10 points from Timmy Wilson in the loss.
➜ Salt Fork 55, Illinois Math & Science Academy 33. The Storm (7-3) capped a 2-0 day in pool play by rolling to its sixth consecutive victory overall. Taylor again came up big for Salt Fork, this time boasting 23 points on 11 made field goals. Colden Earles’ 16 points for the Storm included an 8-of-8 free throw ledger.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 60, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59. Gordon was a force to be reckoned with for the Trojans (5-4), netting 22 points on 6-of-9 free throw shooting as they swept their first two games of the tournament. Howard (17 points) and Asbury (14 points) also put forth strong offensive efforts for A-P, which hit 13 of 17 free throws as a unit. G-RF (4-9) lost for the second time in the showcase’s opening day despite a robust 25 points from Steinbaugh and a solid 19 points from Kaden Mingee.
➜ Illinois Math & Science Academy 68, Heritage 39. The Hawks (1-9) came up short for the second time in as many outings on the tournament’s first day. Julliyan Gray had a solid offensive effort for Heritage, finishing with 18 points on eight field goals.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
➜ Red Hill 52, Arcola 43. Arcola took a six-point lead into halftime against one-win Red Hill, but the Purple Riders found themselves outscored by 11 in the third quarter and ultimately dropped their tournament opener. Beau Edwards and Alex Kuhns scored 12 points apiece to lead Arcola, with Kuhns getting all of his production on the strength of four made three-pointers.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 58, Clinton 52. A rough second quarter set GCMS behind at halftime against Clinton, but the Falcons rallied with a 23-point third quarter to retake the lead and ultimately beat the Maroons in the opening game in Monticello. Seth Barnes led GCMS with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the win. Austin Elliott chipped in 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists for the Falcons, and Ty Cribbett had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Clinton’s Mason Walker knocked down four three-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points, while Brooks Cluver added 11 points for the Maroons.
➜ Monticello 51, Neoga 37. Monticello built its early lead thanks to a stingy defense that allowed just 13 first-half points to Neoga and maintained that steady level of play for a 14-point victory. The Sages’ Ben Cresap shot 10 of 13 overall and 2 of 3 from three-point range to lead Monticello with a game-high 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Tanner Buehnerkemper also chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and two steals in the win.
➜ Tuscola 62, Oakwood 42. Jalen Quinn stuffed the stat sheet per usual, and Tuscola cruised in its tournament opener against Oakwood. The Loyola Chicago-bound Quinn led the Warriors (9-2) with 26 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. Haven Hatfield and Jordan Quinn scored 10 points apiece to give Tuscola three players in double figures. Josh Young was tops for the Comets with 16 points.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Ridgeview 48. Mason Bruns accumulated 15 points on seven field goals for the Panthers (5-3) as they overcame a 14-12 deficit after one quarter and staved off the Mustangs (1-11). Nine different athletes finished with at least two points for PBL. Keegan Busboom’s 11 points and Brandon Knight’s 10 points were the squad’s next-best marks. Most of Ridgeview’s scoring came from Cam Kelly (25 points, five three-pointers) and Cale Hoffman (16 points, four three-pointers).
➜ Neoga 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. Cribbett’s 10 points wasn’t enough to push the Falcons (6-5) over the top as they fell to 1-1 in tournament action. Awstace Grauer’s seven points and Chase Minion’s six points complemented Cribbett’s total.
➜ Monticello 63, Clinton 24. The host Sages (12-0) continued their dominance with their 12th victory by double-digit points in as many attempts. Cresap produced 14 points and six rebounds for Monticello, which picked up 10 points and five rebounds from Trevor Fox as well as seven points and five rebounds from Joey Sprinkle. The Maroons (4-9) fell to 0-2 in tournament play even with 10 points from Walker and eight points from Cluver.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large Schools
At Bloomington
➜ Brother Rice 68, Mahomet-Seymour 38. The 12th-seeded Bulldogs (5-6) couldn’t keep pace with the tournament’s No. 5 seed, which received votes in the most recent Associated Press Class 4A poll. M-S fell behind 34-14 in the first half and couldn’t chip away at the deficit after the break. Blake Wolters’ seven points and four rebounds led the Bulldogs, who grabbed six points and three rebounds from Quenton Rogers and will face 13th-seeded Harlem at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a consolation quarterfinal game in Normal.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small Schools
At Normal
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Tri-Valley 45. Tri-Valley, the 15th seed, gave second-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden a scare in the opening game at Normal West High School, but the Spartans were able to weather the Vikings’ fourth-quarter rally for the first-round win. Ty Pence made four three-pointers and led SJ-O (10-0) with a game-high 19 points. Evan Ingram chipped in eight points for the Spartans, and three others scored at least five points. SJ-O will play Quincy Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington in the quarterfinals.
