In boys’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 59, Sullivan 40. Connor Brown again had a huge game for the host Broncos (12-1), bucketing 39 points in a nonconference win over Sullivan (0-12). Tyson Moore added 12 points for CG/B, which has won each of its last five games.
➜ Salt Fork 62, Armstrong-Potomac 49. Blake Norton exploded for 26 points as the visiting Storm (10-4) dispatched the Trojans (5-8) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Norton scored 19 points in the second half for Salt Fork, which gained 12 points from Colden Earles and 10 points from Garrett Taylor. A-P was paced offensively by Kollin Asbury’s 17 points and Brody Howard’s 16 points, the latter of which included four three-pointers.
In girls’ basketball
Macon County Tournament
At Maroa
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 39, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 25. The fourth-seeded Broncos (11-7) handled the No. 5 seed in first-round play. Haley Garrett’s 16 points keyed CG/B, which received eight points apiece from Jazzi Hicks and Reese Brunner. The Broncos advance to Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Warrensburg-Latham.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 59, Sullivan 35. Claire Seal continued her double-double ways for the visiting Knights (15-1), who acquired their sixth win in a row during this nonconference game. Seal produced 14 points and 12 rebounds for ALAH, which received exactly 11 points from each of Alexa Miller, Mallory Nichols and Shaylie Miller as well as 10 points from Kailee Otto. Sullivan (5-10) garnered 11 points from Alaina Moore, who also added nine rebounds. Kiley Dyer’s eight points and Chloe Smith’s six points also helped Sullivan.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 40, Westville 29. The visiting Buffaloes (5-6) ended a four-game skid and picked up their first Vermilion Valley Conference win of the season in the process. Sydney Spesard bagged 12 points for G-RF, and she was joined in double figures scoring by teammates Kendall Roberts (10 points) and Addie Spesard (10 points). Westville’s Hadley Cox also reached that plateau with 10 points, and she was backed by eight points from Aubrie Jenkins for the Tigers (6-6).
➜ Hoopeston Area 44, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 43. Bre Crose’s balanced stat line helped the host Cornjerkers (4-9) pull an upset on the Panthers (8-6) in non-league play. Crose accumulated 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for Hoopeston Area, which added Tori Birge’s nine points and nine rebounds plus Claire Dixon’s eight points, seven rebounds and four assists.
➜ Lexington 42, Ridgeview 37. The host Mustangs (9-7) suffered a Heart of Illinois Conference loss after the Minutemen outscored them 18-10 in the fourth quarter. Peyton Rinkenberger led Ridgeview in scoring with 15 points, followed by Annalyn Harper’s eight points and six points each from Kendra Erwin and Mackenzie Wesson.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 42, Clinton 40. The Maroons (16-4) trailed 23-14 at halftime, and a 16-9 fourth-quarter scoring edge couldn’t help them prevail in nonconference play. Mallory Cyrulik and Kaitlyn Rauch each reached double figures scoring for Clinton, turning in 14 and 12 points, respectively. Rauch hit two three-pointers along the way.
COLIN LIKAS