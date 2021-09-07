In volleyball
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Fisher 0. Jaclyn Pearl’s six kills and seven digs paced the host Knights (10-0) in a 25-9, 25-19 non-league win versus the Bunnies (3-5). Gracie Shaffer distributed 19 assists and Payton Burns served four aces to further aid Blue Ridge.
➜ Clifton Central 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Raiders (1-4) suffered a 25-9, 25-22 nonconference loss despite Shea Small’s five kills, Madi Scheurich’s three kills, Maggie Thorne’s 11 assists and Sam Sigler’s four digs.
➜ Monticello 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Renni Fultz bagged 14 kills for the host Sages (5-5), who outlasted the Knights (4-3) in nonconference action — 25-18, 20-25, 25-13. Lizzie Stiverson also allowed Monticello’s offense to shine with 22 assists, and Hannah Swanson recorded a further eight kills. Charley Condill stayed busy for ALAH with seven kills and 13 digs, and several of her teammates also put up solid statistics: Alisha Frederick (10 assists, nine digs), Michaela Powell (four kills, eight digs), Ashley Seegmiller (six kills, four digs) and Sarah Rafferty (nine assists, five digs).
➜ Tusola 2, Arcola 0. Volleyball’s Cola Wars went in favor of the visiting Warriors (6-5), who dispatched the Purple Riders (1-2) by a 25-19, 25-17 margin. Kate Dean’s 10 kills and Kerri Pierce’s 19 assists led the Tuscola offense, while Reagan Wyrich’s 15 digs and Dean’s five digs and two blocks helped the defense.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 3, Athens 0. The host Bombers (3-4-1) won their second consecutive match, silencing a nonconference opponent. Landon Lawson led the way with two goals and one assist for A-O/DL, whose Rylan Lawson produced one goal and one assist. Kaleb Spangler contributed one assist, and Jonathan Austin turned in a four-save keeper shutout.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Liam Oxendine created two goals for the host Blue Devils (4-3), who used an own goal to separate themselves from the Spartans (4-2-1). Logan Hall scored BHRA’s other goal, assisted by Kale Larsen, and Garrett Huls came up with 10 saves in net. Aiden Cromwell, Jackson Greer and Colin Thomey all scored for SJ-O, Spenser Wilson assisted on two markers and Hunter Ketchum made eight saves in net.
➜ Monticello 9, Meridian 0. The host Sages (5-1-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season in their previous match by routing a nonconference foe. Monticello scored all of its goals in the first half, with Malachi Manuel, Cohen Neighbors and Ben Williamson each finding the back of the net twice. Neighbors also contributed two assists. Treyden Fox, Rylan Good and Daevion Fenelon each potted on goal, and Levi Stephens assisted on three goals.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 10, Unity 1. Brendan Bachert found the back of the net for the visiting Rockets (0-5), but they otherwise were stymied in nonconference play.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Gibson City. Ashton Peters and Emma Simons each won in singles and doubles to propel Watseka past host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5-0. Peters was successful at No. 1 singles and Simons at No. 2. Peters teamed with Baler Rigsby for a No. 1 doubles triumph, and Simons paired with Ava Swartz for a No. 2 doubles win. Moriah Pueschell and Sarah Parsons gave the Warriors a sweep with the No. 3 doubles victory. The Falcons’ Katie Steidinger took her No. 1 singles match to a tiebreaker.
COLIN LIKAS