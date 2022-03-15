In baseball
➜ Coal City 10, Prairie Central 4. The host Hawks (0-1) lost to a nonconference foe to open the season, dropping this game in six innings.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 5, Ridgeview 0. The host Mustangs (0-1) struggled to get anything going offensively in a nonconference defeat to start the season. Christian Crowley and Nate Thompson each accounted for one hit for Ridgeview.
➜ Hoopeston Area 7, Blue Ridge 4. Derek Drayer did it all for the host Cornjerkers (1-0) as they held off the Knights (0-1) for a nonconference triumph in each team’s season opener. Drayer threw five innings of shutout ball and struck out 10 as the winning pitcher, and he also went 2 for 4 at the plate with two RBI. Also helping Hoopeston Area’s cause were Nick Hofer (3 for 4, six stolen bases) and Grant Morgan (1 for 3, two RBI).
➜ Milford 18, Watseka 1. Nicholas Warren wasted no time showing what he’ll be capable of at the plate this season, as he went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored in a road victory for the Bearcats (1-0) over their Vermilion Valley Conference opponent. Milford tallied nine runs in the third inning and six more in the fifth to end the game after five innings. Sawyer Laffoon, Max Cook and Adin Portwood each knocked in two runs for the Bearcats to further support the pitching tandem of Payton Harwood (three innings, no hits, one walk, nine strikeouts) and Warren (two innings, one hit, one walk, four strikeouts). For the Warriors (0-1), their lone run was unearned and scored by Aidan Morris. Brayden Ketchum recorded Watseka’s only hit on the afternoon.
➜ Paris 8, Salt Fork 6. The visiting Storm (0-1) fell behind 4-0 after two innings and couldn’t fully recover during a nonconference loss to begin the season. Pedro Rangel, Deegan Albert and Blake Norton each drove in two runs for Salt Fork, with Norton having the team’s only multi-hit game with two hits. Rangel and Brayden Maskel each scored twice as well.
➜ Unity 10, St. Teresa 5. Tyler Hensch hurled two no-hit innings to secure the pitching win and provided a triple at the plate as the visiting Rockets (1-0) kicked off their season with a nonconference win. in Decatur. Hensch struck out four batters on the mound and finished 2 for 3 hitting on the day. Unity’s offense also was aided by Cam Marvin‘s three RBI and a single RBI apiece from both Blake Kimball and Damian Knoll.
➜ Westville 6, Oakwood 3. A four-run fourth inning proved integral for the host Tigers (1-0) as they dispatched a VVC rival to begin the season on a positive note. Westville’s No. 1 and No. 9 hitters — Ethan McMasters and Zach Russell — combined to produce a good chunk of the team’s offense, with McMasters recording one hit, two RBI and one run while Russell chipped in two hits, one RBI and two runs. Landen Haurez tripled, doubled and drove in a run, Drew Wichtowski added an RBI, McMasters struck out five batters in 3 2/3 innings pitched and Kamden Maddox secured the win with three strikeouts in three innings of relief The Comets (0-1) held leads of 1-0 after the first inning and 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning but couldn’t prevail despite an RBI from Brody Taflinger and Lucas Huchel plus three strikeouts from Travis Tiernan on the mound.
In softball➜ Blue Ridge 16, Donovan 1. The host Knights (1-0) racked up 12 runs in the first inning and cruised past their nonconference opponent to begin the season with a four-inning win in Farmer City. Cassie Zimmerman doubled among two hits and drove in four runs for Blue Ridge, which garnered two RBI apiece from Farrah Michaels and Ashlyn Voyles. Michaels also tripled and scored four runs, and Ava Jamison smacked two hits and scored twice to support her own four-inning two-hitter in the circle that included six strikeouts. Alexis Wike also was instrumental for Blue Ridge by going 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
➜ Marshall 10, Oakwood 0. The host Comets (0-1) couldn’t keep pace with their nonconference opponent in a season-opening setback. Savannah Nevitt recorded a hit for Oakwood, and Karsen Rupp had three strikeouts in the circle.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 21, Watseka 6. The visiting Bearcats (1-0) produced 10 runs in the first inning and repeated the feat in the fifth inning during a season-starting, five-inning victory over a Vermilion Valley Conference foe. Emmaleah Marshino had a grand slam among three hits, drove in six runs and scored four times to pace M/CP, which claimed another grand slam, four RBI and three runs scored from Brynlee Wright, three hits and one RBI from Jossalin Lavicka and also drew 15 walks as a group. Kirstyn Lucht logged five strikeouts in the circle as well. The Warriors (0-1) generated five runs in the fifth inning and were led offensively by Sydney McTaggart (2 for 3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored) and Allie Hoy (one double and two RBI).
