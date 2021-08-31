In volleyball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Attica (Ind.) 0. A balanced offensive effort from the visiting Blue Devils (1-2) allowed them to secure their first victory of the season, by a 25-8, 25-20, 25-23 margin over an Indiana program. Ella McFarland’s seven kills, Sophia Rome’s six kills and Ravyn Davis’ four kills all helped BHRA’s attack, as did McFarland’s four assists and McKenna Kopatich’s three assists. Davis’ seven blocks and three aces apiece from MiKayla Cox and Macy Danner also contributed to the win.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Clinton 1. In a nonconference battle of two teams seeking their first win of the season, the host Broncos (1-2) held off the Maroons (0-3) in a 27-25, 21-25, 25-21 decision. Clinton received eight kills and 13 digs from Chloe Griffin, 12 digs and three aces from Marlee Fatheree, 14 digs from Conley Schick and four aces from Katie Wherry.
➜ Danville 2, Schlarman 1. The visiting Vikings (1-0) overcame a first-set defeat in their opening match of the season to collect a 25-27, 25-14, 25-15 nonconference win against the Hilltoppers (0-3). DeAsia Gamble’s nine kills, Emmalee Trover’s 14 assists and Simone Atkinson’s seven aces fueled the offense, while Audriana Alvarez’s 13 digs and Aleeya Rudy’s two blocks set up the defense for success.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. The host Tribe (4-1) handed the Trojans (3-1) their first loss of the season in this nonconference meeting. Judah’s 25-23, 25-14 win stood upon eight kills from Abi Tapuaiga, four kills from Kaitlyn Januzik, 11 assists from Ella Carder and eight digs from Emma Schultz.
➜ LeRoy 2, Dwight 0. Four different athletes smashed at least five kills apiece for the visiting Panthers (5-2) during their two-set victory. Carlee Claunch’s seven kills led the way, closely followed by Natalie Loy’s six kills and five kills apiece from Callie Warlow and Molly Buckles. Warlow tossed in 16 assists, and Sydney Owens produced 11 digs.
➜ Milford 2, Donovan 0. Hunter Mowrey’s strong offensive performance of seven kills and six aces helped the host Bearcats (5-1) earn their fifth consecutive win, by a 25-12, 25-9 margin in nonconference action. Emmaleah Marshino’s eight digs and five aces also paved the way for Milford to prevail, as did Jahni Lavicka’s 16 assists and six aces.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 1. Kennedi Burnett achieved a triple-double with 15 kills, 10 digs and 10 aces for the visiting Spartans (4-0), who won a three-set match for the third time this season via a 25-16, 20-25, 25-20 non-league decision. Becca Steinbach put forth a double-double for SJ-O with 30 assists and 12 digs, and Addie Roesch neared a double-double with 11 digs and eight kills. Hannah Fox (13 digs) and Shayne Immke (seven kills) also chipped in for the win.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Casey-Westfield 0. Maci Clodfelder’s seven kills was a top attack mark for the host Blue Devils (3-2), who moved back over .500 with a 25-17, 25-22 nonconference win. Vanessa Wright (six kills) and Logan Lillard (four kills) weren’t far behind Clodfelder, and teammate Kayln Cordes dished out 17 assists.
In boys’ soccer
Williamsville Tournament
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 4, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 1. Landon Lawson found the back of the net for the Bombers (1-2-1), but they didn’t have enough offense to keep up in this opening-round tournament affair. Rylan Lawson assisted on the tally, and A-O/DL’s Jonathan Austin stopped eight shots in net.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4, Unity 1. With the teams tied at 1 in the second half, the visiting Knights (2-1) broke things open with three consecutive goals to take down this nonconference matchup with the Rockets (0-3). Chilton Ingram scored two of those goals — both unassisted — and Gavin Mechling had the other, while ALAH’s Garrett Casteel banked a first-half goal. Unity’s Gabe Pound produced his team’s lone marker in the second half.
➜ Bishop McNamara 1, Hoopeston Area 1. Talen Gredy potted a first-half goal for the host Cornjerkers (3-0-1), but their nonconference opponents responded and the match wound up tied when all was said and done. Nick Hofer assisted on Gredy’s marker, and Owen Root recorded six keeper saves for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Monticello 4, Oakwood/Salt Fork 3. The visiting Sages (3-0-1) generated all of their goals in the first half before hanging on for a non-league victory over the Comets (2-2). Biniam Lienhart turned in a pair of goals for Monticello to go with single markers from Levi Stephens and Drew Schlabach. Dylan Ginalick assisted on two goals and Malachi Manuel on one. Grant Powell mustered up a hat trick for O/SF, including a pair of second-half goals to pull the Comets within one. Zane Trimmell, Reef Pacot and Joe Lashuay each bagged an assist.