Taylorville Holiday Tournament
➜ Sterling 58, Rantoul 32. The Eagles (0-6) still are seeking their first win of the season after opening the tournament with a setback. Avontay Anderson’s 10 points and Angel Soto’s eight points paced Rantoul in defeat.
Tri-County Holiday Classic
At Kansas
➜ Westville 60, Argenta-Oreana 45. Cole Maxwell banked 16 points — including a 5-of-8 free throw mark — for the Tigers (7-5), who opened the tournament with their third win in a row. Kamden Maddox accounted for 14 points for Westville, which added nine points apiece from Quentin Bina and Bryce Burnett. A-O’s Landon Lawson paced all scorers with 17 points for the Bombers (0-5), and he was backed by R.J. Trostle’s nine points and Jalynn Flowers’ eight points.
➜ Tri-County 64, Chrisman 30. Gaige Cox collected 22 points for the host Titans (6-5), draining three shots from beyond the arc en route to a tournament-opening triumph versus the Cardinals (1-8). Eight other players also scored at least two points for Tri-County, including Braxton Buckler (10 points), Payton Bell (eight points) and Jack Armstrong (eight points). Chrisman received 12 points from Triston Lehmkuhl and seven points from Marion Cronkhite.
In girls’ basketball
BSN Classic
At Bismarck
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 48, Villa Grove 21. Armstrong-Potomac pushed its lead to double digits with a breakout second quarter and cruised to an easy victory in its tournament opener against Villa Grove. Kyla Bullington led the Trojans with 16 points, and Ali Morgan chipped in nine points, including seven of A-P’s 15 second quarter points. Ava Vollmer paced the Blue Devils with six points in the loss.
➜ Unity 38, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 23. Unity was nothing but consistent in its tournament opener, scoring 11 points in each of the first three quarters to build a lead BHRA couldn’t challenge. Raegen Stringer scored 12 points to lead the Rockets, and Erika Steinman made their only three-pointer en route to a nine-point game. The Blue Devils’ Sophia Rome matched Stringer with 12 points of her own to pace BHRA.
➜ Salt Fork 47, Oakwood 31. Alexa Jamison made a statement with 12 first-quarter points. Karlie Cain took the reins of the Salt Fork offense with nine points in the second quarter, as the Storm built a double-digit lead. Jamison finished with a game-high 22 points, Cain chipped in 17 and Salt Fork opened holiday tournament play with a decisive victory. Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick had 10 points apiece for the Comets.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 42, Cissna Park 27. Armstrong-Potomac locked down defensively in its second game of the day, holding Cissna Park to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 15-point victory. Bullington again led the way for the Trojans (11-2) with a game-high 19 points, while Mattie Kennel was a secondary scoring option with nine points. Mikayla Knake made three three-pointers and was the Timberwolves’ scoring leader with 14 points.
➜ Unity 46, North Vermillion (Ind.) 34. Unity had a comfortable lead for most of Monday’s pool play game against North Vermillion before a strong fourth quarter pushed the Rockets’ final advantage to double figures. Taylor Henry made 8 of 12 free throws and led Unity (10-3) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Stringer hit double digits for a second straight game with 11 points and both Lauren Miller and Katey Moore added 10 points in the win. Moore also had 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
➜ Lexington 52, Cissna Park 50. Cissna Park kept pace, point for point, with Lexington through four quarters. Overtime was a different story, with the Timberwolves (3-5) coming up just short of the win in their second game of the day. Knake knocked down a trio of three-pointers and put up a team-high 25 points for Cissna Park, whose tournament run marked the program’s first games since Dec. 9. Emma Morrical also had 16 points in the loss.