➜ Monticello 11, LeRoy 3. Lizzie Stiverson was a speed demon for the Sages (1-0) in their season-opening triumph versus the Panthers (0-1) at Rantoul Sports Complex, tripling three times among four hits to lead her team. Stiverson knocked in four runs and scored four times as well, also drawing a walk. Hannah Uebinger also had a strong offensive day for Monticello, slugging a home run, hitting a triple, logging four RBI and scoring three runs. Addison Wallace (two runs) and Rosa Baker (one RBI) also backed winning pitcher Reese Patton (six hits, two strikeouts in seven innings). Patton also contributed by going 3 for 4 at the plate. LeRoy received two RBI from Karley Spratt, one RBI from Lilly Long, a triple from Kelsey Nava and a combined nine strikeouts from Karlee Eastham and Haley Cox.
➜ Prairie Central 11, Dwight 10. Katy Curl clubbed a walk-off home run to propel the host Hawks (1-0) to a thrilling nonconference victory to open their season. Curl also wound up as the winning pitcher for Prairie Central.
➜ Unity 8, Effingham St. Anthony 1. In a season-opening game between last season’s Class 2A state fourth-place finisher (Unity) and the reigning Class 1A state runner-up (St. Anthony), it was the former team that prevailed. The visiting Rockets (1-0) dispatched their non-league opponent behind a combined three-hitter from Taylor Henry and Ashlyn Miller along with some timely power hitting in Effingham. Henry went 4 2/3 innings and struck out six while allowing just three hits and one unearned run, while Miller hurled a flawless 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Henry helped her own cause with a double and two RBI, finishing 1 for 4. Unity leadoff hitter Ruby Tarr was the offensive MVP for the Rockets, going 4 for 5 with a solo home run and three runs scored. She finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Reece Sarver also stood out with a home run and three RBI, and Grace Frye added a home run of her own plus two RBI. Hailey Flesch and Gracie Renfrow also chipped in for Unity with two hits apiece.
➜ Westville 11, Rantoul 0. Abby Sabalaskey picked up right where she left off following a standout freshman season in 2021, throwing a no-hitter for the host Tigers (1-0) as they defeated the Eagles (0-1) in a nonconference season opener. Sabalaskey struck out 12 batters across five innings and issued just two walks as the Tigers used a six-run third inning to take control. Lydia Gondzur keyed the Westville offense by going 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple and two RBI, and her effort was complemented by Ariel Clarkston‘s two hits and Rylee Jones‘ two RBI. Adrianna Cobb and Mackenzie Tome each drew a walk for Rantoul, with Emily Curtis throwing a complete game.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Bloomington. Lynae Ward was the lone local athlete to win an event at the Big 12 Indoor Championships, taking the triple jump title with a leap of 35 feet, 31/2 inches to help Danville place fifth in the 11-team showcase. The Vikings’ 35 points rated well behind champion Normal Community’s 107 points. Ward also placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles (10.61 seconds) and fifth in the shot put (31-31/4). Another standout performer for Danville was Neveah Jones, who placed third in the 60 hurdles (10.53), sixth in the 1,600 relay (5 minutes, 18.83 seconds) and sixth in the triple jump (30-9 1/4). The Vikings added top-five finishes from Allison Thompson in the 1,600 run (third, 5:48.08), Abby Decker in the long jump (fifth, 15-43/4) and Karena Mayfield in the shot put (fourth, 32-61/4). Centennial ranked sixth as a group with 29 points, powered by top-five efforts from Noelle Hunt in both the long jump (third, 16-4) and pole vault (third, 9-113/4), Annika Blackburn in the 3,200 (second, 13:10.93) and Sifa Mondika in the high jump (fourth, 4-7). Urbana notched eighth place in the team chase with nine points, guided by top-five displays from Syniyah Quenga in the 200 (fourth, 27.82), Abigail Fairbanks in the 1,600 (fifth, 5:55.34) and the quartet of Quenga, Shamera Moore, Elena Poulosky and Isabella Wallis in the 800 relay (fifth, 1:56.28). Champaign Central claimed 11th place as a unit with two points, its top finisher being Nour Hijab in the 400 (sixth, 1:07.50).
COLIN LIKAS