➜ St. Anne 5, Iroquois West 3. The visiting Raiders (2-1) scored all of their goals in the first half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a nonconference enemy. Santiago Andrade accounted for two of the goals and assisted on Jordan Cuevas’ goal for IW.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Schlarman 1. Collin Thomey and Jared Emmert each potted two goals for the host Spartans (3-1-1), who breezed past the Hilltoppers (0-3) in a nonconference event. SJ-O led 3-0 at halftime and scored all of its goals before Jason Craig put Schlarman on the board. Garrett Siems, Jackson Greer and Brennan Haake each assisted on a goal for the Spartans, and Hunter Ketchum stopped 11 shots in net.
➜ Watseka 4, Danville First Baptist 3. The host Warriors (1-3) won their first match since the 2018 season, rallying from a 2-1 halftime deficit for the nonconference triumph. Narciso Solorzano composed a hat trick for Watseka, Caiden Brassard scored the team’s other goal and netminder Haven Maple came up with 16 saves. First Baptist’s goals came from Joel Cundiff, Eli Epling and Josiah Watson.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Champaign. Wilson Kirby and Will Piefer picked up medalist and runner-up status, respectively, while leading St. Thomas More to a 183-209 Illini Prairie Conference win over Olympia in a nine-hole dual at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. Kirby shot 41 and Piefer carded 42 to go with matching 50s from Cole Kemper and Stephen Paceley.
➜ At El Paso. Host El Paso-Gridley secured six of the top seven spots in a nine-hole dual versus Prairie Central, posting a 153-170 team win in the process at El Paso Golf Club. The Hawks’ Connor Gibson was the individual runner-up with a 38, 2 strokes behind the leader. Prairie Central’s next-best results were Teegan Quinn’s 43, Carson Friedman’s 44 and Isaiah Adams’ 45.
➜ At Hoopeston. Milford’s Adin Portwood notched a medalist-earning 45 at Hubbard Trail Country Club and guided the Bearcats to a 201-215-233 nine-hole triangular victory versus host Hoopeston Area and Schlarman. The Cornjerkers’ Wyatt Eisenmann wasn’t far behind Portwood with a 47, and Hoopeston Area also received a 55 from Payton Armstrong and a 56 from Trenton Betka.
➜ At Savoy. Ashten Cafarelli fired a medalist 39 at the U of I Orange Course to propel Centennial to the narrowest of team wins — 173-174 — over Mahomet-Seymour in a nine-hole dual. Cafarelli was supported by Jacob Stevens’ 42, Elijah Wilkerson’s 45 and Griffin Doyle’s 47. The Bulldogs were led by Reis Claybrooke’s 41, Erik Christianson’s 42 and Brian Coyne’s 45.
➜ At Sheldon. Jordan Schroeder missed out on medalist status by a single stroke as Watseka dropped a close nine-hole dual with Kankakee by a 174-179 margin at Shewami Country Club. Schroeder carded a 41 for the Warriors to go with Hagen Hoy’s 45, Zach Hickman’s 46 and Austin Marcier’s 47.
➜ At Tuscola. Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond won a five-way, nine-hole match at Ironhorse Golf Club, with the Purple Riders’ 173 team total better than Salt Fork’s 204, host Tuscola’s 209, Oakwood’s 211 and Fisher’s 226. Aaron Seegmiller (40) and Kade Herschberger (42) finished 1-2 both for Arcola/ALAH and on the entire event’s leaderboard. Tuscola was led by Brayden Gough’s 44 and Landon Banta’s 52.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Fairbury. Prairie Central took down St. Thomas More 212-238 in a nine-hole Illini Prairie Conference match at Indian Creek Golf Course. The Sabers’ Brooke Erhard posted the medalist score with a 41, but the Hawks claimed the Nos. 2 and 3 scores from Taylor Kafer (47) and Ella Compton (51). Adri Cottrell added a 56 for Prairie Central, while STM’s Ashley Wells chipped in a 54.
➜ At Hoopeston. Two Hoopeston Area golfers competed individually in a nine-hole event at Hubbard Trail Country Club: Kylie Brown, who shot 58, and Taylor Page, who carded 72.
➜ At Tuscola. The host Warriors dispatched Fisher 231-280 in a nine-hole event at Ironhorse Golf Club. Tuscola’s top producers were Marley Good with a 53 and Molly Macaulay and Makenna Fiscus with matching 57s.
In boys’ cross-country
➜ At Shelbyville. Logan Beckmier, Lyle Adcock and Jacob Adcock finished 1-2-3 as Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond trumped host Shelbyville and Sullivan 20-51-93 in a triangular at Dacey Trail. Beckmier won the 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 22.6 seconds, while the Adcocks finished close together — Lyle at 16:41.3 and Jacob at 16:41.5. Jace Green added a fifth-place showing for the Knights at 16:52.4. Sullivan was paced by Dakota Freese (13th, 19:52.0) and Clayton Schmohe (14th, 19:53.0).
In girls’ cross-country
➜ At Shelbyville. Sullivan’s 53 points and Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s 68 points allowed them to finish second and third, respectively, in a triangular hosted by champion Shelbyville (15 points) at Dacey Trail. Sullivan’s top 3-mile effort came from Tori Turnbaugh (eighth, 23:55.4), and the Knights received a seventh-place finish from Emma Edwards (23:42.3).