➜ Benton Central (Ind.) 82, Villa Grove 15. Villa Grove faced a 27-point deficit after one quarter and couldn’t gain any traction against Benton Central in its second loss of the day. Kaylee Arbuckle made one three-pointer and finished with five points to lead the Blue Devils (0-5).
➜ North Vermillion (Ind.) 35, Salt Fork 34. Stifling defense continued to be the order of the season for the Storm (9-3), but this time its offense couldn’t do quite enough in a narrow pool-play defeat. Jamison continued leading Salt Fork in scoring with 22 points here, but no other Storm player finished with more than four points — a mark reached exactly by both Macie Russell and Shelby McGee.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 43, Oakwood 36. The host Blue Devils (3-9) snapped a three-game skid in dramatic fashion, knocking off the Comets (5-11) in overtime to improve to 1-1 in tournament action. BHRA held its opponent scoreless in the extra period while garnering seven points of its own. Ella Myers’ 11 points, Marleigh Schmit’s eight points and seven points apiece from Natalie Clapp and Beth McMahon aided the victors. Addie Wright potted a game-best 17 points for Oakwood.
Monticello Holiday Hoopla
➜ Neoga 51, Monticello 43. Monticello put together a second-half rally after falling behind by double digits at halftime, but the host Sages’ comeback attempt fell short in the opening game of the day. Renni Fultz had a double-double for Monticello with 17 points and 14 rebounds to go with two steals, and Lizzie Stiverson added 14 points, four rebounds and two assists.
➜ Clinton 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13. Kaitlyn Rauch topped 1,000 career points in emphatic fashion Monday. The Clinton standout made 3 of 6 three-pointers and doubled up GCMS by herself with a 27-point performance in the Maroons’ blowout win. Mallory Cyrulik added 22 points and six rebounds for Clinton, while Rauch also led the way defensively with five steals. Savannah Shumate had four points to pace GCMS.
➜ Ridgeview 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25. Ridgeview trailed PBL by eight at halftime after scoring just four points in each of the first two quarters, but the Mustangs rallied in the second half for the Hoopla win. Mackenzie Wesson led Ridgeview (8-4) with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Peyton Rinkenberger chipped in eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Emily Robidoux finished with eight points and two rebounds for the Panthers (7-3).
➜ Tuscola 60, Stark County 12. The Warriors (10-5) made easy work of their first tournament opponent and picked up their sixth consecutive win in the process. Sophie Kremitzki erupted for 20 points, including a perfect 3-of-3 shooting effort from beyond the arc. Ella Boyer hit the same number of triples for Tuscola on her way to 17 points, and the Warriors compiled 20 steals to boot.
➜ Clinton 58, Monticello 23. Cyrulik’s 21 points and Rauch’s 19 points were more than enough to propel the Maroons (15-2) to their second tournament win of the day and their sixth victory in a row overall. Cyrulik added six rebounds for Clinton, which claimed eight points from MaKayla Koeppel. The Sages (9-6) suffered their second tournament loss of the day despite nine points from Stiverson and six points from Megan Allen.
➜ Neoga 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22. The Falcons (2-12) slipped to 0-2 in tournament action, as none of their players generated more than six points. Sophia Ray hit that exact mark, and Jolie Wade added five points for GCMS.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Large Schools
At Bloomington
➜ Springfield 51, Champaign Centennial 23. A 10-point halftime deficit ballooned to 26 points for Centennial by the end of the third quarter, and the Chargers couldn’t recover in the final eight minutes. Avery Loschen scored six points to lead Centennial, and Sifa Mondika chipped in five points. The Chargers (7-7) will face Normal West at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the consolation quarterfinals in Normal.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Small Schools
At Normal
➜ Normal U-High 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 40. Fourth-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden regained its early lead after a strong third quarter, but the Spartans ultimately couldn’t fend off the upset on the opening day of tournament action against the 13th-seeded Pioneers. Ashlyn Lannert led SJ-O (8-4) with a team-high 18 points and Ella Armstrong added nine points, but it wasn’t enough for the Spartans, who will face Rockford Lutheran at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bloomington in the consolation quarterfinals.
